RoyalQ and Binance Step-by-Step Setup Guide by QQ Circle (English)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Step by Step Setup Guide RoyalQ Q 2 QQ Circle
Setting Up Your Crypto Exchange Q 2 QQ Circle
Change to BinancePro Q 2 QQ Circle
Enable BinancePro Go to [Profile] Disable [BinanceLite] *App will change to BinancePro version. Download might be required...
Setup and Increase Account Security Q 2 QQ Circle
Increase Account Security Follow the instructions and complete: [Email Authentication] [SMS Authentication] *To protect yo...
Completing Personal Verification Q 2 QQ Circle
Complete Personal Verification Go to [Profile] STEP 1 Go to [Verified] STEP 2 Follow the instructions and complete verific...
Adding Payment Method Q 2 QQ Circle
Add Payment Method Click [P2P Payment Methods] STEP 3 Go to [Profile] STEP 1 Go to [Payment Methods] STEP 2 (1/2)
STEP 4 Add Payment Method Click [Add a payment method] Choose [Bank Transfer] Click [Confirm] STEP 6 Fill-in your bank det...
Deposit Money via P2P Trading Q 2 QQ Circle
Click [P2P] Select [Express] Deposit Money via P2P (1/6) IMPORTANT NOTES: • Money/cash is equivalent to USDT in Crypto Exc...
Deposit Money via P2P (2/6) Ensure you are buying [USDT] Enter the desired amount in your [Currency] Click [Buy] STEP 3 To...
Deposit Money via P2P Select [Bank Transfer] Click [Confirm Purchase] *Note that USDT exchange rate may fluctuates. STEP 5...
[YOUR ACC NUMBER] [SELLER ACC NUMBER] [SELLER ACC NAME] Deposit Money via P2P [Seller Payments Details] are shown here. Pr...
Deposit Money via P2P Click [Transferred, next] STEP 9 Click [Chat] (5/6) [SELLER NAME] [ACCOUNT NUMBER] STEP 10 Provide m...
Deposit Money via P2P Once the seller confirmed of payment, USDT will be deposited into your [P2P Wallet]. STEP 12 (6/6) U...
Transfer USDT to Spot Wallet Q 2 QQ Circle
Transfer USDT to Spot Wallet Under [Wallet] Go to [P2P] (1/2) Click [Transfer] Click [USDT] STEP 2 STEP 1 STEP 3 Select [T...
Transfer USDT to Spot Wallet USDT will be transferred from P2P to Spot Wallet (2/2) Click [Max] All USDT is now in your [S...
RoyalQ Setting up Your Trading Robot Q 2 QQ Circle
Basic Setup RoyalQ Q 2 QQ Circle
[youremail@gmail.com] Personal Details Go to [Mine] Click [>] STEP 1 [Nickname] to change your name. [Avatar] to change yo...
[youremail@gmail.com] Enable Professional Edition Tick [I Agree] Click [Start Now] STEP 2 Go to [Mine] Enable [Professiona...
Deposit USDT to Asset Wallet RoyalQ Q 2 QQ Circle
[youremail@gmail.com] Deposit to Asset Wallet Click [Deposit] STEP 2 STEP 3 Click [Copy Address] (1/4) Go to [Mine] Select...
Deposit to Asset Wallet Click [Withdrawal] STEP 6 STEP 5 Select [USDT] (2/4) Go to Binance. Go to [Spot Wallet]. STEP 4
Paste the [Address] copied from RoyalQ. *If you have enabled “Whitelist Withdrawal”, go to [Profile] > [Settings] > [Withd...
[youremail@gmail.com] Deposit to Asset Wallet STEP 10 Once USDT has been deposited into [Asset Wallet], you will be notifi...
Check Withdrawal Status Select [Withdrawal]. Status and details are shown here. STEP 3 Go to Binance. Go to [Spot Wallet]....
