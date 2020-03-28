Successfully reported this slideshow.
Evictions in Harris County Twenty years of data March 27, 2019 1+ Houston Housing Collaborative
Your hosts 2+ Houston Housing Collaborative Lori Pampilo Harris Executive Director Houston Housing Collaborative Jeff Reic...
About the Houston Housing Collaborative ● HHC is a collective of housing practitioners, organizations and individuals who ...
About January Advisors ● Data science consulting ﬁrm based in Houston. ● Specializes in public and non-proﬁt sector client...
What we’ll cover today ● A history of eviction case activity since 1999 ● Bad data leads to bad conclusions ● Data about t...
What are these extra cases? ● We suspect they aren’t new, only newly recorded started in 2016. ● After reviewing sample ca...
We replicated their approach with fresh data 15+ Houston Housing Collaborative
Eviction Pause ● Across Texas, evictions trials, hearings, and other proceedings have been halted. ● Cases can still be ﬁl...
Cases are still getting ﬁled 17+ Houston Housing Collaborative
What if we need to extend this pause? 18+ Houston Housing Collaborative ● More people could get counted in Census 2020. ● ...
Questions we’re thinking about ● How can renters meet rent obligations if they are unemployed? ● How can landlords meet th...
How can we work with what we already have? 21+ Houston Housing Collaborative
Thank you! Lori Pampilo Harris lori.harris@houstonhousingcollaborative.org Jeff Reichman jeff@januaryadvisors.com 22+ Hous...
23+ Houston Housing Collaborative Construct a series of URLs
24+ Houston Housing Collaborative Loop through the URLs
25+ Houston Housing Collaborative Evictions case dataset (columns 71 - 76 added during transformation)
×