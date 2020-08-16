Anglijska mova-2-klas-rostocka

Successfully reported this slideshow.
71 UNIT 5 MY HAPPY FAMILY
72 Lesson 1 Jim: Look, Sam! This is my family. Sam: Oh! Jim: This is my father. This is my mother. And that is my brother....
73 3 Tell about your family. I am happy! He is happy! She is happy! We are happy! They are happy! 4 Listen, point and say....
74 5 Look, match and say. am is are I You We She He It They 6 Listen and read with Ted. a) is, at, ey[q] th th th b) this ...
75 Lesson 2 HE / SHE IS READING A BOOK. Bill computer games now. is playing 1 Listen, point and repeat. 2 Read, match and ...
76 3 Look, listen and say. OK!Wow! It is nice! Look! This is Sam's family. His dad is watching TV. His mum is reading a bo...
77 dog / run fish / swim rabbit / hop bird / sing parrot / fly 4 Listen, point and repeat. 5 Look and play a game. 1 2 3 4...
78 6 Listen and read with Ted. 7 Listen and say the rhyme. His father is reading, Her mother is cleaning, His brother is e...
79 Lesson 3 “IS HE/SHE COOKING?” “YES, HE/SHE IS.” / “NO, HE/SHE IS NOT.” 1 Listen, point and repeat. Ted .is walking Ted ...
80 3 Listen, ask and answer. 1 2 3 4 5 Yes, she is. Yes, he is. No, he is not. He is swimming. No, he is not. He is eating...
81 4 Look, ask and answer. A: Number 1.Is he fishing? B: Yes, he is. A: Number 2. Is he reading? B: No, he is not. He is …...
6 Listen and say the chant. — Is dad fishing? — Yes, he is. — Is mum swimming? — Yes, she is. — Is Jane talking? — Yes, sh...
83 Lesson 4 THEY ARE HAPPY. THEY ARE SMILING. 1 Look, listen and repeat. a) Bill's family is in the park. Bill and his dad...
84 2 Ask and answer. 1 3 5 2 4 6 Number 1. Are they playing computer games? Yes, they are.
3 Read with Ted. 4 Listen and say the chant. — Are the birds singing? — Are the bells ringing? — Are the bees flying? — Ar...
Lesson 5 THERE ARE 12 KITES IN THE TOYBOX. twelve thirteen eighteen sixteen fifteen fourteen nineteen twenty eleven sevent...
87 There are … in the toy box. 2 Listen, count, point and say.
88 4 Match and say. Ann’s father Sam’s grandmother Jim’s mother Ann’s mother Jim’s grandmother Bill’s grandmother is numbe...
5 Listen and read with Ted. 6 Listen and say the rhyme. Look at the bells And count with me! 1 bell, 2 bells and now 3. 4 ...
90 UNIT 6
91 1 Look, listen and say. Lesson 1 Ann and Jane: Hi, Bill! Let's go to the park. Bill: Oh, no! I am watching TV. Come in!...
This is a fox. It is small. It is red. It can run. It can jump. It is nice. 4 Listen and say the rhyme. 5 Write with Ted. ...
93 Lesson 2 mouth neck legs 2 Look, listen and say. 1 Listen, point and repeat. ears head nose
94 3 Look and say. Y F VOUR TEM A I NIMA S P N . A L I A DA IT S N CE.I I 1 2 3 4 5 6
6 Listen and sing the song. 95
96 Lesson 3 2 Look, listen and say. body tail noseteeth 1 Listen, point and repeat.
97 4 Play a guessing game.
99 Lesson 4 2 Look, listen and say. frog parrot camel dolphin 1 Listen, point and say. I am a frog, I am green. I have got...
100 3 Look and say. 1 2 3 4 5 It is a … . It is … It has got … It has not got … It cannot …, but it can … ………………………….… I a...
5 Listen and sing the song. — I can swim, but cannot run. This is a frog. It is green. It is small. It is not tall. The fr...
102 Lesson 5 1 Listen, point and repeat. 2 Look, listen and say. No, it cannot. What animal is this? Can it climb? Yes, it...
103 A: What animal is this? B: It is a snake. A: Can it …? B: No, it cannot. A: Can it …? B: Yes, it can. A: What animal i...
104 5 Listen and say the rhyme.
5 Listen and say the rhyme. 105 Lesson 6 2 Look, listen and say. This elephant is .happy This lion is .angry This monkey i...
106 Pam: I like these elephants. They are happy. But I don't like that lion. It is angry. Jane: Miss Wills! Miss Wills! Lo...
a funny fox, a fat frog, a happy snake The snake has got a happy face. The frog has got a fat body. I like this fox. It is...
108 NOW YOU CAN:
UNIT 7 MY CLOTHES 109
Lesson 1 110 HIS/HER T-SHIRT IS WHITE. HIS/HER SHORTS ARE BLUE. trousersT-shirt 1 Listen, point and repeat. dress shoesski...
5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 Number 1. They are trousers. Number 2. It is skirt. his her 111 3 Look, guess and say. 4 Look, listen and ...
112 1 2 3 4 Jane Ann Jim Bill Number 1. This is Jane. Her T-shirt is orange. Her skirt is green. Number 2. This is … . Her...
sh [1] sh sh sh she, elf, ort, orts, T-shirt, short nose, short legs, short T-shirt 7 Listen and say the rhyme. This is a ...
