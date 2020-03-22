Successfully reported this slideshow.
BAB 2 : KOORDINASI BADAN [KOORDINASI SARAF (Sistem saraf) dan KOORDINASI KIMIA(Sistem endokrin)] 1.1 Memahami Koordinasiba...
1.5 Memahami otak manusia dan kerencamannya Serebrum  Bahagian otakterbesar  Permukaanberlipat-lipat: Untuk menambah lua...
BAB 3 : KETURUNAN DAN VARIASI 2.1 Memahami proses pembahagiansel dan2.2Memahamiprinsipdanmekanismepewarisan Kromosom *Stru...
Kandungankromosom: Lelaki Testis dansel badan - 44+XY Sperma -22 +X dan 22+Y Perempuan Ovari dan sel badan-44+XX Ovum - ...
BAB 4 : JIRIMDAN BAHAN 1.1 Menganalisa perubahan keadaan jirim Pepejal Cecair Gas Bentuk tetap Bentuk ikut bekas Bentuk ik...
1.5 Memahami sifat bahanberdasarkanzarah yang terdapat didalamnya 1.6 Memahami sifat-sifat dankegunaan bahan logam danbuka...
BAB 5 : TENAGA DAN PERUBAHAN KIMIA 1.1 Memahami perubahanfizik dan kimia 1.2 Menganalisa perubahan haba dalam tindakbalas ...
Pengekstrakan Bijih Timah(KaedahPenurunanKarbon) 1.5 Memahami elektrolisis  Bijih timah (Timah oksida) dicampur dengan ko...
BAB 6 : TENAGA NUKLEAR 2.1 Memahami bahanradioaktif Bahan radioaktif ialah bahan yang mengandungiatom-atom dengan nukleus...
Kegunaan bahanradioaktif: 1. Bidang Pertanian - Karbon-14: mengesan lintasankarbon semasa proses fotosintesis - Fosforus-...
3.2 Mensintesiskanpembentukan imej olehalatan optic Periskop 1. Digunakan untuk melihat objek yang berada di belakang hala...
3.3 Menganalisa penyebarancahaya 3.4 Menganalisa penyerakan cahaya 1. Penyebarancahaya ialah proses pengasingancahaya puti...
BAB 8 : BAHAN KIMIA DALAM PERINDUSTRIAN 1.1 Memahami sifat sifat aloi dankegunaannya dalam industri 1.3 Menganalisa kesanp...
Nota ringkas tingkatan 4 kbsm by cg hazlina binti hashim

nota ringkas sains tingkatan 4 KBSM

Nota ringkas tingkatan 4 kbsm by cg hazlina binti hashim

  1. 1. BAB 2 : KOORDINASI BADAN [KOORDINASI SARAF (Sistem saraf) dan KOORDINASI KIMIA(Sistem endokrin)] 1.1 Memahami Koordinasibadan Koordinasi badanialah penyelarasan gerak balas badan untuk bertindak balas terhadap perubahandi persekitaran kita 1.2 Memahami sistemsaraf manusia Neuron Takrif: Unit asas sistemsaraf Fungsi : Membawa impuls saraf Binaan : Terdiri daripada (1) Dendron : menerima dan membawa impuls kebadan sel. (diakhiri dengandendrit) (2) Akson : membawa impuls menjauhi badansel (3) Salut mielin : Melindungiakson /dendrondanmempercepatkanpengaliran impuls (4) Badan sel : bahagian neuron yang mempunyai nucleus dan dikelilingioleh sitoplasma. Fungsi : Mengawalsegala aktiviti neuron 1.3 Menganalisa koordinasi saraf Tindakan Refleks  Maksud: Gerak balasyang sertamertaatau automatik terhadap rangsangan tanpadikawal oleh otak  Dikawaloleh saraftunjang  Kepentingan: Elak daripadakecederaan  Contoh: Sentakanlutut  Bersin  Menarik tanganapabila tersentuh objek tajam/ panas  mengerdip mata untukmengelakkan objek memasuki mata  Arkarefleks: Lintasanyang dilaluiolehimpuls dalam satu tindakan refleks 1.4 Memahami perananproprioreseptor dalammengekalkan keseimbangan dankoordinasibadan DeriaKinestesis  Maksud : Deria yang menyedarkan kita tentang kedudukan dan gerakan badan tanpamelihat  Fungsi : Untuk mengawalkeseimbanganbadan danmengekalkan posturbadan  Dibantu oleh serebelum dansalur separuh bulat dalamtelinga  Penting bagi orang yang buta  Kinestesis disebabkan oleh reseptor-reseptor regang pada otot, tendon, sendi dan ligament  Contoh : mengenakan butang baju tanpa melihat ahli sarkas berjalan atas tali jurutaip menaip walaupunmata tertumpu pada teks R D P M E
  2. 2. 1.5 Memahami otak manusia dan kerencamannya Serebrum  Bahagian otakterbesar  Permukaanberlipat-lipat: Untuk menambah luas permukaan otak supaya dapat menyimpan lebih banyak neuron  Fungsi: Mengawal tindakan terkawal (bercakap, berlari,menulis) Serebelum  Fungsi: mengawal keseimbangan badan dan memeliharapostur badan MedulaOblongata  Fungsi: Mengawal tindakan luar kawal (Peristalsis, denyutan jantung, rembesan peluh,peredaran darah) Kawasanfungsi bagiserebrum 1.6 Memahami koordinasikimia dalambadan P Pituitari Fungsi hormone : Menggalakkkanpertumbuhan / Merangsang aktivitikelenjar lain (Kelenjar induk/utama) / Merangsang pengeluaransusuuntuk ibuhamil / Mengawal kuantitiair yang diserap semula dalam ginjal Kesan kekurangan : Kekerdilan / Air diserapoleh ginjalkurang Kesan Berlebihan : Kegergasian/ Air kencing menjadi pekat T Tiroid Fungsi hormone tiroksina: Mengawal pertumbuhanfizikaldan perkembangan mental / Mengawalkadar respirasidan metabolismebadan Kesan Kekurangan : Pertumbuhanterbantut/ Menjadi kurang aktif Kesan Berlebihan : Menyebabkan goiter ( tiroid bengkak)/ Kadar metabolismemeningkat P Pankreas Fungsi hormon insulin : Mengawalaras gula dalamdarah Kesan kekurangan : Menyebabkan penyakit kencing manis (diabetes