Linking to Binance: API Binding RoyalQ Q 2 QQ Circle
API Binding Scroll down the page to find [API Management] STEP 1 Go to Binance [Home] Click [More] (1/7) STEP 2
API Binding API has been created. Click [Expand] down- arrow icon STEP 3 Give the API any [Name] Click [Create API] Comple...
API Binding Enable and tick [Enable Spot & Margin Trading] *This indicates the actions which RoyalQ are allowed to do. Imp...
(4/7) API Binding Choose [Restrict Access to Trusted IPs only] STEP 14 From RoyalQ Announcement: https://news.royalqs.com/...
(5/7) API Binding Click [Save] Complete [Verification] process. STEP 17 IMPORTANT NOTES: • Please monitor RoyalQ Buy/Sell ...
[youremail@gmail.com] API Binding Go to RoyalQ. Go to [Mine] Select [API Binding] Select [Binance] (6/7) STEP 6 STEP 7 You...
API Binding STEP 11 Tick [I have read the risk notice] Click [Bind] Image will turn [Colored] when binding is successful. ...
Subscribe and Activate Robot RoyalQ Q 2 QQ Circle
[youremail@gmail.com] [CounselorName] [youremail@gmail.com] Robot Activation Go to [Mine] Select [Activate] Confirm referr...
Circle Sync Strategy RoyalQ Q 2 QQ Circle
Circle Sync Strategy Select [QQ Circle] Go to [Circle] Search for circle name [QQ Circle] or ID [1169] STEP 1 STEP 2 Click...
Circle Sync Strategy Enter your preferred [First Buy in amount] Enter the number of [Currencies] you would like to sync *P...
Circle Sync Strategy IMPORTANT NOTES: • Refer to the table and find your own total trading capital in [Trading Capital] co...
Circle Sync Strategy Open Position Doubled = OFF Professional Edition = ON Maximum Coins = 20 Pieces Q 2 QQ Circle IMPORTA...
[youremail@gmail.com] Circle Sync Strategy Go to [Mine] Under [My Synchronize Strategy] All synced details will be shown h...
Currency will be purchased and [Trade Details] will be shown here. INFO Successfully Synced Strategy IMPORTANT NOTES: • Pr...
Basic Trading Functions RoyalQ Q 2 QQ Circle
Basic Trading Functions [Position Amount] Total position amount in USDT. [Avg price] Average purchase price of crypto. [Nu...
Strategy Mode Click [Strategy Mode] to select preferred strategy Click [Confirm] *Must select once for each currency. Defa...
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) RoyalQ Q 2 QQ Circle
FAQs • Do I need to set aside certain percentage of my fund when syncing? • Always practice proper fund management in any ...
FAQs • I do not have 150USDT to start syncing with QQ Circle. Will 100USDT do? • Yes, but you are putting yourself at risk...
FAQs • I cannot see the Sync Strategy button in circle. Why? • You are synced with another circle. Go to Mine > My Synchro...
FAQs • Almost all circles do not comply with sharia screening in their strategy. What about QQ Circle? • We fully respect ...
FAQs – Especially for the Panicky YOU • My coins and trades are all in red with floating loss. Please help!? • DO NOT PANI...
Q 2 QQ Circle Join Our Telegram Community @qqcircle | @qqcircleofficial
Q 2 QQ Circle USE CODE GWG3R RoyalQ START EARNING TODAY! USE CODE 105278954 USE CODE HHHG2223
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
Aug. 25, 2021
7 views

