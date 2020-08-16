Anglijska mova-2-klas-karpjuk

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ÀÍÃË²ÉÑÜÊÀ ÌÎÂÀ Oксана Kарп’юк Тернопіль „Видавництво „Астон” 2012 Рекомендовано Міністерством освіти і науки, молоді та с...
ISBN 978-966-308-474-9 ББК 74.261.7 Анг К 26 Карп’юк О. Д. Англійська мова: підручник для 2 класу загальноосвітніх навчаль...
Contents Unit 1 Meet New Friends! 8-21 Unit 2 Meet My Family 22-35 Unit 3 This is My School 36-51 Unit 4 Merry Christmas! ...
Introduction 1 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. ABCDEFG — say 'Hello!' and smile with me. GFEDCBA — say 'Goodbye!' and go aw...
Lesson 1 2 Choose and match. / Обери відповідний малюнок. 3 Choose and name the letter. / Виберіть і назвіть літеру. B D I...
Introduction 1 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. English is easy, English is fun! Stand on your feet And run, run, run! 2 Loo...
Lesson 2 3 Look and write the letter. / Подивись і напиши літеру. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7
8 Unit 1 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. What is your name? My name is Vicky. I am Bill. Nice to meet you. Hello...
9 Lesson 1 3 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. I am … . What is your name? Nice to meet you. I am … . What is your name? My n...
10 Unit 1 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. MEET NEWMEET NEW Hello! Are you Vicky? Yes, I am. I am Ann. Hello, Ann...
11 Lesson 2 4 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. 2 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. — Hello! I am Bill. Are you Max? — Yes, I am. (N...
12 Unit 1 1 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. Hello, how are you? A B C D E F a b c d e f G H I J K L g h i j k l M m N O P Q...
Lesson 3 13 FRIENDS!FRIENDS! 2 Match and read. / З’єднай і прочитай. P A 3 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. T M V B
Unit 1 14 TimLiz Sam She is Liz. She is my friend. He is Nick. He is my friend. Hi! She is Kate. She is my sister. Goodbye...
Lesson 4 15 I am a parrot. My name is Fly. I can say: “Good morning!” “Goodbye!” i t s i t i s h i s i [i] Tim Bill Vic Li...
Unit 1 16 Is he Bill? No, he is not. He is Nick. Hi! How are you? I am fine. And how are you? I am fine. Thank you. Number...
Lesson 5 17 — Hi, Ted! Nice to meet you. — Hi, Lou! Nice to meet you. — Hello, Sue! How are you? — I am fine, Lou. And how...
1 Listen and point. / Прослухай і вкажи. Unit 1 18 MEET NEWMEET NEW 1 3 2
3 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. Lesson 6 19 on, not, dog, doll, Bob, Rob, Ron, Tom — Your turn, Sam. — OK. o b B o b...
20 Unit 1 Number 1. She is Kate. Y X 1 2 3 4 1 ... look and say / ... подивитись і сказати ü 2 ... listen and choose / ......
Lesson 7NOW I CANNOW I CAN 21 Tim Liz Ann Pam Bob Tom Bill Nick Sam Max Rob Vic Dan Ron — Hello! I am ... . What is your n...
22 Unit 2 MEET MYMEET MY 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Meet my family. This is my father. This is my mother. M...
23 Lesson 1FAMILYFAMILY 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. 3 Tell about your family. / Роз...
3 Have a talk. / Поговоріть. 24 Unit 2 MEET MYMEET MY 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Number 1. Is this Kate? No...
5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 25 Lesson 2FAMILYFAMILY 4 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. Is this your father? Yes, h...
grandfather grandmother 26 Unit 2 MEET MYMEET MY 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. Number 1. Who is this? This is B...
27 Lesson 3FAMILYFAMILY 4 Say the rhyme. / Розкажи вірш. Meet my grandfather. Meet my grandmother. Meet pa and ma And my b...
28 Unit 2 MEET MYMEET MY 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. — Hello! She is fine, thank you. Hello, Bill! How is yo...
29 Lesson 4FAMILYFAMILY 3 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. Come and meet My family! Grandma and Grandpa Are coming for tea! ...
30 Unit 2 MEET MYMEET MY 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. This is my brother Tom. How old are you, Tommy? I am fo...
31 Lesson 5FAMILYFAMILY 2 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. How old are you? How old are you? Now tell me, please, How old ar...
32 Unit 2 MEET MYMEET MY 1 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. Number 1. How old is he? He is seven. 2 Play the ga...
33 Lesson 6FAMILYFAMILY 3 Say the counting rhyme. / Розкажи лічилку. One candle, Two candles, Three candles, Four. 4 Follo...
34 Unit 2 1 ... count and say / ... полічити і сказати ü 2 ... look and say / ... подивитись і сказати ü 3 ... read words ...
6 ... tell about your family / ... розповісти про свою сім'ю ü 35 Lesson 7 4 ... ask and answer / ... запитати і відповіст...
36 THIS ISTHIS ISUnit 3 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. pupils classroo...
37 MY SCHOOLMY SCHOOL Lesson 1 4 Act out the scene. / Розіграйте сценку. Good morning, …! My name is … I am your … I am no...
38 THIS ISTHIS ISUnit 3 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Yes, it is. Well done, Vicky. Listen. Is it a cat? No, i...
39 MY SCHOOLMY SCHOOL Lesson 2 Number 1. Is it a pen? No, it is not. 3 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. 1 2 3 C...
THIS ISTHIS ISUnit 3 40 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. CD player 2 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. N...
MY SCHOOLMY SCHOOL Lesson 3 41 3 Look, point and name. / Дивись, вказуй і називай. b k, l koo oo oo [u] [u:] sch l, g d, c...
42 THIS ISTHIS ISUnit 3 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. That is a pen. ...
43 MY SCHOOLMY SCHOOL Lesson 4 4 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. What is this? This is a pencil-case. 1 4 2 3 ...
44 THIS ISTHIS ISUnit 3 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. on in under Wel...
45 MY SCHOOLMY SCHOOL Lesson 5 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 4 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. o [CU] n , hell , cl...
46 THIS ISTHIS ISUnit 3 Number 1. Where is the bag? 2 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. It is under the chair. 1...
Team A 1. 1. Team B 3 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. 47 MY SCHOOLMY SCHOOL Lesson 6 Team A: Where is the pen? Team B: Look...
48 2 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. THIS ISTHIS ISUnit 3 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. 1 You are a robot. Stan...
49 MY SCHOOLMY SCHOOL Lesson 7 3 Say the counting rhyme. / Розкажи лічилку. Look in my classroom And count with me. 1 desk...
Unit 3 1 ask and answer / запитати і відповісти ü 2 point and say / вказати і сказати ü 3 listen and do / послухати і вико...
NOW I CANNOW I CAN Lesson 9 4 play a game / пограти в гру ü 5 have a talk / поговорити (про свої шкільні речі) ü 51 Is it ...
52 Unit 4 MERRYMERRY 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. park The tree is white. The trees are white. The flower is n...
53 Lesson 1CHRISTMAS!CHRISTMAS! 4 Say the rhyme. / Розкажи вірш. Look at the snow It is soft and white. Look at the trees ...
54 Unit 4 MERRYMERRY 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. What is it? It is a funny snowman! Look! The children! They...
3 Look and say. / Подивись і скажи. 55 Lesson 2CHRISTMAS!CHRISTMAS! 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. -y [i] happ , ma...
1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 56 Unit 4 MERRYMERRY 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Santa Claus decora...
57 Lesson 3CHRISTMAS!CHRISTMAS! Look at the Christmas balls. They are nice. 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. ee, ea [...
Unit 4 MERRYMERRY 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Look, my bird is pink, green, yellow and blue. A parrot?.. Yes...
59 Lesson 4CHRISTMAS!CHRISTMAS! 4 Have a talk. / Поговоріть. 1 2 3 4 Number 1. Is it a Christmas Tree? Colour it green! It...
2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. 60 Unit 4 MERRYMERRY stocking Christmas Card picture 1 Point and repeat. / Вказу...
61 Lesson 5CHRISTMAS!CHRISTMAS! 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. or [c:] 4 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте...
62 Unit 4 MERRYMERRY 2 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Where is Santa Claus? He i...
63 Lesson 6CHRISTMAS!CHRISTMAS! We are happy. Come and see. Look at our Christmas Tree! 3 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. L...
64 Unit 4 MERRYMERRY Let's sing and dance! Let's take a book. 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Let us sing, Let u...
65 Lesson 7CHRISTMAS!CHRISTMAS! sing, draw the Christmas Card, go to the park, colour the Santa Claus, dance, read a book,...
66 1 ask and answer / запитати і відповісти. ü 2 look and say / подивитись і сказати ü Тепер ти можеш ...Unit 4 Where is t...
5 have a talk about presents / поговорити про подарунки ü 67 4 write a Christmas Card / підписати Різдвяну листівку ü NOW ...
2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Oh, it is lovely! This is my doll's house. Whose house is this? 68 1 Point and r...
69 Lesson 1PLAY!PLAY! 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. Whose hat is this? It is Ann's ha...
70 Unit 5 LET’SLET’S 2 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. No, it is not. This is not Bill's train. This is Nick's...
71 Lesson 2PLAY!PLAY! oy [ci] 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 3 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. Look at this boy — He...
Unit 5 LET’SLET’S 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 72 blouse sweater shoes umbrella raincoat Whose umbrella is thi...
Lesson 3PLAY!PLAY! 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 73 ir, ur, er [E:] g l, h , b thday, t n, b d ir er ir ur ir Sam ...