Lesson 2 IT IS A SWEATER. THEY ARE JEANS. 1 Listen, point and repeat. jeans trainers socks sweater blouse shirt 2 Look, li...
3 Look, ask and answer. A: Number 1. Where are blue jeans? B: They are under the chair. A: Number 2. Where is a white shir...
er, ir [E:] h , g l, b d, sh t, sk t small bird, small girl, her T-shirt, her skirt er ir ir ir ir or [c:] f , sh t, s t, ...
Lesson 3 THESE ARE MY FAVOURITE SHOES. 1 Look, listen and repeat. This is my dress. This is my blouse. These are my jeans....
These are my favourite jeans. This is my favourite dress. 4 Listen and read with Ted. 3 Draw your favourite clothes and te...
Lesson 4 WHOSE HAT IS THIS? WHOSE MITTENS ARE THESE? 1 Listen, point and repeat. 2 Look, listen and say. hat cap scarf mit...
4 Look, ask and answer. This is a red scarf. Whose scarf is this? These are brown mittens. Whose mittens are these? They a...
5 Listen and read with Ted. oa [3U] b t, c t green boat, red coat oa oa wh [h] wh who, ose Who is this? Who is that? Who a...
122 Lesson 5 SHE LIKES THIS DRESS. SHE DOES NOT LIKE THIS SKIRT. 1 Listen, point and repeat. She this dress.likes She this...
3 Look, listen and say. Jane: Listen, Jim. It is Ann's birthday. Jim: Yes, it is. I have got a present for Ann. Jane: What...
Lesson 6 “DO YOU LIKE THIS DRESS?” “YES, I DO.” / “NO, I DON'T.” 1 Look, listen and say. It is my birthday today. I am eig...
2 Act out. It is my birthday today. What can I wear? A blue dress? A green skirt? No, I like my yellow dress. I can wear m...
4 Talk about your friend's likes and dislikes. A: Kate likes skirts. B: She doesn't like jeans. A: Yes, and her favourite ...
UNIT 8 SPRING IS GREEN 127
Lesson 1 SPRING IS COMING. 1 Listen, point and repeat. sun sky tree flower cloud grass 2 Listen and say. It is spring. It ...
3 Look and listen. Jane: Ann, look! The flowers… They are white, red, blue and yellow! 1, 2, 3, 4, 5…14…20! Lots of flower...
5 Listen, point and repeat. spring months Jane: Jim, do you like March? Jim: Yes, I do. My birthday is in March. Bill: Sam...
7 Listen and read with Ted. 8 Listen and say the rhyme. — I like March very much, I like April, too. — I like May sunny da...
Lesson 2 WHAT IS THE WEATHER LIKE IN SPRING? 1 Listen, point and repeat. The sun is shining. It is warm. The weather is fi...
Sam: Dad, may I go to the park? We can play football now. Dad: Is it warm now? Sam: Yes, it is. Dad: OK, you may go. Sam: ...
The sun is shining. It is spring. We give our Mum flowers. She is happy. Our Granny has got a sheep. The sheep is white. T...
Lesson 3 HAPPY EASTER! 1 Listen, point and repeat. Easter cake Easter eggs Easter bunny rabbit Easter bread (paska) Easter...
Jane: Oh, Jim, I can see an Easter bunny rabbit! It is on the bench. Jim: Are they under the tree? Jane: Yes, they are. Ji...
4 Listen and say. Taras: Olenka, glad to see you! What a nice Easter basket! Olenka: I have got my paska in it. Taras: Hav...
7 Listen and say the rhyme. 6 Listen and read with Ted. Easter Eggs, Easter eggs, Yellow and blue, Easter eggs For me and ...
Lesson 4 I LOVE MY MUM. 1 Listen, point and repeat. give a hug love give a kiss 2 Listen and say. Ann: Jane, look, is it n...
4 Listen and read with Ted. oo [U] l k, b k, c k, b kmarkoo oo oo oo It is a bookmark. Look! Is it nice? 5 Listen and say ...
NOW YOU CAN: 141 tell about clothes ask and answer where clothes are say what clothes you like say what clothes he / she l...
UNIT 9 HELLO, SUMMER! 142
1 Listen, point and repeat. It is hot. put on take off Jim: Oh, it is hot today. Jane: Yes, Jim. Take off your sweater. su...
summer months It is hot! Take off your sweater! 4 Listen, point and repeat. 1 2 3 4 144 3 Look, point and say.
Jim: Bill, do you like June? Bill: Yes, I do. My birthday is in June. Jane: Ann, do you like July? Ann: Yes, I do. It is h...
7 Listen and sing the song. When I go to the park And see the yellow sun, I put on my T-shirt And have a great fun! (Choru...
Lesson 2 WE ARE ON SUMMER HOLIDAYS! 1 Listen, point and repeat. camp country woods sea river 2 Look, listen and say. Jim: ...
Jim can swim in the river in summer. 4 Act out. Tell your friend where you can go on your summer holidays. 3 Look, match a...
5 Listen and read with Ted. 6 Listen and say the rhyme. It's summer time! We're going away For a happy holiday. See you so...
Lesson 3 I AM AT THE SEA. 1 Listen, point and repeat beach sand play in the sunsail in a boat make a castle Hello, Ted! I ...
3 Look, ask and answer. Àre the children sailing in a boat? Is the girl…? 4 1 2 3 65 151 Number 1. Yes, they are. Number 2...
