The boy new

  1. 1. The BoyThe opening scene of this trailer begins with the shot of a very creepy, large house. Automatically it makes the audience think about the genre of the movie as it looks like the stereotypical house used in a horror movie. It is dark and cold, it doesn’t look very welcoming. There is then a medium close up of a women getting out of a cab. She looks up.We then see what she can see through a point of view shot. She looks up to the window and there is an older lady standing looking down at her. She is dressed in dark colours.This could be seen as a bit daunting. The women then enters the house and there’s voices of two different characters, but we can’t actually see them when we hear the voices. The conversation is “do you think you can manage?” and the other voice replies “of course”.While we can hear these voices, on the screen an clip of a painting comes up.The painting is of 3 people, a man, a women and a little boy.The women in the painting looks very similar to the women standing in the window, so the audience here can make relation to the fact that she lives in the house.The man is standing above the women with his hand on her shoulder, he is quite old.The little boy is the lowest in the picture, he looks as if he is sitting down. He is holding on to the women’s hand. He is in a grey suit with a red tie. A slight
  2. 2. We then see the younger lady from the beginning introducing her-self to a man named “Malcom” who refers to himself as the grocery boy.They are in what it seems like a living room, it is very old fashioned with large fire places. He is a middle-aged man, who looks quite friendly.We then see an older couple, very similar to the ones drawn in the picture.The both introduce themselves, step back and say “and this is our son” to reveal a china like doll sitting on a chair, identical to the little boy in the painting.The younger women starts awkwardly laughing, as he clearly isn’t human and she thinks they are playing a joke on her.They both look at her with blank expressions and she instantly stops laughing. There is then a close up of the little boys face, and we can see in even more detail how un human he is. Next all the different production companies are shown so we don’t see anymore clips of what is going to happen for a short pause. Quite creepy music is playing in the background
  3. 3. The women is clearly very fascinated by the past and how this boy became like this. She begins to look in photo books. There is an over the shoulder shot of the women looking through, from the images we can see, the child used to look like a completely normal little boy. Malcom tells the women how a little girl used to come and play with the boy, but one day they found her body in the woods, and by the time the police arrived the place was up in flames. We then see a record player, this specific prop shows that this is a very old house. Next, we see the older man giving the younger lady a list of instructions, as he does this he says “he isn’t like other children”.The older couple then leave in a cab somewhere, leaving the younger women holding the china like doll. The list of instructions contain some strange commands such as “don’t cover his face” and “save meals in the freezer”. We then see a shot of the child sitting at the table and the girl goes and throws his left over dinner in the bin. When she looks back he has gone, she hears a smash of a plate and then the screen blacks. She confronts Malcom and tries to prove her point to him. She places the child on the floor and draws around where he is sat.They both then exit the room.When the return, he has gone. Malcom refers to it as “some kind of magic trick” and the women replies “it’s not a trick”.
  4. 4. They look at going up into the loft and Malcom says “no ones been up there for years” as he finishes his sentence, instantly the ladder up to the loft lifts up by its self and slams shut. Then suddenly a black screen appears with the words “when you break the rules”. The music gets deeper and scarier. There is then a shot of the women leaning over the child in bed and she says “you wouldn’t hurt me, would you?”. Then another black screen appears with the words “your worst nightmare”. The clips following this begin to get a bit more fast paced, and we hear Malcom’s voice say “it’s not safe in this house”. Another black screen appears following saying “come to life”.
  5. 5. Very creepy, nursery styled music begins to play.We see all different jumpy types of clips, with both adults hiding from the little boy, the little boy crying and also one where the door handle starts to move and the door slowly opens.We see both characters been thrown around a room.There is then suddenly a very quick montage at the end showing all different kinds of things happening, then it blacks out and we see the title saying “The Boy”.There is then one final shot, and this is of the women looking at the painting.

