20201207 Stad Antwerpen | Adverteren op Facebook

ADVERTEREN OP FACEBOOK EN INSTAGRAM Stad Antwerpen - 7/12/2020
METEN IS WETEN
Bron: Digimeter Meten is weten
Bron: Digimeter Meten is weten
ENKELE BASISPRINCIPES
AL DOENDE BIJSTUREN IS DE BOODSCHAP
ZOEK EN BLIJF ZOEKEN
ADVERTEREN IS EVENWICHTIG INVESTEREN
“WE RUN ADS”
Voordelen van adverteren • Goedkoper (véél goedkoper) dan klassieke media • Nauwkeurige targeting • Snelle en spontane a...
Nadelen van adverteren • Makkelijk op te zetten, optimalisatie en analyse is technischer • Policy respecteren • Matchen ...
In vergelijking met adverteren op zoekmachines • Geen concrete nood • Andere parameters dan louter clicks of conversie •...
Aan de basis: de koopcyclus
ACTION - Koop nu - Schrijf je in - Kom naar - … APPRECIATION - Tesdmonials - Achter de schermen - Info - … AWARENE...
Aan de basis: de koopcyclus
Aan de basis: de koopcyclus
Aan de basis: de koopcyclus
TIPS
GEBRUIK DE ADS MANAGER
Blijf weg van de blauwe knop!
Blijf weg van het Advertentiecentrum!
Gebruik altijd Ads Manager (via de Business Manager)
2 manieren om toegang te krijgen Privé- proﬁel Advertende- account Advertende- account Business Manager Privé- proﬁel
EVEN PAUZE WE HERBEGINNEN OM 9.55u
CAMPAGNE AD SET 1 AD SET 2 AD 1 AD 2 AD 3 • TargeLng • Plaatsing • Budget • Foto of video • Copy • Links • Doelstellin...
CAMPAGNE AD SET 1 AD SET 2 AD 1 AD 2 AD 3 • TargeLng • Plaatsing • Budget • Foto of video • Copy • Links • Doelstellin...
ADVERTENTIE MAKEN OF BESTAANDE POST GEBRUIKEN
Twee soorten ads 1) Bestaand bericht gebruiken • Eerder organisch verschenen • Pushen naar breder publiek of langere loo...
Bestaande post gebruiken
EVEN PAUZE WE HERBEGINNEN OM 11.15u
Interactie op een dark post checken
…of die dark post toch publiceren!
OOK OP INSTAGRAM
Ook op Instagram Wat heb je nodig? • Een Instagram bedrijfsprofiel (of zonder account via Facebookpagina) • Koppelen aa...
BEPAAL VOORAF DOELSTELLING EN DOELGROEP
Bepaal vooraf doelstelling en doelgroep • 1 doelstelling = 1 campagne • 1 doelgroep en/of 1 plaatsing = 1 advertentieset
Bepaal vooraf de doelstelling
Bepaal vooraf de doelgroep • Zo specifiek mogelijk • Locatie (ook op postcode, straat of pinnen) • Leeftijd • Geslacht...
Bepaal vooraf de doelgroep • Mogelijk om die doelgroep achteraf te bewaren en later opnieuw te gebruiken
ALTIJD HANDMATIG PLAATSEN
Plaatsing altijd aanpassen • Anders is het weggesmeten geld • Instagram bijvoorbeeld kan ook, maar via andere ad set en/...
Budget instellen • Stel best een looptijdbudget in (met begin- en einddatum) • Test verschillende ad sets en budgetten •...
STEM DE ADS AF OP JE DOELGROEP
Stem de ads af op je doelgroep
Stem de ads af op je doelgroep
Stem de ads af op je doelgroep
Een relevante ad maken • Brede doelgroep? Segmenteer en maak verschillende advertentiesets. Stem de boodschap af op de do...
Multiple text options • 5 verschillende teksten (caption, titel en beschrijving) • Enkel bij 1 afbeelding of video • Enk...
CAMPAGNE AD SET 1 AD SET 2 AD 1 v1 v2 v3 AD 2 v1 v2 v3 AD 3 v1 v2 v3
Kies een goed beeld
Kies een goed beeld
Adverteren met video
Adverteren met video: kort en catchy!
Adverteren met video: kort en catchy!
Adverteren met links
Context benutten
Interactie
Interactie
Spelen met timing
Video’s of diashows maken met afbeeldingen
AANGEPASTE DOELGROEPEN MAKEN
Aangepaste doelgroepen
Remarketing = Specifiek publiek opnieuw bereiken (met een specifiek bericht) Wat kan? • Websitebezoekers met Facebook pi...