mellitus)/ Kerap membuang air kecil Kesan Berlebihan : Aras glukosa dalam darah rendah/ koma / maut A Adrenal Fungsi hormone adrenalina: Menyediakan badanuntuk menghadapai situasi cemas / mempercepatkan kadarrespirasi mempercepatkan denyutanjantung / meningkatkantekanan darah / Menyediakanotot untuk bertindak/ Meningkatkan kepekatangula dalamdarah / Mengawalkandungan garam dalam darah Kesan Kekurangan : Kebolehan mengatasitekanan kurang PenyakitAddison- kehilangan air dan garamberlebihan daripada badan akan berlaku Kesan berlebihan : Tekanandarah tinggi berlaku / Glukosa dangaramdalamdarah bertambah T Testis Fungsi hormone testosteron: Merangsang perkembangan dankematangan testis / Mengawalperkembanganciri-ciriseks sekunder lelaki sepertiperubahan suara, pertumbuhan misaidan janggut Kesan Kekurangan : Perkembangan organ-organ seks danciri-ciri seks sekunderterencat O Ovari Fungsi Hormon : Mengawalciri-ciriseks sekunder perempuan sepertibuahdada, suara, kulit / Mengawalkitarhaid / Merangsang perkembangan ovary / Mencegahpenghasilan ovum semasa hamil/ Merangsang kelenjar susumenghasilkan susu / Merangsang perkembangan dinding uterus bagipenempelanovumtersenyawa Kesan Kekurangan : Ciri seks sekunderterencat / Kitarhaid terhenti/tidak tetap / Kegagalan melahirkan anak pada tempohtertentu Kesan Kelebihan : Fetus gugur sebelumcukup bulan 1.7 Menganalisa koordinasi antara sistem sarafdengansistem endokrin Tindakan Terkawal Tindakan Luar Kawal Dikawaloleh serebrum Dikawaloleh medula oblongata Tindakan yang disedari Tindakan yang tidak disedari Gerak balas lambat Gerak balas pantas Gerak balas mengikutkehendak Gerak balas tanpa mengikutkehendak Melibatkanotot rangka Melibatkanotot licin Sistem Saraf Sistem Endokrin Terdiri daripada saraf Terdiri daripada kelenjar tanpa duktus Gerak balas cepat Gerak balas lambat Gerak balas tidak kekal lama Gerak balas kekal lama Bertindak pada kawasan yang khusus Bertindak pada kawasan yang lebih luas 1.8 Menilaikesan penyalahgunaan dadahterhadap koordinasibadan dankesihatan. Kelas dadah Contoh dadah Kesan Pengambilan Depresan(Penenteram) Candu, Heroin, Morfina, Barbiturat  Untuk mengurangkan tekanan jiwa  Untuk melegakankesakitan menyebabkan rasa letih, mengantuk, pertuturan tidak jelas  Gerak balas terhadapanrangsangan lambat Stimulan(Perangsang) Kafeina, Nikotina, Marijuana, Amfetamin  Boleh mengaktifkansel-selotak danmenambahkan kadar metabolisme badan  Penagih berasa gembira dan aktif  Apabila kesan dadahhilang, penagih berasa takut, risau,tidak dapat tidur dan hilang selera makan Opiat (Pelega Kesakitan) Morfina, Heroin, Candu  Melegakan kesakitandan kegelisahan
  3. 3. BAB 3 : KETURUNAN DAN VARIASI 2.1 Memahami proses pembahagiansel dan2.2Memahamiprinsipdanmekanismepewarisan Kromosom *Struktur bebenang halus yang wujud dalamnukleus sel tumbuhandansel haiwan * Terdiri drp DNA * Wujud berpasangan kecuali dalam sel  Contoh genotip& fenotip : Genotip Fenotip TT Tinggi Tt Tinggi tt Kerdil  Contoh kacukan &nisbahanak Kacukan(Induk) Nisbah anak TT X tt Semua Tinggi Tt X Tt 3 : 1 (Tinggi kpd kerdil) Tt X tt 1 : 1 (Tinggi kpd kerdil) Gen  Bahan baka dalam kromosom yang membawa maklumat genetik  Terdiri drp DNA  Tersusundi sepanjang kromosom  Fungsi: Membawaciri-ciriketurunan  Adadua jenisgen : a) Gen dominan b) Gen resesif  Contoh sifat dominan dansifatresesif Sifat dominan Sifat resesif Cuping telinga bebas Cuping telinga melekap Tinggi Kerdil Iris mata hitam Iris mata biru Boleh menggulung lidah Tidak bolehmenggulung lidah Rambut kerinting Rambut lurus 2.3 Memahami penentuanseks anakdankejadiankembar pada manusia. Penentuan SeksAnak --- Mitosis Meiosis Menghasilkansel-selbaru Menghasilkansel gamet Berlaku dalamselsoma Berlaku dalamselorgan pembiakan Satu peringkat pembahagian Dua peringkat pembahagian Menghasilkandua sel anak Menghasilkanempat selanak Tidak berlakupindah silang Berlaku pindahsilang Bilangankromosomsel anak sama dengan sel induk Bilangankromosomsel anak diseparuhkan Kepentingan Mitosis:  Menghasilkansel-selbaruuntuk pertumbuhandanmenggantikansel-sel mati/rosak  Menjaminsel anak mempunyai sifat yang serupa dengansel induk  membolehkan organisma menjalankan pembiakanaseks dan vegetatif. Kepentingan Meiosis:  Proses yang menghasilkan gamet  Menyebabkan variasi genetik antara spesies-spesies yang sama melalui pindah silang MEIOSIS MITOSIS Kromosom manusia Sel badan 23 pasang kromosom 22 pasang autosom 1 pasang kromosomseks menentukan menentukanseks sifat individu kromosom X kromosom Y (saiz lebih besar drp kromosom Y) fungsifungsi