Unit 5 LET’SLET’S 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. This present is for y...
Lesson 4PLAY!PLAY! 3 Ask and answer. / Запитайте і дайте відповідь. 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. This present is ...
Unit 5 LET’SLET’S Look! This is Mary's birthday present. What a lovely doll! lovely, big, small, funny, nice Mary Sam Ted ...
De r Kate,a ap y birt a ! H p hd y You are nice nd lo ely.a v Love, Ann De r Kate,a ap y birt a ! H p hd y You are nice nd...
Unit 5 LET’SLET’S 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 78 The bird cannot play. You can play and climb trees. The bird...
Lesson 6PLAY!PLAY! 79 2 1 Number 1. The boy cannot sing. 3 4 5 4 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. I’m a horse! I’m a horse! ...
Unit 5 LET’SLET’S 2 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. 80 Can birds fly? Yes, they can. (No, they cannot.) 1 32 B...
Lesson 7PLAY!PLAY! 81 Yes, I can. (Not, I cannot.) 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. Look at Kate. ... can swim. Look at Ted. ....
Unit 5 Тепер ти можеш ... 82 1 ask and answer / запитати і відповісти ü 2 point, ask and answer / вказати, запитати і відп...
Lesson 8NOW I CANNOW I CAN 83 4 play a mime game / пограти в гру за допомогою жестів ü 5 have a 'birthday talk' / привітат...
3 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. Unit 6 I HAVE GOTI HAVE GOT 84 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 2 Li...
Lesson 1TWO EYES!TWO EYES! 85 4 Say the rhyme. / Розкажи вірш. 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. -all [c:] b , sm , ta...
Unit 6 I HAVE GOTI HAVE GOT 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 86 This is a … . It has got … hair. It has got … eyes...
Lesson 2TWO EYES!TWO EYES! 87 Look. The toy soldier has got dark hair. 4 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. 5 Fol...
1 Listen and read. / Слухай і читай. 2 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. 88 Unit 6 I HAVE GOTI HAVE GOT It has not got hair. ...
3 Look and say. / Подивись і скажи. 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 89 Lesson 3TWO EYES!TWO EYES! -air, -ear, -ere [...
1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 90 Unit 6 I HAVE GOTI HAVE GOT Look at this Santa. He has got … . He has not got ...
91 Lesson 4TWO EYES!TWO EYES! I have got dark hair. I have got brown eyes. I have got two arms and two legs. I have got te...
1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. 92 Unit 6 I HAVE GOTI HAVE GOT It can c...
4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 93 Lesson 5TWO EYES!TWO EYES! 3 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. Can your...
Unit 6 I HAVE GOTI HAVE GOT 94 2 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. I've got six long fingers, I've got nine short toes, I've ...
one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. Lesson 6TWO EYES!TWO EYES!...
1 look and say / подивитись і сказати ü Unit 6 96 Тепер ти можеш ... 2 speak about your friend / розповісти про свого друг...
Lesson 7 97 NOW I CANNOW I CAN 3 read / прочитати ü My Cat Hello! I am Ann. I have got a cat. It is red. It has got two ey...
PETS ANDPETS ANDUnit 7 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 98 clever dogpet turtle hamster Yes, I have. Tell us about...
ANIMALSANIMALS Lesson 1 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 3 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. 4 Sing the son...
PETS ANDPETS ANDUnit 7 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 100 Number 1. It is a long tail. body short long tail 1 2 ...
ANIMALSANIMALS Lesson 2 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 101 I have got a pet. It is a hamster. Hamster is a small pe...
1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. PETS ANDPETS ANDUnit 7 2 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. 102 3 Listen...
ANIMALSANIMALS Lesson 3 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 103 4 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. A: It can walk. It can ...
1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. What animals are these? They are elephants. Can they fly? No, they cannot. PETS ...
ANIMALSANIMALS Lesson 4 105 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. ph [f] a big elephant a clever dolphin an old photo a sm...
PETS ANDPETS ANDUnit 7 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. 106 beautiful st...
ANIMALSANIMALS Lesson 5 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 107 I like this rhino. It is funny. We are in the zoo. Look,...
PETS ANDPETS ANDUnit 7 108 2 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. Do you like monkeys? Yes, I do. (No, I do not.) T...
ANIMALSANIMALS Lesson 6 3 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 109 Little Elephant: Who am I? Mother Elephant: You are a st...
110 Unit 7 Тепер ти можеш ... 1 look and say / подивитись і сказати ü 2 read about pets / читати про домашніх улюбленців ü...
4 guess the animal / вгадати тварину ü 111 Lesson 7 3 ask and answer / запитати і відповісти ü 5 tell about your pet / роз...
Unit 8 MY FAVOURITEMY FAVOURITE 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 112 It is raining. It is sunny. It is hot. It is ...
4 Act out. / Розіграй сценку. It is … today. Let us … Yes, it is. And it is … Lesson 1SEASONSEASON 5 Follow and read. / Сл...
Unit 8 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 114 MY FAVOURITEMY FAVOURITE watch TVread a book make a snowman Oh, no ......
It is snowing. Let's go out. We can make a snowman. Lesson 2 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 115 SEASONSEASON ou, ow...
2 Listen and read. / Слухай і читай. hursday T 5nd yMo a 2 i dayIt s Tues . l my ite! lF y, k F y! It is Wednesday. bI've ...
117 Lesson 3SEASONSEASON 3 Say the rhyme. / Розкажи вірш. Every day, every day Happy children like to play: Sunday, Monday...
Unit 8 MY FAVOURITEMY FAVOURITE 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 118 It is winter. It is spring. It is summer. No,...
3 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. SEASONSEASON Number 1. Is it summer? 5 Sing the son...
Unit 8 MY FAVOURITEMY FAVOURITE 2 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. Look at picture 1. What season is it? It is ...
Lesson 5 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. SEASONSEASON 121 s son, t cher, pl se ea ea ea ea [I:] Winter, spring, summ...
Unit 8 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. MY FAVOURITEMY FAVOURITE 122 March April May Yes, it is. It is spring! Wha...
Lesson 6SEASONSEASON 123 3 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. 4 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. It is cold, Skate ...
Unit 8 2 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. MY FAVOURITEMY FAVOURITE 124 Hello, Summer! Goobye, school! It is sunny and h...
Lesson 7SEASONSEASON 125 4 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. We're on our summer holidays, We're having lots of fun! We're on...
3 ask and answer / запитати і відповісти ü What season is it? It is … Тепер ти можеш ...Unit 8 1 look and say / подивитись...
5 read and write / прочитати і написати ü NOW I CANNOW I CAN Lesson 8 127 Hel o, Mu and Dad!l m It is hot and sunny. We sw...
Vocabulary A B ABC [9ei bI: 9sI:] абетка, алфавіт about [39baUt] про am [2m] (я) є animal [92nim3l] тварина ant [2nt] мура...
Vocabulary crocodile [9krAk3dail] крокодил dad [d2d], daddy ['d2di] татко dance [d4:ns] танцювати dark [d4:k] темний day [...
for [fc:] для four [fc:] чотири fourteen [fc:'tI:n] чотирнадцять fox [fAks] лисиця Friday [f'raidi] п'ятниця friend [frend...
house [haUx] будинок how [haU] як iguana [ig9w4:nC] ігуана in [in] в is [ix] (він, вона, воно) є it [it] він, вона, воно (...
N O name [neim] ім'я neck [nek] шия new [nju:] новий nice [nais] гарний, лагідний night [nait] ніч nine [nain] дев'ять nin...
remember [ri9membC] пам'ятати, запам'ятовувати repeat [ri9pI:t] повторювати rhino [9rainCU] носоріг rhyme [raim] римівка, ...
sun [syn] сонце Sunday [9syndi] неділя sunny [9synI] сонячний sweater [swetC] светр swim [swim] плавати swing [swiN] гойда...
welcome [9welk3m] ласкаво просимо well [wel] 1) добре, відмінно; 2) ну! Well done! Молодець! what [wAt] що where [we3] де ...
Навчальне видання Карп’юк Оксана Дмитрівна Англійська мова Підручник для 2 класу загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. Рек...
  2. 2. ISBN 978-966-308-474-9 ББК 74.261.7 Анг К 26 Карп’юк О. Д. Англійська мова: підручник для 2 класу загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. — Тернопіль: Видавництво „Астон”, 2012. — 136 с. : іл. ISBN 978-966-308-474-9 Підручник розроблено на основі авторської концепції позитивної мотивації молодших школярів до вивчення англійської мови. Книга продовжує серію для початкової школи і містить навчальний матеріал, передбачений чинною програмою Міністерства освіти і науки, молоді та спорту України з предмета „Англійська мова” для 2 класу загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. Підручник є основним компонентом навчально-методичного комплекту і передбачає використання комунікативно-ігрової методики. ББК 74.261.7 Анг © Карп’юк О. Д., 2012 © ТзОВ „Видавництво „Астон”, 2012 К 26 Видано за рахунок державних коштів. Продаж заборонено. Рекомендовано Міністерством освіти і науки, молоді та спорту України (наказ МОНМСУ №718 від 18.06.2012 р.)
