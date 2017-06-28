Traditional arts vs contemporary

BY: MR.JOSEPH BINGBONG MANAHAN GUTIERREZ TRADITIONAL ARTS V.S. CONTEMPORARY ARTS
TRADITIONAL ARTS  are a kind of arts, which are a part of any culture, skills and knowledge of a group or generation of p...
TRADITIONAL ARTS
CONTEMPORARY ARTS  Contemporary art is the present day art.  It is all about the ideas and concerns which are solely aes...
AGIMAT
Contemporary Art Traditional Art Short description Contemporary art is an art produced at the present period in time. Trad...
Ideas reflected They reflect modern ideas and thoughts, which are subject to implement the change in the society. They ref...
Represents Contemporary art can be represented in anything, and in any medium. Traditional Art would be representational p...
Artists type The artists here are modernized thinkers. The artists here belong to a specific group or community.
  2. 2. TRADITIONAL ARTS  are a kind of arts, which are a part of any culture, skills and knowledge of a group or generation of people.  The people or group generally belong to the historical era/ times.  These art forms comprise of anything done with the hands, such as the painting, printmaking and sculpture among others.
  5. 5. AGIMAT
  6. 6. Contemporary Art Traditional Art Short description Contemporary art is an art produced at the present period in time. Traditional art is a folk art, which encompasses the art produced from an indigenous culture, peasants or other laboring trade’s people.
  7. 7. Ideas reflected They reflect modern ideas and thoughts, which are subject to implement the change in the society. They reflect the ancient ideas and thoughts in order to represent their standard of living to the current generation or people.
  8. 8. Represents Contemporary art can be represented in anything, and in any medium. Traditional Art would be representational painting or sculpture.
  9. 9. Artists type The artists here are modernized thinkers. The artists here belong to a specific group or community.

×