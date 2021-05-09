Successfully reported this slideshow.
SALESFORCE CMS
•Hiểu cơ bản về CMS •Nắm được các chức năng cơ bản của CMS •Các thao tác cơ bản trên SF CMS MỤC TIÊU 2
•Tổng quan về CMS •Demo •Các Setting, các custom MỤC LỤC 3
• CMS (Content Management System) là một hệ quản trị nội dung. • là phần mềm để tổ chức và tạo môi trường cộng tác thuận l...
• Tạo lập nội dung • Lưu trữ nội dung • Chỉnh sửa nội dung • Chia sẻ nội dung • Tìm kiếm nội dung • Phân quyền người dùng....
Tự code CMS Nội dung Nội dung tĩnh. Người dung cần có chuyên môn để chỉnh sửa nội dung, phải chỉnh sửa trên nhiều trang Nộ...
•Tạo 1 content và public cho user thông qua Experiences builder (communitis) DEMO 7
DEMO 8 •1- tạo content trên cms app •2- public content đến các Communitis •3- quản lý các content •4- page builder •5- pub...
1. Enable CMS app Setup→ profiles → Assigned Apps → visible [Salesforce CMS (standard__SalesforceCMS)] Các Setting 9
2. hiển thị các tab sau Setup→ profiles → Object Settings • CMS Channels • CMS Experiences • CMS Home • CMS Workspaces Các...
3. Tạo CMS workspace • add channels •Add contributor •Export, import tranlaste •Export, import content Các Setting 11
• Create content type • Tham khảo: https://developer.salesforce.com/docs/atlas.en- us.communities_dev.meta/communities_dev...
4. Tạo CMS experiences •Chọn template •Chọn content •Builder site •Tạo detail content Các Setting 13
- Tìm hiểu get thông tin content thông qua Rest API, gửi data đến visual force page, aura component, LWC… Vấn đề còn lại 14
Thank You 15
Salesforce CMS