  3. 3. Contents Unit 1 Meet New Friends! 8-21 Unit 2 Meet My Family 22-35 Unit 3 This is My School 36-51 Unit 4 Merry Christmas! 52-67 Unit 5 We Can Play! 68-83 Unit 6 I Have Got Two Eyes! 84-97 Vocabulary 128-135 Introduction 4-7 Unit 7 Pets and Animals 98-111 Unit 8 My Favourite Season 112-127
  4. 4. Introduction 1 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. ABCDEFG — say 'Hello!' and smile with me. GFEDCBA — say 'Goodbye!' and go away! 4
  5. 5. Lesson 1 2 Choose and match. / Обери відповідний малюнок. 3 Choose and name the letter. / Виберіть і назвіть літеру. B D I H E G G Z F R S Q W X U C J D Cc Pp Rr 5
  6. 6. Introduction 1 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. English is easy, English is fun! Stand on your feet And run, run, run! 2 Look, point and say. / Подивись, вкажи і скажи. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 English is easy, English is nice. Hold up your hands And clap them twice! 6
  7. 7. Lesson 2 3 Look and write the letter. / Подивись і напиши літеру. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7
  8. 8. 8 Unit 1 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. What is your name? My name is Vicky. I am Bill. Nice to meet you. Hello. Hi! Hi, Bill! I am Nick. I am Vicky. What is your name? MEET NEWMEET NEW
  9. 9. 9 Lesson 1 3 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. I am … . What is your name? Nice to meet you. I am … . What is your name? My name is Harry (Nick). What is your name? My name is Mary (Vic). Hello, Vic! Hello, Mary! Hello, Nick! Hello, Harry! 2 Have a talk. / Поговоріть. 4 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. Nice to meet you. FRIENDS!FRIENDS!
  10. 10. 10 Unit 1 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. MEET NEWMEET NEW Hello! Are you Vicky? Yes, I am. I am Ann. Hello, Ann. Nice to meet you. ... three, four, five...
  11. 11. 11 Lesson 2 4 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. 2 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. — Hello! I am Bill. Are you Max? — Yes, I am. (No, I am not. I am...) 3 Sing the ABC. / Проспівай абетку. Max BillSam Tim FRIENDS!FRIENDS!
  12. 12. 12 Unit 1 1 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. Hello, how are you? A B C D E F a b c d e f G H I J K L g h i j k l M m N O P Q R S n o p q r s T U V W X Y t u v w x y Z z I am fine. Thank you. MEET NEWMEET NEW
  13. 13. Lesson 3 13 FRIENDS!FRIENDS! 2 Match and read. / З’єднай і прочитай. P A 3 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. T M V B
  14. 14. Unit 1 14 TimLiz Sam She is Liz. She is my friend. He is Nick. He is my friend. Hi! She is Kate. She is my sister. Goodbye! Goodbye! MEET NEWMEET NEW 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. 2 Play the game. / Пограй у гру.
  15. 15. Lesson 4 15 I am a parrot. My name is Fly. I can say: “Good morning!” “Goodbye!” i t s i t i s h i s i [i] Tim Bill Vic Liz Nick is, his, it, sit, in, big and FRIENDS!FRIENDS! 3 Say the rhyme. / Розкажи вірш. 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай.
  16. 16. Unit 1 16 Is he Bill? No, he is not. He is Nick. Hi! How are you? I am fine. And how are you? I am fine. Thank you. Number 1. Is he/she … ? Yes, he is. (No, she is not.) MEET NEWMEET NEW 1 2 3 4 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. 2 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. 3 Have a talk. / Поговоріть.
  17. 17. Lesson 5 17 — Hi, Ted! Nice to meet you. — Hi, Lou! Nice to meet you. — Hello, Sue! How are you? — I am fine, Lou. And how are you? FRIENDS!FRIENDS! 4 Say the rhyme. / Розкажи вірш. 6 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. a m P a m a n c a t c a s t a n d n d a [BV] 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. Sam is a big cat. It can sit. It can stand. a, am, and, Ann, stand, Sam, Dan, Pam, can, cat
  18. 18. 1 Listen and point. / Прослухай і вкажи. Unit 1 18 MEET NEWMEET NEW 1 3 2
  19. 19. 3 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. Lesson 6 19 on, not, dog, doll, Bob, Rob, Ron, Tom — Your turn, Sam. — OK. o b B o b R o [A] o g d o l d l o x b o x x [ks] — Two and six. FRIENDS!FRIENDS! 2 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. o , bo , si , Max x x x 4 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. Max is a dog. It is not big. It is his box.
  20. 20. 20 Unit 1 Number 1. She is Kate. Y X 1 2 3 4 1 ... look and say / ... подивитись і сказати ü 2 ... listen and choose / ... прослухати і вибрати ü Тепер ти можеш... A H
  21. 21. Lesson 7NOW I CANNOW I CAN 21 Tim Liz Ann Pam Bob Tom Bill Nick Sam Max Rob Vic Dan Ron — Hello! I am ... . What is your name? — — — Hi! My name is ... . Nice to meet you, ... Nice to meet you. — Are you ... ? — Yes, I am. (No, I am not. I am … .) — Number 1. Is she Vicky? — No, she is not. She is Kate. 1 2 3 4 3 ... ask and answer / ... запитати і відповісти ü 4 ... read the names / ... прочитати імена ü 5 ... make a new friend / ... познайомитись із новим другом ü
  22. 22. 22 Unit 2 MEET MYMEET MY 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Meet my family. This is my father. This is my mother. Mummy, Daddy, this is Vicky. Nice to meet you. Nice to meet you, Vicky. 1 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. Here's my family: mummy, daddy, sister and me! Here's my family: mummy, daddy, brother and me!
  23. 23. 23 Lesson 1FAMILYFAMILY 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. 3 Tell about your family. / Розкажи про свою сім’ю. It is a bag. The bag is big. th [q] th the, is This is Bill. This is his dad. This is his dad’s bag! Meet my ... This is my ... I love ...
  24. 24. 3 Have a talk. / Поговоріть. 24 Unit 2 MEET MYMEET MY 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Number 1. Is this Kate? No, she is not. This is Vicky. Is this your …? 2 Ask and answer. / Запитайте і дайте відповідь. — Yes, she is. — No, he is not. — Yes, he is. — No, she is not. Is this your sister? No, she is not. This is my friend Vicky. 1 2 3 4 5
  25. 25. 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 25 Lesson 2FAMILYFAMILY 4 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. Is this your father? Yes, he is. Is this your mother? Yes, she is. This is Ben. This is Pam. They love me And I love them. 6 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. e [e] — Is this Ted? — Yes, he is. Ted is ten. e d t e n T r e F r e d d ten, pen, red, Fred, Ted, yes, pencil, seven
  26. 26. grandfather grandmother 26 Unit 2 MEET MYMEET MY 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. Number 1. Who is this? This is Bill's father. 1 2 3 4 5 Look, this is my grandmother. Who is this? This is my grandfather. 3 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй.
  27. 27. 27 Lesson 3FAMILYFAMILY 4 Say the rhyme. / Розкажи вірш. Meet my grandfather. Meet my grandmother. Meet pa and ma And my baby-brother. 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. This is not Ben’s dad. This is his uncle Upton. And this is his mum. 6 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. m m, r n, f n, j mp, ncle, stand p, pton u u u u u u Uu [y]
  28. 28. 28 Unit 2 MEET MYMEET MY 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. — Hello! She is fine, thank you. Hello, Bill! How is your sister? — Hi! How is your granny? 1 2 — ... ...? 3 4 — ... ...? — ... ...? Hi, Nick! She is fine, thank you. 2 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте.
  29. 29. 29 Lesson 4FAMILYFAMILY 3 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. Come and meet My family! Grandma and Grandpa Are coming for tea! Come and meet My family! Mummy, Daddy, My sister and me! Come and meet My family! Mummy, Daddy, My brother and me! 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. This is Jack. It is Nick’s dog. Jack is big. It is six. ck [k] Ni , Ja , Vi y, bla ck ck ck ck It can run. It can jump. It can sit. — Jack, stand up! Jump! 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті.
  30. 30. 30 Unit 2 MEET MYMEET MY 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. This is my brother Tom. How old are you, Tommy? I am four. How old are you, Vicky? I am seven.
  31. 31. 31 Lesson 5FAMILYFAMILY 2 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. How old are you? How old are you? Now tell me, please, How old are you? I am eight. I am eight. I am eight. That's my age. he [hI:] Is he Nick? No, he is not. He is Ted. He is ten. she [SI:] Is she Vicky? Yes, she is. She is Vicky. She is seven. 4 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. 3 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай.
  32. 32. 32 Unit 2 MEET MYMEET MY 1 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. Number 1. How old is he? He is seven. 2 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. Six? 1 2 3 4 Ten? No. Yes.
  33. 33. 33 Lesson 6FAMILYFAMILY 3 Say the counting rhyme. / Розкажи лічилку. One candle, Two candles, Three candles, Four. 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. Five candles, Six candles, Seven candles, Eight. Ron is his uncle. This is his dog Rex. This is Tim. He is six. This is his dad. This is his mum. 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті.
  34. 34. 34 Unit 2 1 ... count and say / ... полічити і сказати ü 2 ... look and say / ... подивитись і сказати ü 3 ... read words / ... прочитати слова ü Number 1. This is Bill's grandmother. dad, mum, uncle, six, seven, ten, Nick, this, his, dog, black, cat, yes, he, Rex, she, cat, the, and, doll, Max, Liz, Bill, Vicky 1 2 3 4 5 Number 1. Two and eight. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Тепер ти можеш...
  35. 35. 6 ... tell about your family / ... розповісти про свою сім'ю ü 35 Lesson 7 4 ... ask and answer / ... запитати і відповісти ü 5 ... play a game / ... пограти в гру ü How old are you? How old is Bill? I am … He is seven. Hello, Jane! Who is this? Is this Jim? Look, this is my family. This is my … . … … … … I love my … . NOW I CANNOW I CAN 8 7 4 10 Yes, I am!