4 Play a miming game. A: Are you skiing? B: No, I am not. A: Are you sailing in a boat? B: Yes, I am! A: Are you ... ? B: ...
You are on your summer holidays. Write a letter to your friend. 7 Read, match and say. The 's mmer' is in a blue hat.u s m...
8 Listen and sing the song. Ted, Sue and Lou are waving goodbye, Ted, Sue and Lou are waving goodbye, “Goodbye, goodbye! G...
155 APPENDIX: VOCABULARY
159 APPENDIX: TAPESCRIPTS
Íàâ÷àëüíå âèäàííÿ Ðîñòîöüêà Ìàð³ÿ ªâñòàõ³¿âíà Êàðï’þê Îêñàíà Äìèòð³âíà Àíãë³éñüêà ìîâà Ï³äðó÷íèê äëÿ 2 êëàñó çàãàëüíîîñâ³ò...
  1. 1. 71 UNIT 5 MY HAPPY FAMILY
  2. 2. 72 Lesson 1 Jim: Look, Sam! This is my family. Sam: Oh! Jim: This is my father. This is my mother. And that is my brother. Sam: You have got a happy family! THIS IS MY FATHER. THAT IS MY MOTHER. mother = mum 1 Listen, point and repeat. 2 Listen and say. son grandmother = granny father = dad grandfather = grandpa daughter
  3. 3. 73 3 Tell about your family. I am happy! He is happy! She is happy! We are happy! They are happy! 4 Listen, point and say. This is my … That is my … We are a happy family.
  4. 4. 74 5 Look, match and say. am is are I You We She He It They 6 Listen and read with Ted. a) is, at, ey[q] th th th b) this bike that dog this kite that frog c) This is my Mum. That is my Dad. They are in the park. 7 Write with Ted. – glad – sad – happy – angry
  5. 5. 75 Lesson 2 HE / SHE IS READING A BOOK. Bill computer games now. is playing 1 Listen, point and repeat. 2 Read, match and say. Ann TV now.is watching Look! Jane now.is dancing Jim now.is painting Ted is jumping. running. sitting. flying. 1 2 3 4 A: Ted is jumping. Picture number 1. B: Ted is ... . Picture ... .
  6. 6. 76 3 Look, listen and say. OK!Wow! It is nice! Look! This is Sam's family. His dad is watching TV. His mum is reading a book. Sam's sister is playing with a cat. I say, friends, I have got a new computer. Let us go to play!
  7. 7. 77 dog / run fish / swim rabbit / hop bird / sing parrot / fly 4 Listen, point and repeat. 5 Look and play a game. 1 2 3 4 5 6 He .is reading She .is writing She .is cleaning She .is cooking It .is eating It .is drinking Pupils, let us play a game. Jim, you are a frog. I am a frog. I am jumping.
  8. 8. 78 6 Listen and read with Ted. 7 Listen and say the rhyme. His father is reading, Her mother is cleaning, His brother is eating, Her sister is singing. ir er ur ir er ir ur ur [E:] b d, h , g l, c ly, t n girl's bird, her bird, girl's turn, her turn This is a girl. The girl has got a bird. It is her turn. 8 Write with Ted.
  9. 9. 79 Lesson 3 “IS HE/SHE COOKING?” “YES, HE/SHE IS.” / “NO, HE/SHE IS NOT.” 1 Listen, point and repeat. Ted .is walking Ted to his friend.is talking Ted .is playing Ted .is reading 2 Look and say. This is Jane's family. Jane's mother is … Jane's father is cooking. … … … … … … … …
  10. 10. 80 3 Listen, ask and answer. 1 2 3 4 5 Yes, she is. Yes, he is. No, he is not. He is swimming. No, he is not. He is eating. Yes, she is. Is she dancing? Is he reading? Is he fishing? Is he drinking? Is she singing? 1 2 3 4 5
  11. 11. 81 4 Look, ask and answer. A: Number 1.Is he fishing? B: Yes, he is. A: Number 2. Is he reading? B: No, he is not. He is … ………………… 5 Listen and read with Ted. [N] si , so , lo , swi ri sing a song, a long song Bill is singing a song. The song is long. Jim is swinging in the park. ng ng ng ng, ng 1 2 3 4 5
  12. 12. 6 Listen and say the chant. — Is dad fishing? — Yes, he is. — Is mum swimming? — Yes, she is. — Is Jane talking? — Yes, she is. — Is Jim walking? — Yes, he is. — Is Ted reading? — You are kidding! No, he isn't. — Yes, he is! 8 Write with Ted. A: Is he / she ... ? B: Yes, ... ... . / No, ... ... ... . 82 7 Play a guessing game.
  13. 13. 83 Lesson 4 THEY ARE HAPPY. THEY ARE SMILING. 1 Look, listen and repeat. a) Bill's family is in the park. Bill and his dad are flying a kite. Bill's mum and his sister are swinging and talking. The birds are singing. They are smiling. They are a happy family! b) — Is this Bill's family? — Yes, it is. — Are they in the park? — Yes, they are. — Are Bill and his dad playing football? — No, they are not. They are flying a kite. — Are Bill's mum and his sister swinging? — Yes, they are. — Are Bill and his family happy? — Yes, they are.
  14. 14. 84 2 Ask and answer. 1 3 5 2 4 6 Number 1. Are they playing computer games? Yes, they are.
