Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Τρίτη 5 Μαΐου 2020 Καλημέρα παιδιά!! «Μάη μου με τα λουλούδια και με τα πολλά τραγούδια»! Έτσι τραγουδούσαν παλιότερα τον ...
Γλώσσα • Ας ανοίξουμε το Βιβλίο Μαθητή (χοντρό) της Γλώσσας στη σελίδα 32. • Γράφουμε τη σύντομη ημερομηνία : 5 – 5 -2020 ...
Διάβασε τώρα τι σου λέει το βατραχάκι για το πού και το πώς
Τετράδιο Εργασιών Γλώσσας : σελίδες 32 - 33 • Στη σελίδα 32 θα κάνουμε την άσκηση 3. • Συμπλήρωσε πώς, όταν ρωτάει και πως...
Τετράδιο Εργασιών Γλώσσας : σελίδες 32 - 33 • Στη σελίδα 33 θα κάνουμε την άσκηση 4. • Συμπλήρωσε πού όταν ρωτάει και που ...
Ασκήσεις στο κίτρινο τετράδιο
Τρίτη 5 Μαΐου 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Τρίτη 5 Μαΐου 2020

19 views

Published on

Εξ αποστάσεως εκπαιδευση

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Τρίτη 5 Μαΐου 2020

  1. 1. Τρίτη 5 Μαΐου 2020 Καλημέρα παιδιά!! «Μάη μου με τα λουλούδια και με τα πολλά τραγούδια»! Έτσι τραγουδούσαν παλιότερα τον Μάιο… Ας ξεκινήσουμε και σήμερα τις εργασίες μας!
  2. 2. Γλώσσα • Ας ανοίξουμε το Βιβλίο Μαθητή (χοντρό) της Γλώσσας στη σελίδα 32. • Γράφουμε τη σύντομη ημερομηνία : 5 – 5 -2020 • Ακούστε τώρα την κυρία να το διαβάζει, πολύ προσεκτικά, πατώντας τον σύνδεσμο: • https://vimeo.com/414802513
  3. 3. Διάβασε τώρα τι σου λέει το βατραχάκι για το πού και το πώς
  4. 4. Τετράδιο Εργασιών Γλώσσας : σελίδες 32 - 33 • Στη σελίδα 32 θα κάνουμε την άσκηση 3. • Συμπλήρωσε πώς, όταν ρωτάει και πως, όταν δε ρωτάει. • Μην ξεχνάς να αρχίζεις με κεφαλαίο (μεγάλο) γράμμα στην αρχή της πρότασης! • Άκουσε μια φορά την κυρία να το διαβάζει για να το καταλάβεις και μετά διάβασέ το κι εσύ 2 φορές.
  5. 5. Τετράδιο Εργασιών Γλώσσας : σελίδες 32 - 33 • Στη σελίδα 33 θα κάνουμε την άσκηση 4. • Συμπλήρωσε πού όταν ρωτάει και που όταν δε ρωτάει. • Αρχίζω πάντα με κεφαλαίο γράμμα! • Ακούω και μετά διαβάζω κι εγώ 2 φορές.
  6. 6. Ασκήσεις στο κίτρινο τετράδιο

×