0

Share

RoyalQ and Binance Step-by-Step Setup Guide by QQ Circle (English)

Download to read offline

Technology
Aug. 25, 2021
7 views

Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3GuwxBjur8gGX31b3dJvgg

Telegram:
https://t.me/qqcircle

RoyalQ:
https://royalqs.com/h5/#/register?invite_code=GWG3R

Binance:
https://www.binance.com/en/register?ref=105278954

Huobi:
https://www.huobi.ge/en-us/topic/double-reward/?invite_code=hhhg2223&t=1628139499218

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Wizard:: The Life and Times of Nikolas Tesla Marc Seifer
(3/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(0/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(2.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

RoyalQ and Binance Step-by-Step Setup Guide by QQ Circle (English)

  1. 1. Step by Step Setup Guide RoyalQ Q 2 QQ Circle
  2. 2. Setting Up Your Crypto Exchange Q 2 QQ Circle
  3. 3. Change to BinancePro Q 2 QQ Circle
  4. 4. Enable BinancePro Go to [Profile] Disable [BinanceLite] *App will change to BinancePro version. Download might be required. STEP 1 STEP 2
  5. 5. Setup and Increase Account Security Q 2 QQ Circle
  6. 6. Increase Account Security Follow the instructions and complete: [Email Authentication] [SMS Authentication] *To protect your Binance account and increase level of security, you may activate more than 2 Authentications. STEP 3 Go to [Profile] STEP 1 Go to [Security] STEP 2
  7. 7. Completing Personal Verification Q 2 QQ Circle
  8. 8. Complete Personal Verification Go to [Profile] STEP 1 Go to [Verified] STEP 2 Follow the instructions and complete verification process. 1) Take picture of front/back of drivers license OR IC 2) Self-portrait liveness detection 3) Your details may take 10 minutes to few hours to be verified by Binance. STEP 4 Left swipe banner to [Intermediate] verification STEP 3
  9. 9. Adding Payment Method Q 2 QQ Circle
  10. 10. Add Payment Method Click [P2P Payment Methods] STEP 3 Go to [Profile] STEP 1 Go to [Payment Methods] STEP 2 (1/2)
  11. 11. STEP 4 Add Payment Method Click [Add a payment method] Choose [Bank Transfer] Click [Confirm] STEP 6 Fill-in your bank details STEP 5 [Name will be auto-filled] Complete [Verification] process STEP 7 (2/2)
  12. 12. Deposit Money via P2P Trading Q 2 QQ Circle
  13. 13. Click [P2P] Select [Express] Deposit Money via P2P (1/6) IMPORTANT NOTES: • Money/cash is equivalent to USDT in Crypto Exchanges. • All money will be converted into USDT for trading. Go to [Home] Go to [P2P Trading] STEP 1 STEP 2
  14. 14. Deposit Money via P2P (2/6) Ensure you are buying [USDT] Enter the desired amount in your [Currency] Click [Buy] STEP 3 To change [Currency], click here to select. *All recommended sellers are located locally in the country of the selected currency. INFO STEP 4
  15. 15. Deposit Money via P2P Select [Bank Transfer] Click [Confirm Purchase] *Note that USDT exchange rate may fluctuates. STEP 5 Click [Transfer the fund] STEP 6 (3/6)
  16. 16. [YOUR ACC NUMBER] [SELLER ACC NUMBER] [SELLER ACC NAME] Deposit Money via P2P [Seller Payments Details] are shown here. Proceed to make payment. STEP 7 Open your [Bank App] Transfer the money to seller. Take a [Screenshot] of payment. STEP 8 (4/6) IMPORTANT NOTES: • Use your Bank Acc which has the same name as your Binance Acc. If not, [Chat] to inform the seller beforehand. • Use Instant Transfer or DuitNow only. • Enter “Your Name” as Reference Details. • Take Screenshot of Proof-of-Payment. [SELLER NAME] [SELLER’S ACCOUNT NUMBER]
  17. 17. Deposit Money via P2P Click [Transferred, next] STEP 9 Click [Chat] (5/6) [SELLER NAME] [ACCOUNT NUMBER] STEP 10 Provide more information if requested by seller. Send [Screenshot] of payment. [Call] only if seller is taking too long to release your USDT *Average release time of purchased USDT is about 3 to 10 mins, depending on seller. [SELLER NAME] STEP 11 [SELLER NAME] [ACCOUNT NUMBER]