  36. 36. 36 THIS ISTHIS ISUnit 3 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. pupils classroom Good morning, children. My name is Miss Willson. I am your new teacher. pupil 3 Say the chant. / Розкажи вірш. Hi, everybody! Remember me? I'm a girl. My name is Tracy. I'm a pupil as you can see. I am seven. I like TV.
  37. 37. 37 MY SCHOOLMY SCHOOL Lesson 1 4 Act out the scene. / Розіграйте сценку. Good morning, …! My name is … I am your … I am not seven. I am eight. I'm a boy and that is great! My name is Luke. I'm a pupil too. I like books. What about you? 6 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. a [ei] 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. n me, t ble, t ke, K te, g me a a a a a and – name dad – game bag – table stand – take
  38. 38. 38 THIS ISTHIS ISUnit 3 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Yes, it is. Well done, Vicky. Listen. Is it a cat? No, it is not. Is it a bird? 2 Say the chant. / Розкажи вірш. Read, read, read Read a book. Write, write, write Write a letter.
  39. 39. 39 MY SCHOOLMY SCHOOL Lesson 2 Number 1. Is it a pen? No, it is not. 3 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. 1 2 3 Count, count, count, Count to 9. 1 and 2 and 3, 4 and 5 and 6, 7 and 8 and 9. Oh, it's so fine! Speak, speak, speak Speak English. Sing, sing, sing, Sing a song. i, y [ai] 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. I y y i i i i i i , m , fl , h , f ve, f ne, n ne, l ke, n ce Hi! I am Mike. I am nine. I can jump and run. I like games. 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті.
  40. 40. THIS ISTHIS ISUnit 3 40 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. CD player 2 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. Number 1. What is this? It is a desk. bookcase desk blackboard CD computer 1 2 3 4 5 6
  41. 41. MY SCHOOLMY SCHOOL Lesson 3 41 3 Look, point and name. / Дивись, вказуй і називай. b k, l koo oo oo [u] [u:] sch l, g d, classr m oo oo oo 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. Look! This is my classroom. This is my desk. I like school. a b l c d e k f h g i j It is a ...
  42. 42. 42 THIS ISTHIS ISUnit 3 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. That is a pen. What is ? is a chair. this This What is ? is a table. that That ruler sharpener bookshelf сopybookrubber Look, this is a sharpener. What is that? 3 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй.
  43. 43. 43 MY SCHOOLMY SCHOOL Lesson 4 4 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. What is this? This is a pencil-case. 1 4 2 3 What is that? That is a pen. 1 42 6 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. u [ju:] p pil, t ne, t beu u u -er [3] This is Miss Rick. She is a good teacher. rul , play , computer er er 3
  44. 44. 44 THIS ISTHIS ISUnit 3 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. on in under Well, this is my bag. … My copybook is in my bag Oh, my ruler is on the shelf! My pencil is in my pencil-case. 1 32 3 Look, point and say. / Подивись, вкажи і скажи.
  45. 45. 45 MY SCHOOLMY SCHOOL Lesson 5 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 4 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. o [CU] n , hell , cl se, peno o o o No!The pencil is on the table. Yes!The pencil is in the pencil-case. 4 5 sh [S] sh shelf, e 6 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. not – no stop – close box – open
  46. 46. 46 THIS ISTHIS ISUnit 3 Number 1. Where is the bag? 2 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. It is under the chair. 1 2 3 4 5 Where is my pencil-case? Oh, it is on the chair … Where is my book? Oh, no!.. 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй.
  47. 47. Team A 1. 1. Team B 3 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. 47 MY SCHOOLMY SCHOOL Lesson 6 Team A: Where is the pen? Team B: Look! The pen is under the table. Where is the bag? Team A: … Take your pencil, Write the letter 'A'. Now close your workbook And go out to play! Take your seat And now look: Where is your pencil? Where is your workbook? 4 Say the rhyme. / Розкажи вірш. 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. wh [w] wh wh what, ite, ere 6 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. What is this? It is a ruler. Where is my book? It is on the shelf.
  48. 48. 48 2 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. THIS ISTHIS ISUnit 3 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. 1 You are a robot. Stand up. 2 Go to the table. Take the book. 3 Open the book. Read. 4 Look at the bookshelf. Count the books. 5 ... ... ... ... OK, children. Write. Open your copybooks. Now, close your books. Stand up. Goodbye. Have a nice day! Goodbye, teacher!
  49. 49. 49 MY SCHOOLMY SCHOOL Lesson 7 3 Say the counting rhyme. / Розкажи лічилку. Look in my classroom And count with me. 1 desk, 2 desks and now 3, 4 desks, 5 desks, 6 desks, 7, 8 desks, 9 desks, 10, Then and . Now we've got desks! They are yellow and green. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15. 16 17 18, 19, 20 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. ch [tS] ch chair, tea er What is this? It is a chair. Where is the teacher? She is in the classroom.
  50. 50. Unit 3 1 ask and answer / запитати і відповісти ü 2 point and say / вказати і сказати ü 3 listen and do / послухати і виконати дію ü Тепер ти можеш ... 50 This is a … Number 4. What is that? That is a … Number 1. What is this? 1 2 3 654 12 19 13 15 11 20
  51. 51. NOW I CANNOW I CAN Lesson 9 4 play a game / пограти в гру ü 5 have a talk / поговорити (про свої шкільні речі) ü 51 Is it a pen? Is it a … ? Look! This is my pencil-case. Oh, no … Where is your pen? Thank you! Look! Your pen is under the desk! No, it isn't.
  52. 52. 52 Unit 4 MERRYMERRY 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. park The tree is white. The trees are white. The flower is nice. The flowers are nice. a flower flowersa tree trees snow 3 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Wow! The trees are white … This is — snow. It is white. The trees are black. Look! tree The park is nice! 2 Compare and repeat. / Порівняй і повтори.
  53. 53. 53 Lesson 1CHRISTMAS!CHRISTMAS! 4 Say the rhyme. / Розкажи вірш. Look at the snow It is soft and white. Look at the trees What a pretty sight! 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. -ar [4:] c , e, p kar ar ar The park is white. The cars are red. -ow [CU] sn , foll , window ow ow — Look at the window! — What is this? — It is snow. — Oh, it is white and nice! 6 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті.
  54. 54. 54 Unit 4 MERRYMERRY 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. What is it? It is a funny snowman! Look! The children! They are happy! old new happy sad a snowman funny clown 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй.
  55. 55. 3 Look and say. / Подивись і скажи. 55 Lesson 2CHRISTMAS!CHRISTMAS! 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. -y [i] happ , man , tedd , funn , Trac , Will , Vick y y y y y y y funny, old, nice, happy, new, sad 1 4 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. we [wI:] We are Willy and Bob. We are happy. they [qei] They are Tracy and Vicky. They are funny. 2 3 5 6 Look! The dogs! They are happy.
  56. 56. 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 56 Unit 4 MERRYMERRY 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Santa Claus decoratebell Christmas decoration Look at the Christmas Tree! It is nice! He is in the box. Where is Santa Clause? Christmas ball
  57. 57. 57 Lesson 3CHRISTMAS!CHRISTMAS! Look at the Christmas balls. They are nice. 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. ee, ea [I:] I can see the Christmas Tree. It is big and green. The Christmas Tree is nice. I like it! tr , gr n, s , pl se, sp k, t cher ee ee ee ea ea ea 2 4 1 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. 3 5 6 3 Look and have a talk. / Подивіться і поговоріть.
  58. 58. Unit 4 MERRYMERRY 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Look, my bird is pink, green, yellow and blue. A parrot?.. Yes!!! 58 Is it a parrot? Max, colour it grey. My favourite colour is green. 1 2 3 1 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. Brown and yellow, brown and yellow, Pink and green, pink and green, Orange, red and blue, Orange, red and blue, I choose you, I choose you.
  59. 59. 59 Lesson 4CHRISTMAS!CHRISTMAS! 4 Have a talk. / Поговоріть. 1 2 3 4 Number 1. Is it a Christmas Tree? Colour it green! It is nice (funny)! And this is my favourite… Look, this is my favourite book. 3 Point and say. / Вкажи і скажи. 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті.
  60. 60. 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. 60 Unit 4 MERRYMERRY stocking Christmas Card picture 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. This is the present for my mother. Tom, what is this? This is my Christmas Card for granny. It is in the brown box.Where is ?a present for mum 3 Look and say. / Подивись і скажи. 1 2
  61. 61. 61 Lesson 5CHRISTMAS!CHRISTMAS! 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. or [c:] 4 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. The pink box is for my Mum. The green box is for my Dad. My present for Bill is in the red box. f , f , do , h se, m ning or our or or or Where is a present for Nick? It is in the blue stocking. 43 or Kate f o Vi f r cky f r Tom o of r M ary o ik f rN c for Bill
  62. 62. 62 Unit 4 MERRYMERRY 2 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Where is Santa Claus? He is in e-7. Merry Christmas! a b c d e f g h i 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
  63. 63. 63 Lesson 6CHRISTMAS!CHRISTMAS! We are happy. Come and see. Look at our Christmas Tree! 3 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. Look at Santa Teddy Bear. Merry Christmas! Happy New Year! 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. y [j] Vicky, this pre ent is f r yous o ! Ope and s e.n e Merry Christmas! Bill 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. y y yes, ak, ou fo V cky r i
  64. 64. 64 Unit 4 MERRYMERRY Let's sing and dance! Let's take a book. 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Let us sing, Let us play, Let us dance together. 2 Say the rhyme. / Розкажи вірш. Let's play games, Let's have fun, Let us be friends forever! Let's have fun! 1 2 3 3 Point and say. / Вкажи і скажи.
