Hexnode Android Management solution

Hexnode Android Management Solution- Hastening the pace of business process transformation

Hexnode Android Management solution

  1. 1. Hexnode Android Management Solution Hastening the pace of business process transformation Key beneﬁts Enterprise-ready integrations with Samsung Knox, LG GATE & Kyocera EMM. Alliances with Sony, Zebra, HTC, Huawei and many more in the near future. Android Enterprise to separate work apps and data from personal apps and data. Android kiosk mode to lock down devices to a single app or multiple apps along with various other configurations. Android kiosk browser for restricting web access by blacklisting/whitelisting web URLs. OEM/ROM enrollment for silent app installa- tion and auto-enrollment on Android devices. Configurations, restrictions, and app management across Android TVs. Hexnode Android Device Management solution lets IT admins monitor, control and secure Android-based smartphones and tablets within a corporate environment. By allowing you to distribute apps and content across a wide range of mobile devices from a central admin console, Hexnode makes enterprise mobility better and more straightforward. With the Remote View and Control feature, admins can remotely view and control the screen of an enrolled Android device right from the Hexnode MDM console. The seamless integration of Hexnode MDM with Google’s Android Enterprise enables the employees in an enterprise to use their own devices at work while securing the mission-critical corporate data. Hexnode MDM offers advanced device restrictions, configura- tions and enhanced Android MDM capabilities for Samsung Knox, LG GATE, and Kyocera devices. Why Android management? The impact of Android in enterprises have become more prevalent and critical in years. The usage of Android smartphones and tablets in enterprises make their employees more productive and, in turn, improves the business workflow. The abrupt increase in the number of Androids in enterprises possibly leads to a potential misuse of the devices, which makes it extremely challenging to manage the Android devices in an enterprise. However, utilizing the Android MDM solution from Hexnode helps you easily secure and manage the Android devices employed in your organization. Managing Android devices with Hexnode MDM The Android MDM solution from Hexnode lets you manage every Android device in an enterprise with maximum ease-of-use and flexibility. Hexnode offers Android MDM with a user-centric approach that enables administrators to monitor and control devices by enforcing user-based policies, configuring applications, and securing networks. Hexnode’s Android management solution is a scalable MDM implementation that perfectly suits for any size business or organization. The simple and powerful Android MDM solution from Hexnode offers a broad range of features to maintain your system secure. Creating and deploying security policies ensure that the entire network and the apps on the devices remain in compliance with the configured set of corporate policies. 1 Copyright © 2019 Mitsogo Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  2. 2. Features of Hexnode Android device management Hexnode Android Management Solution Enrolling Android devices Implementing BYOD Providing a fast and streamlined way to enroll devices over-the-air. Enabling to manually enroll each device or deploy devices in bulk. Offering various ways to enroll devices, No authentication enrollment Email/SMS enrollment Self-enrollment QR code enrollment ROM enrollment Android Enterprise enrollment Allowing users to work with the devices that are both familiar and convenient to them. Implementing Android Enterprise to separate work apps and data from personal apps and data by creating app containers. When the device needs to be released from management, only this work container needs to be removed, leaving personal apps and data untouched. Configuring policies to handle the less-restrictive settings for the personal devices in a BYOD program. Providing a seamless and secure integration of BYOD and corporate devices, regardless of the device model or manufacturer. Implementing No Touch Enrollment with, Zero-touch enrollment Samsung Knox enrollment 2 Copyright © 2019 Mitsogo Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  3. 3. Hexnode Android Management Solution Setting up Android kiosks Configuring a single app kiosk or multi-app kiosk with a customized user interface. Converting your devices to just the web or a single web application. Automatically enable or disable access to specific websites selectively to users. Remotely adjust the peripheral settings such as device volume, screen brightness, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth access and so on. Ensuring that a device password meet complexity requirements based on corporate policies. Setting up password requirements that incorporate length, complexity, special characters, timeout periods, expiration dates and retry limits. Barring the devices from the network that are not in compliance with your configured policy. Managing password policies Getting complete control of all the devices that are associated with your network. Enabling administrators to configure restrictions such as turning off cameras, microphones, and other device capabilities to meet the needs of your corporate policies. Allowing administrators to restrict rooted devices as well as devices with blacklisted apps. Disabling specific apps and websites to boost corporate device and data security. Enforcing device restrictions Remotely configuring network settings and pushing it over-the-air. Automatically connect the devices to Wi-Fi networks without prompting for a password. Conﬁguring network settings 3 Copyright © 2019 Mitsogo Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  4. 4. Configuring email settings on your Samsung Knox Android devices to synchronize emails between the device and the email server. Enabling Exchange ActiveSync to access all emails, attachments, calendars, notes, etc. from a Samsung Knox Android device and store them safely on the device. Setting up Virtual Private Network (VPN) configurations for Samsung Knox Android devices. Configuring Access Point Names (APN) on Samsung Knox Android devices to access the internet and send/retrieve multimedia messages (MMS). Managing enterprise apps on Android Distributing your own in-house applications to the enrolled devices. Managing enterprise app installations ensures that the apps get installed on the devices mandatorily. Enabling to add applications to whitelists and blacklists to enhance device and data security. Managing app catalogs Organizing the apps into various categories and deploying them to any number of user groups. Distributing apps using custom app catalogs enable the users to see only the apps that they need. Enabling real-time location tracking Enabling real-time location tracking of any device enrolled within the network. Monitoring device compliance Monitoring the compliance in real time thereby efficiently maintaining data and network security. Alerting the administrators immediately at the instances of policy violations. Monitoring password policy compliance, app compliance, detecting rooted devices, disabling Wi-Fi access to targeted users are some of the robust compliance management features of Hexnode. Copyright © 2019 Mitsogo Inc. All Rights Reserved. 4 Hexnode Android Management Solution
  5. 5. Generating reports Generating a broad range of reports incorporating security and compliance status. Allowing administrators to monitor user data, app statistics, security violations, and various compliance issues. Enabling to export the reports for documentation purposes and future reference. Tracking the movements of devices through an unauthorized area. Helping the admins to find out a lost or stolen device. Copyright © 2019 Mitsogo Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mitsogo Inc. United States (HQ) 111 Pine St #1225, San Francisco, CA 94111 Tel: Intl: +1-415-636-7555 Fax: +1-415-646-4151 5 Visit/learn more www.hexnode.com Sign up for a free trial www.hexnode.com/mobile-device-man- age-ment/ Knowledge base www.hexnode.com/mobile-device-man- age-ment/help/ Hexnode Android Management Solution

