IoT -RPi to Salesforce

Internet of Things Raspberry Pi 3 to Salesforce Integration Created by : Venkat Garikapati Date : Feb 2017
What is IoT Just a Big Buzz word … or the current trend… or is it future of IT… or just ‘o’ between I and T… what is it ?
What is IoT The Internet of things (IoT) is the inter-networking of – - Physical devices - Vehicles (also referred to as ...
What is IoT  The Internet of Things (IoT) is a system of - Interrelated computing devices - Mechanical and digital machin...
What is IoT Also there are variety of definitions across the board, and all it depends on where we are looking at … The In...
Why it does matter A decade from now, everything could be connected to internet of things
Why it does matter IoT in Agriculture industry
Why it does matter IoT in Agriculture industry
Why it does matter IoT in Auto industry
Why it does matter IoT in Retail
Why it does matter IoT in … There are many more… List is keep growing and growing …
At its core, IoT is simple: It’s all about connecting devices over the internet, letting them talk to us, or applications,...
IoT – What is this presentation about This is a simple PoC to demonstrate – How an internet connected IoT device communica...
IoT – Connectivity Methods  Direct (point-to-point) Connectivity/Integration – - Using REST API, directly sending data to...
IoT – A look at the components Raspberry Pi 3 Motion Sensor Logitech USB Camera Connector cables
IoT – Quick Peek at Demo Setup
IoT - What is Raspberry Pi Raspberry Pi (RPi) is a credit-card-sized computer (with ARM processor, that plugs into your TV...
IoT - Raspberry Pi 3 Specs
IoT – Connectivity  Direct (point-to-point) Connectivity/Integration – - Using REST API, directly sending data to Salesfo...
IoT – Connectivity  Direct (point-to-point) Connectivity – Steps involved in end-to-end process  Motion Detection - Moti...
IoT – Connectivity  ESB (or Middleware) Connectivity/Integration – - Mule ESB fetches data from Raspberry Pi and write to...
IoT – Connectivity  ESB (or Middleware) Connectivity – Steps involved in end-to-end process  Motion Detection - Motion S...
IoT – Connectivity  ESB (or Middleware) Connectivity/Integration – - Mule ESB flow, which writes to ‘Salesforce’ using ‘S...
IoT – Connectivity  Alerts in Salesforce – - The following screen shot lists the incidents, which are fetched by Mule (mi...
Terms and Basic Definitions: Internet of Things: A network of internet-connected objects able to collect and exchange data...
Terms and Basic Definitions: Remotes: Enable entities that utilize IoT devices to connect with and control them using a da...
