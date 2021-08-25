Successfully reported this slideshow.
Step by Step Guide Q 2 QQ Circle Syncing Strategy with QQ Circle
Circle Sync Strategy RoyalQ Q 2 QQ Circle
Circle Sync Strategy Select [QQ Circle] Go to [Circle] Search for circle name [QQ Circle] or ID [1169] STEP 1 STEP 2 Click...
Circle Sync Strategy Enter your preferred [First Buy in amount] Enter the number of [Currencies] you would like to sync *P...
Circle Sync Strategy IMPORTANT NOTES: • Refer to the table and find your own total trading capital in [Trading Capital] co...
Circle Sync Strategy Open Position Doubled = OFF Professional Edition = ON Maximum Coins = 20 Pieces Q 2 QQ Circle IMPORTA...
[youremail@gmail.com] Circle Sync Strategy Go to [Mine] Under [My Synchronize Strategy] All synced details will be shown h...
Currency will be purchased and [Trade Details] will be shown here. INFO Successfully Synced Strategy IMPORTANT NOTES: • Pr...
Q 2 QQ Circle Join Our Telegram Community @qqcircle | @qqcircleofficial
Q 2 QQ Circle USE CODE GWG3R RoyalQ START EARNING TODAY! USE CODE 105278954 USE CODE HHHG2223
Aug. 25, 2021
Guide to Syncing Strategy by QQ Circle (English)

Aug. 25, 2021
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3GuwxBjur8gGX31b3dJvgg

Telegram:
https://t.me/qqcircle

RoyalQ:
https://royalqs.com/h5/#/register?invite_code=GWG3R

Binance:
https://www.binance.com/en/register?ref=105278954

Huobi:
https://www.huobi.ge/en-us/topic/double-reward/?invite_code=hhhg2223&t=1628139499218

Guide to Syncing Strategy by QQ Circle (English)

  1. 1. Step by Step Guide Q 2 QQ Circle Syncing Strategy with QQ Circle
  2. 2. Circle Sync Strategy RoyalQ Q 2 QQ Circle
  3. 3. Circle Sync Strategy Select [QQ Circle] Go to [Circle] Search for circle name [QQ Circle] or ID [1169] STEP 1 STEP 2 Click [Apply to join] *Joining any circle is FREE. STEP 3 (1/4)
  4. 4. Circle Sync Strategy Enter your preferred [First Buy in amount] Enter the number of [Currencies] you would like to sync *Please see next page for recommended Strategy Settings. Click [Strategy] STEP 5 Click [Sync Strategy] STEP 4 STEP 6 Select [Sync Strategy] and [Confirm] STEP 7 (2/4)
  5. 5. Circle Sync Strategy IMPORTANT NOTES: • Refer to the table and find your own total trading capital in [Trading Capital] column. • Enter [First Buy-in] and [No. of Coin] accordingly while syncing strategy with [QQ Circle]. • Sync more coins to ensure consistency of daily profit earnings. Maximum number of coins shall be no more than 25 coins. • You can only sync to one circle at any given time. Cancel other circle sync if you have any. • Ensure RoyalQ Professional Edition is activated. Q 2 QQ Circle Open Position Doubled = OFF Professional Edition = ON Maximum Coins = 20 Pieces First Buy-in (USDT) No. of Strategy (Piece/Coin) 150.00 10.00 1 200.00 10.00 1 300.00 10.00 2 400.00 10.00 2 500.00 10.00 3 600.00 10.00 4 700.00 10.00 4 800.00 10.00 5 900.00 10.00 6 1,000.00 10.00 6 2,000.00 10.00 13 3,000.00 15.00 13 4,000.00 20.00 14 5,000.00 20.00 17 6,000.00 25.00 17 7,000.00 30.00 17 8,000.00 35.00 17 9,000.00 35.00 19 10,000.00 40.00 20 QQ STRATEGY SYNC SETTINGS Trading Capital (USDT)
  6. 6. Circle Sync Strategy Open Position Doubled = OFF Professional Edition = ON Maximum Coins = 20 Pieces Q 2 QQ Circle IMPORTANT NOTES: • Practice proper fund and risk management when trading, especially since Crypto is a highly volatile market that trades 24x7. • All loss indicated in the robot is merely floating and paper loss. It is not an actual loss UNTIL you manually sell the position at a loss. • Crypto, like any trading market, has its fair shares of green and red day. Be emotionally ready! First Buy-in (USDT) No. of Strategy (Piece/Coin) 15,000.00 60.00 20 20,000.00 80.00 20 25,000.00 100.00 20 30,000.00 125.00 20 35,000.00 145.00 20 40,000.00 165.00 20 45,000.00 185.00 20 50,000.00 205.00 20 55,000.00 225.00 20 60,000.00 250.00 20 65,000.00 270.00 20 70,000.00 290.00 20 75,000.00 310.00 20 80,000.00 330.00 20 85,000.00 350.00 20 90,000.00 375.00 20 95,000.00 395.00 20 100,000.00 415.00 20 QQ STRATEGY SYNC SETTINGS Trading Capital (USDT)
  7. 7. [youremail@gmail.com] Circle Sync Strategy Go to [Mine] Under [My Synchronize Strategy] All synced details will be shown here. INFO 1 Go to [Quantitative] Currencies which are synced will be displayed as [Sync Strategy] There are 2 ways to check on your synced strategies: INFO 2 (4/4)
  8. 8. Currency will be purchased and [Trade Details] will be shown here. INFO Successfully Synced Strategy IMPORTANT NOTES: • Practice proper fund and risk management when trading, especially since Crypto is a highly volatile market that trades 24x7. • Although the robot automates all trading for you, do not forget that it only follows the setting parameters defined by you. • Manual intervention and attention might be required from time to time to ensure the trades are being optimized. • Crypto, like any trading market, has its fair shares of green and red day. Be emotionally ready! • All loss indicated in the robot is merely floating and paper loss. It is not an actual loss UNTIL you manually sell the position at a loss.
  9. 9. Q 2 QQ Circle Join Our Telegram Community @qqcircle | @qqcircleofficial
  10. 10. Q 2 QQ Circle USE CODE GWG3R RoyalQ START EARNING TODAY! USE CODE 105278954 USE CODE HHHG2223

    Be the first to comment

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3GuwxBjur8gGX31b3dJvgg Telegram: https://t.me/qqcircle RoyalQ: https://royalqs.com/h5/#/register?invite_code=GWG3R Binance: https://www.binance.com/en/register?ref=105278954 Huobi: https://www.huobi.ge/en-us/topic/double-reward/?invite_code=hhhg2223&t=1628139499218

