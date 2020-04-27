There has never been a problem with the resources;

The problems lie within distribution.



While this may sound contradictory to what many would choose to believe, there is some truth in it. We don’t need rocket science to illustrate the situation.



Simply look around and you will find that in certain areas of any big city, there are people and businesses who are wasting tonnes of food on a daily basis while at the other part of the

same city, many could be still starving or trying hard just to make ends meet.



The problem is, this is just the tip of the iceberg. What if we explore further into areas other than food wastage, such as consumption of natural resources and allocation of

manpower?



Had things been optimized to its full potential or there exist loopholes draining the resources that would eventually sink the entire ship?



We only have one planet to live on and if it’s not in our good hands to secure the future for our children and generations to come, then in whose custody and responsibilities shall this be?