  1. 1. CONTENT PREVIEW Image by ​Clker-Free-Vector-Images​ from ​Pixabay​ ​© 2020 BSYS Solution (M) Sdn Bhd. All Rights Reserved.
  2. 2. Table of Content Message from Chief Editor Reading Guide Section 1: Sustainable Development A Sense of Urgency How Do You Define Sustainability? Circular Economy and Resilient Cities Section 2: Global Goals East Meet West Sustainable Development Goals Belt Road Initiatives Section 3: Social Enterprise What Is Social Enterprise? Why Social Enterprise? Sustainable Business Models Section 4: Digital Transformation Digital Future: What Is In It For Everybody? Digitization: Catch Up or Left Out Going Digital: What It Takes and What We Get Section 5: Resource Management ABCDE The World? True Wealth: Shelter, Healthcare, Energy, Food, Education, Entertainment Future Cities: People. Process. Technology. © 2020 BSYS Solution (M) Sdn Bhd. All Rights Reserved.
  3. 3. Message from Chief Editor There has never been a problem with the resources; The problems lie within distribution. While this may sound contradictory to what many would choose to believe, there is some truth in it. We don’t need rocket science to illustrate the situation. Simply look around and you will find that in certain areas of any big city, there are people and businesses who are wasting tonnes of food on a daily basis while at the other part of the same city, many could be still starving or trying hard just to make ends meet. The problem is, this is just the tip of the iceberg. What if we explore further into areas other than food wastage, such as consumption of natural resources and allocation of manpower? Had things been optimized to its full potential or there exist loopholes draining the resources that would eventually sink the entire ship? We only have one planet to live on and if it’s not in our good hands to secure the future for our children and generations to come, then in whose custody and responsibilities shall this be? © 2020 BSYS Solution (M) Sdn Bhd. All Rights Reserved.
  4. 4. Reading Guide There are 5 main sections in this book. ​Sustainability is the underlying principle that connects all relevant elements presented in the content. We start with exploring sustainable development from a holistic view. Then we check out where the world is heading from both the east and west perspectives, led by two prominent super powers. While a journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step, equipped with the right tools and having a sound strategy is not less important. As digital transformation is happening at every corner of the world, it is vital to check out the basics so that things are aligned and up to date. Go along the waves, and we save ourselves a lot of hustles. Finally, it’s the ​effective resource management that we are after. It shall be well presented in our near future through materialized social, economy, and environmental achievements. That would be when we successfully actualize the distribution of resources in a fairer, open and transparent manner. The progress and achievements shall be supported by hard facts and numbers, with the assistance of state-of-the-art technologies as we collaboratively progress towards a better and sustainable future. © 2020 BSYS Solution (M) Sdn Bhd. All Rights Reserved.
  5. 5. Note: This document is a pre-printing content sneak preview. Final content may be slightly different from the one presented in this document. Section Discussion Areas Sustainable Development Why is sustainability important? Three Dimensions and Triple Bottom Line Global Goals Where are we heading? Where do you want to go? What problems are you solving? Social Enterprise (Business Model) How are you going to do it? Who are the stakeholders? Digital Transformation What are the tools and ways to achieve the goals? How to scale and speed up the processes? Effective Resource Management How do we prove the statement “there has never been problem with the resources, the problems lie within distribution” true? © 2020 BSYS Solution (M) Sdn Bhd. All Rights Reserved.