  65. 65. 65 Lesson 7CHRISTMAS!CHRISTMAS! sing, draw the Christmas Card, go to the park, colour the Santa Claus, dance, read a book, decorate the Christmas Tree, have fun 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. ng [N] It is a nice morning. Let us sing a song! Let us have fun! 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. si , so , morni ng ng ng 4 5 6 7 8 9
  66. 66. 66 1 ask and answer / запитати і відповісти. ü 2 look and say / подивитись і сказати ü Тепер ти можеш ...Unit 4 Where is the green box? Number 1. It is a sad girl. (They are ...) It is ... funny happy old small sad nice 2 5 1 4 3 6
  67. 67. 5 have a talk about presents / поговорити про подарунки ü 67 4 write a Christmas Card / підписати Різдвяну листівку ü NOW I CANNOW I CAN Lesson 8 3 play ‘Simon says’ game / пограти в гру Саймон каже”„ ü Look, this is а Christmas card for my Granny. colour a picture, dance, have fun, sing, read a book, play on computer, write the Cristmas Card, decorate a Christmas Tree Oh, it is nice! And where is a present for your friend? It is in this green stocking. Dear Bill, Merry Christmas! ,Love Vicky Simon says, ‘Let's sing!’
  68. 68. 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Oh, it is lovely! This is my doll's house. Whose house is this? 68 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. Unit 5 WE CANWE CAN dress beddoll doll’s house hat
  69. 69. 69 Lesson 1PLAY!PLAY! 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. Whose hat is this? It is Ann's hat. wh [h] wh who, ose h se, d n, h , br n, l, n ou ow ow ow ow ow Whose dress is this? It is my doll's dress. ow, ou [aU] 3 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. Whose house is this? This is a dog's house. 1 2 3 4
  70. 70. 70 Unit 5 LET’SLET’S 2 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. No, it is not. This is not Bill's train. This is Nick's train. Look. 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Whose car is that? Is this Bill's plane? That is Paul's car. Picture 1. Is this Bill's train? 1 2 4 6 5 3 No, it is not. This is my plane.
  71. 71. 71 Lesson 2PLAY!PLAY! oy [ci] 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 3 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. Look at this boy — He's got a toy. Look at the girl — She's got a bell: Ding-dong! Ding-dong… This is a doll. This is a plane. This is a train… b , toy oy ay, ey [ei] d , pl , th , gray ay ey ey 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. — Who is this? — It is Pat. Pat is a boy. He is four. — Whose toys are they? — They are Pat’s toys.
  72. 72. Unit 5 LET’SLET’S 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 72 blouse sweater shoes umbrella raincoat Whose umbrella is this? It is my doll’s umbrella. And . Look. my doll has got a raincoat 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй.
  73. 73. Lesson 3PLAY!PLAY! 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 73 ir, ur, er [E:] g l, h , b thday, t n, b d ir er ir ur ir Sam is six. It is his birthday. He is happy. Ann is a girl. It is her birthday today. She is seven. 3 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. MY DOLL I’ve got a very pretty doll. Her hair’s long. She isn’t tall. Her blouse is beautiful and new. Her shoes are very small and blue. 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. These are her raincoat and umbrella. She’s got a dress like Cinderella. Those are her sweater and her bag. The sweater is green and the bag is black.
  74. 74. Unit 5 LET’SLET’S 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. This present is for you. What is in the box? 2 1 kite bike 74 Wow! What a nice teddy-bear! Open and see.
  75. 75. Lesson 4PLAY!PLAY! 3 Ask and answer. / Запитайте і дайте відповідь. 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. This present is for you. What is in the box? Open and see. Wow! What a nice plane! she > — That is Ann. — Is she six? — No, she is not. She is seven. — Is this her present? — No, it is not. Her present is in the box. It is a big doll. her [hE:] he > — This is Max. — Is he five? — Yes, he is. — Is that his present? — Yes, it is. It is a red bag. his [hix] 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. 75
  76. 76. Unit 5 LET’SLET’S Look! This is Mary's birthday present. What a lovely doll! lovely, big, small, funny, nice Mary Sam Ted Vic Ann Ted 1 Look and say. / Подивись і скажи. 76
  77. 77. De r Kate,a ap y birt a ! H p hd y You are nice nd lo ely.a v Love, Ann De r Kate,a ap y birt a ! H p hd y You are nice nd lo ely.a v Love, Ann Lesson 5PLAY!PLAY! 3 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 4 Make a birthday card. / Зроби вітальну листівку. 2 Say the rhyme. / Розкажи вірш. Green, brown, black, blue. What's your name? How old are you? White, pink, yellow, grey. My name's Tom. I'm five today! 77
  78. 78. Unit 5 LET’SLET’S 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 78 The bird cannot play. You can play and climb trees. The bird can fly. I cannot fly. Let's climb trees. I can help. I cannot climb. ride a bike 2 Listen and read. / Слухай і читай. fly a kite climb chimp
  79. 79. Lesson 6PLAY!PLAY! 79 2 1 Number 1. The boy cannot sing. 3 4 5 4 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. I’m a horse! I’m a horse! And I can jump, of course! Look at me! Look at me! I’m a cat! I’m a cat! And I can climb like that! Look at me! Look at me! I’m a fish! I’m a fish! And I can swim, splash splish! Look at me! Look at me! I’m a chimp! I’m a chimp! And I can climb and swing! Look at me! Look at me! 3 Point and say. / Вкажи і скажи.
  80. 80. Unit 5 LET’SLET’S 2 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. 80 Can birds fly? Yes, they can. (No, they cannot.) 1 32 Bill! Where are you? I am in the tree! Vicky? Can you climb the tree, Yes, I can! Can you run? No, I cannot. I cannot climb trees. 1 Listen and read. / Слухай і читай.
  81. 81. Lesson 7PLAY!PLAY! 81 Yes, I can. (Not, I cannot.) 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. Look at Kate. ... can swim. Look at Ted. ... can run. Look at the frog. ... can jump. I can run and jump. But ... cannot swim. 3 Have a talk. / Поговоріть (про себе). 4 5 6 Look! I can … Can you..? 4 Copy and fill in. / Перепиши і заповни пропуски. I, He, She, It
  82. 82. Unit 5 Тепер ти можеш ... 82 1 ask and answer / запитати і відповісти ü 2 point, ask and answer / вказати, запитати і відповісти ü Whose plane is this? This is Tim's plane. Number 1. Can she fly? Tim Ann Ted Pam Yes, she can. She is a bird. 1 2 3 4 5 6
  83. 83. Lesson 8NOW I CANNOW I CAN 83 4 play a mime game / пограти в гру за допомогою жестів ü 5 have a 'birthday talk' / привітати і вручити подарунок ü — Can you …? — Yes, I can! I can ... A: Happy Birthday! This present is for you. B: Thank you. What is in the box? A: Open and see. B: Wow! What a lovely present! Thank you. 3 read / прочитати ü Pam’s Birthday It is Pam’s birthday today. Boys and girls are at Pam’s party. They can sing and dance. They can play games. Pam is happy. Look at her presents! They are lovely.
  84. 84. 3 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. Unit 6 I HAVE GOTI HAVE GOT 84 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. I have got a new … . Look. Oh, what a … … ! big, small, lovely, funny, nice, happy clown monster soldier ballerina I have got a new doll. Look. Oh, what a lovely doll!
  85. 85. Lesson 1TWO EYES!TWO EYES! 85 4 Say the rhyme. / Розкажи вірш. 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. -all [c:] b , sm , tall all all have [hBv] I have got a ball. I have got a car. Ann is small. She has got a small doll. Her name is Liz. Liz can sit and stand. She can clap. Liz is a nice doll. 6 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. I have got a good job. In a big toy shop. I have got a lot of toys For little girls and little boys. I can play with every toy… But I am not a little boy!
  86. 86. Unit 6 I HAVE GOTI HAVE GOT 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 86 This is a … . It has got … hair. It has got … eyes. My … has got a … nose. My … has got a … face! blond hair dark hairface hair ear nose mouth eye Look, my doll has got big blue eyes. And it has got a small nose and small ears. She is very nice. 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. 3 Draw a toy and say. / Намалюй іграшку і розкажи.
  87. 87. Lesson 2TWO EYES!TWO EYES! 87 Look. The toy soldier has got dark hair. 4 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. -ear [iC] ear ear ear, h , d eye [ai] an eye – eyes, green eyes, brown eyes 6 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. 1 one [wyn] I have got one nose. I have got two eyes. I have got two ears. 2 two [tu:] And he has got a small nose and black eyes. He is lovely!
  88. 88. 1 Listen and read. / Слухай і читай. 2 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. 88 Unit 6 I HAVE GOTI HAVE GOT It has not got hair. It has got two eyes. It has got two ears. … … … 1 It has got two big eyes now. 2 4 And it has got a nice nose! Thank you, Kate. My Teddy has not got a nose … Look! 3 My Teddy has eyesnot got … Look!
  89. 89. 3 Look and say. / Подивись і скажи. 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 89 Lesson 3TWO EYES!TWO EYES! -air, -ear, -ere [eC] ch , h b , wh air air, ear ere Where is my doll? Oh, it is on the chair. Look! My doll has got big brown eyes and a small nose. It has got small ears and long hair. She is very nice. 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. What a funny monster! It has not got hair!
  90. 90. 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 90 Unit 6 I HAVE GOTI HAVE GOT Look at this Santa. He has got … . He has not got … . arm hand leg feet toe 1 2 3 4 2 Point and say. / Вкажи і скажи.
