Yale a814 erp16 20 aaf lift truck service repair manual

ERC/ERP16-20AAF (A814) SERVICE MANUAL CONTENTS SECTION PART NUMBER YRM NUMBER REV DATE FRAME.................................
100 YRM 617 Description General This section has a description and the service procedures for the parts of the frame. Thes...
Description 100 YRM 617 Figure 1. Lift Truck Frame Manual Hydraulics ERC/P16-20AAF ([ERC030-040AF]; ERC030-040AG/BG) (A814...
Description 100 YRM 617 Figure 2. Lift Truck Frame Manual Hydraulics ERC/P16-20AAF (ERC030, 040AH) (C814) 4
Description 100 YRM 617 Figure 3. Lift Truck Frame E-Hydraulics ERC/P16-20AAF (ERC030, 040AH) (C814) 6
100 YRM 617 Description Legend for Figure 3 1. COWL 2. NUT 3. CAPSCREW 4. LOCKWASHER 5. PLATE 6. SPACER 7. FOAM RUBBER 8. ...
Description 100 YRM 617 NOTE: OPTIONAL SIDE COVERS FOR BATTERY COMPARTMENT NOT SHOWN. 1. INSTRUMENT PANEL COVER 2. INNER C...
100 YRM 617 Description Figure 6. Covers Manual Hydraulics ERC/P16-20AAF (ERC030, 040AH) (C814) 9
Description 100 YRM 617 Figure 7. Covers E-Hydraulics ERC/P16-20AAF (ERC030, 040AH) (C814) 10
100 YRM 617 Description Legend for Figure 7 1. MOUNTING PANEL 2. DASH 3. NUT (FOLDOVER) 4. CAPSCREW 5. LINER 6. WASHER 7. ...
Description 100 YRM 617 NOTE: FOR LIFT TRUCKS MODELS WITH AC ELECTRONIC CONTROLLERS AND CONTACTORS, BOTH THE STANDARD AND ...
100 YRM 617 Description Figure 10. Overhead Guard, Steering Column, and Instrument Panel, Truck Models ERC/P16-20AAF (ERC0...
Description 100 YRM 617 Figure 11. Overhead Guard, Steering Column, and Instrument Panel, Truck Models ERC/P16-20AAF (ERC0...
  1. 1. ERC/ERP16-20AAF (A814) SERVICE MANUAL CONTENTS SECTION PART NUMBER YRM NUMBER REV DATE FRAME............................................................................................................................ 524179936 0100 YRM 0617 03/06 DC MOTOR MAINTENANCE.......................................................................................... 524158039 0620 YRM 0294 03/08 DRIVE AXLE, SPEED REDUCER, AND DIFFERENTIAL............................................. 524179939 1400 YRM 0618 03/06 STEERING SYSTEM...................................................................................................... 524166836 1600 YRM 0485 07/03 STEERING HOUSING AND CONTROL UNIT (EARLY MODELS)................................ 524179941 1600 YRM 0512 07/03 STEERING AXLE............................................................................................................ 524179940 1600 YRM 0619 03/06 STEERING CONTROL UNIT.......................................................................................... 524158753 1600 YRM 0720 11/06 BRAKE SYSTEM............................................................................................................ 524179944 1800 YRM 0620 03/08 HYDRAULIC SYSTEM.................................................................................................... 524179945 1900 YRM 0559 04/09 MAIN CONTROL VALVE................................................................................................ 524179946 2000 YRM 0562 02/09 TILT CYLINDERS........................................................................................................... 524150790 2100 YRM 0103 03/07 INSTRUMENT CLUSTER............................................................................................... 524158757 2200 YRM 0514 01/04 EV-100ZX SCR MOTOR CONTROLLER DESC/ADJ/TRBL/REPAIR AND THEORY.. 524179947 2200 YRM 0557 07/03 ELECTRICAL SYSTEM.................................................................................................. 524166840 2200 YRM 0560 07/05 EV-100ZX SCR MOTOR CONTROLLER PARAMETER TABLES................................ 524179950 2200 YRM 0624 07/03 SR/SP TRANSISTOR MOTOR CONTROLLERS DESCRIPTION, CHECKS AND ADJUSTMENTS, TROUBLESHOOTING, REPAIRS, AND THEORY OF OPERATON............................................................................................................... 524179951 2200 YRM 0724 04/05 DISPLAY PANEL FOR SEM CONTROLS (DOS VERSION)......................................... 