  6. 6. Section 1: Sustainable Development A Sense of Urgency We are the first generation to end poverty and may be the last generation to solve the climate challenge. While poverty is man-made, as most people started to realize by now, success is the only option for handling climate issues. The good news is, with more awareness and capability in handling environmental and social challenges, we can now do far more better with advancement and assistance of emerging technologies. Yet the question remains, are we willing to do that, without further ado, wholeheartedly? In what condition of our one and only planet Earth that we want our future generations to inherit? How Do You Define Sustainability? People may have their own definition when it comes to different things, mainly due to personal belief or experience, i.e. where they come from. It’s a matter of perspective. If we were to look from the business point of view, sustainability is none other than how long a business can survive without any revenue stream. From the environment perspective, it would be the avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance. How would the 3 dimensions of sustainable development bring good to personal, community, and the world as a whole? How can the triple bottom line be fine tuned to ensure sustainability? Circular Economy and Resilient Cities Have you ever wondered that instead of the take, make, consume and waste model, we can actually do better with the circular model when it comes to production, especially those that consume our natural resources? How would a twist in the mindset and way of doing things make a huge difference in contributing to the impactful development of our society, economy and environment? What are the cutting-edge best practices that we could learn from success cases that ensure the livelihood of a city? What are the options for innovative green infrastructure? © 2020 BSYS Solution (M) Sdn Bhd. All Rights Reserved.
  7. 7. Section 2: Global Goals East Meet West At the time of writing, two global powers are leading the world towards a better future. Though the lead organization, direction and strategies might seem different, the end goal is the same, as they both cover the People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace, and Partnership, obviously stated or not. Ironically, one of the causes was initiated by the United Nations in 2015, started from the West, and the other one was initiated by the Chinese government of the People's Republic of China, which happened to be a nation from the East. Though originated from different parts of the world, both great causes should be pursued as they are for the common good. Sustainable Development Goals Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was introduced by the United Nations in 2015 to transform our world into a better place. There are currently 17 goals which are interrelated. The goals focused on solving most of the great challenges faced by human beings, all living creatures and the planet at the moment. The purpose of the goals is to provide a guided and meaningful direction for the world to move towards 2030, as we strive our best to solve global challenges through our collaborative efforts by aligning our activities and businesses to achieve the goals while contributing to social, economic, and environment development in a positive way. Belt Road Initiatives Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), formerly known as One Belt One Road (OBOR), is the short form for the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road. The Chinese adopted this global development strategy in 2013, which involves development and investment of infrastructure across 70 countries and global organizations in Asia, Europe, and Africa. The project set a targeted completion date of 2049, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. It is a government led initiative in forging new partnerships characterized by win-win cooperation and building a community of shared future. © 2020 BSYS Solution (M) Sdn Bhd. All Rights Reserved.
  8. 8. Section 3: Social Enterprise What Is Social Enterprise? Social Enterprises are organizations that address a basic unmet need or solve a social or environmental problem through a market-driven approach. By comparison, social enterprise takes the approach of getting the best of both worlds from conventional business models and conventional charitable organizations models. It takes a balance stance between those two models. By aligning business to United Nations SDGs leveraging the social enterprise model, it brings business to not only sustainable profitability but with better purposes and real impact to Social, Economy, and Environment development. Why Social Enterprise? While it seems like there are rooms of improvement to both the conventional business models and those of charitable organizations, social enterprise is filling the gap to make things work better. By taking care of social, economic and environmental impact at the same time while not losing the ability to self sustain, social enterprise can strike the balance between business model that goes after only maximum profit and charity model that goes after only maximum social impact. Social enterprise promotes, encourages, and makes social change alongside its daily business activities, which ensure sustainability by itself, A walk the talk approach. Sustainable Business Models How long can our business sustain? Can our business sustain without any income for 3 months consecutively? What are the best ways or models to ensure business profitability, if not at least sustainability? These are just some of the very important questions to be considered before venturing into any business. This has been more alarming with the global pandemic outbreak in 2020, when none of the business has ever experienced such a long period of lock down in most countries, which is not under a physical war condition. The awareness towards business sustainability had been brought up through a hard reality hit. Businesses were tested with extreme cruelty. © 2020 BSYS Solution (M) Sdn Bhd. All Rights Reserved.
