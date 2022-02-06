Amazon Kinesis Data Streams is a scalable, long-lasting, and low-cost streaming data solution from

Amazon. Kinesis Data Streams can gather terabytes of data every second from tens of thousands of

sources, including internet clickstreams, database event streams, financial transactions, social media

feeds, IT logs, and location-tracking events. Real-time dashboards, real-time anomaly detection, and

dynamic pricing are all possible with the collected data, which is available in milliseconds.