  15. 15. 3 Read with Ted. 4 Listen and say the chant. — Are the birds singing? — Are the bells ringing? — Are the bees flying? — Are the kids smiling? — Yes, they are singing. — Yes, they are ringing. — Yes, they are flying. — Yes, they are smiling. You are reading. We are sleeping. They are speaking. She is cleaning. h sh b w e e e e m t s f t tr sl p ee ee ee ee ee t ch r cl n sp k ea ead ea ea 5 Write with Ted. [I:] e ee ea 85
  16. 16. Lesson 5 THERE ARE 12 KITES IN THE TOYBOX. twelve thirteen eighteen sixteen fifteen fourteen nineteen twenty eleven seventeen 86 1 Look, listen, point and repeat.
  17. 17. 87 There are … in the toy box. 2 Listen, count, point and say.
  18. 18. 88 4 Match and say. Ann’s father Sam’s grandmother Jim’s mother Ann’s mother Jim’s grandmother Bill’s grandmother is number 11. 12. 14. 15. 16. 17. Look! They are doing sports! Oh, Ann's father (Number 11) and Sam's grandfather (Number 14) are running! Jim's mother (Number 16) and Bill’s grandmother (Number 17) are jumping! Oops! Wow! Jim's grandmother (Number 15) and Ann's mother (Number 12) are playing football. 3 Look, listen, point and say.
  19. 19. 5 Listen and read with Ted. 6 Listen and say the rhyme. Look at the bells And count with me! 1 bell, 2 bells and now 3. 4 bells, 5 bells, 6 bells, 7, 8 bells, 9 bells, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15. Then 16 and 17. Now we've got 18, 19, 20 bells, and they can ring! [e] [I:] el ven, tw lve, tw nty thirt n, fourt n, fift n, sixt n, sevent n, eight n, ninet n e e e ee ee ee ee ee ee ee 89 7 Write with Ted.
  20. 20. 90 UNIT 6
  21. 21. 91 1 Look, listen and say. Lesson 1 Ann and Jane: Hi, Bill! Let's go to the park. Bill: Oh, no! I am watching TV. Come in! Jane: Look, Ann! Hippos! They are big! Ann: Wow! Crocodiles! They are long. They have got big mouths! 2 Listen, match and say. 1 2 3 4 7 8 9 10 5 6 It is a … It can run. jump. swim.
  22. 22. This is a fox. It is small. It is red. It can run. It can jump. It is nice. 4 Listen and say the rhyme. 5 Write with Ted. 92
  23. 23. 93 Lesson 2 mouth neck legs 2 Look, listen and say. 1 Listen, point and repeat. ears head nose
  24. 24. 94 3 Look and say. Y F VOUR TEM A I NIMA S P N . A L I A DA IT S N CE.I I 1 2 3 4 5 6
  25. 25. 6 Listen and sing the song. 95
  26. 26. 96 Lesson 3 2 Look, listen and say. body tail noseteeth 1 Listen, point and repeat.
  27. 27. 97 4 Play a guessing game.
  28. 28. 98
  29. 29. 99 Lesson 4 2 Look, listen and say. frog parrot camel dolphin 1 Listen, point and say. I am a frog, I am green. I have got a small body. I have not got a tail. I cannot fly, but I can jump. I am a parrot. I am green and red. I have got a small body and a long tail. I cannot swim. But I can fly.
  30. 30. 100 3 Look and say. 1 2 3 4 5 It is a … . It is … It has got … It has not got … It cannot …, but it can … ………………………….… I am a camel. I am brown. I have got a big body. I have got four legs and a tail. I cannot fly, but I can walk. It is a dolphin. It is grey. It has not got legs. It has got a strong tail. It cannot walk, but it can swim.
  31. 31. 5 Listen and sing the song. — I can swim, but cannot run. This is a frog. It is green. It is small. It is not tall. The frog is at the wall. 101 — I can swim, but cannot jump. — I can swim, but cannot hop. — I can jump, but cannot stop!
  32. 32. 102 Lesson 5 1 Listen, point and repeat. 2 Look, listen and say. No, it cannot. What animal is this? Can it climb? Yes, it can! Can it hop?
  33. 33. 103 A: What animal is this? B: It is a snake. A: Can it …? B: No, it cannot. A: Can it …? B: Yes, it can. A: What animal is this? B: It is a … A: Can it …? ………………………. 1 2
  34. 34. 104 5 Listen and say the rhyme.
  35. 35. 5 Listen and say the rhyme. 105 Lesson 6 2 Look, listen and say. This elephant is .happy This lion is .angry This monkey is .funny This kangaroo is .kind Ann: Oh, Jane! Look at the kangaroo. It is kind. I like it! 1 Listen, point and say.
  36. 36. 106 Pam: I like these elephants. They are happy. But I don't like that lion. It is angry. Jane: Miss Wills! Miss Wills! Look at the monkeys! They are funny. I like monkeys! 3 Look and say. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
  37. 37. a funny fox, a fat frog, a happy snake The snake has got a happy face. The frog has got a fat body. I like this fox. It is funny. 5 Listen and sing the song. 107
  38. 38. 108 NOW YOU CAN:
  39. 39. UNIT 7 MY CLOTHES 109
  40. 40. Lesson 1 110 HIS/HER T-SHIRT IS WHITE. HIS/HER SHORTS ARE BLUE. trousersT-shirt 1 Listen, point and repeat. dress shoesskirt shorts This is a boy. He’s got a T-shirt. He’s got trousers and shoes. This is a girl. She’s got a T-shirt. She’s got a skirt and shoes. 2 Look, listen and say.
