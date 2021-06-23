Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 23, 2021

STRUCTURAL, OPTICAL AND ELECTRICAL STUDIES ON SPRAY DEPOSITED MERCURY DOPED CADMIUM SULPHIDE THIN FILMS

Thin films of cadmium sulphide have been prepared using home built spray pyrolysis unit on glass
substrate at 400 C. Aqueous solutions of cadmium chloride and thiourea were used for the cadmium
sulphide (CdS) films and different proportions by weight/volume of mercury II chloride was used for
doping Hg onto cadmium sulphide (Cd1-xHgxS) films. The films obtained are having continuous, smooth
surface with good transmittance. The thickness of all films is of the order of 320 nm. Determination of the
crystalline nature has been done using XRD pattern. The effect of Hg on the surface morphology of CdS
film has been studied by Scanning Electron Microscopy. The optical band gap has been calculated using
the data from transmission spectra. Resistance before and after doping with Hg is also presented in the
paper.

  1. 1. International Journal of Recent advances in Physics (IJRAP) Vol.3, No.1, February 2014 17 STRUCTURAL, OPTICAL AND ELECTRICAL STUDIES ON SPRAY DEPOSITED MERCURY DOPED CADMIUM SULPHIDE THIN FILMS Vijaya M G Department of Physics, MGM College, Udupi 576 102, Karnataka. ABSTRACT : Thin films of cadmium sulphide have been prepared using home built spray pyrolysis unit on glass substrate at 400 C. Aqueous solutions of cadmium chloride and thiourea were used for the cadmium sulphide (CdS) films and different proportions by weight/volume of mercury II chloride was used for doping Hg onto cadmium sulphide (Cd1-xHgxS) films. The films obtained are having continuous, smooth surface with good transmittance. The thickness of all films is of the order of 320 nm. Determination of the crystalline nature has been done using XRD pattern. The effect of Hg on the surface morphology of CdS film has been studied by Scanning Electron Microscopy. The optical band gap has been calculated using the data from transmission spectra. Resistance before and after doping with Hg is also presented in the paper. KEY WORDS: spray pyrolysis, CdS thin film, (Cd1-xHgxS) 1. INTRODUCTION A layer of material having thickness of the order of few nanometres is generally called ‘thin film’. The surface effect and interface effects are mainly responsible for the thin films to exhibit completely different properties from the bulk. The use of thin film has been growing at rapidly increasing rate due to their potential applications in various fields of science & technology. There are different physical and chemical methods for preparing thin films namely - pulsed laser deposition, ion beam sputtering, thermal evaporation, vacuum deposition, chemical vapour deposition, co-precipitation, sol-gel, chemical bath deposition etc. Chemical spray pyrolysis technique, because of its simplicity and inexpensiveness has found to be better chemical method for the preparation of thin films with larger area. It also provides an easy method of doping an element in the required proportion through solution method. It is found that in the chemical spray pyrolysis technique, various parameters like air pressure, rate of deposition, substrate temperature, distance between nozzle to substrate, cooling rate after deposition affect the physical, electrical and optical properties of the thin films [1-4]. Cadmium Sulphide (CdS) is a semiconductor belonging to II-VI group of compounds which has been used in making heterojunction thin solar cells. CdS is preferred because it is a wide band gap semiconductor having good thermal stability & can be used as light dependent resistors sensitive to visible & near infrared light. The addition of different dopants to different extents has also found to alter the properties of pure CdS thin films [4-9]. The effect of Hg on structural, optical and electrical properties of CdS on glass substrate obtained by newly fabricated spray pyrolysis unit has been reported in the paper.
