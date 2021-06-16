Тематско вмрежување, партнерства и коалиции - 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Фактори на успех на мрежите Обучувач: Сунчица Саздовска 9, 11, 13 ноември 2020 Проектот е финансиран од Европската Унија
Стратегија Дали се целите и стратегиите јасни и догoворени? Учење и иновации Развој на капацитетите и новини Соработка Тип...
Структура на мрежи Проектот е финансиран од Европската Унија
Поим • Организациската структура определува како се поделени, управувани и координирани улогите, одлучувањето и одговорнос...
Намена на структурата • Структурата треба да овозможи мрежата да ги исполни своите цели и планови; • Структурата на мрежат...
Зошто структура? Затоа што: • Им дава на членките јасни насоки како да постапуваат, вкл. за одговорностите/улогите, начино...
Зошто структура? •И да нема структура, таа сама ќе се создаде! •Затоа е подобро да се создаде структура која најмногу ќе о...
Кога структура? •Важно е уште при основањето или барем на почетокот на развојот на мрежата; •Но, структурите треба да одго...
Основни елементи • Начин на управување/раководење • Кој, како и на кое ниво ги носи одлуките • Распределба на задачите/акт...
Основни елементи • Формирање на организациски единици: • Тела за секојдневно управување и носење одлуки • Координативна (с...
Можни органи и тела Можни функции Собрание, координативен совет Стратешко водење на мрежата, надзор врз оперативниот/годиш...
• Структурата може да биде дефинирана како формална и неформална поделба и координација на активностите и одговорностите. ...
Формалност на структурата • Формалните структури одразуваат како одговорностите и одлучувањето се официјално опишани, што ...
Колку да е формална структурата ? Состојба Помалку формална Поформална Степен на организациски развој Мрежата само што е о...
Пример на органограм СОВЕТ КОМИТЕТ СЕКРЕТАРИЈАТ Тематски комитети
Каква структура да одбереме? • Која е вашата заедничка цел? • Мрежите со посеопфатни цели често имаат покомплицирани струк...
• Колку е голема мрежата? Колкав раст планирате? Со колкава целна група работи? • Многу мала мрежа би сакала да остане пом...
• Колку е стара мрежата? Дали е долгорочна? • Мрежа која се формирала за еднократна цел, можеби нема да има потреба од фор...
Заедничка цел Ниво на меѓусебна зависност Донесување одлуки Сопственост, управување Типови на структури за вмрежување (1) ...
Заедничка цел Ниво на меѓусебна зависност Донесување одлуки Сопственост, управување Типови на структури за вмрежување (4) ...
Планирање на структурата • Кои се задачи кои треба да ги исполниме? • Какви групи/комитети ни се потребни? • Кои се улогит...
• Каде се лоцирани членките на мрежата? • Што ќе ни помогне да работиме заедно што е можно поефикасно? • Како сакаме да ко...
Проблеми • Во пракса многу повеќе се обрнува внимание на формалната организациска структура, која најчесто е претставена и...
• 1. Рибарска мрежа - децентрализирана, има повеќе двигатели, секој е поврзан со секого • 2. Пајажина - централизирана, си...
Членка Членка Членка Членка Членка Членка Секретаријат Членка Членка -Секретаријат -Врските меѓу секретаријатот и членките...
- повеќе организации, регионални/ секторски групи кои заедно формираат мрежи - врските меѓу организациите се цврсти - секр...
Фази на развој на мрежите Проектот е финансиран од Европската Унија
Презентацијата е подготвена од обучувачкатаСунчица Саздовска Контакти од обучувачката: sazdovska.suncica@gmail.com Обуката...
