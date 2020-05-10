Pagpapasidhi ng damdamin

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Inihanda ni: Jeremiah V. Castro
Lapatan mo!!
- Maricel Soriano, Kaya Kong Abutin ang Langit (1984) "Ayoko ng tinatapakan ako, ayoko ng masikip, ayoko ng mabaho, ayoko ...
-Jolina Magdangal, Labs Kita… Okay Ka Lang? “Oh yes kaibigan mo ako, kaibigan mo lang ako. And I’m so stupid to make the b...
-Sarah Geronimo, The Breakup Playlist Pinatay mo lang ako e! Pinatay mo lang ako! Alam mo , do me a favor? Huwag mo na ako...
-Piolo Pascual, Starting Over Again I deserved an explanation. I deserved an acceptable reason.
-Liza Soberano, My Ex and Why’s Pangit ba ‘ko? Kapalit-palit ba ko?Then Why?
1. Ang lahat mong kayamana’y kamal- kamal na naubos, Ang lahat mong kalayaa’y sabay-sabay na natapos.” 2.Masdan mo ang iyo...
3. May araw ring ang luha mo’y masasaid, matutuyo May araw ring di na luha sa mata mong namumugto Ang dadaloy, kundi apoy ...
-pagpapahayag ng saloobin o EMOSYON -paraang PAPATAAS ANG ANTAS
Pagdadalamhati,pagkalungkot,paghihinagpis
Ang bawat pangkat ay bibigyan ng emosyon na naiiba ang sidhi sa iba pang pangkat. Mula rito, bubuo ang pangkat ng isang ma...
Pangamba
Pagkatakot
Pagkainis
Pagkapoot
Paghanga
Pagmamahal
SAKLAP! Hindi naisakatuparan ang gawaing ibinigay. (5 puntos)
’YUN NA ‘YUN? Naisakatuparan ang gawaing ibinigay ngunit kakikitaan ng kakulangan sa pagtatanghal (12 puntos)
GALING! Naisakatuparan ang gawaing ibinigay at angkop ang ipinakitang sitwasyon batay sa damdaming nabunot. (18 puntos)
WAGING-WAGI Naisakatuparan nang mahusay at maayos ang gawaing ibinigay at angkop ang ipinakitang sitwasyon batay sa damdam...
WAGING-WAGI Naisakatuparan nang mahusay at maayos ang gawaing ibinigay at angkop ang ipinakitang sitwasyon batay sa damdam...
Pagsasanay: Ayusin ang mga sumusunod na salita mula sa masidhi hanggang pinakamasidhi. 1. Iyak, hagulgol, hikbi 2. Poot, i...
Spoken Word Poetry Lilikha ng isang tula ( Spoken Poetry) na bibigkasin ng pangkat bilang Performance Task. Gagamitin ang ...
Pagpapasidhi ng damdamin
Pagpapasidhi ng damdamin
Pagpapasidhi ng damdamin
Pagpapasidhi ng damdamin
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pagpapasidhi ng damdamin

45 views

Published on

Aralin sa Pagpapasidhi ng Damdamin

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pagpapasidhi ng damdamin

  1. 1. Inihanda ni: Jeremiah V. Castro
  2. 2. Lapatan mo!!
  3. 3. - Maricel Soriano, Kaya Kong Abutin ang Langit (1984) "Ayoko ng tinatapakan ako, ayoko ng masikip, ayoko ng mabaho, ayoko ng walang tubig, ayoko ng walang pagkain, ayoko ng putik"
  4. 4. -Jolina Magdangal, Labs Kita… Okay Ka Lang? “Oh yes kaibigan mo ako, kaibigan mo lang ako. And I’m so stupid to make the biggest mistake of falling in love with my bestfriend!!!”
  5. 5. -Sarah Geronimo, The Breakup Playlist Pinatay mo lang ako e! Pinatay mo lang ako! Alam mo , do me a favor? Huwag mo na akong patayin ulit !
  6. 6. -Piolo Pascual, Starting Over Again I deserved an explanation. I deserved an acceptable reason.
  7. 7. -Liza Soberano, My Ex and Why’s Pangit ba ‘ko? Kapalit-palit ba ko?Then Why?
  8. 8. 1. Ang lahat mong kayamana’y kamal- kamal na naubos, Ang lahat mong kalayaa’y sabay-sabay na natapos.” 2.Masdan mo ang iyong lupa, dayong hukbo’y nakatanod, Masdan mo ang iyong dagat, dayong bapor nasa laot!
  9. 9. 3. May araw ring ang luha mo’y masasaid, matutuyo May araw ring di na luha sa mata mong namumugto Ang dadaloy, kundi apoy at apoy na kulay dugo.
  10. 10. -pagpapahayag ng saloobin o EMOSYON -paraang PAPATAAS ANG ANTAS
  11. 11. Pagdadalamhati,pagkalungkot,paghihinagpis
  12. 12. Ang bawat pangkat ay bibigyan ng emosyon na naiiba ang sidhi sa iba pang pangkat. Mula rito, bubuo ang pangkat ng isang maikling sitwasyon na magpapalutang ng damdaming nabunot.
  13. 13. Pangamba
  14. 14. Pagkatakot
  15. 15. Pagkainis
  16. 16. Pagkapoot
  17. 17. Paghanga
  18. 18. Pagmamahal
  19. 19. SAKLAP! Hindi naisakatuparan ang gawaing ibinigay. (5 puntos)
  20. 20. ’YUN NA ‘YUN? Naisakatuparan ang gawaing ibinigay ngunit kakikitaan ng kakulangan sa pagtatanghal (12 puntos)
  21. 21. GALING! Naisakatuparan ang gawaing ibinigay at angkop ang ipinakitang sitwasyon batay sa damdaming nabunot. (18 puntos)
  22. 22. WAGING-WAGI Naisakatuparan nang mahusay at maayos ang gawaing ibinigay at angkop ang ipinakitang sitwasyon batay sa damdaming nabunot. (20 puntos)
  23. 23. WAGING-WAGI Naisakatuparan nang mahusay at maayos ang gawaing ibinigay at angkop ang ipinakitang sitwasyon batay sa damdaming nabunot. (20 puntos) GALING! Naisakatuparan ang gawaing ibinigay at angkop ang ipinakitang sitwasyon batay sa damdaming nabunot. (18 puntos) ’YUN NA ‘YUN? Naisakatuparan ang gawaing ibinigay ngunit kakikitaan ng kakulangan sa pagtatanghal (12 puntos) SAKLAP! Hindi naisakatuparan ang gawaing ibinigay. (O puntos)
  24. 24. Pagsasanay: Ayusin ang mga sumusunod na salita mula sa masidhi hanggang pinakamasidhi. 1. Iyak, hagulgol, hikbi 2. Poot, inis, galit 3. Kakagatin, lalapain, sasakmalin 4. Naakit, Nagandahan, nahalina 5. kaba,takot, hilakbot
  25. 25. Spoken Word Poetry Lilikha ng isang tula ( Spoken Poetry) na bibigkasin ng pangkat bilang Performance Task. Gagamitin ang mga sumusunod na pamatayan: Mensahe ng Tulang Sinulat 40 Paglalapat ng Angkop na damdamin sa Pagbigkas ng tula 60 KABUUAN 100

×