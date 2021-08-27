Video teaching demonstration on youtube @ https://youtu.be/nDpGAi0pJRg Octad is a fun spider with 8 legs. He is going to help us practice multiples of 8. Octad is lonely so he goes on a journey to find friends. His new friends are spiders and also have eight legs each. As he meets new friends he has us determine how many legs in all. He also shows us fun activities to make.