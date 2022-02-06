Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Amazon Kinesis Data Streams is a scalable, long-lasting, and low-cost streaming data solution from
Amazon. Kinesis Data Streams can gather terabytes of data every second from tens of thousands of
sources, including internet clickstreams, database event streams, financial transactions, social media
feeds, IT logs, and location-tracking events. Real-time dashboards, real-time anomaly detection, and
dynamic pricing are all possible with the collected data, which is available in milliseconds.