  18. 18. Deposit Money via P2P Once the seller confirmed of payment, USDT will be deposited into your [P2P Wallet]. STEP 12 (6/6) USDT will be shown here in your [P2P Wallet] STEP 13
  19. 19. Transfer USDT to Spot Wallet Q 2 QQ Circle
  20. 20. Transfer USDT to Spot Wallet Under [Wallet] Go to [P2P] (1/2) Click [Transfer] Click [USDT] STEP 2 STEP 1 STEP 3 Select [Transfer] STEP 4
  21. 21. Transfer USDT to Spot Wallet USDT will be transferred from P2P to Spot Wallet (2/2) Click [Max] All USDT is now in your [Spot Wallet] *All trading will be using your [Spot Wallet]. Insufficient USDT here will stop all trades. Click [Transfer] and [Confirm] STEP 5 STEP 6 STEP 7 STEP 8
  22. 22. RoyalQ Setting up Your Trading Robot Q 2 QQ Circle
  23. 23. Basic Setup RoyalQ Q 2 QQ Circle
  24. 24. [youremail@gmail.com] Personal Details Go to [Mine] Click [>] STEP 1 [Nickname] to change your name. [Avatar] to change your profile picture. Enter your nickname and [Confirm] STEP 2 STEP 3
  25. 25. [youremail@gmail.com] Enable Professional Edition Tick [I Agree] Click [Start Now] STEP 2 Go to [Mine] Enable [Professional Edition] Answer all [Questions] Click [Submit] STEP 3 STEP 1
  26. 26. Deposit USDT to Asset Wallet RoyalQ Q 2 QQ Circle
  27. 27. [youremail@gmail.com] Deposit to Asset Wallet Click [Deposit] STEP 2 STEP 3 Click [Copy Address] (1/4) Go to [Mine] Select [Asset] STEP 1
  28. 28. Deposit to Asset Wallet Click [Withdrawal] STEP 6 STEP 5 Select [USDT] (2/4) Go to Binance. Go to [Spot Wallet]. STEP 4
  29. 29. Paste the [Address] copied from RoyalQ. *If you have enabled “Whitelist Withdrawal”, go to [Profile] > [Settings] > [Withdrawal Addresses] to add new address or disable it. Ensure Network is [TRC20]. Enter amount in [USDT]. *Only 120USDT is required. (100USDT for RoyalQ activation. 20USDT for Prepaid Fuel Fees.) Deposit to Asset Wallet Click [Confirm]. Complete [Verification] process. *Withdrawal request will take approximately 3-5 minutes to be processed by Binance. STEP 9 STEP 7 (3/4) Click [Withdrawal] STEP 8
  30. 30. [youremail@gmail.com] Deposit to Asset Wallet STEP 10 Once USDT has been deposited into [Asset Wallet], you will be notified. [USDT] will be shown here. STEP 11 (4/4)
  31. 31. Check Withdrawal Status Select [Withdrawal]. Status and details are shown here. STEP 3 Go to Binance. Go to [Spot Wallet]. STEP 1 IMPORTANT NOTES: • If withdrawal request takes longer than usual, you can view the details and status of the withdrawal in [History]. Click on [Transactions History] STEP 2
  32. 32. Linking to Binance: API Binding RoyalQ Q 2 QQ Circle
  33. 33. API Binding Scroll down the page to find [API Management] STEP 1 Go to Binance [Home] Click [More] (1/7) STEP 2
  34. 34. API Binding API has been created. Click [Expand] down- arrow icon STEP 3 Give the API any [Name] Click [Create API] Complete [Verification] process All [API Keys] will be displayed Copy the [Secret Key] (2/7) [Give it a name, example; “RoyalQ Robot”] STEP 4 STEP 5
  35. 35. API Binding Enable and tick [Enable Spot & Margin Trading] *This indicates the actions which RoyalQ are allowed to do. Important to take note that “Withdrawal” option is and must always be DISABLED. STEP 13 (3/7) Click [Edit] to modify the same API. STEP 12
  36. 36. (4/7) API Binding Choose [Restrict Access to Trusted IPs only] STEP 14 From RoyalQ Announcement: https://news.royalqs.com/#/articles/2723 Copy the set of IP Addresses from RoyalQ announcement. Paste in the text box. Click [Confirm] STEP 16 STEP 15 COPY PASTE