  41. 41. 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 Number 1. They are trousers. Number 2. It is skirt. his her 111 3 Look, guess and say. 4 Look, listen and say. This is my mother. dress is brown.Her This is my father. trousers are black. His
  42. 42. 112 1 2 3 4 Jane Ann Jim Bill Number 1. This is Jane. Her T-shirt is orange. Her skirt is green. Number 2. This is … . Her ... is … . 5 Look and say. This is my sister. She is little. Her dress is blue and white. This is my brother. He is little, too. His shorts are yellow, red and blue.
  43. 43. sh [1] sh sh sh she, elf, ort, orts, T-shirt, short nose, short legs, short T-shirt 7 Listen and say the rhyme. This is a boy. His name is Bruce. He's got blue trousers And brown shoes. This is a girl. Her name is Tess. She's got red shoes And a green dress. 113 8 Write with Ted. She is Ann. Ann has got a short nose. Ann's T-shirt is short. Ann's shorts are short, too. 6 Listen and read with Ted.
  44. 44. Lesson 2 IT IS A SWEATER. THEY ARE JEANS. 1 Listen, point and repeat. jeans trainers socks sweater blouse shirt 2 Look, listen and say. Jane: Mum, where's my sweater? Mum: It is on the bed. Jane: No, it's Ron's sweater. Mum: Oh, yes. Your sweater is on the chair. Jane: Thank you, Mum. Jane: Where are my shoes? Oh, no! Ronnie, they are not your shoes. They are my shoes.Your shoes are on the shelf! 114
  45. 45. 3 Look, ask and answer. A: Number 1. Where are blue jeans? B: They are under the chair. A: Number 2. Where is a white shirt? B: It is ………………………………… 1 2 3 4 5 4 Play the game. Number 1. It is a blouse. Number 3. They are socks It is … They are … 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 89 10 11 12 START FINISH 115
  46. 46. er, ir [E:] h , g l, b d, sh t, sk t small bird, small girl, her T-shirt, her skirt er ir ir ir ir or [c:] f , sh t, s t, sh ts short nose, short legs, short skirt or or or or This is Ann. She has got a skirt. Her skirt is short. It is Ann's T-shirt. They are Ann's shorts. 116 6 Write with Ted. 5 Listen and read with Ted.
  47. 47. Lesson 3 THESE ARE MY FAVOURITE SHOES. 1 Look, listen and repeat. This is my dress. This is my blouse. These are my jeans. These are my favourite shoes. This is my T-shirt. This is my sweater. These are my favourite trousers. These are my socks. 2 Listen, point and say. This is Jane's blouse. These are Jane's … This is Jim's … These are Jim's … 117
  48. 48. These are my favourite jeans. This is my favourite dress. 4 Listen and read with Ted. 3 Draw your favourite clothes and tell about it. 5 Listen and sing the song. This is a green dress. These are brown jeans. This is a black skirt. This is a white shirt. These are Sam's green jeans. My favourite T-shirt is white. My favourite jeans are blue. My favourite colour is blue. Now tell me about you. My favourite dress is pink. My favourite shoes are pink. My favourite colour is pink. My favourite socks are pink, too. 118 6 Write with Ted.
  49. 49. Lesson 4 WHOSE HAT IS THIS? WHOSE MITTENS ARE THESE? 1 Listen, point and repeat. 2 Look, listen and say. hat cap scarf mittens Sister: Whose hat is this? Mum: It is Bill's. Sister: Whose mittens are these? Mum: These are your mittens. Sister: Wow! They are nice! jacket coat raincoat 3 Play the guessing game. A: Whose jacket is this? B: This is Tom's jacket. A: Whose ... ... ? B: ... ... ... . 119
  50. 50. 4 Look, ask and answer. This is a red scarf. Whose scarf is this? These are brown mittens. Whose mittens are these? They are Bill's. It is Jane's. 120
  51. 51. 5 Listen and read with Ted. oa [3U] b t, c t green boat, red coat oa oa wh [h] wh who, ose Who is this? Who is that? Who are these? Who are those? Whose coat is this? Whose hat is that? 6 Listen and sing the song. 121 7 Write with Ted. I've got a very pretty doll. Her hair's long. She isn't tall. Her blouse is beautiful and new. Her shoes are very small and blue. These are her raincoat and her umbrella. She's got a dress like Cinderella. Those are her sweater and her bag. The sweater is green and the bag is black. These are her raincoat and her umbrella. She's got a dress like Cinderella. Those are her sweater and her bag. The sweater is green and the bag is black. These are her raincoat and her umbrella. She's got a dress like Cinderella. Those are her sweater and her bag. The sweater is green and the bag is black.
  52. 52. 122 Lesson 5 SHE LIKES THIS DRESS. SHE DOES NOT LIKE THIS SKIRT. 1 Listen, point and repeat. She this dress.likes She this skirt.does not like They this T-shirt.like They this sweater. do not like 1 2 3 4 Lou: Jane likes this T-shirt. Sue: She does not like this scarf. Lou: Jim likes ... . Sue: He does not like ... . 2 Look, guess and say.