Тематско вмрежување, партнерства и коалиции - 3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Government & Nonprofit
18 views
Jun. 16, 2021

Тематско вмрежување, партнерства и коалиции - 3

Граѓански ресурсен центар https://rcgo.mk

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Ricochet: Confessions of a Gun Lobbyist Richard Feldman
(0/5)
Free
The Second Amendment: A Biography Michael Waldman
(3.5/5)
Free
Armed America: The Remarkable Story of How and Why Guns Became as American as Apple Pie Clayton E. Cramer
(4.5/5)
Free
Control: Exposing the Truth About Guns Glenn Beck
(3.5/5)
Free
That Used to Be Us: How America Fell Behind in the World It Invented and How We Can Come Back Thomas L. Friedman
(4/5)
Free
My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg
(3.5/5)
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America Bill O'Reilly
(3.5/5)
Free
Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump Michael Cohen
(4/5)
Free
Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House Michael Wolff
(3.5/5)
Free
The 9/11 Report: The National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States The National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States
(4/5)
Free
Them: Why We Hate Each Other--and How to Heal Ben Sasse
(3/5)
Free
Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream Doris Kearns Goodwin
(3.5/5)
Free
White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide Carol Anderson
(3.5/5)
Free
A Fighting Chance Elizabeth Warren
(3.5/5)
Free
This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America's Middle Class Elizabeth Warren
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends Peter Schweizer
(4/5)
Free
Bush at War: Inside the Bush White House Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
Thanks, Obama: My Hopey, Changey White House Years David Litt
(4.5/5)
Free
Plan of Attack Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir Samantha Power
(4.5/5)
Free
The Creation of the American Republic, 1776-1787 Gordon S. Wood
(4.5/5)
Free
Settle for More Megyn Kelly
(4/5)
Free
Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda Jean Guerrero
(4.5/5)
Free
Hegemony or Survival: America’s Quest for Global Dominance Noam Chomsky
(4.5/5)
Free
The Family: The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power Jeff Sharlet
(4/5)
Free
The Truth (with jokes) Al Franken
(4/5)
Free
Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich Peter Schweizer
(4/5)
Free
Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House Michael Wolff
(4/5)
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
(4.5/5)
Free
Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic David Frum
(4/5)
Free
The Limits of Power: The End of American Exceptionalism Andrew J. Bacevich
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Тематско вмрежување, партнерства и коалиции - 3

  1. 1. Фактори на успех на мрежите Обучувач: Сунчица Саздовска 9, 11, 13 ноември 2020 Проектот е финансиран од Европската Унија
  2. 2. Стратегија Дали се целите и стратегиите јасни и догoворени? Учење и иновации Развој на капацитетите и новини Соработка Типови на соработка, посветеност на партнерите Системи/процеси Клучни процеси за соработка Раководна структура Механизми за интеракција и комуникација
  3. 3. Структура на мрежи Проектот е финансиран од Европската Унија
  4. 4. Поим • Организациската структура определува како се поделени, управувани и координирани улогите, одлучувањето и одговорностите и каков е текот на информирањето меѓу различните нивоа на раководење. • Структурата зависи од целите/намената на мрежата.
  5. 5. Намена на структурата • Структурата треба да овозможи мрежата да ги исполни своите цели и планови; • Структурата на мрежата треба да биде соодветна на нејзините цели и планови, на околината/контекстот во кој таа дејствува, информациско-комуникациските можности, како и на човечките и финансиските ресурси • Структурата треба да ги зајакне процесите на носење одлуки и решавање проблеми, на начин што ќе ги намали меѓучовечките конфликти.
  6. 6. Зошто структура? Затоа што: • Им дава на членките јасни насоки како да постапуваат, вкл. за одговорностите/улогите, начинот на координација, управување и носење одлуки, како и текот на информирање; • Овозможува да се одржува редот и да се решаваат несогласувањата. • Осигурува дека мрежата ќе работи подобро и како што е планирано;
  7. 7. Зошто структура? •И да нема структура, таа сама ќе се создаде! •Затоа е подобро да се создаде структура која најмногу ќе одговара на целите и задачите, на видот, на големината, долгорочноста на мрежата.
  8. 8. Кога структура? •Важно е уште при основањето или барем на почетокот на развојот на мрежата; •Но, структурите треба да одговараат на потребите на мрежата, па затоа може ќе треба да се прилагодат или менуваат заедно со развојот на мрежата или промената на контекстот.
  9. 9. Основни елементи • Начин на управување/раководење • Кој, како и на кое ниво ги носи одлуките • Распределба на задачите/активностите: • формална/неформална, постојана/привремена, секторска/методолошка итн.