  37. 37. (5/7) API Binding Click [Save] Complete [Verification] process. STEP 17 IMPORTANT NOTES: • Please monitor RoyalQ Buy/Sell orders and ensure it has no issues. • If encounter any error message, re-do the API binding (follow the step-by-step guide).
  38. 38. [youremail@gmail.com] API Binding Go to RoyalQ. Go to [Mine] Select [API Binding] Select [Binance] (6/7) STEP 6 STEP 7 You will arrive at this page. Now, proceed to [Binance] STEP 8
  39. 39. API Binding STEP 11 Tick [I have read the risk notice] Click [Bind] Image will turn [Colored] when binding is successful. Click [Send] and retrieve verification code from your email. (7/7) In Binance: In RoyalQ: Copy and paste [API Key] and [Secret Key] from Binance to RoyalQ. STEP 9 STEP 10
  40. 40. Subscribe and Activate Robot RoyalQ Q 2 QQ Circle
  41. 41. [youremail@gmail.com] [CounselorName] [youremail@gmail.com] Robot Activation Go to [Mine] Select [Activate] Confirm referrer and subscription fees. Click [Confirm] STEP 1 [VIP] is activated. V1 is displayed beside your name. STEP 4 STEP 2 [Activate] annual subscription. STEP 3
  42. 42. Circle Sync Strategy RoyalQ Q 2 QQ Circle
  43. 43. Circle Sync Strategy Select [QQ Circle] Go to [Circle] Search for circle name [QQ Circle] or ID [1169] STEP 1 STEP 2 Click [Apply to join] *Joining any circle is FREE. STEP 3 (1/4)
  44. 44. Circle Sync Strategy Enter your preferred [First Buy in amount] Enter the number of [Currencies] you would like to sync *Please see next page for recommended Strategy Settings. Click [Strategy] STEP 5 Click [Sync Strategy] STEP 4 STEP 6 Select [Sync Strategy] and [Confirm] STEP 7 (2/4)
  45. 45. Circle Sync Strategy IMPORTANT NOTES: • Refer to the table and find your own total trading capital in [Trading Capital] column. • Enter [First Buy-in] and [No. of Coin] accordingly while syncing strategy with [QQ Circle]. • Sync more coins to ensure consistency of daily profit earnings. Maximum number of coins shall be no more than 25 coins. • You can only sync to one circle at any given time. Cancel other circle sync if you have any. • Ensure RoyalQ Professional Edition is activated. Q 2 QQ Circle Open Position Doubled = OFF Professional Edition = ON Maximum Coins = 20 Pieces First Buy-in (USDT) No. of Strategy (Piece/Coin) 150.00 10.00 1 200.00 10.00 1 300.00 10.00 2 400.00 10.00 2 500.00 10.00 3 600.00 10.00 4 700.00 10.00 4 800.00 10.00 5 900.00 10.00 6 1,000.00 10.00 6 2,000.00 10.00 13 3,000.00 15.00 13 4,000.00 20.00 14 5,000.00 20.00 17 6,000.00 25.00 17 7,000.00 30.00 17 8,000.00 35.00 17 9,000.00 35.00 19 10,000.00 40.00 20 QQ STRATEGY SYNC SETTINGS Trading Capital (USDT)
  46. 46. Circle Sync Strategy Open Position Doubled = OFF Professional Edition = ON Maximum Coins = 20 Pieces Q 2 QQ Circle IMPORTANT NOTES: • Practice proper fund and risk management when trading, especially since Crypto is a highly volatile market that trades 24x7. • All loss indicated in the robot is merely floating and paper loss. It is not an actual loss UNTIL you manually sell the position at a loss. • Crypto, like any trading market, has its fair shares of green and red day. Be emotionally ready! First Buy-in (USDT) No. of Strategy (Piece/Coin) 15,000.00 60.00 20 20,000.00 80.00 20 25,000.00 100.00 20 30,000.00 125.00 20 35,000.00 145.00 20 40,000.00 165.00 20 45,000.00 185.00 20 50,000.00 205.00 20 55,000.00 225.00 20 60,000.00 250.00 20 65,000.00 270.00 20 70,000.00 290.00 20 75,000.00 310.00 20 80,000.00 330.00 20 85,000.00 350.00 20 90,000.00 375.00 20 95,000.00 395.00 20 100,000.00 415.00 20 QQ STRATEGY SYNC SETTINGS Trading Capital (USDT)
  47. 47. [youremail@gmail.com] Circle Sync Strategy Go to [Mine] Under [My Synchronize Strategy] All synced details will be shown here. INFO 1 Go to [Quantitative] Currencies which are synced will be displayed as [Sync Strategy] There are 2 ways to check on your synced strategies: INFO 2 (4/4)