  4. 4. Kandungankromosom: Lelaki Testis dansel badan - 44+XY Sperma -22 +X dan 22+Y Perempuan Ovari dan sel badan-44+XX Ovum - 22+X Jantina anak ditentukan oleh jenis kromosomseks yang dibawa oleh sperma  Jika sperma yang mengandungi 22 +X kromosom bersenyawa dengan ovum, maka anak perempuan dilahirkan. Jika sperma yang mengandungi 22 +Ykromosombersenyawa dengan ovum, maka anak lelaki dilahirkan Nisbah mendapat anak lelaki dan anak perempuanialah 1:1 Peratus mendapat anak perempuan atau lelaki ialah 50% Kembar Seiras Kembar Tak Seiras Melibatkan1 ovum dan 1 sperma Melibatkan2 ovum dan 2 sperma Kandungan genetiksama Kandungan genetikberbeza Berkongsi plasenta Tidak berkongsiplasenta Jantina sama Jantina sama atau berbeza Rupa paras sama Rupa paras berbeza 2.4 Memahami mutasi 1. Mutasi ialah perubahan spontanyang berlaku terhadap kromosom ataugen yang boleh mengubahsifatorganisma 2. Faktor penyebab: a) sinaran radioaktif:, , b) bahan kimia toksik spt benzena,racun herba,formaldehid boleh menyebabkanpenyakit kanserdan kecacatanfetus c) Cahaya berkeamatan tinggi –merosakkan selkulit dan kanser kulit 3. Mutasi Gen  Terjadi apabila perubahan berlaku pada Gen  Contoh Penyakit: Albino, buta warna,Hemofilia, anemia selsabit  Boleh diwarisi 4. Mutasi Kromosom  Terjadi apabila perubahan berlaku pada struktur ataubilangan kromosom  Contoh penyakit: Sindrom Down, Sindrom Turner(XO), Sindrom Klinefelter(XXY)  Tidak diwarisi 5. Kesan Kebaikan Keburukan Meningkatkanvariasidalam populasi Menyebabkan kecacatandan penyakit,maut Pewarisan Penyakit Baka  Gen resesif yang mengawal penyakitbaka di bawa olehkromosomseks sahaja Jantina Gen pada kromosom seks Tarafkesihatan Lelaki XY Normal Lelaki XbY Pengidap Perempuan XX Normal Perempuan XXb Pembawa Perempuan XbXb Pengidap 2.5 Menilai kesan penyelidikan genetik terhadapkehidupanmanusia Perubatan  Penghasilan insulin olehbakteria untuk merawatpesakit kencing manis.  Penghasilan susu olehbiri-biriuntuk merawat pesakit hemofilia  Pengesananpenyakitbaka lebih awal dan merawat penyakit keturunan dan kecacatangen Pertanian  Penemuan kaedah kacukan (pembiakbakaan) ke atas tanaman dan ternakan untuk menghasilkan baka haiwan dantumbuhan yan mempunyai ciri-ciri: (a) mengeluarkanhasilyang berkualitidan banyak (b) Hasil membesar danmatang dengancepat (c) Mempunyaiketahananyang kuat terhadap seranganpenyakit dan perubahancuaca  Contoh: (a) padi MR219(kacukan antara MR151 dan MR 137 (b) Jagung Masmadu(Jagung manis mexico denganjagung manis Taiwan) (c) Kelapa sawittenera (kelapa sawit Dura danPisifera) 2.6 Menganalisa variasi dalamhidupan. Variasi : Perbezaan sifat semulajadi antara individu dalam spesiesyang sama Variasi Selanjar Variasi Tak Selanjar 1. Tidak menunjukkan perbezaan yang nyatadan jelas 1. Perbezaan yang nyatadan tetap 2. Dipengaruhiolehfaktor persekitaran 2. Dipengaruhiolehfaktor genetik 3. Tidak boleh diwarisi 3. Boleh diwarisi 4. sifat boleh berubah sepanjang hayat 4. sifat tidak boleh berubah sepanjang hayat Contoh : tinggi, berat badan, kecerdasan, warna kulit Contoh : kumpulandarah, warna mata, kebolehan menggulung lidah,cap ibujari Kepentingan Variasi:  Pengubahsuaiandiridengan perubahanpersekitaranmemastikan kemandirian spesies  Membolehkankita mengenaliantara setiap individu dalam satu populasi  Menghasilkanspesies atau varieti tumbuhandan haiwan yang baru
  5. 5. BAB 4 : JIRIMDAN BAHAN 1.1 Menganalisa perubahan keadaan jirim Pepejal Cecair Gas Bentuk tetap Bentuk ikut bekas Bentuk ikut bekas Sususnan zarah rapat dan teratur Susunan zarah kurang padat Susunan zarah berjauhan Zarah bergetar Zarah bergerak bebas Zarah bergerak secara rawak Daya tarikansangat kuat Daya tarikan sederhana Daya tarikanlemah Tenaga kinetic rendah Tenaga kinetic sederhana Tenaga kinetic tinggi Ketumpatan tinggi Ketumpatan sederhana Ketumpatan rendah Sukar dimampatkan Sukat dimampatkan Mudah dimampatkan Perubahan keadaan jirim Pemejalwapan Pemejalwapan Nota: serap haba Bebashaba 1.2 Memahami struktur atom PerkembanganModel Atom 1. John Dalton 2. J.J Thompson 3. Rutherford 4. Neils Bohr 5. Chadwick Model Atom Moden Sifat Proton Elektron Neutron Cas Positif Negatif Neutron Jisim relatif 1 1 1840 1 Atom adalahneutral kerana mempunyaibilangan proton dan elektronyang sama 1.3 Mengaplikasiidea tentang nomborproton dannombor nukleon dalamunsur Nombor proton dan Nombor nukleon 1.4 Memahami pengelasanunsur dalam Jadual Berkala PENGELASAN UNSUR DALAM JADUAL BERKALA  Unsur disusun mengikut pertambahan nombor proton  Baris menegakdisebutkumpulan  Baris mendatardisebut kala  Ada 7 kala dan 8 kumpulan  Nama Kumpulan:  Kumpulan I : Logam alkali  Kumpulan II : Logam alkali bumi  Kumpulan VII : Halogen  Kumpulan VIII: Gasnadir  Unsur dalamkumpulan yang sama : sifat kimiasama  Sifat unsurdari kiri kekanan jadual:  Berubah darilogam separuh logam bukan logam Peleburan Pendidihan Pembekuan Kondensasi X P N N Nombor Proton (Bilanganproton dalam atom) #Angka kecil Nombor Nukleon (Jumlah bilanganprotondanneutron) #Angka besar Bilanganneutron =no. nukleon–no. proton Isotop Atom-atom unsur yang mempunyaibilangan proton yang sama tetapibilangan neutron yang berbeza Sifat kimia sama Sifat fizik berbeza Contoh : C-12,C-13,C-14 O-16,0-17,0-18
