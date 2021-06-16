Successfully reported this slideshow.
Механизми за саморегулација Обучувач: Сунчица Саздовска 9, 11, 13 ноември 2020 Проектот е финансиран од Европската Унија
Саморегулација во мрежите • Принципи и стандарди кои, покрај законските обврски, треба да ги исполнуваат членките на мрежа...
Документи во мрежите 1. Статут 2. Платформа за соработка 3. Правилник за работа/деловник (процедури за прием на членки, пр...
Мониторинг механизми • Проактивни • Само-оценка • Оценка од друга членка • Оценка од надворешно независно тело • Реактивни...
Механизми за санкционирање • Препораки за корективни акции (доверливи) • Препораки за корективни акции (јавни) • Финансиск...
Презентацијата е подготвена од обучувачкатаСунчица Саздовска Контакти од обучувачката: sazdovska.suncica@gmail.com Обуката...
Тематско вмрежување, партнерства и коалиции - 6

Граѓански ресурсен центар https://rcgo.mk

