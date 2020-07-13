20200713 Adverteren op Facebook en Instagram

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WEBINAR ADVERTEREN OP FB EN IG 13/7/2020
Bron: Digimeter Meten is weten
ADVERTEREN OP FACEBOOK
Voordelen van adverteren • Goedkoper (véél goedkoper) dan klassieke media • Nauwkeurige targeting • Snelle en spontane a...
Nadelen van adverteren • Makkelijk op te zetten, optimalisatie en analyse is technischer • Policy respecteren • Specific...
Aan de basis: de koopcyclus
ACTION - Koop nu - Schrijf je in - Kom naar - … APPRECIATION - Tescmonials - Achter de schermen - Info - … AWARENE...
Aan de basis: de koopcyclus
ADVERTEREN = EVENWICHTIG INVESTEREN
TIPS
GEBRUIK DE ADS MANAGER
Adverteren? Blijf weg van de blauwe knop!
Adverteren? Blijf weg van het Advertentiecentrum!
Gebruik altijd Ads Manager (via de Business Manager)
“WE RUN ADS”
CAMPAGNE AD SET 1 AD SET 2 AD 1 AD 2 AD 3 • TargeLng • Plaatsing • Budget • Foto of video • Copy • Links • Doelstellin...
CAMPAGNE AD SET 1 AD SET 2 AD 1 AD 2 AD 3 • TargeLng • Plaatsing • Budget • Foto of video • Copy • Links • Doelstellin...
Aandachtspunten • Pas na de laatste stap publiceren! • Altijd functionele namen geven aan de campagne, ad sets en ads
ADVERTENTIE MAKEN OF BESTAANDE POST GEBRUIKEN
Twee soorten ads 1) Bestaand bericht gebruiken • Eerder organisch verschenen • Pushen naar breder publiek of langere loo...
Bestaande post gebruiken
Interactie op een dark post checken
OOK OP INSTAGRAM
Ook op Instagram Wat heb je nodig? • Een Instagram bedrijfsprofiel (of zonder account via Facebookpagina) • Koppelen aa...
BEPAAL VOORAF DOELSTELLING EN DOELGROEP
Bepaal vooraf doelstelling en doelgroep • 1 doelstelling = 1 campagne • 1 doelgroep en/of 1 plaatsing = 1 advertentieset
Bepaal vooraf de doelstelling
Bepaal vooraf de doelgroep • Zo specifiek mogelijk • Locatie (ook op postcode of straat) • Leeftijd • Geslacht • Taal ...
Bepaal vooraf de doelgroep • Mogelijk om die doelgroep achteraf te bewaren en later opnieuw te gebruiken
GEEN AUTOMATISCHE PLAATSING, WEL AUTOMATISCHE BIEDING
Plaatsing altijd aanpassen • Anders is het weggesmeten geld • Instagram bijvoorbeeld kan ook, maar via andere ad set en ...
Budget instellen • Stel altijd een looptijdbudget in (met begin- en einddatum) • Test verschillende ad sets en budgetten ...
STEM DE ADS AF OP JE DOELGROEP
Stem de ads af op je doelgroep
Stem de ads af op je doelgroep
Stem de ads af op je doelgroep
Een relevante ad maken • Brede doelgroep? Segmenteer en maak verschillende advertentiesets. Stem de boodschap af op de do...
Multiple text options • 5 verschillende teksten (caption, titel en beschrijving) • Enkel bij 1 afbeelding of video • Enk...
CAMPAGNE AD SET 1 AD SET 2 AD 1 v1 v2 v3 AD 2 v1 v2 v3 AD 3 v1 v2 v3
Kies een goed beeld
Kies een goed beeld
Adverteren met video
Adverteren met links
Context benutten
Video’s of diashows maken met afbeeldingen
AANGEPASTE DOELGROEPEN MAKEN
Aangepaste doelgroepen
Remarketing = Specifiek publiek opnieuw bereiken (met een specifiek bericht) Wat kan? • Websitebezoekers met Facebook pi...
