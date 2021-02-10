Careers and Experiences in International Business

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CAREER&EXPERIENCES INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS 38 YEARS Mission “New Mediterranean" ! agaoglulevent@gmail.com February 2021
OUTSIDE WORLD & INNOVATIVE MARKETS İ2İ
MARKETS VISITED ASIA • China • Hong Kong • India • Indonesia • Japan • Pakistan • South Korea • Taiwan • Thailand EUROPE •...
REGIONS M E N A ASIA AFRICA EUROPE • BALKANS • WESTERN EUROPE SOUTH AMERICA
M E N A • Egypt laptop. 2008 YKM seyahati • Iran laptop • Lebanon küçük albüm. büyük albüm • Qatar laptop • Saudi Arabia w...
ASIA • China büyük albüm. Küçük albüm. laptop • Hong Kong büyük albüm. Küçük albüm. laptop • India laptop Hindistan kitabı...
AFRICA • Ethiopia
EUROPE / BALKANS • Bulgaria küçük albüm. Büyük albüm • Greece büyük albüm küçük albüm • Kosovo laptop • Macedonia balkanpa...
WESTERN EUROPE • France büyük albüm • Germany Küçük albüm • Hungary balkanpazar. Erdinç çınar • Italy büyük albüm • Poland...
SOUTH AMERICA • Brazil kuntay
GREATER CHINA  CHINA  HONG KONG  TAIWAN
Mission “New Mediterranean” ! • Development is shifting from the Atlantic (Europe) to the Pacific (Asia). This development...
Experiences in China and Innovative Markets 15 years ago, Istanbul did not look like Hong Kong at all, it is very similar ...
Experiences in China and Innovative Markets An important similarity between Hong Kong and Istanbul is related to HUMAN VAL...
Experiences in China and Innovative Markets Export Mission … 1989, Guangdong, China • Contrary to popular belief, the high...
Experiences in China and Innovative Markets Passing the Great Wall … 1997, Beijing, China
Difference of Culture When I went to the showroom opening of my Chinese customer, I was very surprised that the host Mr.Ng...
Which one is right: 1. Italy is the world's largest importer of olive oil. 2. Italy is the world's largest exporter of oli...
Experiences in China and Innovative Markets “We, Chinese companies, are small shrimps in the ocean, but our solidarity has...
SMALL SHRIMPS IN THE OCEANS
Experiences in China and Innovative Markets The world's first GSM call was made in 1991 by Finnish Prime Minister Harri Ho...
Experiences in China and Innovative Markets Prime Minister of Finland: He finished Nokia, my country's killer Steve Jobs T...
• Tea cup form is of Iranian origin, since there is no glass in Iran,form is seen in ceramics. • There was no glasses in t...
HOW PAŞABAHÇE HAS BECOME THE 3RD LARGEST PRODUCER IN THE WORLD? • Tea points to a deep culture among the Turks and the Chi...
Tea Culture is very unique in Turkey. Still, no one knows how to hold the tea cup of foreigners coming to Turkey - Turkey ...
At one point, there were attempts to import tea cups from Indonesia, but there was no successful result. The closest form ...
TEA CONSUMPTION PER PERSON. (KG PER YEAR) Turkey: 3.1 Ireland: 2.9 UK: 1.9 Iran: 1.5 Russia: 1.3 Morocco: 1.2 New Zealand:...
Italy is the world's largest importer of leather, buys, creates value and sells to the world.
Experiences in China and Innovative Markets SMS, Food, Turkey collects 80% of the chicken legs in the market to sell to Ch...
Throughout my career, I've always been in the outside world, I prefer to be outside markets, meetings, seminars, customers...
I asked at an Iranian carpet we met at a fair. Which nations produce the most beautiful carpets. The answer was Indians. B...
The Turks, who have come from the Far East to the Middle East in thousands of years and are now more indexed to the Middle...
Innovative Markets/Exports Leather, textile, clothing, food (ezine cheese), Derimod light leather, Blue Jeans, Cotton etc....
Innovative Markets/Exports • Aquaculture became export sector / product innovation Çanakkale: ÇanakKale, Çanakkale ceramic...
Innovative Markets/Exports Export Innovation Group • How can we benefit from Innovation in Nature for Innovation in Export...
EVERYTHING STARTS WITH A QUESTION. THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTIONS START WITH HOW? THANK YOU. Epilogue
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Careers and Experiences in International Business

19 views

Published on

Careers and Experiences in International Business

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Careers and Experiences in International Business

