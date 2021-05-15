Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hypothalamic Obesity Ade Wijaya, MD – May 2021
Hypothalamus in Obesity • Energy homeostasis • Synaptic connection to appetite-regulating brain regions such as the limbic...
Etiology • Disruption of feeding circuits by damage to medial hypothalamic nuclei by tumor, surgery, or irradiation Rosenf...
Pathophysiology • Increase hunger by unopposed activation of orexigens from the lateral hypothalamus • Deficient responses...
Pathophysiology • Several nuclei in the medial hypothalamus are key regulators of satiety and energy expenditure: - Arcuat...
Roth C. Hypothalamic obesity in patients with craniopharyngioma: profound changes of several weight regulatory circuits. F...
Roth C. Hypothalamic obesity in patients with craniopharyngioma: profound changes of several weight regulatory circuits. F...
Clinical Manifestation • Fatigue • Decreased physical activity • Uncontrolled appetite • Morbid obesity Roth C. Hypothalam...
Treatment (Medical) • Carbohydrate restriction • Ocreotide • Diaxozide and metformin • Metformin and fenofibrate • Targeti...
Treatment (Surgical) • Vagotomy • Gastric bypass Abuzzahab MJ, Roth CL, Shoemaker AH. Hypothalamic obesity: prologue and p...
Summary • The hypothalamus plays a fundamental role in translating multiple afferent signals into autonomic efferent signa...
Hypothalamic Obesity
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
44 views
May. 15, 2021

Hypothalamic Obesity

Hypothalamic Obesity

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hypothalamic Obesity

  1. 1. Hypothalamic Obesity Ade Wijaya, MD – May 2021
  2. 2. Hypothalamus in Obesity • Energy homeostasis • Synaptic connection to appetite-regulating brain regions such as the limbic system that mediate the motivation to eat and process rewards Ríos-Lugo MJ, Jiménez-Ortega V, Cano-Barquilla P, Mateos PF, Spinedi EJ, Cardinali DP, et al. Melatonin counteracts changes in hypothalamic gene expression of signals regulating feeding behavior in high-fat fed rats. Horm Mol Biol Clin Investig. 2015 Mar;21(3):175– 83.
  3. 3. Etiology • Disruption of feeding circuits by damage to medial hypothalamic nuclei by tumor, surgery, or irradiation Rosenfeld A, Arrington D, Miller J, Olson M, Gieseking A, Etzl M, et al. A review of childhood and adolescent craniopharyngiomas with particular attention to hypothalamic obesity. Pediatr Neurol. 2014 Jan;50(1):4–10
  4. 4. Pathophysiology • Increase hunger by unopposed activation of orexigens from the lateral hypothalamus • Deficient responses to adiposity signals such as leptin and proopiomelanocortin in the arcuate nucleus from the medial hypothalamus. Abuzzahab MJ, Roth CL, Shoemaker AH. Hypothalamic obesity: prologue and promise. Hormone research in paediatrics. 2019;91(2):128-36.
  5. 5. Pathophysiology • Several nuclei in the medial hypothalamus are key regulators of satiety and energy expenditure: - Arcuate nucleus - The paraventricular nucleus - The ventromedial nucleus - The dorsomedial nucleus - The dorsal hypothalamic area Abuzzahab MJ, Roth CL, Shoemaker AH. Hypothalamic obesity: prologue and promise. Hormone research in paediatrics. 2019;91(2):128-36.
  6. 6. Roth C. Hypothalamic obesity in patients with craniopharyngioma: profound changes of several weight regulatory circuits. Frontiers in endocrinology. 2011 Oct 14;2:49.
  7. 7. Roth C. Hypothalamic obesity in patients with craniopharyngioma: profound changes of several weight regulatory circuits. Frontiers in endocrinology. 2011 Oct 14;2:49.
  8. 8. Clinical Manifestation • Fatigue • Decreased physical activity • Uncontrolled appetite • Morbid obesity Roth C. Hypothalamic obesity in patients with craniopharyngioma: profound changes of several weight regulatory circuits. Frontiers in endocrinology. 2011 Oct 14;2:49.
  9. 9. Treatment (Medical) • Carbohydrate restriction • Ocreotide • Diaxozide and metformin • Metformin and fenofibrate • Targeting Energy Expenditure/Anorectic Drugs: Tri-Iodothyronine Monotherapy • CNS stimulants: dexamphetamine, sibutramine, caffeine and ephedrine • GLP1RA • Oxytocin • Methionine Aminopeptidase Inhibitor Abuzzahab MJ, Roth CL, Shoemaker AH. Hypothalamic obesity: prologue and promise. Hormone research in paediatrics. 2019;91(2):128-36.
  10. 10. Treatment (Surgical) • Vagotomy • Gastric bypass Abuzzahab MJ, Roth CL, Shoemaker AH. Hypothalamic obesity: prologue and promise. Hormone research in paediatrics. 2019;91(2):128-36.
  11. 11. Summary • The hypothalamus plays a fundamental role in translating multiple afferent signals into autonomic efferent signals for energy balance. • Damage of medial hypothalamic nuclei leading to hypothalamic obesity characterized by fatigue, decreased physical activity, uncontrolled appetite, and morbid obesity, and is associated with insulin and leptin resistance.

×