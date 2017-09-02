κ
ΟΔΗΓΙΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΤΡΟΧΟ ΤΩΝ ΓΡΑΜΜΑΤΩΝ Εκτυπώνουμε τις διαφάνειες με το γράμμα που μας ενδιαφέρει. Αν θέλουμε, πλαστικοποιούμ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσκολίες και για τα παιδιά του νηπιαγωγείου. (http://blogs.sch.gr/epapadi/)

9 views

Published on

Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσκολίες και για τα παιδιά του νηπιαγωγείου.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
9
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Τροχός Γραμμάτων.Παιχνίδι και φύλλα εργασίας για τα παιδιά της πρώτης δημοτικού, για τα παιδιά με μαθησιακές και άλλες δυσκολίες και για τα παιδιά του νηπιαγωγείου. (http://blogs.sch.gr/epapadi/)

  1. 1. κ
  2. 2. ΟΔΗΓΙΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΤΡΟΧΟ ΤΩΝ ΓΡΑΜΜΑΤΩΝ Εκτυπώνουμε τις διαφάνειες με το γράμμα που μας ενδιαφέρει. Αν θέλουμε, πλαστικοποιούμε. Η χρωματιστή εκδοχή είναι έτοιμη, ενώ η ασπρόμαυρη προσφέρεται για να τη χρωματίσουν τα παιδιά. Κόβουμε γύρω από το πλαίσιο. Τοποθετούμε πάνω τον τροχό εικόνας και γράμματος και κάτω τον τροχό των πέντε εικόνων. Στερεώνουμε με ένα διπλόκαρφο. Περιστρέφουμε και βοηθάμε τα παιδιά να εξοικειωθούν με τις λέξεις που αρχίζουν από το ανάλογο γράμμα που διδάσκουμε. Παροτρύνουμε να μας πουν κι άλλες δικές τους. Τα παιδιά μπορούν να γράψουν τις λέξεις εστίασης σε ένα φύλλο εργασίας, με ή χωρίς την εικόνα, ανάλογα με τις ικανότητες τους. Στα σημεία δυσκολίας τα καθοδηγούμε να συμβουλευτούν το παιδαγωγικό υλικό της τάξης (καρτέλες, παραμύθια, εικόνες, λεζάντες, βιβλία μαθητή, πίνακα, κ.τ.λ.). Όσα δυσκολεύονται βοηθούνται από τον διπλανό τους ή από εμάς. Ενθαρρύνουμε να γράψουν και γράμματα που δεν έχουν μάθει ακόμα. Στόχος μας είναι να ζωγραφίσουν το άγνωστο γράμμα και όχι απαραίτητα να το «μάθουν». Αφήνουμε τα παιδιά να το «στολίσουν» με ελεύθερη ζωγραφιά, η οποία μπορεί να περιέχει ιδέες λέξεων με το γράμμα που μαθαίνουν τη συγκεκριμένη ημέρα. Τέλος, συγκεντρώνουμε τα φύλλα εργασίας όλων ανεξαιρέτως των παιδιών και τα βιβλιοδένουμε. Τοποθετούμε τα βιβλιαράκια σε χώρο προσβάσιμο, για να αισθάνονται τη χαρά της ομαδικής δημιουργίας αλλά και της ανατροφοδότησης. Δραστηριότητα που απευθύνεται σε όλα τα παιδιά και που θα τη λατρέψουν. ΚΑΛΗ ΔΥΝΑΜΗ

×