Ο χρόνος, οι εποχές και οι μήνες

Οι μήνες, οι εποχές και οι ημέρες της εβδομάδας Τμήμα Β1 21ο δημοτικό σχολείο Αθήνας «Λέλα Καραγιάννη»
Το έτος ( χρόνος ) έχει : 365 ή 366 ημέρες 12 μήνες
Το έτος έχει τέσσερις εποχές
Κάθε εποχή έχει 3 μήνες
Η εβδομάδα έχει 7 ημέρες
