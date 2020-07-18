Successfully reported this slideshow.
Abdominal CT Scan Crossing the barrier in bedside interpretation
Dr. Kazi Mazharul Islam MBBS(DMC), FCPS, MCPS Registrar, Hepatobiliary Surgery Dhaka Medical College Hospital
Can a Clinician interpret CT scan like a Radiologist?
Birds eye view Radio physics Triple Phase CT scan Reading a CT film Abdominal Anatomy In CT scan Hepatobiliary Pathology
R A D I 0 H Y S I C S
Series of X-ray images taken from different angles. Uses computer processing to create cross-sectional images.
Hounsfield Unit
Density The appearance of a structure or lesion in comparison to reference structure Isodense
Hyper dense Hypo dense
PHASIC SCAN/ CONTRAST ENHANCED SCAN
Non Enhanced CT Scan
I/V Contrast injection
Early Arterial Phase
Late Arterial Phase
Small Hepatocellular carcinoma in cirrhotic liver not visible on NECT (left), clearly visible in arterial phase (middle) a...
Early Arterial Phase Late Arterial Phase
Hepatic Phase
Hypovascular metastasis Hyperdense liver in portal phase
Nephrogenic Phase
Delayed Phase/ Equilibrium Phase
Equilibrium phase or Delayed Phase  In the equilibrium phase at about 10 minutes after contrast injection, tumors become ...
Cholangiocarcinoma retaining the contrast Haemangioma retaining the contrast at periphery
How To Read A CT Scan
SECTION/SLICES/PLANES/VIEW
Plane/Section View
 Standard 64 slice gives cross section with 0.5mm thickness 256 and 320 slices provide higher accuracy
Scout View It is a mode of operating a CT system, Used to display slice locations rather than for direct diagnosis.
Read the information on the CT scan
 Always begin cranial and gradually move caudally.  Assess structures from superficial to deep, first analyze tissues of...
 Begin by following one organ Track it through entire sequence.  With experience, follow organs that lie in same transv...
Abdominal Anatomy in CT Scan
Follow the IV contrast filled Aorta as we descend caudally. Branches and points of interest will be noted.
;IVC Oesophagus Aorta
;IVC Oesophagus Aorta
Azygous Vein. Hemiazygous Vein ;Azygos Hemi Azygos
This is an excellent image of the right, middle and left hepatic veins draining into the Inferior Vena Cava.
Portal Vein Branching into the Liver Liver
Splenic Artery. Splenic Vein. Scroll up and down to confirm. Spleen
Coeliac trunk branching into hepatic artery proper and splenic artery
S. Mesenteric artery S. Mesenteric Vein
S. Mesenteric Vein S. Mesenteric artery
01. GB. 02. Pyloric antrum. 03. Liver. 04. Body of stomach. 05. Transverse colon. 01 04 05 03 02
Pancreatic Pathology Pancreatic Neoplasm in head and body Acute Pancreatitis Pancreatic Pseudo cyst True pancreatic cy...
Acute Pancreatitis
Acute Pancreatitis
Pancreatic Pseudo Cyst
Cystic lesion of pancreas
True pancreatic cyst
Solid Pseudo papillary Tumor
Carcinoma Head of Pancreas
Gall Bladder Neoplasm Early GB neoplasm
Advanced GB Neoplasm GB
Liver Pathology HCC Haemangioma Abscess Simple Cyst Metastasis FNH
All liver tumors however get 100% of their blood supply from the hepatic artery. Hypervascular tumor will be best seen i...
Late Arterial phase at 25sec -35 sec Hyper vascular lesions HCC (Hepatocellular Carcinoma) FNH (Focal Nodular Hyperplasi...
HCC Solitary, Multicentric Diffuse Calcification – 7%,  Isodense on NCCT and Equilibrium phase Arterial enhancement ...
Adenoma Solitary lesion Absence of bile ducts Female predominance Age 20- 40 yrs H/O – OCP, Anabolic steroids Thin ...
FNH  Asymptomatic  Female predominance  Age 20 – 50 Yrs  Central avascular scar  Hypodense on NCCT
Haemangioma Hyperdense in late arterial phase Feeling center to periphery Delayed washout
Portal Phase Portal phase at 45 sec p.i. Hypo vascular lesions like Metastases Cysts & Abscesses
Metastases: Hypovascular Metastases: Colon Hypervascular Metastases: Breast, Sarcomas, Neuroendocrine tumors, RCC & Me...
Abscess Non homogenous Reduced density Septal / irregular enhancement Peripheral / wall enhancement
Hydatid Cyst
Hydatid Cyst
Simple Hepatic Cyst
Don’t let the CT scan replace your clinical acumen
Abdominal CT scan, Triphasic CT scan, Abdominal Anatomy and Hepatobiliary pathology

Abdominal CECT scan, special emphasis given on Hepatobiliary pathology, liver pathology

Abdominal CT scan, Triphasic CT scan, Abdominal Anatomy and Hepatobiliary pathology

