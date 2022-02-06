Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Amazon CloudSearch is a search service that is completely controlled. It's easy to set up, use, and it's a cost-
effective search option. The fundamental text search engine of Amazon CloudSearch is Apache Solr. Full-text search, faceted search, real-time indexing, dynamic clustering, database integration, NoSQL
capabilities, and productive document handling are all supported by it.