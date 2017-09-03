土塗り小壁付木造軸組の復元力 特性への垂れ壁高さの影響 〇中治弘行・長瀬正・鈴木祥之
土塗り小壁付木造軸組の復元力特性 𝑄 𝑊 ∝小壁高さ・壁厚???
実大実験 2,940 1,820 2,730 2,325405 300 900 6002851,800 1,500 1,3501,050285 T300 T900 T1500  垂れ壁の内法高さが300mm、900mm、1500mm の試験体...
実験方法 載荷式 桁から鋼製おもりをワイヤーで吊るす（約20kN） 計測荷重からおもりによるPΔ効果を差し引く→復元力 見かけの変形角で変形制御加力 1/480、1/240、…、1/10、1/7radを正負3回ずつ 各変形角での復元...
1500mm ↑鋼製おもり
T300の骨格曲線 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 0 1/60 1/30 1/20 1/15 1/12 1/10 load(kN) deformation angle (rad)
T900の骨格曲線 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 0 1/60 1/30 1/20 1/15 1/12 1/10 load(kN) deformation angle (rad)
T1500の骨格曲線 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 0 1/60 1/30 1/20 1/15 1/12 1/10 load(kN) deformation angle (rad)
QWの逆算（試算） 骨格曲線の実線の復元力から 長ほぞ仕口のモーメント抵抗による水平抵抗力を 差し引き、 次式のQとする 𝑄 = ℎ1 𝐻 𝑄 𝑊
計算の仮定 垂れ壁下の横架材と柱の仕口の抜け量 小→柱が2本とも曲げ抵抗 中→柱が1.5本曲げ抵抗 大→柱が1本だけ曲げ抵抗 構面全体の変形は小壁のせん断変形と柱の曲げ 変形の和（図3）
逆算されたQW 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 0 1/60 1/30 1/20 1/15 1/12 1/10 restoringforceofhangingwall(kN) deformation angle (rad) T300 T900 ...
QW/SV （小壁の縦断面積） 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 0 1/60 1/30 1/20 1/15 1/12 1/10 shearstressofhangingwall(kN/m2) deformation angle...
QW/SV （小壁の縦断面積） 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 0 1/60 1/30 1/20 1/15 1/12 1/10 shearstressofhangingwall(kN/m2) deformation angle...
破壊モードの違いを考慮したQWの推定 全面壁の場合 1Pは隅角部の圧縮破壊が支配的→曲げ破壊 2Pは壁中央部のせん断破壊が支配的→せん断破壊 小壁ではどうか？
岡本らの方法によると… 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 0 1/60 1/30 1/20 1/15 1/12 1/10 restoringforceofhangingwall(kN) deformation angle (rad) T300 T...
まとめ 土塗り垂れ壁の実大実験結果をもとに、設計用 復元力作成方法について再検討を行った 小壁部分のサイズ（アスペクト比?）による破壊 モードの違いを考慮する必要がある 小壁の縦断面積SVだけではない せん断破壊先行ではよい一致が見られ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

土塗り小壁付木造軸組の復元力特性への垂れ壁高さの影響

28 views

Published on

日本建築学会大会2017(中国)

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
28
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

土塗り小壁付木造軸組の復元力特性への垂れ壁高さの影響

  1. 1. 土塗り小壁付木造軸組の復元力 特性への垂れ壁高さの影響 〇中治弘行・長瀬正・鈴木祥之
  2. 2. 土塗り小壁付木造軸組の復元力特性 𝑄 𝑊 ∝小壁高さ・壁厚???
  3. 3. 実大実験 2,940 1,820 2,730 2,325405 300 900 6002851,800 1,500 1,3501,050285 T300 T900 T1500  垂れ壁の内法高さが300mm、900mm、1500mm の試験体  壁長さ2P、壁高さ3P
  4. 4. 実験方法 載荷式 桁から鋼製おもりをワイヤーで吊るす（約20kN） 計測荷重からおもりによるPΔ効果を差し引く→復元力 見かけの変形角で変形制御加力 1/480、1/240、…、1/10、1/7radを正負3回ずつ 各変形角での復元力を結んで骨格曲線を得る
  5. 5. 1500mm ↑鋼製おもり
  6. 6. T300の骨格曲線 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 0 1/60 1/30 1/20 1/15 1/12 1/10 load(kN) deformation angle (rad)
  7. 7. T900の骨格曲線 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 0 1/60 1/30 1/20 1/15 1/12 1/10 load(kN) deformation angle (rad)
  8. 8. T1500の骨格曲線 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 0 1/60 1/30 1/20 1/15 1/12 1/10 load(kN) deformation angle (rad)
  9. 9. QWの逆算（試算） 骨格曲線の実線の復元力から 長ほぞ仕口のモーメント抵抗による水平抵抗力を 差し引き、 次式のQとする 𝑄 = ℎ1 𝐻 𝑄 𝑊
  10. 10. 計算の仮定 垂れ壁下の横架材と柱の仕口の抜け量 小→柱が2本とも曲げ抵抗 中→柱が1.5本曲げ抵抗 大→柱が1本だけ曲げ抵抗 構面全体の変形は小壁のせん断変形と柱の曲げ 変形の和（図3）
  11. 11. 逆算されたQW 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 0 1/60 1/30 1/20 1/15 1/12 1/10 restoringforceofhangingwall(kN) deformation angle (rad) T300 T900 T1500 同じくらい 長ほぞ仕口の影響大?
  12. 12. QW/SV （小壁の縦断面積） 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 0 1/60 1/30 1/20 1/15 1/12 1/10 shearstressofhangingwall(kN/m2) deformation angle (rad) T300 T900 T1500 1P 2P
  13. 13. QW/SV （小壁の縦断面積） 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 0 1/60 1/30 1/20 1/15 1/12 1/10 shearstressofhangingwall(kN/m2) deformation angle (rad) T300 T900 T1500 1P 2P なんかよくわからない！
  14. 14. 破壊モードの違いを考慮したQWの推定 全面壁の場合 1Pは隅角部の圧縮破壊が支配的→曲げ破壊 2Pは壁中央部のせん断破壊が支配的→せん断破壊 小壁ではどうか？
  15. 15. 岡本らの方法によると… 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 0 1/60 1/30 1/20 1/15 1/12 1/10 restoringforceofhangingwall(kN) deformation angle (rad) T300 T900 T1500 T300e T900e T1500e QW
  16. 16. まとめ 土塗り垂れ壁の実大実験結果をもとに、設計用 復元力作成方法について再検討を行った 小壁部分のサイズ（アスペクト比?）による破壊 モードの違いを考慮する必要がある 小壁の縦断面積SVだけではない せん断破壊先行ではよい一致が見られる一方、 曲げ破壊の場合には差が大きい 実験データが試験体1つずつなので、類似の実験を続 ける必要がある

×