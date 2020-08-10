Pertemuan ke 1, administrasi sistem jaringan ~ kelas xii,

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ADMINISTRASI SISTEM JARINGAN KELAS XIITKJ Solihin, ST SMKTRIMULIA JAKARTA “ Jujur, Disiplin, Berahklak Mulia “
Alamat : Jl.Tegalrotan Raya, RT.03/08 No.29 Ciputat –Tangerang Selatan – Banten Email : solihin.fb@gmail.com Website/Blog ...
JADWAL MENGAJAR MATA PELAJARAN PRODUKTIFTKJ SMKTRIMULIA JAKARTA No Kelas Mata Pelajaran Hari Jam Ke Waktu 1 XII TKJ 1. Adm...
PENDAHULUAN
Administrasi Sistem Jaringan dan Kompetensi keahlian lulusan Komptensi keahlian yang yang akan kalian peroleh adalah menja...
Apa saja tugas administrator Sistem Jaringan?  Menginstall sistem operasi jaringan baik windows maupun Linux  Mengkonfig...
Administrasi Sistem Jaringan dan Bidang- bidang pekerjaan  Teknisi jaringan komputer perusahaan  Tecnical support perusa...
Contoh Job Description Lowongan Kerja Bidang IT Support
KOMPETENSI INTI ADMINISTRASI SISTEM JARINGAN Memahami, menerapkan, menganalisis, dan mengevaluasi tentang pengetahuan fakt...
KOMPETENSI DASAR Administrasi Sistem Jaringan Kelas XIITKJ 3.10 MengevaluasiControl Panel Hosting 4.10 MengkonfigurasiCont...
Pertemuan Ke -1 Kompetensi Dasar 3.10 Mengevaluasi Control Panel Hosting
Tujuan Pembelajaran  Siswa dapat menjelaskan konsep Control Panel Hosting  Siswa dapat Menentukan cara konfigurasi Contr...
Pengertian Control Panel Hosting  Control panel hosting adalah tool yang akan membuat Anda dapat melakukan manajemen selu...
5 Control Panel Hosting Populer
Beberapa kelebihan dari fungsi Cpanel web hosting ini dapat digunakan untuk : • Untuk membuat atau menghapus alamat email....
1. Membuat akun FTP. 2. Mengelola dan membuat akun email dan database seperti MySQL dan PsotgreSQL. 3. Menambahkan domain ...
EHCP (Easy Hosting Control Panel ) • EHCP adalah Salah satu panel hosting gratis. EHCP atau lebih dikenal dengan Easy Host...
Tugas Individu Ke-1 dapat dikerjakan secara berkelompok/ kolaborasi • Buatlah Blog di Wordpress.com dan Isi denganTulisan ...
QUIZ Ke-1 Klik link dibawah ini untuk memulai Quiz https://bit.ly/QUIZ-1-KD-310-MengevaluasiControlPanelHosting Semoga Suk...
Referensi • https://www.niagahoster.co.id/blog/hosting-adalah/ • https://www.niagahoster.co.id/blog/cara-kerja-web-hosting...
  1. 1. ADMINISTRASI SISTEM JARINGAN KELAS XIITKJ Solihin, ST SMKTRIMULIA JAKARTA “ Jujur, Disiplin, Berahklak Mulia “
  2. 2. Alamat : Jl.Tegalrotan Raya, RT.03/08 No.29 Ciputat –Tangerang Selatan – Banten Email : solihin.fb@gmail.com Website/Blog : www.mrtekom.com No. HP &WA : 0878 8303 3510 Mata Pelajar : Produktif TKJ (Teknik Komputer Jaringan ) • Kelas XITKJ  Teknologi Jaringan Berbasis Luas / WAN (Wide Area Network )  Administrasi Sistem Jaringan  Teknologi Layanan Jaringan • Kelas XIITKJ  Administrasi Sistem Jaringan  Teknologi Layanan Jaringan SOLIHIN, S.T
  3. 3. JADWAL MENGAJAR MATA PELAJARAN PRODUKTIFTKJ SMKTRIMULIA JAKARTA No Kelas Mata Pelajaran Hari Jam Ke Waktu 1 XII TKJ 1. Administrasi Sistem Jaringan Senin 1 08.00 – 09.00 2.Teknologi Layanan Jaringan Selasa 3 09.30 – 10.30 Solihin,ST Jangan lupa mengisi Form Absensi, link ada di Google Classroom
  4. 4. PENDAHULUAN
  5. 5. Administrasi Sistem Jaringan dan Kompetensi keahlian lulusan Komptensi keahlian yang yang akan kalian peroleh adalah menjadi administrator sistem jaringan, kalian disiapkan menjadi teknisi komputer sekaligus yunior sistem administrator jaringan komputer.