524166842 2200 YRM 0725 07/02 SR/SP TRANSISTOR MOTOR CONTROLLER PARAMETER TABLES FOR FOUR- WHEEL ELECTRIC RIDER LIFT TRUCKS............................................................... 524179952 2200 YRM 0739 04/05 DISPLAY PANEL FOR SEM CONTROLS..................................................................... 524166844 2200 YRM 0942 08/07 SR(SEM)/SP TROUBLESHOOTING AND ADJUSTMENTS WITH A COMPUTER (WINDOWS VERSION).............................................................................................. 524167640 2200 YRM 0947 08/07 INDUSTRIAL BATTERY................................................................................................. 524158040 2240 YRM 0001 09/14 MAST - DESCRIPTION................................................................................................... 524158890 4000 YRM 0521 03/06 MAST - REPAIR.............................................................................................................. 524158891 4000 YRM 0522 07/10 FOUR STAGE MAST...................................................................................................... 524179953 4000 YRM 0563 04/05 METRIC AND INCH (SAE) FASTENERS....................................................................... 524150797 8000 YRM 0231 10/13 PERIODIC MAINTENANCE............................................................................................ 524179957 8000 YRM 0552 07/03 CAPACITIES AND SPECIFICATIONS........................................................................... 524179959 8000 YRM 0621 01/05 DIAGRAMS..................................................................................................................... 524179955 8000 YRM 0622 07/03 DIAGRAMS (SEM).......................................................................................................... 524179956 8000 YRM 0742 06/04 Service information for Cummins diesel engines can be ordered through the Hyster Literature Distribution Center. PART NO. 524179928 (09/14)
  2. 2. 100 YRM 617 Description General This section has a description and the service procedures for the parts of the frame. These parts include the frame, counterweight assembly, overhead guard, hood and seat assembly, access panels, and label positions. The proce- dure for removing the traction motor is also described in this section. Description MAIN FRAME The main frame is a single weldment. See Figure 1, Figure 2 and Figure 3. The main frame has mounts for the following: • Counterweight • Overhead guard • Battery restraint and hood • Seat plate (with optional seat brake) • Tilt cylinders • Steering axle • Drive axle assembly • Cowl assembly • Floor pedals and floor plates • Side step and fender weldments • Hydraulic tank, pump, and motor assembly • Control valves and levers The hood is part of the operator and battery restraint system. The seat is also part of the operator restraint system. The floor plates can be removed for access to the traction motor. A panel in the bottom of the bat- tery compartment can be removed for access to the hy- draulic pump motor and the steering pump motor. The electronic controller and contactors are attached to the lift truck frame and surrounded by the counterweight. A panel in the counterweight can be removed for access to the controller and contactors. WARNING The battery must fit the battery compartment so that the battery restraint will operate correctly. A loose battery can cause serious injury and property damage if the lift truck overturns. Adjust the spac- ers to prevent the battery from moving more than 13 mm (0.5 in.) in any horizontal direction. See Fig- ure 4. WARNING Maximum clearance between the battery and bat- tery compartment width is 13 mm (0.5 in.). Maxi- mum clearance between the battery and the spacer plate is also 13 mm (0.5 in.). The Battery Specifica- tions chart shows the minimum size compartment allowed. The weight of the battery is a large part of the coun- terweight system on an electric lift truck. Make sure that the battery is within the weight limits indicated on the nameplate. Each model of lift truck has a cast-iron counterweight that provides the additional weight nec- essary for the indicated capacity. A slot in the overhead guard permits removal of the battery without removing the overhead guard. Figure 5, Figure 6, and Figure 7 shows covers for in- strument panel and control valve. 1