  53. 53. 3 Look, listen and say. Jane: Listen, Jim. It is Ann's birthday. Jim: Yes, it is. I have got a present for Ann. Jane: What is it? Jim: It is a green T-shirt. Jane: Ann does not like green. Jim: Oops!.. 4 Listen and read with Ted. You like. They like. He like . She like . s s I like this dress. She likes that skirt. We like this coat. They like these socks. I like. We like. 123 5 Write with Ted.
  54. 54. Lesson 6 “DO YOU LIKE THIS DRESS?” “YES, I DO.” / “NO, I DON'T.” 1 Look, listen and say. It is my birthday today. I am eight. Mum and Dad: Happy birthday! Ann: Wow!Anew dress! I like it. Thank you! Mum: Do you like your new dress? Ann: Yes, I do. It is very nice! Thank you, Mum. Thank you, Dad! What can I wear? A skirt? Jeans? I don't like my clothes. 124
  55. 55. 2 Act out. It is my birthday today. What can I wear? A blue dress? A green skirt? No, I like my yellow dress. I can wear my yellow dress. 3 Look, ask and answer. A: Number 1. Do you like this jacket? B: Yes, I do. (No, I don't.) A: Number 2. Do you like these trousers? B: ... ... ... don't = do not 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 125
  56. 56. 4 Talk about your friend's likes and dislikes. A: Kate likes skirts. B: She doesn't like jeans. A: Yes, and her favourite colour is pink. 6 Listen and say the rhyme. A happy girl has got a hat – It is her birthday today. She's got a new dress – It is nice and red. She jumps and shouts, “Hooray!” This is Liz. She is a small girl. She has got a green dress. Liz is a nice girl. Bill likes her. Ted likes her, too. 5 Listen and read with Ted. 126 7 Write with Ted.
  57. 57. UNIT 8 SPRING IS GREEN 127
  58. 58. Lesson 1 SPRING IS COMING. 1 Listen, point and repeat. sun sky tree flower cloud grass 2 Listen and say. It is spring. It is warm. The sky is blue. The sun is yellow. The clouds are white. 128
  59. 59. 3 Look and listen. Jane: Ann, look! The flowers… They are white, red, blue and yellow! 1, 2, 3, 4, 5…14…20! Lots of flowers! Ann: Ouch!.. Jane: What is it, Ann? Ann: A frog… It is in the grass. Look, it is jumping! Jim: Oops! Where is my kite? I cannot see it. Bill: Hmm… Oh! Look, it is in the tree! Jim: Oh, no! 4 Ask and answer. A: What colour is the sky? B: The sky is blue. A: What colour are the trees? B: The trees are green. A: What colour is/are …? B: ………………………….. 129
  60. 60. 5 Listen, point and repeat. spring months Jane: Jim, do you like March? Jim: Yes, I do. My birthday is in March. Bill: Sam, do you like April? Sam: Yes, I do. It is warm in April. Birds come in April. Ann: Jane, do you like May? Jane: Oh, yes. I do. Mother's Day is in May. I can write a card and make a present for my Mum. 6 Listen, ask and answer. 130
  61. 61. 7 Listen and read with Ted. 8 Listen and say the rhyme. — I like March very much, I like April, too. — I like May sunny days. Spring's for me and you! -a a a a(ss) gr ss, cl ss, cl ssmate[4:] — Wow! I can see a snake in the grass. It is brown. — Look. It is a cow. It is black. It is eating grass. The grass is green. My classmates like this cow. 131 9 Write with Ted.
  62. 62. Lesson 2 WHAT IS THE WEATHER LIKE IN SPRING? 1 Listen, point and repeat. The sun is shining. It is warm. The weather is fine. 2 Listen and say. It is raining. It is cool. The weather is bad. Sam: Oh, no! The weather is bad. Dad: What is it, Sam? Is it raining? Sam: Yes, it is.And the sky is grey. I cannot play football. Dad: Let us play chess then. Sam: OK. Jim and Bill: Sam! Let us go to the park. Sam: But it is raining… Jim: No, it is not. Look, the sky is blue. Bill: And the sun is shining. 132
  63. 63. Sam: Dad, may I go to the park? We can play football now. Dad: Is it warm now? Sam: Yes, it is. Dad: OK, you may go. Sam: Thank you, Dad! 3 Ask and answer. A: What is the weather like in picture 3. B: It is sunny. A: What is the weather like ... ? B: It is … . [au3] fl er, sh er, row ow ou I like spring showers. I like spring flowers. Our flowers are nice. 2 3 4 4 Listen and read with Ted. 133 1
  64. 64. The sun is shining. It is spring. We give our Mum flowers. She is happy. Our Granny has got a sheep. The sheep is white. The grass is green. The sheep likes green grass. 5 Listen and sing the song. 134 6 Write with Ted. What is the weather like? What is the weather like in spring? Is there sun in the sky. Or are there clouds with rain? March is too cold and wet, April comes with rain showers, May is the month when Dad Gives our Granny flowers. What is the weather like? What is the weather like in spring? Is there sun in the sky. Or are there clouds with rain? March is too cold and wet, April comes with rain showers, May is the month when Dad Gives our Granny flowers.