  91. 91. 91 Lesson 4TWO EYES!TWO EYES! I have got dark hair. I have got brown eyes. I have got two arms and two legs. I have got ten toes. 4 Say the rhyme. / Розкажи вірш. I’ve got two eyes, A mouth and a nose. I’ve got two feet, But I haven't got toes. Two hands, two ears And lots of hair … What am I? I am a teddy-bear! 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. th [O] th th th ree, mou , ank you 6 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. One, two, three — Look at me. I have got one nose. I have got ten toes. 3 Look and say. / Подивись і скажи.
  92. 92. 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. 92 Unit 6 I HAVE GOTI HAVE GOT It can clap hands. head walk It can dance. I have got a ballerina. She can walk. Yes, she can. Can she dance? neck talk
  93. 93. 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 93 Lesson 5TWO EYES!TWO EYES! 3 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. Can your doll clap hands? Yes, she can. My doll can … Look! 1 2 3 4 5 you your[ju:] [jc:] 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. You are a boy. Your name is Jim. You have got two eyes. Your nose is big. You are very funny.
  94. 94. Unit 6 I HAVE GOTI HAVE GOT 94 2 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. I've got six long fingers, I've got nine short toes, I've got three eyes, I've got four ears And just one green nose. 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Oh, now I know! Your monster is Lizzy! MONSTER RAP Is this your monster? No. My monster has got long hair, four blue eyes, one nose, a long neck, six arms and two short legs. I have = I’ve
  95. 95. one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. Lesson 6TWO EYES!TWO EYES! 95 ght [t] ei , bri , ni , ri ght ght ght ght al [c:] t k, w kal al My monster has got eight arms. My robot can walk. My doll can talk. 5 Copy and fill in. / Перепиши і заповни пропуски. My dog has got ... nose. It has got ... ears. The dog has got ... eyes. It has got ... legs. My dog can walk and run. It can jump, too. This is my monster. Its name is ... It has got ... and ... He is very ... 3 Draw and say. / Намалюй і скажи. one, two, four
  96. 96. 1 look and say / подивитись і сказати ü Unit 6 96 Тепер ти можеш ... 2 speak about your friend / розповісти про свого друга ü I have got a friend. His name is Dan. Dan has got dark hair. He has got a small nose, a pink mouth, blue eyes and small ears. He is lovely. Picture1. This soldier has got … He has not got … 1 432
  97. 97. Lesson 7 97 NOW I CANNOW I CAN 3 read / прочитати ü My Cat Hello! I am Ann. I have got a cat. It is red. It has got two eyes and two ears. It has got a pink nose. It can run and jump. My cat is nice. 5 have a talk about the toys / поговорити про іграшки ü A: I have got a new doll. My doll has got blond hair and blue eyes. B: Can she walk? A: No, she cannot. My doll can clap hands. Look! 4 listen and do / послухати і виконати ü Hands up! Hands down. Close your eyes. Open your eyes. Walk. Stop. Open your mouth. Clap hands.
  98. 98. PETS ANDPETS ANDUnit 7 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 98 clever dogpet turtle hamster Yes, I have. Tell us about it. 2 Listen and read. / Слухай і читай. Have you got a pet? It is a rabbit. Pinky is white. But it has got pink ears. It is very lovely. Its name is Pinky.
  99. 99. ANIMALSANIMALS Lesson 1 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 3 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. 4 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. Have you got a pet? Yes, I have. It is a cat. A big snake is here for you, Don't be scared, It's friendly, too! c [s] fa e, ni e, Tra yc c c face – cat nice – clever Tracy – cake Grace – clown I have got two pets: a hamster and a turtle. My hamster is very funny. My turtle is small and nice. Have you got a dog or a cat? Have you got a special pet? Funny monkey, clever fox, Or a spider in the box? 99
  100. 100. PETS ANDPETS ANDUnit 7 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 100 Number 1. It is a long tail. body short long tail 1 2 3 4 5 76 I have got a pet. It is ... Its name is ... ... has got ... and ... My pet is ... 2 Point and say. / Вкажи і скажи. 3 Tell about your pet. / Розкажіть про свою тваринку.
  101. 101. ANIMALSANIMALS Lesson 2 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 101 I have got a pet. It is a hamster. Hamster is a small pet. Its name is Tim. 4 Say the rhyme. / Розкажи вірш. I have got a pet. Who knows about that? It has got four legs, It has got one head. It has got one tail and neck. Guess what pet is that?.. Of all the animals the best Is my little pussycat! 6 Copy and fill in. / Перепиши і заповни пропуски. Rabbit’s tail is ... Parrot’s tail is ... Snake’s body is ... Hamster’s legs are ... long, short Tim has got small black eyes and a small pink nose. It has got a small head and a short neck. Tim has got four legs and a short tail. My pet is nice and funny.
  102. 102. 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. PETS ANDPETS ANDUnit 7 2 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. 102 3 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. giraffe What animal is this? It is a … mouse What animal is this? It is a snake. What has it got? It has got a small head and a long body. 1 2 3 4 crocodile
  103. 103. ANIMALSANIMALS Lesson 3 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 103 4 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. A: It can walk. It can climb. It has got a short tail and four legs. It is brown. What animal is it? B: Is it a bear? A: Yes, it is! It is a bear. Guess the animal g [g] ea, ie [e] g goose, irl g [dzZ] giraffe A giraffe is a tall animal. It has got a small head. But it has got a long neck and long legs. A giraffe has got a short tail. Has it got ears? Yes, it has. It has got two ears, two eyes and one nose. It can run well. h d, fr nd, sw ter, fr ndly ea ie ea ie
  104. 104. 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. What animals are these? They are elephants. Can they fly? No, they cannot. PETS ANDPETS ANDUnit 7 104 2 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. What animals are these? What animal is this? They are … This is a … 1 2 3 5 4 6 7
  105. 105. ANIMALSANIMALS Lesson 4 105 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. ph [f] a big elephant a clever dolphin an old photo a small phone 3 Have a talk. / Поговоріть (про тварин). А: What animal is this? B: It is a bear. A: Can bears swim? B: No, they cannot. They can run and climb trees. [s] [x] [ix] elephant snake giraffe s s s dolphin crocodile bear s s s fox hors es es eight dolphins, nine foxes, two crocodiles, four snakes, six bears, two dresses, five horses, ten elephants 1 2 3 4 ele ant, dol in, oto, one ph ph ph ph
  106. 106. PETS ANDPETS ANDUnit 7 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. 106 beautiful strong fat angry Let's go to the zoo. Look! This is a lion. They are strong. I like lions. What animals are these? These are crocodiles. They are angry. I do not like crocodiles. 1 2 3
  107. 107. ANIMALSANIMALS Lesson 5 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 107 I like this rhino. It is funny. We are in the zoo. Look, this is an elephant. It is very big. It has got big ears and small eyes. And that is a bear. It is strong. The tiger is red and black. It can run and jump well. Look on the left. These are monkeys. I like monkeys. They are funny. In the Zoo 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. 3 Look and say. / Подивись і скажи.
  108. 108. PETS ANDPETS ANDUnit 7 108 2 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. Do you like monkeys? Yes, I do. (No, I do not.) They are clever and funny. Look, these are zebras. Do you like zebras? Yes, I do. Zebras are beautiful. 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй.
  109. 109. ANIMALSANIMALS Lesson 6 3 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 109 Little Elephant: Who am I? Mother Elephant: You are a strong, clever and nice elephant. Little Elephant: Who is this? Owl: It is you, silly boy. Little Elephant: Can I play with you? Giraffes: No, you cannot. Look, we are tall and you are short. Little Elephant: Can I climb trees with you? Monkey 1: What a funny elephant! Monkey 2: Look, we are slim. You are fat. Ha-ha-ha! Little Elephant: Oh, mum. They say I am short, fat, silly and funny. Mother Elephant: Oh, no, you are not. You are a nice, clever and strong elephant!
  110. 110. 110 Unit 7 Тепер ти можеш ... 1 look and say / подивитись і сказати ü 2 read about pets / читати про домашніх улюбленців ü My Pets I have got two pets: a dog and a cat. The cat's name is Blacky. It is very black. Blacky is a clever cat. The dog's name is Singer. It is white. It can run, jump and sing! Singer is a very funny dog! I like my pets. This is an elephant. It is big and strong. These are dolphins. They are clever and beautiful. 1 2 3 4 5
  111. 111. 4 guess the animal / вгадати тварину ü 111 Lesson 7 3 ask and answer / запитати і відповісти ü 5 tell about your pet / розповісти про свою тваринку ü NOW I CANNOW I CAN A: Can it swim? B: Yes, it can. A: Is it a dolphin? B: Yes, it is! Look at the picture 1. Do you like this pet? Yes, I do. I like dogs. They are clever. I have got a pet. It is a … . Its name is … . It has got … . It can … . I like … (my pet). It is funny clever / strong / beautiful / lovely). A: Has it got four legs? B: No, it has not. A: Can it fly? B: No, it cannot. 1 2 3 64 5
  112. 112. Unit 8 MY FAVOURITEMY FAVOURITE 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 112 It is raining. It is sunny. It is hot. It is snowing. It is cold. It is windy. Hello, Kate. Hi, Vicky. Come in, please. It is cold today. Let us play with dolls! 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. And it is raining.
  113. 113. 4 Act out. / Розіграй сценку. It is … today. Let us … Yes, it is. And it is … Lesson 1SEASONSEASON 5 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 113 It is windy. 2 31 4 5 3 Look and say. / Подивись і скажи. -y [i] funn , sunn , windy y y -ing [N] s , morn It is snow . It is rain . ing ing ing ing It is a cold morning. The trees are white. It is snowing. Look, what a nice snowman!