BONUSTIPS
There’s an app for that! • Facebook Ads (iOS / Android) • Handig om advertentie te monitoren • Stopzetten indien nodig ...
Gluren bij de buren
IN EEN NOTENDOP
In een notendop • Adverteren op sociale media is bijzonder kostenefficiënt (op voorwaarde dat je het doelgericht doet!) ...
We schreven een boek! Bestel het snel via ilikemedia.be/boek
BEDANKT. Stuur je vragen naar brecht@ilikemedia.be Deze presentatie vind je ook op www.slideshare.net/ilikemedia ...
  1. 1. ADVERTEREN OP FACEBOOK EN INSTAGRAM Stad Antwerpen - 7/12/2020
  2. 2. METEN IS WETEN
  3. 3. Bron: Digimeter Meten is weten
  4. 4. Bron: Digimeter Meten is weten
  5. 5. ENKELE BASISPRINCIPES
  6. 6. AL DOENDE BIJSTUREN IS DE BOODSCHAP
  7. 7. ZOEK EN BLIJF ZOEKEN
  8. 8. ADVERTEREN IS EVENWICHTIG INVESTEREN
  9. 9. “WE RUN ADS”
  10. 10. Voordelen van adverteren • Goedkoper (véél goedkoper) dan klassieke media • Nauwkeurige targeting • Snelle en spontane acties mogelijk • Meetbaar dus snel bij te sturen • Mensen meteen een ‘actie’ laten uitvoeren
  11. 11. Nadelen van adverteren • Makkelijk op te zetten, optimalisatie en analyse is technischer • Policy respecteren • Matchen met de specificaties: https://www.facebook.com/business/ads-guide (PS: er is géén tekstlimiet meer!) • Ook hier geldt: hoe beter de ad, hoe lager de kost
  12. 12. In vergelijking met adverteren op zoekmachines • Geen concrete nood • Andere parameters dan louter clicks of conversie • Veel meer mogelijkheden qua media (tekst, foto en video)
  13. 13. Aan de basis: de koopcyclus
  14. 14. ACTION - Koop nu - Schrijf je in - Kom naar - … APPRECIATION - Tesdmonials - Achter de schermen - Info - … AWARENESS - Campagnes - Actualiteit - Top topicals - Externe content - Blogposts, instrucdevideo’s…
  15. 15. Aan de basis: de koopcyclus
  16. 16. Aan de basis: de koopcyclus
  17. 17. Aan de basis: de koopcyclus
  18. 18. TIPS
  19. 19. GEBRUIK DE ADS MANAGER
  20. 20. Blijf weg van de blauwe knop!
  21. 21. Blijf weg van het Advertentiecentrum!
  22. 22. Gebruik altijd Ads Manager (via de Business Manager)
  23. 23. 2 manieren om toegang te krijgen Privé- proﬁel Advertende- account Advertende- account Business Manager Privé- proﬁel
  24. 24. EVEN PAUZE WE HERBEGINNEN OM 9.55u
  25. 25. CAMPAGNE AD SET 1 AD SET 2 AD 1 AD 2 AD 3 • TargeLng • Plaatsing • Budget • Foto of video • Copy • Links • Doelstelling Structuur
  26. 26. CAMPAGNE AD SET 1 AD SET 2 AD 1 AD 2 AD 3 • TargeLng • Plaatsing • Budget • Foto of video • Copy • Links • Doelstelling • Budget Optimalisatie Campagnebudget
  27. 27. ADVERTENTIE MAKEN OF BESTAANDE POST GEBRUIKEN
  28. 28. Twee soorten ads 1) Bestaand bericht gebruiken • Eerder organisch verschenen • Pushen naar breder publiek of langere looptijd • Beter alternatief voor blauwe knop / promoten 2) Advertentie maken • Of dark post • Enkel zichtbaar bij ingestelde doelgroep gedurende ingestelde periode • Specifiekere opmaak mogelijk
  29. 29. Bestaande post gebruiken
  30. 30. EVEN PAUZE WE HERBEGINNEN OM 11.15u
  31. 31. Interactie op een dark post checken
  32. 32. …of die dark post toch publiceren!