  1. 1. CAREER&EXPERIENCES INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS 38 YEARS Mission “New Mediterranean" ! agaoglulevent@gmail.com February 2021
  2. 2. OUTSIDE WORLD & INNOVATIVE MARKETS İ2İ
  3. 3. MARKETS VISITED ASIA • China • Hong Kong • India • Indonesia • Japan • Pakistan • South Korea • Taiwan • Thailand EUROPE • Albania • Bulgaria • France • Germany • Greece • Hungary • Italy • Kosovo • Macedonia • Poland • Romania • Slovakia MIDDLE EAST • Egypt • Iran • Lebanon • Qatar • Saudi Arabia • Syria AFRICA • Ethiopia • Tunisia SOUTH AMERICA • Brazil
  4. 4. REGIONS M E N A ASIA AFRICA EUROPE • BALKANS • WESTERN EUROPE SOUTH AMERICA
  5. 5. M E N A • Egypt laptop. 2008 YKM seyahati • Iran laptop • Lebanon küçük albüm. büyük albüm • Qatar laptop • Saudi Arabia whatsapp • Syria küçük albüm. büyük albüm • Tunisia nihat istedim.
  6. 6. ASIA • China büyük albüm. Küçük albüm. laptop • Hong Kong büyük albüm. Küçük albüm. laptop • India laptop Hindistan kitabım • Indonesia büyük albüm Küçük albüm • Japan İrfan Benli • Pakistan Patel • South Korea büyük albüm • Taiwan büyük albüm • Thailand büyük albüm
  7. 7. AFRICA • Ethiopia
  8. 8. EUROPE / BALKANS • Bulgaria küçük albüm. Büyük albüm • Greece büyük albüm küçük albüm • Kosovo laptop • Macedonia balkanpazar • Romania kuzine soba. zeytinoğlu
  9. 9. WESTERN EUROPE • France büyük albüm • Germany Küçük albüm • Hungary balkanpazar. Erdinç çınar • Italy büyük albüm • Poland • Slovakia Erdinç Çınar
  10. 10. SOUTH AMERICA • Brazil kuntay
  11. 11. GREATER CHINA  CHINA  HONG KONG  TAIWAN
  12. 12. Mission “New Mediterranean” ! • Development is shifting from the Atlantic (Europe) to the Pacific (Asia). This development offers a great opportunity for Turkey. The economic dynamism between the countries on the Pacific coast resembles the dynamism in the Mediterranean ports. • The fact that Asia-Pacific will be in the first place in the global GNP distribution in a few decades increases the MARKETS in this "New Mediterranean" geography.
  13. 13. Experiences in China and Innovative Markets 15 years ago, Istanbul did not look like Hong Kong at all, it is very similar now, shopping malls, consumer society. Hong Kong serves three continents: Asia, America, Australia Istanbul serves three continents: Europe, Asia, Africa Chinese flights from Istanbul They started at 8.8.1998. China: Central Country (Zhong Gou) 1978-2028: 50-year plan
  14. 14. Experiences in China and Innovative Markets An important similarity between Hong Kong and Istanbul is related to HUMAN VALUE: • An important part of the population of Hong Kong was the Shanghai refugees who fled Shanghai and kidnapped their capital with the entry of Mao's Red Army. • Istanbul is also enriched by immigrants who emigrated from Rumelia (Bulgaria, Yugoslavia) and refugees from Greece. • Refugee psychology and the traumas they have experienced have led people to become more connected to life, to be more hardworking and productive in their work.
  15. 15. Experiences in China and Innovative Markets Export Mission … 1989, Guangdong, China • Contrary to popular belief, the highest price in exports to 50 countries was in the Chinese market. • I learned Mandarin Chinese to localize in a global Marketplace. • I worked directly with customers to be “face to face with the market“ • I used the Chinese name (Ai Li Min-ring service people)
  16. 16. Experiences in China and Innovative Markets Passing the Great Wall … 1997, Beijing, China
  17. 17. Difference of Culture When I went to the showroom opening of my Chinese customer, I was very surprised that the host Mr.Ng had taken the first piece of the whole chicken brought out and ate it in the atmosphere full of guests. When I asked my Chinese secretary about the reason, he said that the chicken was a symbol of fertility and that his office ate the first meal because it was faithful to bring fertility. Experiences in China and Innovative Markets
  18. 18. Which one is right: 1. Italy is the world's largest importer of olive oil. 2. Italy is the world's largest exporter of olive oil.
  19. 19. Experiences in China and Innovative Markets “We, Chinese companies, are small shrimps in the ocean, but our solidarity has a big impact. You, like Nokia and Ericcson, are like sharks in the oceans ” Mr. Ma-CEO, Alibaba.com 1999, Hong Kong
  20. 20. SMALL SHRIMPS IN THE OCEANS
  21. 21. Experiences in China and Innovative Markets The world's first GSM call was made in 1991 by Finnish Prime Minister Harri Holkeri with a Nokia phone and infrastructure.
  22. 22. Experiences in China and Innovative Markets Prime Minister of Finland: He finished Nokia, my country's killer Steve Jobs The former IT giant Nokia’s homeland, Finland's Prime Minister Alexender Stubb, who has been dragged into bankruptcy, accused Apple's legendary CEO Steve Jobs of being the murderer of his country. Stubb, "Our industry was based on paper and cognition. Jobs finished them," he said. Finnish Prime Minister, technology giant Apple's CEO Steve Jobs who died in 2011, accused of dragging his country to the crisis. Prime Minister Alexender Stubb announced that the Finnish companies are sinking because of the technologies Apple has launched.