  65. 65. Lesson 3 HAPPY EASTER! 1 Listen, point and repeat. Easter cake Easter eggs Easter bunny rabbit Easter bread (paska) Easter eggs (pysankas) candle 11 Jane: Oh, Jim! I can see Easter eggs! Jim: Are they in the tree? Jane: No, they are not. 2 Listen and say. 135
  66. 66. Jane: Oh, Jim, I can see an Easter bunny rabbit! It is on the bench. Jim: Are they under the tree? Jane: Yes, they are. Jim: Wow! 1 egg, 2 eggs, 3 eggs, 4… 3 Look, count and say. Lou: Look! I can see 3 children. They are Jane, Ann and Sam. Sue: Oh, I can see 2 green and 3 pink Easter eggs in Ann's Easter basket. I can see 2 brown Easter Lou: I can see ... in Jane's Easter basket. I can see ... in Sam's Easter basket. bunny rabbits in Ann's Easter basket. 136
  67. 67. 4 Listen and say. Taras: Olenka, glad to see you! What a nice Easter basket! Olenka: I have got my paska in it. Taras: Have you got Easter eggs in your Easter basket? Olenka: Yes, I have got 5 Easter eggs. Look, they are red, green, blue, yellow and orange. Olenka: Is it an Easter egg? Taras: No, it is not. It is a candle. Olenka: Oh... 5 Draw your Easter basket and tell about it. I have got my Easter basket. I have got … in it. 137
  68. 68. 7 Listen and say the rhyme. 6 Listen and read with Ted. Easter Eggs, Easter eggs, Yellow and blue, Easter eggs For me and you. Easter eggs, Candy sweet, Easter eggs Are good to eat. Easter eggs, Nice and funny. But… Where is my Easter Bunny? wh [w] wh wh wh white, at, y, ere [4:] b sket, sk, t sk, an Easter b sket,a a a a 138 8 Write with Ted. What a nice rabbit! Oh, it is an Easter bunny rabbit! It has got an Easter basket. It has got six pink and green Easter eggs in it. The bunny rabbit is white. It is funny. Happy Easter, bunny rabbit!
  69. 69. Lesson 4 I LOVE MY MUM. 1 Listen, point and repeat. give a hug love give a kiss 2 Listen and say. Ann: Jane, look, is it nice? Jane: What is this? Ann: This is a card. Jane: A card? Ann: Yes, Mum's Day is coming. Have you got a present for your mum? Jane: Yes, I have. It is a cup. There is a flower on it. A red rose. Ann: Wow! 3 Ask and answer. A: Have you got a present for you Mum? B: Yes, I have. A: What is it? B: It is a … . 139
  70. 70. 4 Listen and read with Ted. oo [U] l k, b k, c k, b kmarkoo oo oo oo It is a bookmark. Look! Is it nice? 5 Listen and say the rhyme. My dear Mummy, I want to say, “Be nice and happy On Mother's Day!” My hugs and kisses, My heart and love, My pretty presents Are for my Mum! 6 Make a card for your Mum. 140 It is spring. Mum's day is in May. It is Mum's day today. I have got a present for my Mum.
  71. 71. NOW YOU CAN: 141 tell about clothes ask and answer where clothes are say what clothes you like say what clothes he / she likes say what clothes he / she doesn't like ask “Do you like…?” answer “Yes, I do. / No, I do not.” name spring months tell about the weather in spring tell about holidays in spring write holiday greetings read texts
  72. 72. UNIT 9 HELLO, SUMMER! 142
  73. 73. 1 Listen, point and repeat. It is hot. put on take off Jim: Oh, it is hot today. Jane: Yes, Jim. Take off your sweater. sunglasses sandals Ann: It is sunny! Oh, my eyes! I cannot see… Jane: Put on my sunglasses. Ann: And you? Jane: I am OK. Look, I have got a sunhat. 2 Look, listen and say. Lesson 1 TAKE OFF YOUR SWEATER! PUT ON YOUR SUNHAT! 143 sunhat
  74. 74. summer months It is hot! Take off your sweater! 4 Listen, point and repeat. 1 2 3 4 144 3 Look, point and say.
  75. 75. Jim: Bill, do you like June? Bill: Yes, I do. My birthday is in June. Jane: Ann, do you like July? Ann: Yes, I do. It is hot in July. I can swim. 6 Listen and read with Ted. Ann: Sam, do you like August? Sam: Oh, yes, I do. I play games with my friends in summer. y [ai] m , fl , July y y j [dZz] J J J Jim, ane, une, uly 5 Listen, ask and answer. 145 It is summer. June, July and August are summer months. It is hot in summer. It is sunny. I can swim. I can play. I can be out all day long. I like summer.
  76. 76. 7 Listen and sing the song. When I go to the park And see the yellow sun, I put on my T-shirt And have a great fun! (Chorus. …I put on my shorts… Chorus. …I put on my sandals… Chorus. …I put on my sunhat… Chorus. …I put on my sunglasses… Chorus.) Chorus: Have a great fun all day long. This is my summer song! 146 8 Write with Ted.
  77. 77. Lesson 2 WE ARE ON SUMMER HOLIDAYS! 1 Listen, point and repeat. camp country woods sea river 2 Look, listen and say. Jim: Hooray! We are on our summer holidays! Bill: Listen, guys! We can go to the woods! Jim: And we can swim in the river… Ann: I can visit my granny in the country in summer. Jane: Ànd I can go to the sea with my mum and dad! 147
  78. 78. Jim can swim in the river in summer. 4 Act out. Tell your friend where you can go on your summer holidays. 3 Look, match and say. 1 2 3 4 5 148
  79. 79. 5 Listen and read with Ted. 6 Listen and say the rhyme. It's summer time! We're going away For a happy holiday. See you soon! And now go away For your HAPPY HOLIDAY! ch [tS] tea er, ildren, ickench ch ch 149 7 Write with Ted. Summer In summer children say goodbye to school. They say goodbye to teachers. They fly kites and swing. They play games and swim. Children can go to the sea with mums and dads. They can have fun in a summer camp. Children like summer!