  6. 6. 1.5 Memahami sifat bahanberdasarkanzarah yang terdapat didalamnya 1.6 Memahami sifat-sifat dankegunaan bahan logam danbukan logam Ada Tiga jenis bahan : BahanAtom,Bahan Ion dan BahanMolekul Atom : zarah tidakbercas Ion : Atom bercas Molekul : terdiri lebih daripada satuatom Atom Ion Molekul Jenis zarahatom Jenis zarahion Jenis zarahmolekul Pepejal pada suhubilik Pepejal pada suhubilik Pepejal,cecair dan gas pada suhu bilik Zarah bergetar Zarah bergetar Pepejal-bergetar Cecair-bergerak bebas Gas -bergerak rawak Daya tarikanlogam sangat kuat Daya elektrostatik sangat kuat Daya Van der Waals lemah Takat lebur dan takatdidihtinggi Takat lebur dan takatdidihtinggi Takat lebur dan takatdidihrendah boleh mengkonduksikan elektrik dalam keadaan pepejaldan leburan Boleh mengkonduksikan elektrik dalam keadaan leburan sahaja Tidak bolehmengkonduksikan elektrik dalam keadaan pepejal dan leburan Contoh : Semua jenis logam Contoh : Natriumklorida Plumbumbromida Contoh : Naftalena,glukosa, alkohol LOGAM BUKAN LOGAM Berkilau Pudar Mulur Rapuh Boleh ditempa Tidak bolehditempa Kekuatan regangan tinggi Kekuatan regangan rendah Mengkonduksikan haba denganbaik Mengkonduksikan haba denganlemah Mengkonduksikan elektrik denganbaik Mengkonduksikan elektrik denganlemah Ketumpatan tinggi Ketumpatan rendah Takat lebur dan takat didih tinggi Takat lebur dan takat didih rendah Keadaanpepejal pada suhu bilik kecuali merkuri Keadaanpepejal, cecair,gas pada suhu bilik 1.7 Menganalisa kaedah penulenan bahan PENULENAN BAHAN Ciri-ciri bahan tulen  Terdiri daripada sejenis zarahsahaja  Takat lebur dan takatdidihyang tetap  Tidak mengandungibendasing  Kehadiran Bendasing : Meningkatkan takat didih Merendahkan takat beku/ takat lebur Penyulingan Aliran air masuk (bawah) dan keluar (atas) drp kondenser liebig untuk memastikan kondenser liebig sentiasa sejuk Aplikasi: 1. Menyuling air laut untukmendapatkan air tulen 2. Penyulingan petroleumuntuk mendapat pecahan petroleum 3. Menyuling cecair udara untuk mendapatkan gas oksigen dan gas nitrogen Kaedah Penghabluran  Faktor yang mempengaruhi saizhablur : Kadar penyejukan larutan tepu  Aplikasi :  Memperoleh garam daripada air laut  Menghasilkangulaputih daripada air tebu  Menghasilkanhablur kuprum(II) sulfatdaripada larutankuprum (II) sulfat Ada dua perkataan Satu perkataan KAEDAH Penyulingan Memisahkan satu cecair daripada: (a) Larutanyang mengandungi bahan pelarut. Cth; airlaut (b) campurandua atau lebih jenis cecair yang mempunyaitakat didih berbeza Cth: Petroleum Penghabluran Memisahkan pepejaldaripada larutantepunya.(Larutanyang ada kuantitimaksimum bahan terlarut) Mengelakkanloncatan berlaku Melibatkanproses:  Pendidihan  kondensasi Menyejukkan dan mengkondensasikan wap..........kepada cecair.........
  7. 7. BAB 5 : TENAGA DAN PERUBAHAN KIMIA 1.1 Memahami perubahanfizik dan kimia 1.2 Menganalisa perubahan haba dalam tindakbalas kimia Perubahan fizik Perubahan kimia Tiada bahan baruterbentuk Bahan baru terbentuk Sifat bahan asaldan hasilsama Sifat bahan asaldan hasilberbeza Biasanya berbalik Biasanya tidak berbalik Biasanya memerlukan sedikittenaga Biasanya memerlukan banyak tenaga Jisim bahanasal danhasil sama Jisim bahanasal danhasil berbeza Contoh : Perubahan fizik Contoh 1. Peleburan dipanaskan Ais air 2. Pendidihan dipanaskan Air stim 3. Pemejalwapan dipanaskan Hablur iodin wap iodin 4. Keterlarutan Gula +air larutangula 5. Penghabluran Larutantepu kuprum sulfat hablur kuprum sulfat Perubahan Kimia Contoh 1. Pembakaranpita magnesium Magnesium + oksigen magnesium oksida 2. Pengaratan besi besi +oksigen besi oksida 3. Peneutralan Asid sulfurik + natrium hidroksida natrium sulfat + air 4. Penguraian Kuprum karbonat kuprum oksida + karbon dioksida Tindak balas Eksotermik Tindak balas Endotermik Tindak balas kimia yang membebaskan tenaga haba ke persekitaran Tindak balas kimia yang menyerap tenaga haba dari persekitaran Hasil tindakbalas lebihpanas daripada bahan asal Hasil tindakbalas lebihsejuk daripada bahan asal Contoh :  Pembakaran  Peneutralan  Pemelarutan bahankimia tertentu(kalsiumoksida)  Proses respirasi Contoh :  Melarutan bahan kimia tertentu (ammoniumklorida,kalium nitrat dalamair)  Penguraian  Peleburanbahan ProsesHaber : Eksotermik Menghasilkanammonia Faktor : 1. Suhu (450 –500oC) 2. Tekanan (200–250 atm) 3. Mangkin (Serbuk besi) #Mangkin : untuk mempercepatkan tindak balas Proses Sentuh : Penghasilan asid sulfuric Faktor : 1. Suhu (450 –500oC) 2. Tekanan (1 atm) 3. Mangkin (Vanadium(V) oksida) 1.3 Mensintesiskansiri kereaktifanlogam Tindak balas logam dengan air Tindak balas logam dengan asid Tindak balas logam dengan oksigen Logam yang sangat reaktif bertindak balas dengan air menghasilkan alkalidan gas hidrogen Logam yang reaktifbertindak balas denganasid menghasilkan garam dangas hidrogen