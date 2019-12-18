Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
โครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์
ความหมายของโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ ความสาคัญของโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ ขอบเขตของโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์
 โครงงาน (Project Approach) คือ กิจกรรมที่เปิดโอกาสให้ ผู้เรียนได้ทาการศึกษาค้นคว้าและ ฝึกปฏิบัติด้วยตนเองตามความสามารถ ค...
 ความสาคัญของการทาโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ โครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ คือ ผลงานที่ได้จากการศึกษาค้นคว้าตามความสนใจ ความ ถนัดและความสามา...
ขอบเขตของโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ 1.เป็นกิจกรรมการเรียนในนักเรียน นักศึกษา ค้นคว้า ปฏิบัติด้วยตนเองโดยอาศัยหลัก วิชาการทางทฤษฎีต...
ผู้จัดทา น.ส. ศศิกานต์ บุตรชัย นาย ภูมิรัตน์ ธิโน
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Com

5 views

Published on

com

Published in: Social Media
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Com

  1. 1. โครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์
  2. 2. ความหมายของโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ ความสาคัญของโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ ขอบเขตของโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์
  3. 3.  โครงงาน (Project Approach) คือ กิจกรรมที่เปิดโอกาสให้ ผู้เรียนได้ทาการศึกษาค้นคว้าและ ฝึกปฏิบัติด้วยตนเองตามความสามารถ ความถนัด และความสนใจ โดยอาศัยกระบวนการทาง วิทยาศาสตร์ หรือกระบวนการอื่นๆ ไปใช้ในการศึกษาหาคาตอบ โดยมีครูผู้สอนคอยกระตุ้น แนะนาและให้คาปรึกษาแก่ผู้เรียนอย่างใกล้ชิด ตั้งแต่การเลือกหัวข้อที่จะศึกษา ค้นคว้า ดาเนินงานตามแผน กาหนดขั้นตอนการดาเนินงานและการนาเสนอผลงาน ซึ่งอาจทาเป็นบุคคล หรือเป็นกลุ่ม โครงงาน คือ การศึกษาค้นคว้าเกี่ยวกับสิ่งใดสิ่งหนึ่ง หรือหลายๆสิ่งที่อยากรู้คาตอบให้ลึกซึ้ง หรือเรียนรู้ในเรื่องนั้นๆให้มากขึ้น โดยใช้กระบวนการ วิธีการที่ศึกษาอย่างมีระบบ เป็นขั้นตอน มีการวางแผนในการศึกษาอย่างละเอียด ปฏิบัติงานตามแผนที่วางไว้ จนได้ข้อสรุปหรือผลสรุปที่ เป็นคาตอบในเรื่องนั้นๆ
  4. 4.  ความสาคัญของการทาโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ โครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ คือ ผลงานที่ได้จากการศึกษาค้นคว้าตามความสนใจ ความ ถนัดและความสามารถของผู้เรียน โดยวิธีการทางวิทยาศาสตร์ โครงงานจึงเป็น กิจกรรมการเรียนรู้ที่มีการเน้นผู้เรียนเป็นสาคัญ โดยผู้เรียนจะหาหัวข้อโครงงานที่ ตนเองสนใจ รวมทั้งเชื่อมโยงความรู้ต่าง ๆ และความรู้ด้านคอมพิวเตอร์และเทคโนโลยี สารสนเทศ เพื่อสร้างผลงานตามความต้องการได้อย่างเหมาะสม โดยมีครูเป็นที่ ปรึกษาและให้คาแนะนา ความสามารถที่เกิดจากการทาโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์
  5. 5. ขอบเขตของโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ 1.เป็นกิจกรรมการเรียนในนักเรียน นักศึกษา ค้นคว้า ปฏิบัติด้วยตนเองโดยอาศัยหลัก วิชาการทางทฤษฎีตามเนื้อหาโครงงานนั้นๆ 2.นักเรียนเป็นผู้พิจารณาริเริ่มสร้างสรรค์ คิดเลือกผลงานแผนปฏิบัติตนเองตาม ความคิดความถนัด ความสนใจ 3.นักเรียนทุกคนพิจารณาโครงงานด้วยตนเอง หรือเป็นกลุ่มโดยใช้ระยะเวลาสั้นๆเป็น ภาคเรียน 4.เป็นโครงงานที่เหมาะสมกับความรู้ ความสามารถของนักเรียน ตามวัยและสติปัญญา รวมทั้งการใช้จ่ายดาเนินงาน
  6. 6. ผู้จัดทา น.ส. ศศิกานต์ บุตรชัย นาย ภูมิรัตน์ ธิโน

×