  2. 2. International Journal of Recent advances in Physics (IJRAP) Vol.3, No.1, February 2014 18 2. FABRICATION OF THE INSTRUMENT Figure 1 shows the photograph of the home built spray pyrolysis unit fabricated with the help of Neha Scientific Internationals, Bengaluru, India. It contains a spray nozzle, a heater for heating the substrate, thermocouple included temperature controller and an air compressor. The spraying system and heater are kept inside a metallic chamber of size 90 cm × 60 cm × 80 cm and the outlet of the box is connected to an exhaust fan to remove the toxic gases produced during the experiment. The inner surface of the box is coated with epoxy liquid to reduce the heat loss through the surface. Figure 1. Photograph of spray pyrolysis unit 3. EXPERIMENTAL DETAILS In the preparation of Sample 1, pure CdS thin film, an equal amount of solutions of 0.1 M cadmium chloride (pure CdCl2 H2O procured from Sisco Research Laboratories, India) and 0.2 M thiourea (pure CH4N2S procured from Sisco Research Laboratories, India) was mixed with distilled water in the ratio of 3:2. Different volumes of Mercury II chloride (procured from MERCK, India) of 0.02 M were used, for Hg doped CdS films. Solutions of cadmium sulphide and Mercury II chloride were taken in the volume ratio of 5:1 respectively for Sample 2, 4:1 for Sample 3 and 2:1 for Sample 4. In the preparation of all samples, cleaned glass substrate was maintained at a temperature of 4000 C, the distance between nozzle & substrate was kept at 25 cm and the solution was sprayed at a rate of 15 cm3 per minute. The thickness of the films was calculated using gravimetric method and the average thickness of the film deposited was found to be 320 nm. 4. RESULTS AND DISCUSSION 4.1. Structural study and Surface morphology XRD patterns obtained using XRD, Miniflex 600, Rigaku corporation - Japan, for pure CdS, Sample 1 and Hg doped CdS, Sample 2 is shown in Figure 2. XRD patterns for the other doped samples are also similar to that of Sample 2. This clearly indicates that, the crystallinity is lost with the addition of Mercury as dopant.
  3. 3. International Journal of Recent advances in Physics (IJRAP) Vol.3, No.1, February 2014 19 Figure 2. XRD spectra Figure 3 shows the SEM micrographs obtained using SEM EVO MA18 with Oxford EDS (X- act) for pure CdS, Sample 1 and Hg doped CdS, Sample 2. There are some spheroid shape growth appears as the creation of nucleation centre on the film surface. These are probably aggregates due to colloidal particles formed in solution & then absorbed on the film. Figure 3. SEM micrographs 4.2. Compositional studies During deposition, Hg was incorporated with different concentrations. Hence Cd was substituted by Hg in the films. Figure 4.1 and 4.2 shows EDX spectra of Samples 1 and 2. Figure 4.1 EDX spectra
  4. 4. International Journal of Recent advances in Physics (IJRAP) Vol.3, No.1, February 2014 20 Figure 4. EDX spectra Table 1 shows the quantitative results of pure CdS and Hg doped CdS from EDX analysis. Sulphur deficiency has been observed in all the films. This may be due to the fact that Sulphur has great affinity towards Oxygen, so it might have converted to SO2 and then evaporated. A strong peak is observed which corresponds to Si due to substrate. At high operating voltage, the electron beam penetrates the film and reaches the glass surface, which results in the Si peak. For different concentrations of Hg in the solution, there is also Hg peak in the spectra. This confirms the presence of Mercury atoms in the doped sample. Table 1. Quantitative results from EDX analysis
  5. 5. International Journal of Recent advances in Physics (IJRAP) Vol.3, No.1, February 2014 21 4.3. Optical studies The optical band gap of all the films was calculated using the transmission spectra obtained in the region 300 nm to 800 nm using SHIMADZU UV-3600, UV-VIS-NIR spectrophotometer. Figure 5. Energy gap of pure CdS Figure 6. Energy gap of CdS doped with Hg All films have good transmittance greater than 75%. The optical band gap was estimated [10] using the relation, α h ν = A ( h ν - Eg )n (1) where, α is the absorption coefficient, Eg is the band gap corresponding to a particular transition, A is a constant, ν is the transition frequency and n characterizes the nature of band transition. α the absorbance, is calculated [10], using the relation α = [ln(1/T)] / d (2) where T is the raw transmission data obtained from the experiment and d is the thickness of the film expressed in cm. The graph of ( hν) verses ( α h ν )2 is shown in Figure 5 & 6. The extrapolation of the linear region of the curve with X-axis gives the value of energy band gap of thin films. Energy gap for pure cadmium sulphide is found to be 2.42 eV which is in good agreement with the earlier reports [2,4]. Addition of mercury as dopant has found to decrease the energy gap considerably to 1.9 eV. 4.4. Electrical resistance Resistance of CdS films doped with Hg by different compositions is shown in Figure 7. The decrease is resistance may be explained on the basis of formation of Cd ions or Cd vacancies being formed for charge compensation. Figure 7. Variation of resistance with concentration of Mercury During the film deposition, Mercury replaces divalent cadmium & there is every possibility of formation of Cd ions rather than Cd vacancies as Hg and Cd are deposited simultaneously.