Logam bertindak balas dengan oksigen dengan nyalaan yang berbeza menghasilkanlogamoksida Contoh : Natrium Natrium hidroksida + + Air Hidrogen Contoh : Zink Zink klorida + + Asid hidroklorik Hidrogen Contoh : Magnesium Magnesium Oksida + Oksigen #Bunyi hiss terhasildan warna penunjuk fenolftalein bertukar kepada merahjambu #Jumlah gelembung gas yang berbeza terhasil apabila logam berbeza digunakan #Kayu uji menyala terpadam dan bunyi‘pop’ dihasilkan apabila gas diuji #Nyalaanterang, baraan terang ataubaraan malap terhasil apabila logam yang reaktifatauyang kurang reaktifdigunakan 1.4 Mengaplikasikan sirikereaktifan logam Siri Kereaktifan Logam Kaedah Pengektrakan Logam Kalau Kalium Paling reaktif Kaedah Elektrolisis Nak Natrium Khawin Kalsium Mesti Magnesium Ada Aluminium Kadar KARBON Zakat Zink Kaedah Penurunan Karbon Fitrah Ferum(besi) Supaya Stanum(Timah) Perkahwinan Plumbum Kekal Kuprum Abadi Argentum(Perak) Akhirat Aurum(Emas) Paling kurang reaktif Pengekstrakan Aluminium (Kaedah Elektrolisis)  Aluminiumleburterhasildi katod  Gas oksigenterbebas di anod
  8. 8. Pengekstrakan Bijih Timah(KaedahPenurunanKarbon) 1.5 Memahami elektrolisis  Bijih timah (Timah oksida) dicampur dengan kok (karbon) dan batu kapur(Kalsium karbonat)  Batu kapurbertindak balas denganbendasing membentuk sanga  Timah oksida mengalami penurunan membentuk timah leburdangas karbon dioksida  Persamaanperkataan : Timah oksida Timah + + Karbon Gas karbon dioksida  Elektrolisis –proses penguraian sebatiankimia kepada juzuknya apabila arus elektrik mengalir melalui elektrolit  Perubahantenaga : Tenaga elektrik Tenaga kimia Penyaduran logam Anod : logam penyadur(semakin menipis) Katod : Objek yang disadur (semakinmenebal) Elektrolit: Larutangaram logampenyadur Kepentingan : Mengelakkan pengaratan dan menambahkecantikan #untuk mendapatkan penyaduran yang baik :  Gunakan elektrolityang cair  Gunakan arus elektrik yang kecil  Sentiasa memutarkan objek yang disadur Penulenanlogam Anod : kepinganlogamtaktulen(semakin menipis) Katod : kepingan logam tulen (Semakinmenebal) Elektrolit: Larutangaram logamyg ditulenkan 1.6 Memahami penghasilantenaga elektrik daripada tindak balas kimia Sel ringkas TerminalPositif –Logam yang kurang reaktif TerminalNegatif –Logamyang lebihreaktif Elektrolit: Larutangaram, berasid dan beralkali Contoh : cuka, jus oren,jus nanas, natrium klorida, larutanammonia danasid hidroklorik Pelbagai jenis sel, ciri dankegunaannya Sel kering Murah, ringan dan tidak boleh dicas semula Bateri lampu suluh danjam dinding Sel akumulatorasid plumbum Berat, mahaldanelektrolit mudah tumpah, boleh dicas semula dantahan lama Bateri kereta Sel alkali Tahan lebihlama daripada selkering, tidak boleh dicas semula Bateri kamera dan alatpermainan Sel Merkuri (Argentum oksida –zink) Ringan, kecil, tahanlama dan tidak boleh dicas semula Bateri jam tangan dan kalkulator Sel nikel kadmium Tahan lama, boleh dicas semula dan mahal Bateri telefon bimbit 1.7 Memahami tindak balas kimia yang berlaku dengan adanya cahaya Proses Fotosintesis : (KA GO)–Persamaan Perkataan Karbon dioksida +Air Cahaya matahari Glukosa +Oksigen Klorofil 1. Bahan kimia yang sensitifterhadapcahaya (fotosensitif/bahan peka cahaya ) perlu disimpam di dalam botolgelap. 2. Contoh bahanpeka cahaya ialahargentumbromida, argentum klorida dan hidrogenperoksida. 3. Apabila argentumbromida terdedah kepada cahaya, ia akanteruraimenjadi argentum dangas bromin. 4. Kesan cahaya terhadap kertas fototgrafi Kertas fotografi dilapisi olehlapisan argentum bromida, apabila kertas fotografi terdedah kepada cahaya argentum bromideakanteruraikepada argentum(warna kelabu/ hitam) dan wap bromin. Argentum bromida Cahaya Argentum +gas bromin Bijih timah Gas karbon dioksida Sanga
  9. 9. BAB 6 : TENAGA NUKLEAR 2.1 Memahami bahanradioaktif Bahan radioaktif ialah bahan yang mengandungiatom-atom dengan nukleus yang tidak stabil Ia cenderung mereput dan memancarkan sinaran radioaktif Contoh : a) Karbon-14 b) Kobalt-60 c) Iodin-131 d) Natrium-24 e) Fosforus-32 f) Uranium-235 Sinaran boleh dikesan dengan : a) tiub pembilang Geiger Muller(GM) b) dosimeter c) kebuk awan d) elektroskop Simbol Bahan Radioaktif: Pereputanradioaktif berlaku secara spontan dan rawak  Proses pereputan nukleus / radioaktif Sinaran radioaktif Alfa() Beta( ) Gama() Nukleus helium elektron Gelombang elektromagnet Bercas positif Bercas negatif Neutral / tiada cas 10% daripada halaju cahaya 90% daripada halaju cahaya Sama denganhalajucahaya Kuasa pengionan tinggi Kuasa pengionan sederhana Kuasa pengionan rendah Kuasa penembusanlemah dan dapat dihalang oleh sehelai kertas Kuasa penembusankuat dan dapat dihalang olehaluminiumsetebal5 mm Kuasa penembusanpaling kuat,hanya dapat dihalang oleh plumbumdan konkrit tebal Kesan medanElektrik 2.2 Memahami penggunaan tenaga nuklear dan kegunaanya Penghasilan tenaga nuklear : a) Proses pembelahannukleus Pembelahannukleus uranium-235 menghasilkan tenaga nuklear dan nukleus baru iaituBarium-141 danKripton-89 Penjanaan tenaga elektrik daripada tenaga nuklear : Perubahantenaga dalam penjanaan tenaga elektrik : (NHKE) b) Proses pelakurannucleus Nukleus deuterium bergabung dengan nukleus tritium menghasilkan tenaga dan nukleus baruiaitu helium Tenaga Nuklear Tenaga Haba Tenaga Kinetik Tenaga Elektrik Neutron Uranium-235 Kripton-89 Barium-141 Tenaga nuklear 3 Neutron