  10. 10. Основни елементи • Формирање на организациски единици: • Тела за секојдневно управување и носење одлуки • Координативна (секретаријат, седиште) • Извршна (секретаријат, членки, персонал) • Работни (групи, комитети) • Само оние организациски единици кои се неопходни да го осигурат постигнувањето на целта.
  11. 11. Можни органи и тела Можни функции Собрание, координативен совет Стратешко водење на мрежата, надзор врз оперативниот/годишен план Претседател, претседавач Застапување/претставување; Фасилитатор; Комитет, извршен / управен одбор, претседателство Оперативно планирање, следење на спроведување на планот Советодавен одбор Советување на мрежата: експертиза и сл. Комитет на поддржувачи / почесни членови (основачи) Обезбедување поддршка и реноме; Континуитет и чувство на вклученост; Секретаријат Координирање на мрежата; Администрирање/ поддршка; Оперативно управување; Спроведување Извршен директор/ Раководител на секретаријат / Генерален секретар Координација, секојдневно управување со секретаријатот, може да ја претставува мрежата Тематски групи / комитети Осмислување и прилагодување на програмите, политиките по теми/ сектори Работни групи Заедничка работа, оперативни задачи и нивно спроведување, обезбедување поддршка (финансии, експертиза, медиуми/јавност)
  12. 12. • Структурата може да биде дефинирана како формална и неформална поделба и координација на активностите и одговорностите. • Вклучува распределба во групи (тимови, одделенија, комитети), распределба на задачи, одговорности и моќ на одлучување меѓу членките и начинот на кој се координираат активностите на мрежата; Видови структури
  13. 13. Формалност на структурата • Формалните структури одразуваат како одговорностите и одлучувањето се официјално опишани, што нормално ја диктира линијата на носење одлуки и надзорот. • Неформалните структури, иако ретко се напишани, често определуваат како работите се случуваат во пракса, вклучително и неформалните односи меѓу членките, а со тоа и како комуникацијата и координацијата/управувањето се случува во пракса.
  14. 14. Колку да е формална структурата ? Состојба Помалку формална Поформална Степен на организациски развој Мрежата само што е основана Мрежата е со висок степен на развој Претходни односи/врски меѓу членките Постојат претходни односи Малку примери на односи меѓу членките Претходно искуство од заедничка работа на членките Има многу примери за заедничка работа Малку примери за заедничка работа Мотивација на членките да бидат дел од мрежата Мотивацијата е висока Мотивацијата е ниска Број на прашања кои ги адресира мрежата Има само една кауза / цел Има повеќе цели, прашања Големина на мрежата Мрежата е мала Мрежата има многу членови Водство Лидерите се искусни Лидерите не се искусни Итност на каузата Нема итност да се преземе акција Мора веднаш да се преземе акција
  15. 15. Пример на органограм СОВЕТ КОМИТЕТ СЕКРЕТАРИЈАТ Тематски комитети
  16. 16. Каква структура да одбереме? • Која е вашата заедничка цел? • Мрежите со посеопфатни цели често имаат покомплицирани структури: многу нивоа и делови и групи со конкретни цели/задачи; • Која е намената? • Испорака на услуги веројатно би имале „од горе- надолу“ со една членка или секретаријат која одговорна, а оние за застапување поширока структура;
  17. 17. • Колку е голема мрежата? Колкав раст планирате? Со колкава целна група работи? • Многу мала мрежа би сакала да остане помалку формална, додека големите имаат потреба од поформална структура. • Дали мрежата е централизирана или децентрализирана? • За децентрализираните мрежи може да е несоодветна структурата „од горе-надолу“ и би имала потреба повеќе членки да споделуваат задачи. Каква структура да одбереме?
  18. 18. • Колку е стара мрежата? Дали е долгорочна? • Мрежа која се формирала за еднократна цел, можеби нема да има потреба од формална структура, додека мрежа која има долгорочни цели ќе има потреба од поконкретна структура, со појасна поделба на одговорностите и одлучувањето. • Дали мрежата е волонтерска или пак има платени лица? • Со многу платени лица може да има потреба да има повеќе правила и одговорности за лицата, и со тоа да има поголем надзор над спроведувањето на одлуките и задачите Каква структура да одбереме?