  114. 114. Unit 8 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 114 MY FAVOURITEMY FAVOURITE watch TVread a book make a snowman Oh, no ... it is raining. It is windy and cold. go out go home 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. Let’s go home. We can read a book.
  115. 115. It is snowing. Let's go out. We can make a snowman. Lesson 2 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. 115 SEASONSEASON ou, ow [aU] In the Park It is sunny today. Boys and girls are out in the park. The park is beautiful! Oh, no... It is windy now. It is cold. It is raining. But boys and girls are not sad. They sing, “Rain, rain, go away! Boys and girls want to play!” Wow! Look! It is not raining now. It is sunny. Boys and girls are happy! ou ow ou ou ow ow ow ow t, n , h se, m se, cl n, h , d n, br n 1 2 3 4 3 Look and say. / Подивись і скажи.
  116. 116. 2 Listen and read. / Слухай і читай. hursday T 5nd yMo a 2 i dayIt s Tues . l my ite! lF y, k F y! It is Wednesday. bI've got a new ike! I am happy. e.It is very nic Sunday 1 116 Unit 8 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. MY FAVOURITEMY FAVOURITE Thank you! This is my daybook. I can write and draw in it. Can I read it? Yes, you can. Tuesday 3 Wednesday 4 7 Sat dayurF arid y 6
  117. 117. 117 Lesson 3SEASONSEASON 3 Say the rhyme. / Розкажи вірш. Every day, every day Happy children like to play: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday! 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. It is Sunday today. My mum and dad are at home. It is sunny. We can go to the park. 5 Copy. / Відтвори у зошиті. Hooray! It is Friday! I can play. I can ride my new bike. It is Monday. I am at school. We have got a new pupil. It is a girl. Her name is Tina.
  118. 118. Unit 8 MY FAVOURITEMY FAVOURITE 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. 118 It is winter. It is spring. It is summer. No, it is not. It is spring. The trees are green. I can see birds. They sing songs. Is it autumn? It is autumn. SEASONS 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй.
  119. 119. 3 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. SEASONSEASON Number 1. Is it summer? 5 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. spring spring songs, a nice spring morning. I like spring. The trees are green in spring. The birds sing songs in spring. [spriN] 119 Lesson 4 [w] [y] windy, white, watch, winter fun, sun, sunny, summer autumn , in autumn. I like autumn. It is yellow, red and brown. [9c:t3m] Yes, it is. / No, it is not. It is … Spring is green. Summer is bright. Autumn is yellow. Winter is white.
  120. 120. Unit 8 MY FAVOURITEMY FAVOURITE 2 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. Look at picture 1. What season is it? It is autumn. Look, it is raining. 120 What season is it? 1 2 3 4 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй. It is autumn. Yes, it is. It is autumn. Look, the trees are yellow, brown and red. It is a nice season.
  121. 121. Lesson 5 4 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. SEASONSEASON 121 s son, t cher, pl se ea ea ea ea [I:] Winter, spring, summer and autumn are four seasons. I like winter. It is cold and snowy in winter. The trees are white. Days are short and nights are long in winter. Christmas is in winter. I like the Christmas Tree and Santa's presents. Boys and girls can make a snowman and have a lot of fun! Winter is a nice season. What season is it? Yes, it is. / No, it is not. Look, …! It is … 3 Act out. / Розіграйте сценку.
  122. 122. Unit 8 1 Point and repeat. / Вказуй і повторюй. MY FAVOURITEMY FAVOURITE 122 March April May Yes, it is. It is spring! What a nice day! Listen, my birthday is in April. When is your birthday? It is in spring, too. My birthday is in May. We can have birthday parties in spring. Hooray! 2 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй.
  123. 123. Lesson 6SEASONSEASON 123 3 Ask and answer. / Запитуйте і відповідайте. 4 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. It is cold, Skate and ski, Make a snowman, look at me. 5 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. When is your birthday? It is in … It is sunny, Jump and run, Ride a bike, it is fun! It is hot, The sea is blue, I can swim and so can you! It is raining, Watch TV, Stay at home, drink some tea! The trees are white. It is cold. Boys and girls can make a snowman. Is it …? SEASON MIX
  124. 124. Unit 8 2 Follow and read. / Слідкуй і читай. MY FAVOURITEMY FAVOURITE 124 Hello, Summer! Goobye, school! It is sunny and hot today. Boys and girls can play in the sun. They can jump, run and swim. Hello, summer holidays! What's your favourite season, boys and girls? 3 Read and act out. / Прочитай і розіграй сценку. favourite favourite toy, favourite book, favourite doll, favourite season, favourite day [favourite] Hurray!We are on summer holidays! Summer is my favourite season! 1 Listen and repeat. / Слухай і повторюй.
  125. 125. Lesson 7SEASONSEASON 125 4 Sing the song. / Співай пісню. We're on our summer holidays, We're having lots of fun! We're on our summer holidays, We're playing in the sun! We love summer, We love the sun! We love summer, It's lots and lots of fun! I like green trees and birds' songs. Spring is my favourite season. It is beautiful. My favourite season is winter. I like snow and Santa's presents. I like autumn. My birthday is in autumn. I have got a big cake on my birthday party. It is summer. I have got summer holidays. It is sunny. It is hot. I can swim.
  126. 126. 3 ask and answer / запитати і відповісти ü What season is it? It is … Тепер ти можеш ...Unit 8 1 look and say / подивитись і сказати ü 126 1 2 3 4 It is … 2 tell about a season / розповісти про пору року ü My favourite season is summer. It is sunny and hot in summer. Children can swim and climb trees in summer. I like summer holidays. Summer is a beautiful season. The trees are green. The flowers are blue, red, yellow and white. 1 2 3 4 5 6
  127. 127. 5 read and write / прочитати і написати ü NOW I CANNOW I CAN Lesson 8 127 Hel o, Mu and Dad!l m It is hot and sunny. We swim and play ga es.m e have lots of un.W f I like my summ camper . Bye, Vicky 4 play a guessing game / пограти в гру на відгадування ü a) It is sunny and hot. The flowers are yellow and red, blue and white. Boys can swim. What season is it? b) It is sunny. The trees are green. It is not hot. It is windy. We cannot swim. What season is it? c) It is cold. It is snowing. The trees are white. We can make a snowman. What season is it? d) It is windy. It is raining. The trees are yellow, red and brown. What season is it?
  128. 128. Vocabulary A B ABC [9ei bI: 9sI:] абетка, алфавіт about [39baUt] про am [2m] (я) є animal [92nim3l] тварина ant [2nt] мураха answer ['4:ns3] відповідати any [9enI] будь-який, скільки- небудь (у питальних реченнях) April ['eipril] квітень are [4:] (ми, ти, ви, вони) є arm [4:m] рука (від кисті до плеча) ask [4:sk] запитувати August ['c:g3st] серпень autumn [9c:t3m] осінь bag [b2g] сумка, портфель bear [be3] ведмідь ballerina [0b2l39rI:n3] балерина beautiful [9bju:tifl] чудовий, вродливий bed [bed] ліжко bell [bel] дзвіночок big [big] великий bike [9baik] велосипед bird [bE:d] птах birthday [9bE:8dei] день народження black [bl2k] чорний blackboard ['bl2k,bc:d] дошка (у класі) blond [blAnd] світлий (про волосся) blouse ['blaUx] блузка blue [blu:] голубий, синій body [9dAdI] тіло book [bUk] книга bookcase ['blUkeis] книжкова шафа box [bAks] коробка, скриня boy [bci] хлопчик bright [brait] яскравий brother [9bryq3] брат brown [9braUn] коричневий but [byt] але bye [bai] до побачення cake [keik] торт camp [k2mp] табір can [k2n] могти, вміти candle [k2nd(3)l] свічка car [k4:] автомобіль, машинка (іграшкова) card [k4:d] картка, листівка cat [k2t] кіт C 128