  10. 10. Kegunaan bahanradioaktif: 1. Bidang Pertanian - Karbon-14: mengesan lintasankarbon semasa proses fotosintesis - Fosforus-32: mengesan penyerapan baja oleh tumbuhan - Sinaran gama : memandulkan serangga perosak tanaman dan menghasilkan baka baru tumbuhanyang lebih bermutu 2. Bidang Perubatan - Kobalt-60: merawat penyakitkanser (membunuh sel-selkanser) - Iodin-131: mengesan kerosakan pada kelenjar tiroid - Natrium-24: mengesanpengaliran darahyang tidak normal - Sinaran gama : mensterilalat-alat pembedahandanbilikbedah 3. Bidang Arkeologi - Karbon-14: Menentukan usia artifak purba (Kaedah pentrarikhankarbon) 4. Bidang Perindustrian - Natrium-24: mengesankebocoran paip bawahtanah - Sinaran beta : menentukanketebalan kertas / plastic dankepingan - logam - Sinaran gama : mengawet makanan(membunuhmikroorganisma) Kesan buruk sinaran radioaktif: 1. Menyebabkan kanser 2. Menyebabkan penyakit leukemia 3. Menyebabkan mutasi gendan mutasi kromosom 4. Menyebabkan kecacatanfetus semasa dalam kandungan 5. Memusnahkan selbadandanmenyebabkan kerosakan organ Kegunaan tenaga nuklear : 1. Sebagai sumber tenaga alternatif 2. Menghasilkantenaga elektrik distesen janakuasa nuclear 3. Menggerakkan kapalselam/ kapalbesar dansatelit 2.3 Menyedarikeperluan mengendalikan bahanradioaktif dengancara yang betul Langkah-langkah keselamatandanperlindungandaripada kesanradioaktif: 1. Bahan radioaktif disimpamdalambekas plumbum/ konkrit tebal, ditanamjauh daripada kawasanperumahanatau ditanamdi dasar laut 2. Pekerja diloji nuklear memakaidosimeter (lencana fotografi) 3. Guna alat kawalan jauhuntuk mengendalikan bahanradioaktif 4. Memakaipakaian khas yang dilapisi kepingan plumbum. BAB 7 : CAHAYA, WARNA DAN PENGLIHATAN 3.1 Mensintesiskanpembentukan imej olehcermin satah dankanta 1. Imej yang dibentuk olehcermin satah 3. Imej yang dibentuk olehkanta cembung bergantung kepada jarak objek (u) Bil Jarak objek Rajah sinar Sifat imej Alat optik 1 u < f Maya, Tegak, Saiz lebih besar daripada objek Kanta pembesar/ kanta tangan 2 u=f Tiada imej Lampu sorot 3 2f<u<f Nyata, songsang, Saiz lebih besar daripada objek Mikroskop, projektor slaid 4 u=2f Nyata, Songsang, Sama saiz dengan objek Mesin fotostat 5 u>2f Nyata, Songsang, Saiz lebih kecil daripada objek kamera Istilah Optik 2. Imej yang dibentuk oleh kantacekung : maya, tegak dan saizlebih kecil drp objek
  11. 11. 3.2 Mensintesiskanpembentukan imej olehalatan optic Periskop 1. Digunakan untuk melihat objek yang berada di belakang halangan. 2. Berfungsi atas prinsipbahawa cahayadapat dipantulkan oleh cermin satah atau prismakaca. 3. Kegunaan:  Askar di dalam kubu untukmelihat musuh  Dalam kapalselamuntuk melihatmusuhyang ada dipermukaan laut. 4. Sifat Imej: maya, tegak dan samasaizdengan objek Teleskop 1. Digunakan untuk melihat objek jauh. 2. Menghasilkanimej akhir maya, songsang dan lebih besar Mikroskop 1. Digunakan untuk melihat objekyang seni. 2. Menghasilkanimej akhir maya,songsang dan lebihbesar KantaPembesar 1. Digunakan untuk melihat objekkecil kerana kanta itu 2. menghasilkan imej maya, tegak dan lebih besar Struktur Mata Manusia Pengawalan kuantiti cahayayang memasuki mata Pemfokusan Cahayaoleh Mata 1. Pemfokusan imej keatas retina dibantu olehototsilia dan ligamentgantung 2. Kebolehan mata memfokus imejpada retina disebut akomodasi. 3. Untuk memfokus imej pada retina , kanta mata menjadinipis atau tebal Dalam keadaan terang Saiz anak mata mengeciluntuk mengelakkan terlalubanyak cahaya memasuki mata, Iris menjadibesar Dalam keadaan gelap Saiz anak mata membesar Supaya lebih banyak cahaya boleh memasuki mata, Iris menjadi kecil. Melihat objek dekat Apabila melihat objek dekat, otot silia akan mengecut danmenyebabkan ligamengantung menjadi kendur Kantamenjadi tebal Melihat objek jauh Apabila melihat objek jauh,ototsilia akan mengendur danmenyebabkan ligamen gantung menjadi menegang Kantaditarik menjadi nipis KameraLubang Jarum 1. Berfungsi berdasarkanprinsipbahawa cahayabergerak mengikut satu garis lurus 2. Imej nyata, songsang,saiz lebih kecil 3. Imej yang terbentuk diatas skrin bergantung kepada : (a) saiz lubang jarum (c) jarak skrin darilubang jarum (b) jarak objek darilubang jarum (d) bilangan lubang jarum 4. Jika kantacembung diletakkan dihadapan kamera yang mempunyai banyak lubang jarumdidapatihanya satu imej yang terbentuk sebab kantacembung akan menumpukan