  6. 6. International Journal of Recent advances in Physics (IJRAP) Vol.3, No.1, February 2014 22 5. CONCLUSIONS Cadmium sulphide thin films were deposited by homemade spray pyrolysis unit using solutions of cadmium chloride and thiourea. Mercury doped films were prepared by adding solution of mercury II chloride in different proportions of volume. The films were deposited onto glass substrate at temperature of 400° C. The films obtained were found to be uniform, smooth and compact. The XRD studies suggest that addition of mercury results in the loss of crystallinity. SEM micrographs show that addition of mercury has no considerable effect on the surface morphology. The optical studies have shown that, with the addition of mercury, the energy gap has been decreased from 2.42 eV to 1.9 eV. Study on electrical resistance has shown an enhancement in the conductivity with the addition of mercury atoms as dopants. REFERENCES [1] Goswani A, Book on ‘Thin film fundamentals’. New Age International (P) Ltd, 2008 [2] Jae- Hyeong Lee ‘Structural and optical properties of CdS thin films on organic substrates for flexible solar cell applications’ J Electroceram, 17 (2006) 1103-1108 [3] O A Ileperuma et al, ‘Comparison of CdS thin films prepared by different techniques for applications in solar cells as window materials’, Jl. of Mat. Sci., 9 (1998) 367 – 372 [4] A Palafox et al, ‘Physical properties of CdS and CdS:In thin films obtained by chemical spray over different substrates’, Solar Energy Materials and Solar Cells, 55 (1998) 31-41 [5] V Ciupina, C Baan, A Petcu, A Petcu and G Prodan. ‘On the optical properties of CdS thin films’ Journal of optoelectronics and advanced materials, 10 (2008) 665 – 667 [6] Bhavana Godbale, Nitu Badera, S B Shrivatsav and V Ganesan. ‘A simple chemical spray pyrolysis apparatus for thin film preparation’, Jl. of Ins. Soc. of India, 39 (2009) 42 – 45 [7] R S Meshram, B M Suryavanshi & R M Thombre.‘Structural and optical properties of CdS thin films obtained by spray pyrolysis. Advances in Applied Sci. Res.,3 (2012) 1563-1571 [8] C Santiago Tepantlan et al ‘Structural, optical and electrical properties of CdS thin films obtained by spray pyrolysis’. Revista Mexicana de fisica, 54 (2008) 112-117 [9] A Hasnet and J Podder. ‘Structural and electrical transport properties of CdS and Al-doped CdS thin films deposited by spray pyrolysis’. Journal of Sci. Res., 4 (2012) 11-19 [10] Sze S M, Book on ‘Physics of Semiconductor devices’, New York; Wiley 2edn, 1969 Author : M G VIJAYA Obtained M.Sc. from Mysore university in 1983, M.Phil. from Mangalore university in 1987 and Ph.D. from Mangalore university in 2005. Joined the teaching profession in 1985 and currently working in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College, Udupi, Karnataka, India. Attended many conferences and given number of invited lectures on various topics in Physics for students of neighbouring schools & colleges.