  1. 1. Abdominal CT Scan Crossing the barrier in bedside interpretation
  2. 2. Dr. Kazi Mazharul Islam MBBS(DMC), FCPS, MCPS Registrar, Hepatobiliary Surgery Dhaka Medical College Hospital
  3. 3. Can a Clinician interpret CT scan like a Radiologist?
  4. 4. Birds eye view Radio physics Triple Phase CT scan Reading a CT film Abdominal Anatomy In CT scan Hepatobiliary Pathology
  5. 5. R A D I 0 H Y S I C S
  6. 6. Series of X-ray images taken from different angles. Uses computer processing to create cross-sectional images.
  7. 7. Hounsfield Unit
  8. 8. Density The appearance of a structure or lesion in comparison to reference structure Isodense
  9. 9. Hyper dense Hypo dense
  10. 10. PHASIC SCAN/ CONTRAST ENHANCED SCAN
  11. 11. Non Enhanced CT Scan
  12. 12. I/V Contrast injection
  13. 13. Early Arterial Phase
  14. 14. Late Arterial Phase
  15. 15. Small Hepatocellular carcinoma in cirrhotic liver not visible on NECT (left), clearly visible in arterial phase (middle) and not visible in portal venousphase(right) NECT Late arterial Portal
  16. 16. Early Arterial Phase Late Arterial Phase
  17. 17. Hepatic Phase
  18. 18. Hypovascular metastasis Hyperdense liver in portal phase
  19. 19. Nephrogenic Phase
  20. 20. Delayed Phase/ Equilibrium Phase
  21. 21. Equilibrium phase or Delayed Phase  In the equilibrium phase at about 10 minutes after contrast injection, tumors become visible, that either loose their contrast slower than normal liver, or wash out their contrast faster than normal liver parenchyma. These lesions will become either relatively hyperdense or hypodense to the normal liver.
  22. 22. Cholangiocarcinoma retaining the contrast Haemangioma retaining the contrast at periphery
  23. 23. How To Read A CT Scan
  24. 24. SECTION/SLICES/PLANES/VIEW
  25. 25. Plane/Section View
  26. 26.  Standard 64 slice gives cross section with 0.5mm thickness 256 and 320 slices provide higher accuracy
  27. 27. Scout View It is a mode of operating a CT system, Used to display slice locations rather than for direct diagnosis.
  28. 28. Read the information on the CT scan
  29. 29.  Always begin cranial and gradually move caudally.  Assess structures from superficial to deep, first analyze tissues of abdominal wall and then progress to internal structures
  30. 30.  Begin by following one organ Track it through entire sequence.  With experience, follow organs that lie in same transverse plane.
  31. 31. Abdominal Anatomy in CT Scan
  32. 32. Follow the IV contrast filled Aorta as we descend caudally. Branches and points of interest will be noted.
  33. 33. ;IVC Oesophagus Aorta
  34. 34. ;IVC Oesophagus Aorta
  35. 35. Azygous Vein. Hemiazygous Vein ;Azygos Hemi Azygos
  36. 36. This is an excellent image of the right, middle and left hepatic veins draining into the Inferior Vena Cava.
  37. 37. Portal Vein Branching into the Liver Liver
  38. 38. Splenic Artery. Splenic Vein. Scroll up and down to confirm. Spleen
  39. 39. Coeliac trunk branching into hepatic artery proper and splenic artery
  40. 40. S. Mesenteric artery S. Mesenteric Vein
  41. 41. S. Mesenteric Vein S. Mesenteric artery
  42. 42. 01. GB. 02. Pyloric antrum. 03. Liver. 04. Body of stomach. 05. Transverse colon. 01 04 05 03 02
  43. 43. Pancreatic Pathology Pancreatic Neoplasm in head and body Acute Pancreatitis Pancreatic Pseudo cyst True pancreatic cyst
  44. 44. Acute Pancreatitis
  45. 45. Acute Pancreatitis
  46. 46. Pancreatic Pseudo Cyst
  47. 47. Cystic lesion of pancreas
  48. 48. True pancreatic cyst
  49. 49. Solid Pseudo papillary Tumor
  50. 50. Carcinoma Head of Pancreas
  51. 51. Gall Bladder Neoplasm Early GB neoplasm
  52. 52. Advanced GB Neoplasm GB
  53. 53. Liver Pathology HCC Haemangioma Abscess Simple Cyst Metastasis FNH
  54. 54. All liver tumors however get 100% of their blood supply from the hepatic artery. Hypervascular tumor will be best seen in the late arterial phase. Hypovascular liver tumor enhances poorly in the late arterial phase, difficult to differentiate from the poorly enhancing liver parenchyma, Best seen when the surrounding tissue enhances,i.e. in the veinous phase at 65-75 sec p.i.
  55. 55. Late Arterial phase at 25sec -35 sec Hyper vascular lesions HCC (Hepatocellular Carcinoma) FNH (Focal Nodular Hyperplasia) Adenoma Hemangioma will enhance optimally, Normal parenchyma shows only minimal enhancement.
  56. 56. HCC Solitary, Multicentric Diffuse Calcification – 7%,  Isodense on NCCT and Equilibrium phase Arterial enhancement and Early washout Angioinvasive
  57. 57. Adenoma Solitary lesion Absence of bile ducts Female predominance Age 20- 40 yrs H/O – OCP, Anabolic steroids Thin capsule Vessel in periphery
  58. 58. FNH  Asymptomatic  Female predominance  Age 20 – 50 Yrs  Central avascular scar  Hypodense on NCCT
  59. 59. Haemangioma Hyperdense in late arterial phase Feeling center to periphery Delayed washout
  60. 60. Portal Phase Portal phase at 45 sec p.i. Hypo vascular lesions like Metastases Cysts & Abscesses
  61. 61. Metastases: Hypovascular Metastases: Colon Hypervascular Metastases: Breast, Sarcomas, Neuroendocrine tumors, RCC & Melanoma Calcified: Mucinous GI tract Ovarian
  62. 62. Abscess Non homogenous Reduced density Septal / irregular enhancement Peripheral / wall enhancement
  63. 63. Hydatid Cyst
  64. 64. Hydatid Cyst
  65. 65. Simple Hepatic Cyst
  66. 66. Don’t let the CT scan replace your clinical acumen