cahayake satu titik. KameraBerkanta Persamaan AntaraKameraBerkantadengan Mata Bil Struktur Fungsi Mata Kamera 1 Iris Diafragma Mengawaljumlah cahaya masuk 2 Anak Mata Bukaan Membenarkan cahaya masuk 3 Kanta mata Kanta cembung Memfokus cahaya ke lapisan peka cahaya 4 Retina Filem Lapisan yang peka kepada cahaya dan tempat pembentukan imej 5 Koroid Dinding dalam bercat hitam Elak pantulan cahaya yang boleh menyebabkanimej kabur Perbezaan antaramatadan kamera Mata Kamera Kanta adalahkenyal Kanta adalahkeras Jarak fokus bolehdiubah Jarak fokus adalah tetap Pemfokusan dilakukandengan mengubah ketebalan kanta Pemfokusan dilakukan dengan mengubahjarak antara kanta dengan filem Imej yang terbentuk sementara Imej yang terbentuk kekal Kanta cembung: Memfokus sinar cahaya ke atas filem Diafragma: Mengawaljumlah cahaya masuk@ Mengawalsaiz bukaan Bukaan Benar cahaya masuk Gelang pemfokus: Ubah jarak antara kanta dengan filem Pengatup: Mengawal tempoh cahaya masuk Filem Untuk pembentukan imej Sifat Imej: nyata songsang saiz lebih kecil daripada objek
  12. 12. 3.3 Menganalisa penyebarancahaya 3.4 Menganalisa penyerakan cahaya 1. Penyebarancahaya ialah proses pengasingancahaya putihkepada juzuk- juzuk warnanya 2. Alur yang dibentuk olehtujuh warna disebut spektrum cahaya putih (warna Pelangi –Merah, Jingga,Kuning,Hijau, Biru,Indigo,Ungu) (Mamak Jual Kacang Hijau Balik IndiaUtara) 3. Penggabungan spektrumuntuk membentukcahaya putih 4. Contoh fenomena ialah pembentukan Pelangi:  Disebabkanoleh penyebaran cahayaoleh titisan air dalamudara.  Adalah spekturm cahaya matahari yang besar dilangit  Pelangidapat dilihat apabila seseorang membelakangi matahari selepas hujan/hujan gerimis 1. Penyerakancahaya ialahkeadaan di manawarna-warnadalam cahaya dipesongkan dari arah asalnyaoleh zarah-zarah seperti gas, habuk, debu dan wap di atmosfera 2. Cahaya merah kurang diserakkan keranajarak gelombangnyapanjang 3. Cahaya biru,indigodan ungu paling banyak. Tetapi cahayaindigo dan ungu diserap olehatmosfera. 4. Contoh fenomena ialah Fenomenakebiruan langit padawaktu siang dan Fenomenakemerahan langitpadawaktu senja. Fenomenakebiruan langit Fenomenakemerahan langit Lapisan atmosfera nipis (jarak lebih dekat) Lapisan atmosfera tebal (Jarak lebih jauh) Cahaya birudiserakkandalam atmosfera Cahaya birudiserakkanmenjauhi bumi Cahaya merahtidak diserakkan Cahaya merahdiserakkanke bumi 3.5 Menganalisa penambahan danpenolakan cahaya berwarna Penambahan cahayaberwarna Warnaprimer : Merah,Biru, Hijau WarnaSekunder : Magenta,Sian,Kuning Magenta =Merah +Biru Ma Rah Ru Sian =Hijau +Biru Sian Ja Ru Kuning =Hijau +Merah Ning Ja Rah Warnapelengkap : Menghasilkanwarna putih Sian +Merah Magenta +Hijau Kuning +Biru Penolakan cahayaberwarna Penapis warna : bahan lutsinar yang membenarkan cahaya tertentumelaluinya Jenis penapis Warnapenapis Warnacahaya yang boleh melaluinya Penapis primer Merah Merah Hijau Hijau Biru Biru Penapis sekunder Magenta Magenta, merah, biru Sian Sian, hijau, biru Kuning Kuning, hijau, merah 3.6 Mengaplikasikan prinsip penolakancahaya berwarna untuk menerangkan kehadiranobjek berwarna. Objek berwarna 1. Objek yang berwarna primer memantulkan hanya warnanya sendiridan menyerap semua warna yang lain. 2. Objek yang berwarna sekunder akan memantulkan warnanya sendiridan warna-warna primeryang membentuk warnanya. 3. Objek kelihatan putih kerana ia memantulkan semua cahaya putih. 4. Objek kelihatan hitamkerana ia menyerap semua cahaya. 3.7 Menganalisa kesanpencampuranpigmen 3.8 Menilaikepentingan warna dalam kehidupan harian Pencampuran Pigmen 1. Pigmen : bahanberwarna. 2. Kegunaan: untuk mewarnakan catdanbahan pencelup. 3. Proses pencampuranwarna adalahproses penolakan cahaya. 4. Warna yang terhasil daripada pencampurandua pigmen ialah warna yang dipantulkan oleh kedua-dua pigmen. Pigmen Hasil Campuran Merah +Biru Ungu Merah +Kuning Jingga Biru + Kuning Hijau Merah +Biru +Kuning Hitam Kepentingan warnadalam kehidupan 1. Pendawaian palam 3-pin Jenisdawai Warna Dawai hidup Perang Dawai neutral Biru Dawai bumi Jaluran kuning dan hijau 2. Kawalan Lalu lintas Warna Petunjuk Merah Berhenti Kuning Bersedia untuk berhenti Hijau Berjalan 3. Percetakan  Warna yang digunakanmagenta, sian, kuning dan hitam  Setiap gambardicetak sebanyak empat kalidengan menggunakan empat platiaitu (mengikuturutan) kuning, magenta, sian dan hitam  Warna hitam untuk menjadikan gambar kelihatan lebih tajam. Kepentingan WarnaKepadaHaiwan Kepentingan WarnakepadaTumbuhan Penyamaran–sesumpah bertukar warna mengikut warna persekitaran Pendebungaan –ranggipada bunga berwarna-warniuntuk menarik perhatian haiwanAmaran –katak beracun berwarna merah Peragaan –burung jantan memperagakan warna buluyang cantik Menarik perhatian pasangan–burung merak jantan mengembangkanekornya untuk menarik perhatian pasangan 1: pembiasan 2: pantulandalam penuh 3: pembiasan
