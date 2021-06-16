Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Соработка, партнерство, вмрежување, коалиции, платформи Обучувач: Сунчица Саздовска 9, 11, 13 ноември 2020 Проектот е фина...
Не е битно само „што знаеме“ туку и „кого знаеме“ Ова може да биде извор на вашата сила и влијание
Дефиниции • Соработка – инволвирање на луѓето/чинителите во создавање заеднички решенија • Две или повеќе организации кои ...
Дефиниции • Партнерство – двонасочен однос кој подразбира долгорочна посветеност меѓу две страни, а која има за цел да се ...
Дефиниции • Вмрежување – креирање на корисни релации со цел да се мобилизираат ресурси и да се постигнат заеднички цели • ...
Дефиниции • Мрежа – група на индивидуи или организации кои се заинтересирани да си помогнат едни на други, да соработуваат...
Дефиниции • Коалиција – привремена алијанса на различни страни заради заедничка акција • Платформа – декларација на принци...
Зошто соработка? • Подобри канали за ангажирање во заедницата и поголем капацитет за влијание врз политиките • Обезбедувањ...
Фактори во градењето на односите • Долгорочна посветеност • Реални и взаемни придобивки • Повторени интеракции и континуир...
Заеднички придобивки • Пристап до фондови • Пристап до нови методологии и технологии • Пристап до специфични целни групи •...
Карактеристики на вмрежувањето • Релација помеѓу три или повеќе организации на волонтерска основа • Соработката не мора да...
Индивидуалците, групите и организациите кои имаат развиено силни врски со различни групи и партнери типично се поуспешни в...
Презентацијата е подготвена од обучувачкатаСунчица Саздовска Контакти од обучувачката: sazdovska.suncica@gmail.com Обуката...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Government & Nonprofit
20 views
Jun. 16, 2021

Тематско вмрежување, партнерства и коалиции - 1

Граѓански ресурсен центар https://rcgo.mk

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Тематско вмрежување, партнерства и коалиции - 1

  1. 1. Соработка, партнерство, вмрежување, коалиции, платформи Обучувач: Сунчица Саздовска 9, 11, 13 ноември 2020 Проектот е финансиран од Европската Унија
  2. 2. Не е битно само „што знаеме“ туку и „кого знаеме“ Ова може да биде извор на вашата сила и влијание
  3. 3. Дефиниции • Соработка – инволвирање на луѓето/чинителите во создавање заеднички решенија • Две или повеќе организации кои работат за остварување на заеднички цели • Соработката може да се движи од едноставна размена на информации кој што работи до високо структуриран однос на заедничко работење
  4. 4. Дефиниции • Партнерство – двонасочен однос кој подразбира долгорочна посветеност меѓу две страни, а која има за цел да се споделува знаење, да се зајакнуваат капацитетите и да се зголемува конкурентноста • Подразбира интеракција и меѓузависност, споделување ризици и трошоци
  5. 5. Дефиниции • Вмрежување – креирање на корисни релации со цел да се мобилизираат ресурси и да се постигнат заеднички цели • Градење врски меѓу повеќе чинители кои се соочуваат со слични проблеми и сакаат да работат заеднички за нивно решавање
  6. 6. Дефиниции • Мрежа – група на индивидуи или организации кои се заинтересирани да си помогнат едни на други, да соработуваат и на волонтерска основа да разменуваат информации или спроведуваат заеднички активности • Механизам кој ги поврзува луѓето и/или организациите кои делат некакви заеднички вредности и/или цели
  7. 7. Дефиниции • Коалиција – привремена алијанса на различни страни заради заедничка акција • Платформа – декларација на принципи и политики зад која стои група на чинители
  8. 8. Зошто соработка? • Подобри канали за ангажирање во заедницата и поголем капацитет за влијание врз политиките • Обезбедување иновативни пристапи кон предизвиците • Пристап до повеќе ресурси • Подобра географска опфатеност • Подобра вклученост на занемарените области и помалите ГО и поприродна соработка меѓу ГО
  9. 9. Фактори во градењето на односите • Долгорочна посветеност • Реални и взаемни придобивки • Повторени интеракции и континуирана комуникација • Транспарентност – отвореност и искреност во релациите • Флексибилност и автономност на двете страни
  10. 10. Заеднички придобивки • Пристап до фондови • Пристап до нови методологии и технологии • Пристап до специфични целни групи • Пристап до политичка моќ
  11. 11. Карактеристики на вмрежувањето • Релација помеѓу три или повеќе организации на волонтерска основа • Соработката не мора да биде формализирана • Постои заеднички интерес • Организациите се независни • Постојат области во кои зависат една од друга • Мрежата има лимитиран опфат
  12. 12. Индивидуалците, групите и организациите кои имаат развиено силни врски со различни групи и партнери типично се поуспешни во остварувањето на своите цели.
  13. 13. Презентацијата е подготвена од обучувачкатаСунчица Саздовска Контакти од обучувачката: sazdovska.suncica@gmail.com Обуката беше спроведена со финансиска помош од Европската Унија, во рамките на проектот Национален ресурсен центар за граѓански организации. Содржината на презентацијата е одговорност на обучувачот и на никаков начин не ги одразува ставовите на Европската Унија. Контакт: info@rcgo.mk

×