  48. 48. Currency will be purchased and [Trade Details] will be shown here. INFO Successfully Synced Strategy IMPORTANT NOTES: • Practice proper fund and risk management when trading, especially since Crypto is a highly volatile market that trades 24x7. • Although the robot automates all trading for you, do not forget that it only follows the setting parameters defined by you. • Manual intervention and attention might be required from time to time to ensure the trades are being optimized. • Crypto, like any trading market, has its fair shares of green and red day. Be emotionally ready! • All loss indicated in the robot is merely floating and paper loss. It is not an actual loss UNTIL you manually sell the position at a loss.
  49. 49. Basic Trading Functions RoyalQ Q 2 QQ Circle
  50. 50. Basic Trading Functions [Position Amount] Total position amount in USDT. [Avg price] Average purchase price of crypto. [Number of Call Margin] Total number of Margin Calls performed by the robot. [Position Quantity] Total quantity of crypto owned. [Current Price] Current market price of crypto. [Return Rate] Profit or loss % (difference between average purchase price and current market price). TRADE DETAILS [One-Shot Mode] Robot will not buy again once position is sold. [Cycle Mode] Continuously buy and sell until instructed otherwise. [Sell] Manually sell crypto. Can be used as STOP-LOSS when in Whole Warehouse mode. [Buy] Manually buy and replenish more crypto. [Open Margin Call] Activate Margin Calls to enable robot to buy more when price decline. [Stop Margin Call] Stop robot from performing Margin Calls. [Trade Settings] Set trade settings specifically for this crypto only. [Pause] Pause and un-pause the trade. Robot will not sell or buy when paused. TRADING FUNCTIONS *Do not change or adjust any settings while you are syncing strategy with a circle.
  51. 51. Strategy Mode Click [Strategy Mode] to select preferred strategy Click [Confirm] *Must select once for each currency. Default mode is Whole Warehouse. STEP 1 [Whole Warehouse Mode] • Sell the entire position as a single order. [Sub-bin Mode] • Divide and sell positions as multiple orders. • 1st to 4th Call as a single order, and 5th Call onward will be sold separately as individual order. • Profit from this [Sub-sell] will be used to bring down the average price of total position. • Profit will not be realized until entire position is sold. [Sub-bin Mode Real-Time Settlement] • Divide and sell positions as multiple orders. • 1st to 4th Call as a single order, and 5th Call onward will be sold separately as individual order. • Profit from this [Sub-sell] will be realized immediately and calculated in [Revenue Details]. *Do not change or adjust any settings while you are syncing strategy with a circle.
  52. 52. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) RoyalQ Q 2 QQ Circle
  53. 53. FAQs • Do I need to set aside certain percentage of my fund when syncing? • Always practice proper fund management in any investment. Do not invest money you can't lose. • Do I need to buy replenishment MANUALLY when market drops? • NO! You have RoyalQ and QQ Circle for that. Just let my settings do its job. Do not mess with the settings or try to time the market yourself. If you are an expert, you do not need RoyalQ or sync with QQ. • How much profit I can earn in a day/month/year? • Crypto is a highly volatile market and keeps changing every day. No one can give you an answer to that. No historical data can give you that answer either. BTC gained 4000% in a year in 2013, do you think that gain can be repeated? I post daily ROI% in the circle. Do your own calculation and set yourself a proper expectation.