  13. 13. BAB 8 : BAHAN KIMIA DALAM PERINDUSTRIAN 1.1 Memahami sifat sifat aloi dankegunaannya dalam industri 1.3 Menganalisa kesanpembuangan bahansisa industri terhadapalamsekitar.  Pengaloian ialah proses pencampuran satu jenis logamdengan yang lain atau dengan karbon  Aloi ialah hasilpencampuran daripada pengaloian  Sifat aloi: keras, kuat dan tahan kakisan  Tujuan Pengaloian :  Menambahkan kekerasan  Membaikirupa bentuk logam  Mencegahkakisan atau pengaratan Duralumin = Aluminium +Kuprum+Magnesium+ Mangan Min Al Ku MaMan Keluli =Besi +Karbon Li Be Kar Gangsa =Kuprum +Timah Sa Ku Ti Loyang =Kuprum+Zink Yang Ku Zi Piuter =Timah+Antimoni+Kuprum Ter Ti An Ku Kuprunikel =Kuprum +Nikel Susunan atom dalamlogamtulen Logam tulen adalahlembutdan kurang kuatkerana lapisan atom logam tulen mudah menggelongsor di atas satu sama lain.apabila dikenakan daya Susunan atom dalamaloi Aloi adalahkerasdan kuat Kerana atom asing dalam logam tulen mencegah atom-atom logam tulen daripadamenggelongsor diatas satu sama lain Perbezaan antara aloidan logamtulen Aloi Logam tulen Lebih keras Lebih lembut Lebih tahan kakisan Tidak tahan kakisan Lebih kuat Tidak kuat Mengandungiatomasing Tidak mengandungiatomasing Aloi Komposisi Sifat Khas Kegunaan Duralumin Aluminium 95% Kuprum 4% Magnesium 1% Mangan Ringan, kuat dan tahan kakisan Pesawatterbang Keluli Besi 99% Kabon 1% Keras, kuat Rangka bangunan, jambatan, kereta api Gangsa Kuprum 80% Timah 20% Tidak berkarat dan keras Pingat dan hiasan Loyang Kuprum 70% Zink 30% Kuat, berkilat dan mudah dikerjakan Alat muzik, loceng , tombol pintu Piuter Timah 89% Antimoni 7% Plumbum 2% Kuprum 2% Teguh, berkilat, tahan kakisan Barangan perhiasan sepertibekas dan pingat Kuprunikel Kuprum 75% Nikel 25% Kuat , berkilat Duit syiling Punca Kesan Pembakaran bahan api fosil Sulfur dioksidadan nitrogen dioksida  Gas berasid  Mengakis sistemrespirasidanmerosakkantisu menyebabkanpenyakitseperti bronchitis  Melarut dalamair hujan membentuk hujan asid yang mengakis bangunan,monumen , menyebabkan tanah tidak subur danmembunuhhidupanakuatik Karbon monoksoda  Gas beracun  dalam kuantitikecilmenyebabkansakit kepala  dalam kuantitibanyak –maut  berpadu denganhemoglobinmenyebabkanhemoglobin tidak boleh mengangkutoksigen , boleh membawa maut Karbon dioksida  Gas yang menyebabkan kesan rumah hijau yang seterusnya menyebabkanpemanasan global dan perubahan cuaca Jelaga  Menyebabkan jerebu- menghalang pemandangandan menyebabkanpenyakitseperti batuk, asma dan bronkitis Pembuangan sisa radioaktif  Sinaran alfa, beta dangama menyebabkankemandulan, kecacatan fetus, mutasi dankanser  Dos yang besar- maut Pembuangan bahan sisa industri pertanian Baja kimiayang berlebihan  Baja kimia seperti fosfatdan nitrat larutdalam air dan mengalirkan kedalam kolam menyebabkaneutrofikasi Pestisid  Setengahadalah beracun dantidakterbiodegradasikan  Terkumpul dalamtumbuhan danhaiwan  Seterusnya racunterkumpul dalam badanmanusia jika tumbuhan/haiwanitudimakan Sisa kelapasawit  Seperti kulit, buah, hampas sabut & minyakyg tertumpah  Sisa jika dibakar secara terbuka, mencemarkan udara  Sisa jika dibuang ke dalamair, menutup permukaan air dan menghalang oksigen dari udara melarutdalamair dan ini menyebabkankematian hidupan akuatik Sisa getah  Air getah daripada pemprosesangetah serta bahan kimia sepertiammonia danasid menyebabkan pencemaran air  Sisa getah organikdiurai olehbakteria dalam airdan membebaskan gas ammonia dan hidrogen sulfida yang berbau sangat busuk dan menyebabkan kematian hidupan akuatik Sisa bahan kimia Asid dan alkali  Menyebabkan perubahan pHair  Yang dibuang ke dalamsungat ataulaut menjadikan air tidak sesuai untukhidupanakuatik Logam berat  Plumbum menganggu fungsi sistemsarafdan menyebabkan hipertensi  Merkuri menyebabkan penyakit minamata  Kadmiummerosakkan ginjaldan peparu  Nikel menyebabkan kanser peparu 1.2 Menganalisa penghasilandanpenggunaanammonia dalam industri Sifat ammonia 1. Gas tidak berwarna 2. Sangat larut dalam air 3. Berbau sengit 4. Kurang tumpat daripada udara 5. bersifat alkali Kegunaan Ammonium dalam kehidupan harian 1. baja (ammonium nitrat, urea) 2. bahan pencuci 3. asid nitrik 4. elektrolitsel kering 5. pewarna dan cat 6. agen penyejuk 7. nilon 8. mencegah penggumpalan lateks Baja : 1. Ammonia +Asid Nitrik  Ammoniumnitrat 2. Ammonia +Asid Sulfurik  Ammoniumsulfat 3. Ammonia +Asid Fosforik Ammonium fosfat 4. Ammonia +Asid hidroklorik  Ammoniumklorida Penghasilan ammoniasecaraindustri  Nama proses: ProsesHaber  Faktor yang mempengaruhi penghasilan ammonia:  Suhu: 4500 C hingga5500 C : Terlalu tinggi –menguraikan molekul ammoniakepadagas hidrogen dan oksigen : Terlalu rendah –melambatkan penghasilan ammonia  Tekanan : 220 –250 atmosfera  Mangkin: serbuk besi/ferum (mempercepat tindak balas)   Pembuatan Urea Nitrogen +Hidrogen ammonia Ammonia+karbon dioksida urea+air