  6. 6. Apa saja tugas administrator Sistem Jaringan?  Menginstall sistem operasi jaringan baik windows maupun Linux  Mengkonfigurasi sistem server jaringan baik windows maupun Linux  Mengkonfigurasi layanan server seperti DHCP, Mail, datasabe, web, dan lain-lain  Menganalisa dan memperbaiki sistem jaringan  Mengkonfigurasi firewall dan keamanan sistem jaringan
  7. 7. Administrasi Sistem Jaringan dan Bidang- bidang pekerjaan  Teknisi jaringan komputer perusahaan  Tecnical support perusahaan telekomunikasi  Admin jaringan komputer pabrik  IT support  Pengusaha jasa perbaikan komputer dan jaringan
  8. 8. Contoh Job Description Lowongan Kerja Bidang IT Support
  9. 9. KOMPETENSI INTI ADMINISTRASI SISTEM JARINGAN Memahami, menerapkan, menganalisis, dan mengevaluasi tentang pengetahuan faktual, konseptual, operasional dasar, dan metakognitif sesuai dengan bidang dan lingkup kerjaTeknik Komputer dan Jaringan pada tingkat teknis, spesifik, detil, dan kompleks, berkenaan dengan ilmu pengetahuan, teknologi, seni, budaya, dan humaniora dalam konteks pengembangan potensi diri sebagai bagian dari keluarga, sekolah, dunia kerja, warga masyarakat nasional, regional, dan internasional  Melaksanakan tugas spesifik dengan menggunakan alat, informasi, dan prosedur kerja yang lazim dilakukan serta memecahkan masalah sesuai dengan bidang kerja Teknik Komputer dan Jaringan. Menampilkan kinerja di bawah bimbingan dengan mutu dan kuantitas yang terukur sesuai dengan standar kompetensi kerja.  Menunjukkan keterampilan menalar, mengolah, dan menyaji secara efektif, kreatif, produktif, kritis, mandiri, kolaboratif, komunikatif, dan solutif dalam ranah abstrak terkait dengan pengembangan dari yang dipelajarinya di sekolah, serta mampu melaksanakan tugas spesifik di bawah pengawasan langsung.  Menunjukkan keterampilan mempersepsi, kesiapan, meniru, membiasakan, gerak mahir, menjadikan gerak alami dalam ranah konkret terkait dengan pengembangan dari yang dipelajarinya di sekolah, serta mampu melaksanakan tugas spesifik di bawah pengawasan langsung
  10. 10. KOMPETENSI DASAR Administrasi Sistem Jaringan Kelas XIITKJ 3.10 MengevaluasiControl Panel Hosting 4.10 MengkonfigurasiControl Panel hosting 3.11 Mengevaluasi Share Hosting Hosting Server 4.11 Mengkonfigurasi Share Hosting Server 3.12 MengevaluasiVirtual Private Server 4.12 MengkonfigurasiVirtual Private Server 3.13 Mengevaluasi Dedicated Hosting Server 4.13 Mengkonfigurasi Dedicated Hosting Server 3.14 MengevaluasiVPN Server 4.14 MengkonfigurasiVPN Server 3.15 Mengevaluasi sistem kontrol dan monitoring 4.15 Mengkonfigurasi sistem kontrol dan monitoring 3.16 Mengevaluasi sistem keamanan jaringan 4.16 Mengkonfigurasi sistem keamanan jaringan 3.17 Menganalisis permasalahan sistem administrasi 4.17 Melakukan perbaikan sistem administrasi
  11. 11. Pertemuan Ke -1 Kompetensi Dasar 3.10 Mengevaluasi Control Panel Hosting
  12. 12. Tujuan Pembelajaran  Siswa dapat menjelaskan konsep Control Panel Hosting  Siswa dapat Menentukan cara konfigurasi Control Panel Hosting
  13. 13. Pengertian Control Panel Hosting  Control panel hosting adalah tool yang akan membuat Anda dapat melakukan manajemen seluruh aspek layanan hosting.  Hosting adalah layanan untuk menyimpan semua data, file, dan gambar pada website. Layanan ini pula yang memastikan sebuah website dapat diakses via internet  Web hosting adalah sebuah komputer yang terhubung ke internet & dipergunakan untuk menyimpan data website agar dapat diaskes secara online.  Cpanel adalah control panel server hosting yang berfungsi mengelola dan mengatur fitur – fitur pada server hosting dengan tampilanGUI (Graphical User Interface) yang menampilkan gambar, icon, dan tulisan.  Melalui hosting control panel,Anda bisa melakukan beragam pengaturan pada sistem admin yang kompleks dengan hanya melakukan beberapa klik pada interface admin.  Sebelum ada hosting control panel, aktivitas tingkat lanjut pada sistem admin dilakukan dalam secara manual.