BONUSTIPS
There’s an app for that! • Facebook Ads (iOS / Android) • Handig om advertentie te monitoren • Stopzetten indien nodig ...
Gluren bij de buren
IN EEN NOTENDOP
In een notendop • Adverteren op sociale media is bijzonder kostenefficiënt (op voorwaarde dat je het doelgericht doet!) ...
BEDANKT. Stuur je vragen naar brecht@ilikemedia.be Deze presentatie vind je ook op www.slideshare.com/ilikemedia ...
  1. 1. WEBINAR ADVERTEREN OP FB EN IG 13/7/2020
  2. 2. Bron: Digimeter Meten is weten
  3. 3. Bron: Digimeter Meten is weten
  4. 4. ADVERTEREN OP FACEBOOK
  5. 5. Voordelen van adverteren • Goedkoper (véél goedkoper) dan klassieke media • Nauwkeurige targeting • Snelle en spontane acties mogelijk • Meetbaar dus snel bij te sturen • Mensen meteen een ‘actie’ laten uitvoeren
  6. 6. Nadelen van adverteren • Makkelijk op te zetten, optimalisatie en analyse is technischer • Policy respecteren • Specificaties: https://www.facebook.com/business/ads-guide • Tekst op beeld: https://www.facebook.com/ads/tools/text_overlay • Ook hier geldt: hoe beter de ad, hoe lager de kost
  7. 7. Aan de basis: de koopcyclus
  8. 8. ACTION - Koop nu - Schrijf je in - Kom naar - … APPRECIATION - Tescmonials - Achter de schermen - Info - … AWARENESS - Campagnes - Actualiteit - Top topicals - Externe content - Blogposts, instruccevideo’s…
  9. 9. Aan de basis: de koopcyclus
  10. 10. ADVERTEREN = EVENWICHTIG INVESTEREN
  11. 11. TIPS
  12. 12. GEBRUIK DE ADS MANAGER
  13. 13. Adverteren? Blijf weg van de blauwe knop!
  14. 14. Adverteren? Blijf weg van het Advertentiecentrum!
  15. 15. Gebruik altijd Ads Manager (via de Business Manager)
  16. 16. “WE RUN ADS”
  17. 17. CAMPAGNE AD SET 1 AD SET 2 AD 1 AD 2 AD 3 • TargeLng • Plaatsing • Budget • Foto of video • Copy • Links • Doelstelling Structuur
  18. 18. CAMPAGNE AD SET 1 AD SET 2 AD 1 AD 2 AD 3 • TargeLng • Plaatsing • Budget • Foto of video • Copy • Links • Doelstelling • Budget Optimalisatie Campagnebudget
  19. 19. Aandachtspunten • Pas na de laatste stap publiceren! • Altijd functionele namen geven aan de campagne, ad sets en ads
  20. 20. ADVERTENTIE MAKEN OF BESTAANDE POST GEBRUIKEN
  21. 21. Twee soorten ads 1) Bestaand bericht gebruiken • Eerder organisch verschenen • Pushen naar breder publiek of langere looptijd • Beter alternatief voor blauwe knop / promoten 2) Advertentie maken • Of dark post • Enkel zichtbaar bij ingestelde doelgroep gedurende ingestelde periode • Specifiekere opmaak mogelijk
  22. 22. Bestaande post gebruiken
  23. 23. Interactie op een dark post checken
  24. 24. OOK OP INSTAGRAM
  25. 25. Ook op Instagram Wat heb je nodig? • Een Instagram bedrijfsprofiel (of zonder account via Facebookpagina) • Koppelen aan Facebookpagina of Business Manager Hoe adverteren? • In de app zelf • Beter ook via Facebook Ads Manager • Afbeelding, video of story https://business.instagram.com/advertising?locale=nl_NL
  26. 26. BEPAAL VOORAF DOELSTELLING EN DOELGROEP
  27. 27. Bepaal vooraf doelstelling en doelgroep • 1 doelstelling = 1 campagne • 1 doelgroep en/of 1 plaatsing = 1 advertentieset