  23. 23. • Tea cup form is of Iranian origin, since there is no glass in Iran,form is seen in ceramics. • There was no glasses in the days of the establishment of the Republic of Turkey. • Bottoms of bottles were cut withwith wire and made tea cups. • Glass tea cup then began to be produced in Paşabahçe. • Önder Küçükerman, Professor Dr. HOW PAŞABAHÇE HAS BECOME THE 3RD LARGEST PRODUCER IN THE WORLD?
  24. 24. HOW PAŞABAHÇE HAS BECOME THE 3RD LARGEST PRODUCER IN THE WORLD? • Tea points to a deep culture among the Turks and the Chinese. • But the Turks consumed tea in glass cups only. • Questions: • How is the tea cup produced? • Turkey makes 3rd largest glassware manufacturer in the world • What is the factor? • How glass cups exports to 164 countries has been achieved?
  25. 25. Tea Culture is very unique in Turkey. Still, no one knows how to hold the tea cup of foreigners coming to Turkey - Turkey has come more in advance. HOW PAŞABAHÇE HAS BECOME THE 3RD LARGEST PRODUCER IN THE WORLD?
  26. 26. At one point, there were attempts to import tea cups from Indonesia, but there was no successful result. The closest form to our form is used in Iraq, it is also smaller and more disproportionate! In countries such as Egypt and Sudan, they use small cups, which we call "cups" for tea. In Arabia, our Turkish coffee cups with handles and thick structures are used in large cups. West consumes tea in porcelain or ceramic. HOW PAŞABAHÇE HAS BECOME THE 3RD LARGEST PRODUCER IN THE WORLD?
  27. 27. TEA CONSUMPTION PER PERSON. (KG PER YEAR) Turkey: 3.1 Ireland: 2.9 UK: 1.9 Iran: 1.5 Russia: 1.3 Morocco: 1.2 New Zealand: 1.2 Egypt: 1 Poland: 1 Japan: 0.96 Saudi Arabia: 0.89 South Africa: 0.81 Netherlands: 0.78 Australia: 0.74 (UN FAO)
  28. 28. Italy is the world's largest importer of leather, buys, creates value and sells to the world.
  29. 29. Experiences in China and Innovative Markets SMS, Food, Turkey collects 80% of the chicken legs in the market to sell to China. In 1997, when chicken flu emerged in Asia, SMS Gıda entered the olive oil sector and created the Olivos brand today and reached the point of addressing global markets. SMS Atik Gürtaş, Deniz Atalay
  30. 30. Throughout my career, I've always been in the outside world, I prefer to be outside markets, meetings, seminars, customers, rather than internal issues, and concentrate there. Because the information produced within the company serves routinely and the sources of innovation are outside.
  31. 31. I asked at an Iranian carpet we met at a fair. Which nations produce the most beautiful carpets. The answer was Indians. Because they constantly visit fairs and renew their models. As a result of the Hong Kong Houseware Fair, which we attended for the first time in 1998, exports to India exceeded 2 million dollars the following year.
  32. 32. The Turks, who have come from the Far East to the Middle East in thousands of years and are now more indexed to the Middle East, have come closer to China, which is becoming more and more global and will take over the leadership in the next 15 years. they should use. The development / interaction axis shifted to the Pacific region. We need to catch up with the development trend by quickly getting closer to the distant US and China, including interactions in the New Mediterranean. USA: Mei Gou - Beautiful Country China: Zhong Gou - Central Country Tuerqin Innovations
  33. 33. Innovative Markets/Exports Leather, textile, clothing, food (ezine cheese), Derimod light leather, Blue Jeans, Cotton etc. We are strong in innovation in these sectors, livestock is a profession for thousands of years. / product innovations
  34. 34. Innovative Markets/Exports • Aquaculture became export sector / product innovation Çanakkale: ÇanakKale, Çanakkale ceramic / product innovation • Sahtiyan Deri, Ottoman period, could not mimic competitors / product innovation • Trade / strategy innovation with neighbors • Ice Exports from Cyprus • Our export range is low, How can we increase it, what kind of innovations should we apply? (Prof.Dr.Güven Sak)
  35. 35. Innovative Markets/Exports Export Innovation Group • How can we benefit from Innovation in Nature for Innovation in Exports? Can you share samples? • Three Essential Mistakes in Export Innovation & Right Export Innovation / Marketing Innovations- Success Stories • Innovation in Export / Patent Bibliography • Can you share concrete examples from our country on "Innovation in Exports"? İ2İ
  36. 36. EVERYTHING STARTS WITH A QUESTION. THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTIONS START WITH HOW? THANK YOU. Epilogue

×