  129. 129. Vocabulary crocodile [9krAk3dail] крокодил dad [d2d], daddy ['d2di] татко dance [d4:ns] танцювати dark [d4:k] темний day [dei] день daybook ['deibUk] щоденник dear [di3] дорогий (про людину) decorate [9dek3reit] прикрашати decoration [0dek3'reiS(3)n] прикраса December [di'semb3] грудень desk [desk] парта, письмовий стіл dog [dAg] пес, собака doll [dAl] лялька dolphin [9dAlfin] дельфін door [dc:] двері draw [drc:] малювати (олівцями) dress [dres] сукня ear [i3] вухо eight [eit] вісім D E chair [tSe3] стілець children [9tSildr3n] діти chimp [tSimp] шимпанзе choose [tSu:x] обирати, вибирати Christmas [9krism3s] Різдво Merry Christmas! Веселого Різдва! clap [kl2p] плескати в долоні classroom [9kl4:srUm] класна кімната clever [9klev3]розумний climb [9klaim] вилазити, лізти close [kl3Ux] закривати clown [klaUn] клоун cold [k3Uld] холодний colour [9kyl3] 1) колір; 2) розфарбовувати come [kym] приходити come in [ky9min] заходити, входити computer [k3m9pju:t3] комп'ютер copy [9kApi] копіювати, відтворювати зразок, переписувати copybook [9kApibUk] зошит count ['kaUnt] лічити, рахувати 129
  130. 130. for [fc:] для four [fc:] чотири fourteen [fc:'tI:n] чотирнадцять fox [fAks] лисиця Friday [f'raidi] п'ятниця friend [frend] друг frog [frAg] жаба from [frAm] від fun [fyn] веселощі; забава, розвага have fun [h2v fyn] веселитись, забавлятись funny [9fynI] кумедний game [geim] гра giraffe [gzi9r4:f] жираф girl [gE:l] дівчинка go [g3U] ходити, йти go away ['g3U 3,wei] йти геть, забиратися go out [9g3U 0aUt] виходити goodbye [gUd 9bai] до побачення grandfather [0gr2nd'f$4:q3] дід (про родину) grandma [9gr2nm4:] бабуся (про родину) G eighteen [0ei'tI:n] вісімнадцять elephant [9elif3nt] слон eleven[0I'levn] одинадцять eraser [0I'reix3] гумка, ластик evening [9I:vniN] вечір every [9evri] кожний eye [ai] око face [feis] обличчя fair [9fe3] світлий family [9f2milI] сім'я fat [f2t] товстий father [9f4:q3] батько favourite [9feiv3rit] улюблений February [9febrU3ri] лютий fifteen [fif'tI:n] п'ятнадцять find [faind] знаходити fine [fain] чудово, добре fish [fiS] риба five [faiv] п'ять flower [9flaU3] квітка fly [9flai] літати follow [9fAl3U] уважно стежити, слідкувати поглядом; наслідувати приклад foot [fu:t] (множ. feet [fI:t]) ступня, стопа, нога F 130 Vocabulary
  131. 131. house [haUx] будинок how [haU] як iguana [ig9w4:nC] ігуана in [in] в is [ix] (він, вона, воно) є it [it] він, вона, воно (про неістоту або тварину) jaguar [9dz2gUC] ягуар January [9dz2njUCri] січень jump [dzymp] стрибати, скакати July [dzU9lai] липень June [9dzu:n] червень leg [leg] нога (від стегна до ступні) let's [lets] давай(те) letter [9let3] 1) лист; 2) літера like [laik] подобатися, подібно до, як (хтось, щось) lion [9lai3n] лев listen [9lisn] слухати I J L grandmother [0gr2nd'm$4:Dq3] баба (про родину) grandpa [9gr2np4:] дідусь (про родину) Great! [g'reit] Чудово! green [grI:n] зелений grey [grei] сірий guess [ges] здогадуватись, вгадувати hair [he3] волосся hamster [9h2mstC] хом'як hand [h2nd] рука (кисть) happy [9h2pI] щасливий, радісний hat [h2t] капелюх have (got) [h2v (gAt)] мати, володіти he [hI:] він head [hed] голова hello [he9l3U] привіт! help [help] допомагати her [hE:] її, їй hippo [9hip3U] гіпопотам his [hix] його (присв.займ.) holidays [9hAlidix] канікули home [h3Um] дім, житло, оселя horse [hc:s] кінь hot [hAt] жаркий H 131 Vocabulary
  132. 132. N O name [neim] ім'я neck [nek] шия new [nju:] новий nice [nais] гарний, лагідний night [nait] ніч nine [nain] дев'ять nineteen [nain9tI:n] дев'ятнадцять no [n3U] ні nose [n3Ux] ніс November [n3U9vembC] листопад number [9nymb3] число, цифра, кількість October [Ak9t3UbC] жовтень of course [3f 9kc:s] звичайно oh [3U] ой!; о! OK [3U 9kei] гаразд!, згода!, добре! old [3Uld] старий on [An] на one [wyn] один open [93Up3n] відкривати our [9aU3] наш ox [Aks] бик little [lit(C)l] маленький live [liv] жити long [lc:N] довгий look [lUk] дивитися, глянути love [lyv] любити, кохати lovely [9lyvlI] милий, гарний March [m4:tS] березень make [meik] робити, виготовляти match [m2tS] знаходити пару, відповідність May [mei] травень magic [9m2dzik] чарівний me [mI] я, мене, мені meet [mI:t] знайомитися; зустрічати(ся) miss [mis] міс, панна Monday [9myndi] понеділок monkey [9mynkI] мавпа monster [9mAnst3] чудовисько morning [9mc:niN] ранок mother [9myq3] мати, мама mouth [maU8] рот Mr [9mist3] пан, містер Mrs [9misix] пані, місіс mum [mym], mummy [9mymI] матуся my [mai] мій M 132 Vocabulary
  133. 133. remember [ri9membC] пам'ятати, запам'ятовувати repeat [ri9pI:t] повторювати rhino [9rainCU] носоріг rhyme [raim] римівка, віршик ride [raid] їхати верхи (на велосипеді, коні тощо) right [rait] правий ruler [ru:lC] лінійка run [ryn] бігати sad [s2d] сумний Santa Claus [9s2nt3 klc:x] Санта Клаус Saturday [9s2tE:di] субота say [sei] сказати scared [s9keCd] наляканий school [sku:l] школа season [9sI:xn] пора року see [sI:] бачити September [0sep9tembC] вересень seven [9sev3n] сім she [SI:] вона shelf [Self] полиця shoes [Su:x] туфлі short [Sc:t] короткий S P R park [p4:k] парк parrot [9p2r3t] папуга party [9p4:tI] свято, вечірка pen [pen] ручка pencil [9pensil] олівець pencil-case [9pensil0keis] пенал pet [pet] улюблена домашня тварина phone [fCUn] телефон photo [9fCUtCU] фото picture [9piktS3] малюнок pink [piNk] рожевий plane [plein] літак play [plei] грати(ся) please [plI:x] будь ласка point [pcint] вказувати present [9prexent] подарунок pretty [9pritI] гарненький, симпатичний pupil [9pju:pil] учень rabbit [9r2bit] кролик rain [rein] дощ raincoat [9reinkCUt] плащ read [rI:d] читати red [red] червоний 133 Vocabulary
  134. 134. sun [syn] сонце Sunday [9syndi] неділя sunny [9synI] сонячний sweater [swetC] светр swim [swim] плавати swing [swiN] гойдатись table [9teibl] стіл tail [teil] хвіст take [teik] брати talk [tc:k] розмовляти tall [tc:l] високий (про особу або тварину) tea [tI:] чай teacher [9tI:tS3] вчитель teddy bear [9tedI be3] ведмедик (іграшка) tell [tel] розповідати ten [ten] десять thank you [9O2Nk ju:] дякую that [q2t] той their [qeC] їх, їхній, що належить їм these [qI:x] ці they [qei] вони thirteen [OE:9tI:n] тринадцять this [qis] цей those [q3Ux] ті T show [S3U] вистава shop [SAp] магазин sight [sait] вид, вигляд silly [9silI] дурненький sing [siN] співати sister [9sist3] сестра sit [sit] сидіти six [siks] шість sixteen [0siks9tI:n] шістнадцять skate [skeit] кататися на ковзанах ski [skI:] кататись на лижах slim [slim] тонкий, тендітний small [smc:l] малий smile [smail] посміхатись snake [sneik] змія snow [sn3U] сніг snowman [9sn3Um2n] сніговик soft [sAft] м'який soldier [9s3Uldz3] солдатик song [sAN] пісня special [9speS(C)l] особливий spider [spaidC] павук spring [spriN] весна stand [st2nd] стояти stay [stei] залишатися, перебувати stocking [9stAkiN] панчоха strong [strAN] сильний summer [9sym3] літо 134 Vocabulary
  135. 135. welcome [9welk3m] ласкаво просимо well [wel] 1) добре, відмінно; 2) ну! Well done! Молодець! what [wAt] що where [we3] де white [wait] білий who [hu:] хто whose [hu:x] чий, чия, чиє, чиї (питальне слово) window [9windCU] вікно windy [9windI] вітряний winter [9wint3] зима with [wiq] з wolf [wUlf] вовк word [wE:d] слово workbook [9wE:kbUk] робочий зошит write [rait] писати yak [j2k] як yellow [9jel3U] жовтий yes [jes] так you [jU] ти, ви your [jc:] твій, ваш zebra [9xI:br3] зебра zoo [xu:] зоопарк Y Z three [8rI:] три Thursday [98E:xdI] четвер tiger [9taig3] тигр today [t39dei] сьогодні toe [t3U] палець на нозі touch [tytS] торкати(ся) toy [tci] іграшка train [trein] потяг tree [trI:] дерево Tuesday [9tju:xdi] вівторок turn [tE:n] повертати, обертати turtle [tE:tl] черепаха TV-set [0tI: 0vI: 9set] телевізор twelve [twelv] дванадцять two [tu:] два umbrella [0ymb9relC] парасоля uncle [9yNk(C)l] дядько (про родину) under [9ynd3] під us [ys] нас, нам walk [wc:k] ходити пішки, прогулюватись watch [wAtS] дивитися, спостерігати we [wI:] ми U W 135 Vocabulary
  136. 136. Навчальне видання Карп’юк Оксана Дмитрівна Англійська мова Підручник для 2 класу загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів. Рекомендовано Міністерством освіти і науки, молоді та спорту України Англійською та українською мовами Видано за рахунок державних коштів. Продаж заборонений. Редактори Ігор Миколів, Наталія Батрин Художники Олена Волошинська, Петро Тирпак Дизайн і комп’ютерна верстка Андрій Костишин, Мар’яна Тераз Здано до набору 17.01.2011. Підписано до друку 27.09.2012 Формат 70х100 1/16. Гарнітура Аріал. Папір офсетний. Друк офсетний. Умовн. друк. арк. 11,05. Обл.-вид.арк. 12,5. Тираж 222 020 прим. ТзОВ „Видавництво „Астон” 46006, м. Тернопіль, вул. Гайова, 8. Свідоцтво про внесення до Державного реєстру суб’єктів видавничої справи ТР № 28 від 9.06.2005 р.

×