  54. 54. FAQs • I do not have 150USDT to start syncing with QQ Circle. Will 100USDT do? • Yes, but you are putting yourself at risk of slower recovery when market downtrend. Be emotionally ready (to feel shitty)! • Can I choose the coin I want when syncing with QQ Circle? • No, you can’t. RoyalQ will automatically select the best coin for you when you sync, based on 2 factors; the profitability status of the coin and coin that you are not trading, at that very moment. • The coin I am currently syncing is in Green status and not trading. What should I do? • Go to that specific coin. Pause the trading, then Start again. This will fix the issue. • I wanted to add more coins. How do I do this? • Cancel your existing sync. Then sync strategy again with the new amount (first buy-in & number of coins).
  55. 55. FAQs • I cannot see the Sync Strategy button in circle. Why? • You are synced with another circle. Go to Mine > My Synchronise Strategy and cancel it. Now the Sync Strategy button will be available in QQ Circle for you. • I have synced 25 coins, but robot only bought 20 coins for me. What's the problem? • You have not activated RoyalQ Professional Edition. Go to Mine > Professional Edition and enable it. Answer the questions to pass the mini exam (the answer is the last option of every question). Once done, refresh or resync strategy again. • I have synced strategy with QQ, but robot did not buy any coin. Why? • Ensure your RoyalQ asset wallet has sufficient USDT. Robot will automatically stop running when balance in asset wallet goes below 2USDT.
  56. 56. FAQs • Almost all circles do not comply with sharia screening in their strategy. What about QQ Circle? • We fully respect this and good news to our Muslim brethren, QQ Circle will not be trading in coins which are categorized as “Non-Halal” by IFG’s standards. You can read more about IFG’s Sharia Screening methodology at www.islamicfinanceguru.com/crypto. • RoyalQ shows I made a profit of 100USDT. Where is my profit? • All profits are safely in your Binance/Huobi wallet. You can withdraw or transfer it at anytime from your exchange wallet. • My Revenue Details does not tally with my exchange wallet total. • Unless you have fully liquidated all your positions, by selling all coins to USDT, you can never tally the numbers. This is because you are still actively trading via buying and holding coins which have fluctuating value.
  57. 57. FAQs – Especially for the Panicky YOU • My coins and trades are all in red with floating loss. Please help!? • DO NOT PANIC! Do not worry! This is perfectly normal. 90% of the time you will see that your trades will be in floating loss. Even then, you are still farming for profit. Captain QQ will monitor the price and adjust the settings accordingly. • Market is dumping now, and robot kept buying in. What should I do? • DO NOT PANIC! Dips and reds are our friend. We buy in red and sell in green. If robot does not buy, where will you get your profit? • My USDT capital in my exchange is depleting! HELP! • If you have followed the recommendation settings when syncing strategy with QQ, you have nothing to worry about. Let the robot continue to buy-in and reap the profit when market bounce back.
  58. 58. Q 2 QQ Circle Join Our Telegram Community @qqcircle | @qqcircleofficial
  59. 59. Q 2 QQ Circle USE CODE GWG3R RoyalQ START EARNING TODAY! USE CODE 105278954 USE CODE HHHG2223

    Be the first to comment

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3GuwxBjur8gGX31b3dJvgg Telegram: https://t.me/qqcircle RoyalQ: https://royalqs.com/h5/#/register?invite_code=GWG3R Binance: https://www.binance.com/en/register?ref=105278954 Huobi: https://www.huobi.ge/en-us/topic/double-reward/?invite_code=hhhg2223&t=1628139499218

Views

Total views

7

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×