  28. 28. Bepaal vooraf de doelstelling
  29. 29. Bepaal vooraf de doelgroep • Zo specifiek mogelijk • Locatie (ook op postcode of straat) • Leeftijd • Geslacht • Taal (NL, VL, ENG) • Sociodemografisch / socio-economisch • Interesses (vermijd containerbegrippen) • Connectie met je pagina (of niet)
  30. 30. Bepaal vooraf de doelgroep • Mogelijk om die doelgroep achteraf te bewaren en later opnieuw te gebruiken
  31. 31. GEEN AUTOMATISCHE PLAATSING, WEL AUTOMATISCHE BIEDING
  32. 32. Plaatsing altijd aanpassen • Anders is het weggesmeten geld • Instagram bijvoorbeeld kan ook, maar via andere ad set en aangepaste advertentie
  33. 33. Budget instellen • Stel altijd een looptijdbudget in (met begin- en einddatum) • Test verschillende ad sets en budgetten • Leg budget en looptijd in de weegschaal in functie van geschat bereik
  34. 34. STEM DE ADS AF OP JE DOELGROEP
  35. 35. Stem de ads af op je doelgroep
  36. 36. Stem de ads af op je doelgroep
  37. 37. Stem de ads af op je doelgroep
  38. 38. Een relevante ad maken • Brede doelgroep? Segmenteer en maak verschillende advertentiesets. Stem de boodschap af op de doelgroep • Test verschillende formats • Kies een goed beeld: sprekend, sluit aan bij de tekst • Schrijf overtuigende tekst. Vergeet de call to action niet.
  39. 39. Multiple text options • 5 verschillende teksten (caption, titel en beschrijving) • Enkel bij 1 afbeelding of video • Enkel bij link clicks • Geen inzage in individuele resultaten • Meer info: https://www.facebook.com/business/help/524416365061149
  40. 40. CAMPAGNE AD SET 1 AD SET 2 AD 1 v1 v2 v3 AD 2 v1 v2 v3 AD 3 v1 v2 v3
  41. 41. Kies een goed beeld
  42. 42. Kies een goed beeld
  43. 43. Adverteren met video
  44. 44. Adverteren met links
  45. 45. Context benutten
  46. 46. Video’s of diashows maken met afbeeldingen
  47. 47. AANGEPASTE DOELGROEPEN MAKEN
  48. 48. Aangepaste doelgroepen
  49. 49. Remarketing = Specifiek publiek opnieuw bereiken (met een specifiek bericht) Wat kan? • Websitebezoekers met Facebook pixel Checken of het werkt met Pixel Helper • Klantenbestand importeren • Kijkers (of deels) van een video • Wie in interactie is geweest met een evenement of pagina
  50. 50. BONUSTIPS
  51. 51. There’s an app for that! • Facebook Ads (iOS / Android) • Handig om advertentie te monitoren • Stopzetten indien nodig • Lanceren en bewerking handiger via desktop
  52. 52. Gluren bij de buren
  53. 53. IN EEN NOTENDOP
  54. 54. In een notendop • Adverteren op sociale media is bijzonder kostenefficiënt (op voorwaarde dat je het doelgericht doet!) • Ook in ads blijven focussen op sprekende beelden en wervende copy • Interactie op een ad moet je ‘verdienen’ • Twee soorten ads: • Bestaande post • Nieuw bericht of dark post • Experimenteren, analyseren en optimaliseren!
  55. 55. BEDANKT. Stuur je vragen naar brecht@ilikemedia.be Deze presentatie vind je ook op www.slideshare.com/ilikemedia Abonneer je op onze nieuwsbrief www.ilikemedia.be/nieuwsbrief Volg ons op Facebook www.facebook.com/ilikemedia.be