  19. 19. Заедничка цел Ниво на меѓусебна зависност Донесување одлуки Сопственост, управување Типови на структури за вмрежување (1) Размена на информции, учење еден од друг Ниска Малку заедничко донесување на одлуки Нема Неформални релации; Било која организација свикува состаноци (2) Координација на политики, програми или активности Средна-ниска Ограничено заедничко донесување на одлуки од извршните директори или претставниците Потребен е формален или неформален договор Група или комитет на овластени претставници (3) Добивање заедничко финансирање Средна Одредено заедничко донесување на одлуки, фокусирани на финансии Потребен е формален договор и често легална организација Единица за управување со проекти, лоцирана кај еден член или заеднички создадена
  20. 20. Заедничка цел Ниво на меѓусебна зависност Донесување одлуки Сопственост, управување Типови на структури за вмрежување (4) Заедничко застапување (5) Заеднчка испорака на услуги Средна- висока Одредено заедничко донесување на одуки, фокусирани на програмски активности и финансии Потребен е формален или неформален договор; може да вклучува и нова организација за координација Коалиција, алијанса, мрежа за испорака на услуги. Координативната единица може да биде лоцирана кај еден член или да биде создадена заеднички. (6) Зајакнување на заедничкиот долгорочен идентитет и интереси Висока Трајно заедничко донесување одлуки Потребна е формална легална организација, правилници итн. Асоцијација на членки, федерација, итн. Обично вклучува членство, избран управен одбор и ангажиран персонал кој работи во координативна единица или секретеријат.
  21. 21. Планирање на структурата • Кои се задачи кои треба да ги исполниме? • Какви групи/комитети ни се потребни? • Кои се улогите и одговорностите на секоја група или комитет? • Како членките сакаат да се управуваат/ координираат во групите или во мрежата како целина? • Кој сака, може и кој ќе биде одговорен за која група/функција?
  22. 22. • Каде се лоцирани членките на мрежата? • Што ќе ни помогне да работиме заедно што е можно поефикасно? • Како сакаме да комуницираме и соработуваме меѓу нас и меѓу различните групи? • Како да осигураме комуникација меѓу секретаријатот, групите и органите за одлучување? • Дали сакаме, можеме да ангажираме персонал?Ако да, за кои функции/работни места? Каде ќе бидат лоцирани? Во секретаријатот, во членките? Планирање на структурата
  23. 23. Проблеми • Во пракса многу повеќе се обрнува внимание на формалната организациска структура, која најчесто е претставена и преку органограм, а се заборава или не се вложува доволно труд за разбирање на динамиките на неформалната комуникација и меѓусебното прилагодување или влијаење меѓу членките или пак меѓу индивидуалните учесници во структурата; • Предетална и претешка структура ќе предизвика при проблем сите учесници да се повикуваат на строгиот опис и нема да прават ништо повеќе или поразлично, што може да доведе до распаѓање
  24. 24. • 1. Рибарска мрежа - децентрализирана, има повеќе двигатели, секој е поврзан со секого • 2. Пајажина - централизирана, сите се поврзани со координирачка група – централен двигател, но се и меѓусебно поврзани • 3. Пирамида - вертикална хиерархија, слично како кај организациите • 4. Кластер - мрежа од мрежи Типови структури
  25. 25. Членка Членка Членка Членка Членка Членка Секретаријат Членка Членка -Секретаријат -Врските меѓу секретаријатот и членките се цврсти -Врските меѓу членките не се толку цврсти Типови структури
  26. 26. - повеќе организации, регионални/ секторски групи кои заедно формираат мрежи - врските меѓу организациите се цврсти - секретаријатот е главно фасилитатор Секретаријат Типови структури
  27. 27. Фази на развој на мрежите Проектот е финансиран од Европската Унија
  28. 28. Презентацијата е подготвена од обучувачкатаСунчица Саздовска Контакти од обучувачката: sazdovska.suncica@gmail.com Обуката беше спроведена со финансиска помош од Европската Унија, во рамките на проектот Национален ресурсен центар за граѓански организации. Содржината на презентацијата е одговорност на обучувачот и на никаков начин не ги одразува ставовите на Европската Унија. Контакт: info@rcgo.mk

×