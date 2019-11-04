Trypsin (EC 3.4.21.4) is a pancreatic serine protease from the S1 family and PA clan superfamily. Trypsin is a proteolytic enzyme that located in the digestive system, which is important for the digestion of proteins. In humans, trypsin is produced initially in its inactive form, trypsinogen, within the pancreas. Then, trypsinogen enters the small intestine and converted to active trypsin. The main function of trypsin is cleaving peptide chains at the carboxyl side of the amino acids lysine or arginine, except when either is followed by proline. The two main forms of trypsin are α-trypsin and β-trypsin. https://www.creative-enzymes.com/similar/Trypsin_694.html