  3. 3. Description 100 YRM 617 Figure 1. Lift Truck Frame Manual Hydraulics ERC/P16-20AAF ([ERC030-040AF]; ERC030-040AG/BG) (A814); ERC/P16-20AAF (ERC030-040AH) B814 2
  4. 4. Description 100 YRM 617 Figure 2. Lift Truck Frame Manual Hydraulics ERC/P16-20AAF (ERC030, 040AH) (C814) 4
  5. 5. Description 100 YRM 617 Figure 3. Lift Truck Frame E-Hydraulics ERC/P16-20AAF (ERC030, 040AH) (C814) 6
  6. 6. 100 YRM 617 Description Legend for Figure 3 1. COWL 2. NUT 3. CAPSCREW 4. LOCKWASHER 5. PLATE 6. SPACER 7. FOAM RUBBER 8. WASHER 9. COVER 10. PLATE 11. PLATE 12. FENDER 13. PLUG 14. BOLT 15. FLOORPLATE Figure 4. Spacers of Battery Compartment Legend for Figure 4 1. BATTERY COMPARTMENT 2. BATTERY 3. BULKHEAD 4. SPACER PLATES 5. ADJUSTMENT CAPSCREWS 6. JAM NUTS A + B = 13 mm (0.5 in.) MAXIMUM 7
  7. 7. Description 100 YRM 617 NOTE: OPTIONAL SIDE COVERS FOR BATTERY COMPARTMENT NOT SHOWN. 1. INSTRUMENT PANEL COVER 2. INNER COWL LINER 3. CONTROL VALVE COVER 4. BATTERY COMPARTMENT Figure 5. Covers Manual Hydraulics ERC/P16-20AAF ([ERC030-040AF]; ERC030-040AG/BG) (A814); ERC/P16-20AAF (ERC030-040AH) B814 Legend for Figure 6 1. MOUNTING PANEL 2. DASH 3. NUT (FOLDOVER) 4. CAPSCREW 5. LINER 6. WASHER 7. LOCKWASHER 8. NUT 9. CATCH 10. PLATE 11. COVER 12. PLATE 13. COVER 14. TRIM 15. SCREW 8
  8. 8. 100 YRM 617 Description Figure 6. Covers Manual Hydraulics ERC/P16-20AAF (ERC030, 040AH) (C814) 9
  9. 9. Description 100 YRM 617 Figure 7. Covers E-Hydraulics ERC/P16-20AAF (ERC030, 040AH) (C814) 10
  11. 11. 100 YRM 617 Description Legend for Figure 7 1. MOUNTING PANEL 2. DASH 3. NUT (FOLDOVER) 4. CAPSCREW 5. LINER 6. WASHER 7. LOCKWASHER 8. NUT 9. CATCH 10. PLATE 11. COVER 12. PLATE 13. COVER OTHER FRAME WELDMENTS These frame parts are the right-hand and left-hand side step and fender weldments and the cowl weldment (see Figure 1 and Figure 2.) Each part is a weldment fas- tened to the main frame to make the frame assembly. The cowl weldment is a mount for the front of the over- head guard, the steering column assembly, the release linkage of the parking brake and the instrument panel with light switches. The display panel is on the right side of the steering column and attached to the instrument panel for lift truck models with SEM (Separately Excited Motor), SCR (Silicon Controlled Rectifier), Alternating Current (AC) and electronic controllers and contactors. See Figure 5, Figure 8, Figure 9, Figure 10, Figure 11, and Figure 12. A. STANDARD SEM DISPLAY PANEL B. PREMIUM SEM DISPLAY PANEL Figure 8. SEM Display Panel 11
  12. 12. Description 100 YRM 617 NOTE: FOR LIFT TRUCKS MODELS WITH AC ELECTRONIC CONTROLLERS AND CONTACTORS, BOTH THE STANDARD AND PREMIUM DISPLAY PANELS LOOK IDENTICAL. THE ONLY DIFFERENCE IS IN THE DISPLAY SOFTWARE AND THE RESULTING FUNCTIONALITY. Figure 9. AC Display Panel OVERHEAD GUARD WARNING Do not operate the lift truck without the overhead guard correctly fastened to the lift truck. The overhead guard is a weldment that fastens to the main frame and cowl to help protect the operator from falling objects. See Figure 10, Figure 11, and Figure 12. Legend for Figure 10 NOTE: THE DISPLAY PANELS SHOWN ARE FOR LIFT TRUCKS WITH SCR ELECTRONIC CONTROLLERS AND CONTACTORS. A. STEERING CONTROL UNIT USED ON EARLY MODEL LIFT TRUCKS B. STEERING CONTROL UNIT USED ON LATER MODEL LIFT TRUCKS 1. OVERHEAD GUARD 2. STEERING WHEEL 3. ON-DEMAND STEERING COMPONENTS (NOT ALL UNITS) 4. HORN SWITCH CONNECTOR 5. COLUMN COVER 6. COLUMN FRAME 7. STEERING CONTROL UNIT 8. LATCH MECHANISM 9. OPTIONAL PREMIUM DISPLAY PANEL 10. OPTIONAL BASIC DISPLAY PANEL 11. REGULAR DISPLAY PANEL* 12. HORN BUTTON 13. STEERING COLUMN 14. STEERING COLUMN NUT *CURTIS METER SHOWN. PANEL AVAILABLE WITH OPTIONAL GENERAL ELECTRIC METER. 12
  13. 13. 100 YRM 617 Description Figure 10. Overhead Guard, Steering Column, and Instrument Panel, Truck Models ERC/P16-20AAF (ERC030-40AF) (A814) 13
  14. 14. Description 100 YRM 617 Figure 11. Overhead Guard, Steering Column, and Instrument Panel, Truck Models ERC/P16-20AAF (ERC030-40AG/BG) (A814) 14