  14. 14. 5 Control Panel Hosting Populer
  15. 15. Beberapa kelebihan dari fungsi Cpanel web hosting ini dapat digunakan untuk : • Untuk membuat atau menghapus alamat email. • Membuat atau menghapus name atau user di database MySQL. • Dapat digunakan untuk menciptakan email forwarder. • Untuk mengatur konfigurasi PHP. • Untuk mengupload file website dan juga database. • Untuk konfigurasi keamanan folder website. • Untuk melihat statistik dari kunjungan website anda. • Untuk mengatur sub domain atau dapat juga menambah domain. • Untuk instal ScriptWebsite, dan masih banyak lagi
  16. 16. 1. Membuat akun FTP. 2. Mengelola dan membuat akun email dan database seperti MySQL dan PsotgreSQL. 3. Menambahkan domain dan subdomain. 4. Restore dan Backup data. 5. Mengelola DNS dan sumber daya lainnya. Fitur yang ditawarkan oleh Plesk, yaitu seperti berikut ini: Plesk adalah control panel hosting yang mirip dengan cPanel. Plesk memungkinkan Anda untuk mengelola account hosting Anda melalui antarmuka berbasis web. Anda dapat menginstall kontrol panel ini didalam VPS atau dedicated server.
  17. 17. EHCP (Easy Hosting Control Panel ) • EHCP adalah Salah satu panel hosting gratis. EHCP atau lebih dikenal dengan Easy Hosting Control Panel merupakan web hosting control panel yang dibuat untuk sistem operasi Linux dan keturunan Debian. • Bisa dikatakan EHCP adalah sebuah hosting panel, Hosting panel sendiri merupakan antarmuka berbasis web yang disediakan oleh perusahaan hosting yang memungkinkan pelanggan untuk mengelola berbagai layanan mereka host di satu tempat.
  18. 18. Tugas Individu Ke-1 dapat dikerjakan secara berkelompok/ kolaborasi • Buatlah Blog di Wordpress.com dan Isi denganTulisan tentang Control Panel Hosting • Format domain ( “namakalian”.trimulia.wordpress.com ) • Tugas di kumpulkan dengan mengirim alamat blog/domain yang telah dibuat via email ke solihin.fb@gmail.com, dengan Judul/Subjek Email : Tugas 1 : Sistem Administrasi Jaringan • Tugas dikumpulkan paling lambat sebelum pertemuan ke-2 dimulai. Klik di SINI untuk mendapatkan Panduan membuat blog diWordpress
  19. 19. QUIZ Ke-1 Klik link dibawah ini untuk memulai Quiz https://bit.ly/QUIZ-1-KD-310-MengevaluasiControlPanelHosting Semoga Sukses
  20. 20. Referensi • https://www.niagahoster.co.id/blog/hosting-adalah/ • https://www.niagahoster.co.id/blog/cara-kerja-web-hosting/ • https://jasterweb.com/pengertian-control-panel-hosting-dan-fungsinya- untuk-website/ • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYZQS4nJo-k • https://www.downloadsoftwaregratisan.com/web-hosting-control-panel- gratis-alternatif-cpanel/ • https://digazumxyz.blogspot.com/2019/08/konfigurasi-control-panel- hosting.html