  33. 33. OOK OP INSTAGRAM
  34. 34. Ook op Instagram Wat heb je nodig? • Een Instagram bedrijfsprofiel (of zonder account via Facebookpagina) • Koppelen aan Facebookpagina of Business Manager Hoe adverteren? • In de app zelf kan, maar… • Beter ook via Facebook Ads Manager • Afbeelding, video of story https://business.instagram.com/advertising?locale=nl_NL
  35. 35. BEPAAL VOORAF DOELSTELLING EN DOELGROEP
  36. 36. Bepaal vooraf doelstelling en doelgroep • 1 doelstelling = 1 campagne • 1 doelgroep en/of 1 plaatsing = 1 advertentieset
  37. 37. Bepaal vooraf de doelstelling
  38. 38. Bepaal vooraf de doelgroep • Zo specifiek mogelijk • Locatie (ook op postcode, straat of pinnen) • Leeftijd • Geslacht • Taal (NL, VL, ENG) • Sociodemografisch / socio-economisch • Interesses (vermijd containerbegrippen) • Connectie met je pagina (of niet)
  39. 39. Bepaal vooraf de doelgroep • Mogelijk om die doelgroep achteraf te bewaren en later opnieuw te gebruiken
  40. 40. ALTIJD HANDMATIG PLAATSEN
  41. 41. Plaatsing altijd aanpassen • Anders is het weggesmeten geld • Instagram bijvoorbeeld kan ook, maar via andere ad set en/of aangepaste advertentie
  42. 42. Budget instellen • Stel best een looptijdbudget in (met begin- en einddatum) • Test verschillende ad sets en budgetten • Leg budget en looptijd in de weegschaal in functie van geschat bereik
  43. 43. STEM DE ADS AF OP JE DOELGROEP
  44. 44. Stem de ads af op je doelgroep
  45. 45. Stem de ads af op je doelgroep
  46. 46. Stem de ads af op je doelgroep
  47. 47. Een relevante ad maken • Brede doelgroep? Segmenteer en maak verschillende advertentiesets. Stem de boodschap af op de doelgroep • Test verschillende formats • Kies een goed beeld: sprekend, sluit aan bij de tekst • Schrijf overtuigende tekst. Vergeet de call to action niet.
  48. 48. Multiple text options • 5 verschillende teksten (caption, titel en beschrijving) • Enkel bij 1 afbeelding of video • Enkel bij link clicks • Geen inzage in individuele resultaten • Meer info: https://www.facebook.com/business/help/524416365061149
  49. 49. CAMPAGNE AD SET 1 AD SET 2 AD 1 v1 v2 v3 AD 2 v1 v2 v3 AD 3 v1 v2 v3
  50. 50. Kies een goed beeld
  51. 51. Kies een goed beeld
  52. 52. Adverteren met video
  53. 53. Adverteren met video: kort en catchy!
  54. 54. Adverteren met video: kort en catchy!
  55. 55. Adverteren met links
  56. 56. Context benutten
  57. 57. Interactie
  58. 58. Interactie
  59. 59. Spelen met timing
  60. 60. Video’s of diashows maken met afbeeldingen
  61. 61. AANGEPASTE DOELGROEPEN MAKEN
  62. 62. Aangepaste doelgroepen
  63. 63. Remarketing = Specifiek publiek opnieuw bereiken (met een specifiek bericht) Wat kan? • Websitebezoekers met Facebook pixel Checken of het werkt met Pixel Helper • Klantenbestand importeren • Kijkers (of deels) van een video • Wie in interactie is geweest met een evenement of pagina
  64. 64. BONUSTIPS
  65. 65. There’s an app for that! • Facebook Ads (iOS / Android) • Handig om advertentie te monitoren • Stopzetten indien nodig • Lanceren en bewerking handiger via desktop
  66. 66. Gluren bij de buren
  67. 67. IN EEN NOTENDOP
  68. 68. In een notendop • Adverteren op sociale media is bijzonder kostenefficiënt (op voorwaarde dat je het doelgericht doet!) • Ook in ads blijven focussen op sprekende beelden en wervende copy • Interactie op een ad moet je ‘verdienen’ • Twee soorten ads: • Bestaande post • Nieuw bericht of dark post • Experimenteren, analyseren en optimaliseren!
  69. 69. We schreven een boek! Bestel het snel via ilikemedia.be/boek
  70. 70. BEDANKT. Stuur je vragen naar brecht@ilikemedia.be Deze presentatie vind je ook op www.slideshare.net/ilikemedia Abonneer je op onze nieuwsbrief www.ilikemedia.be/nieuwsbrief Volg ons op sociale media facebook.com/ilikemedia.be instagram.com/ilikemediateam

×