  80. 80. Lesson 3 I AM AT THE SEA. 1 Listen, point and repeat beach sand play in the sunsail in a boat make a castle Hello, Ted! I am at the sea with my Mum and Dad. I go to the beach and play in the sun. I can make a nice castle. Look! I can swim in the sea. I can sail in a boat with my Dad. My Mum does not like boats. She likes ball games. I have lots of fun. See you soon! Bye, Jim Lou: What is this? Sue: Is it a letter? Ted: Yes, it is. This is a letter from Jim. Sue: Let's read it! Ted: OK. 150 2 Look, listen, point and say.
  81. 81. 3 Look, ask and answer. Àre the children sailing in a boat? Is the girl…? 4 1 2 3 65 151 Number 1. Yes, they are. Number 2. … … … … …
  82. 82. 4 Play a miming game. A: Are you skiing? B: No, I am not. A: Are you sailing in a boat? B: Yes, I am! A: Are you ... ? B: ... ... ... . 5 Listen and read. Hell , M m an a o u d D d! I h an s ny. t is ot d un We w n t e i er. s im i h r v l y n t e un We p a i h s . ave lots of un I h f . ike m su m am . I l y m er c p Bye! Ki sess , Jane swim in the river, play ball games, play badminton, swing, make a sandcastle, fly a kite, ride a bike 152
  83. 83. You are on your summer holidays. Write a letter to your friend. 7 Read, match and say. The 's mmer' is in a blue hat.u s mmer s Jul l ke g me u ea y i a t cher pl s l m nth r d ea ay ai o ea s n d fl f n m u ay y u y b ch m ke m m k te s son ea a u i ea [ei] [ai] [y] [I:] 153 6 Make your project.
  84. 84. 8 Listen and sing the song. Ted, Sue and Lou are waving goodbye, Ted, Sue and Lou are waving goodbye, “Goodbye, goodbye! Good luck and goodbye, Good luck with your English, Goodbye!” Let's wave goodbye to Ted, Sue and Lou. Let's wave goodbye to Ted, Sue and Lou, “Goodbye, goodbye! Thank you and goodbye, Thank you, our friends, Goodbye!” 154 GOODBYE SONG
  85. 85. 155 APPENDIX: VOCABULARY
  86. 86. 156
  87. 87. 157
  88. 88. 158
  89. 89. 159 APPENDIX: TAPESCRIPTS
  90. 90. Íàâ÷àëüíå âèäàííÿ Ðîñòîöüêà Ìàð³ÿ ªâñòàõ³¿âíà Êàðï’þê Îêñàíà Äìèòð³âíà Àíãë³éñüêà ìîâà Ï³äðó÷íèê äëÿ 2 êëàñó çàãàëüíîîñâ³òí³õ íàâ÷àëüíèõ çàêëàä³â ç ïîãëèáëåíèì âèâ÷åííÿì àíãë³éñüêî¿ ìîâè. Ðåêîìåíäîâàíî Ì³í³ñòåðñòâîì îñâ³òè ³ íàóêè Óêðà¿íè Àíãë³éñüêîþ òà óêðà¿íñüêîþ ìîâàìè Âèäàíî çà ðàõóíîê äåðæàâíèõ êîøò³â. Ïðîäàæ çàáîðîíåíèé. Ðåäàêòîðè ²ãîð Ìèêîë³â, Íàòàë³ÿ Áàòðèí Õóäîæíèêè Ëþáîìèð Áåéãåð, Ïåòðî Òèðïàê Äèçàéí ³ êîìï’þòåðíà âåðñòêà Àíäð³é Êîñòèøèí, Ìàð’ÿíà Òåðàç Çäàíî äî íàáîðó 23.12.2011. Ï³äïèñàíî äî äðóêó 11.10.2012 Ôîðìàò 70õ100 1/16. Ãàðí³òóðà Àð³àë. Ïàï³ð îôñåòíèé. Äðóê îôñåòíèé. Óìîâí. äðóê. àðê. 13,00 Îáë.-âèä.àðê. 14,7. Òèðàæ 23 170 ïðèì. Çàì. ¹ 12-10-2203. Âèäàíî çà ë³öåíç³ºþ ÒçÎÂ “Âèäàâíèöòâî “Àñòîí” íà çàìîâëåííÿ ÏÏ Êàðï’þê Î. Ä. Ñâ³äîöòâî ïðî âíåñåííÿ äî Äåðæàâíîãî ðåºñòðó ñóá’ºêò³â âèäàâíè÷î¿ ñïðàâè ÄÊ ¹ 392 â³ä 30.03.2001 ð. ÏÐÀÒ “Ëüâ³âñüêà êíèæêîâà ôàáðèêà “Àòëàñ”, 79005, ì. Ëüâ³â, âóë. Çåëåíà, 20. Ñâ³äîöòâî ïðî âíåñåííÿ äî Äåðæàâíîãî ðåºñòðó ÄÊ ¹ 1110 â³ä 08.11.2002 ð.

×