  9. 9. Section 4: Digital Transformation Digital Future: What Is In It For Everybody? We can’t avoid all the tech jargons if we were to talk about and discuss further on the digital future.Things like Gig Economy, Slashers, or even new terms that had yet to be coined alongside invention of new technologies and new ways of living or doing business. How would anyone foresee terms like Youtuber, Instagramer, Tik-toker, datanomics, predictive analytics etc prior to these tech achievements and real world application? What would the future of jobs look like? No matter how things progress and develop, it is going to touch us or affect us in a way or another. Digitization: Catch Up or Left Out Like it or not, it is not up to us to decide whether to embrace digital technology or not. Digitization has become a necessity, especially for businesses. It’s a must and it must be embraced now. Almost everything that concerns our economy is being digitized. Things as small as our daily routine reminders to nation state level decision making. Things as simple as measuring our heart beat to monitoring pandemic data on a global scale. The only choices left to us are to either catch up or be left out in this unstoppable wave of digitization. Going Digital: What It Takes and What We Get Going digital is not merely putting your business on the internet, nor is it simply setting up a social media page or channel and hope for automatic crowd pulling. It takes more than what it seems, far more than what most people think it is all about. While leveraging digital technology to make life easier makes sense to a certain level, there is still lots of hard work and effort to be put into it. For instance, resource investment such as time and money, learning curve, opportunity costs etc. Either you pay with money or something else, such as time and data. You make your own choice and take full responsibility to it. © 2020 BSYS Solution (M) Sdn Bhd. All Rights Reserved.
  10. 10. Section 5: Resource Management ABCDE The World? Emerging tech plays a vital role in shaping our future. Each and every single technology has its niche to assist us in building a better world. No single tech works alone and only by knitting relevant and related technologies together properly that we are able to augment the future we ought to have. Nonetheless, to make things simpler and easier to be comprehended by the masses, four key technology clusters supported by a single element have been identified and should be made into a collective global movement - ABCDE The World. True Wealth: Shelter, Healthcare, Energy, Food, Education, Entertainment Livelihood of human beings are centered around six core categories. We need a place to shelter so we can keep living and moving forward with our progress. Proper work and rest routine to keep us afresh. Food is the non-negotiable survival needs as defined by our Creator. Without health, everything else is meaningless. Energy powers up most of the utilities we need. Education makes us literate and enables legacy. For continual survival of human beings as a species on this planet. Last but not least, entertainment puts a balance onto our life. Taking the first letter from each category, we got S.H.E.F.E.E. to produce true wealth. Future Cities: People. Process. Technology. It is not about the technology. Technologies are just the enabler. It is people that matters. Progress and development that are people centric make more sense than simply focus on how advanced a technology can be. After all, we create things to make our life better and to make the world a better place to live. The process in which we create and manage these creations, which include but are not limited to technologies, is what ensures our species’ progress and survival on this planet, and most likely our voyage into outer space in the near future. No matter how far we go, our grounded reality would be a sustainable development of this single planet we have. © 2020 BSYS Solution (M) Sdn Bhd. All Rights Reserved.
  11. 11. Our Team Koh How Tze Experienced in ICT system development and integration, and digital media landscape. Currently a business strategist specialized in digital transformation related consultation, serving clients from governmental organizations, MNCs and SMEs. LinkedIn​ | ​Facebook Joyline Chai Actively involved in community and social services, Malaysia’s SDG Pioneer, with a business background specialized in Property Management Services, Corporate Training, and Corporate Branding & Marketing Consultancy. LinkedIn​ | ​Facebook Razleena Rindu She combined both her passion in street selling and                  addiction in exploring into the internet world, which led                  her to E-commerce since 2005. In addition, she also                  loves to educate people into going digital from learning                  new languages and to share her spontaneous              marketing strategies. © 2020 BSYS Solution (M) Sdn Bhd. All Rights Reserved.
  12. 12. This book is part of the development blueprint for a technology driven social impact project. For further info or collaboration possibilities, kindly get in touch with us at projectdecacorn@gmail.com​ or visit any of our web portal here: http://www.socialenterpriseguide.com http://www.socialcapital.asia (Chinese Language) © 2020 BSYS Solution (M) Sdn Bhd. All Rights Reserved.

