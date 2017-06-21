Jennifer Smith PPP Presentation

CREATIVITY IS A WILD MIND AND A DISCIPLINED EYE -DOROTHY PARKER https://unsplash.com/photos/mrIaqKh9050
3D MODELING IS JUST ONE STEP OF MANY IN CREATING A WHOLE NEW WORLD https://pixabay.com/en/miniature-miniature-figure-paint...
I AM JL SMITH AND I AM A 3D MODELER MY PHOTO
I TAKE FLAT DESIGNS AND GIVE THEM DEPTH MY PHOTO (MODELED IN MAYA, TEXTURED IN SUBSTANCE PAINTER)
MY MANTRA IS “CREATIVITY UNDER PRESSURE” https://pixabay.com/en/abstract-digital-art-fractal-2350076/
I HAVE A CONSTANT BUILD UP OF CREATIVE ENERGY AND IDEAS https://pixabay.com/en/light-orange-bright-art-color-579290/
ART AND VIDEO GAMES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN A PART OF MY LIFE https://pixabay.com/en/mario-luigi-yoschi-figures-funny-1557240/
IF I HAD A PENCIL IN MY HAND THEN I WAS DRAWING MY PHOTO (GRAPHITE)
I WOULD SPEND A LOT OF MY FREE TIME AT THE LIBRARY LOOKING AT DIFFERENT ART STYLES https://pixabay.com/en/students-library...
AS A TEENAGER, I WAS HOMELESS FOR A WHILE AND USED MY ART TO FEED MYSELF AND COPE https://pixabay.com/en/graffiti-human-de...
ART SAVED MY LIFE AND MOTIVATED ME TO PURSUE SOMETHING MORE https://pixabay.com/en/live-be-being-presence-here-now-511556/
I WORKED AT MY FINE ART SKILLS AND OBTAINED MY ASSOCIATE OF ART DEGREE MY PHOTO (COLORED PENCIL)
I STARTED DOING ART FREELANCE https://pixabay.com/en/badge-metal-pin-lapel-design-icon-686321/
I WANTED TO ADD MORE LIFE TO MY ART SO I TURNED TO COMPUTERS https://pixabay.com/en/keyboard-key-success-online-621830/
I DECIDED TO TRY MY HAND AT 3D MODELING My Photo (MODELED IN ZBRUSH)
I LOVE SCULPTING AND WATCHING MY MODELS TAKE SHAPE My photo (MODELED IN ZBRUSH)
IT MADE SENSE TO COMBINE MY LOVE FOR ART WITH MY LOVE FOR VIDEO GAMES My photo (MODELED IN MAYA, TEXTURE CREATED IN PHOTOS...
I AM CURRENTLY ATTENDING FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY PURSUING MY B.S. IN VIDEO GAME ART https://pixabay.com/en/photo-art-plan-3d-...
I AM ALWAYS LOOKING FOR NEW PROGRAMS AND TECHNIQUES https://pixabay.com/en/computer-digital-design-2358838/
I STRIVE TO GET TO AS CLOSE TO PERFECTION AS POSSIBLE My photo (MODELED IN MAYA, TEXTURED IN SUBSTANCE PAINTER)
I WANT TO BUILD RICH WORLDS THAT SUCK PEOPLE INTO THEM https://pixabay.com/en/father-and-son-happiness-love-2258681/
YOU CANNOT HAVE A SUCCESSFUL STORY WITHOUT BELIEVABLE MODELS MY PHOTO (MODELED IN ZBRUSH)
I WOULD EVENTUALLY LIKE TO BRANCH OUT INTO THE FILM INDUSTRY https://unsplash.com/collections/556140/movie-industry?photo=...
I HAVE BEEN AN ARTIST IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER FOR MY ENTIRE LIFE https://pixabay.com/en/hub-hands-hand-labor-potters-198552...
I DO NOT EVER WANT TO HAVE TO LIVE A LIFE THAT DOES NOT ALLOW FOR ME TO CREATE ART https://pixabay.com/en/henna-hands-mehe...
CONTACT INFORMATION PERSONAL EMAIL: JLSMITHU04@GMAIL.COM FACEBOOK PAGE: HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/JENN.SMITH.35 ACADEMIC EM...
SLIDE 1: https://unsplash.com/photos/mrIaqKh9050 SLIDE 2: https://pixabay.com/en/miniature-miniature-figure-painter-170062...
SLIDE 16: My photo (MODELED IN ZBRUSH) SLIDE 17: My photo (MODELED IN MAYA, TEXTURE CREATED IN PHOTOSHOP) SLIDE 18: https:...
Jennifer Smith PPP Presentation

×