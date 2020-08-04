Psychiatria lek

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1) LEK zawiera 14 pytań z psychiatrii 2) Dodatkowo pojawiają się pytania z Ustawy o Ochronie Zdrowia Psychicznego wchodząc...
5 cech urojeń Urojenia fałszywe chorobowe Oczywiste (dla chorego) Niekorygowalne wyobcowujące Niezgodne z sądami innych – ...
Przyjęcie do szpitala psychiatrycznego bez zgody w trybie natychmiastowym – art. 23 Sytuacja Analiza Czy można zastosować ...
Fobie specyficzne (swoiste) Nieadekwatny (nadmierny) lęk wobec stosunkowo zwykłych przedmiotów/sytuacji • Podręcznik "Psyc...
Zaburzenia rozwoju psychologicznego (F80-F89)
Zaburzenia rozwoju psychologicznego (F80-F89) Cechy ogólne: 1) Początek zawsze w okresie niemowlęctwa lub dzieciństwa - - ...
Całościowe zaburzenia rozwojowe - autyzm 1) Objawy PRZED 3 rokiem życia 2) Zakłócenie ekspresji i rozumienia języka - - - ...
Całościowe zaburzenia rozwojowe - autyzm 1) Objawy zwykle widoczne PO 3 roku życia 2) Zaburzenie kontaktów społecznych 3) ...
Zaburzenia zachowania i emocji rozpoczynające się zwykle w dzieciństwie i w wieku młodzieńczym (F90- F98)
Zaburzenia hiperkinetyczne (zespoły nadpobudliwości ruchowej) 1) Początek objawów NIE PÓŹNIEJ NIŻ w 7 roku życia 2) Objawy...
Zatrucia w psychiatrii* Substanc ja Objawy zatrucia Dodatkowa diagnostyka Dekontaminacja Odtrutka Leczenie objawowe Benzod...
Zespół serotoninowy (serotoninergiczny) Przyczyny •Przyjęcie kliku (więcej niż 2) leków serotoninowych (np. SSRI i MAOI) •...
Złośliwy zespół neuroleptyczny (hipertermia) Przyczyny •Podaż neuroleptyków (w ciągu pierwszych 30 dni) •Dotyczy 1% pacjen...
Budowa psychiki wg Freuda Id • Popędy • Impulsy Superego • Moralność • Zasady • Kultura EGO • Świadome • Scala i wyważa Id...
Inne zespoły w psychiatrii c.d. Nazwa zespołu Definicja Uwagi Zespół Munchausena Pacjent udaje objawy wielokrotnie, bez ja...
Przydatne pojęcia Definicja Przykład Agrawacja Wyolbrzymianie objawów choroby (jakieś objawy istnieją). Celem jest osiągni...
Częstość występowania wybranych zaburzeń psychicznych 0.00% 10.00% 20.00% 30.00% 40.00% 50.00% 60.00% 70.00% Częstość wyst...
  1. 1. 1) LEK zawiera 14 pytań z psychiatrii 2) Dodatkowo pojawiają się pytania z Ustawy o Ochronie Zdrowia Psychicznego wchodzące liczbowo w skład 10 pytań z bioetyki i prawa medycznego 3) W ostatnich latach treść wielu pytań z psychiatrii była układana z tabel w podręczniku „Psychiatria”, a przede wszystkim z ramek „Pamiętaj!”
  2. 2. 5 cech urojeń Urojenia fałszywe chorobowe Oczywiste (dla chorego) Niekorygowalne wyobcowujące Niezgodne z sądami innych – prowokujące do odrzucenia chorego Nie ma możliwości przekonać chorego by zmienił zdanie Nieprawdziwe dla danej rzeczywistości w danej kulturze Nie ma fizjologicznych urojeń
  3. 3. Przyjęcie do szpitala psychiatrycznego bez zgody w trybie natychmiastowym – art. 23 Sytuacja Analiza Czy można zastosować przyjęcie z art. 23 UoOZP? Pacjent ze schizofrenią i cukrzycą insulinoniezależną został pouczony przez diabetologa, że nie wolno mu jeść słodyczy, ale on robi to, bo nakazuje mu to „głos zmarłej matki”. Choroba psychiczna? – Jest Zagrożenie dla zdrowia chorego? – Jest Związek między chorobą psychiczną a zagrożeniem? – jest Zagrożenie dla życia chorego? – Nie ma Nie Pacjent ze schizofrenią i cukrzycą typu pierwszego odmawia przyjmowania insuliny z powodu przekonania, że jest to trucizna. Choroba psychiczna? – Jest Zagrożenie dla życia chorego? – JEST Związek między chorobą psychiczną a zagrożeniem? – jest TAK Pacjentka z ciężką depresją, jedyna opiekunka swej matki z głębokim otępieniem zapomina podawać jej niezbędne leki Choroba psychiczna? – Jest Zagrożenie dla zdrowia innej osoby? – Jest Związek między chorobą psychiczną a zagrożeniem? – jest TAK Pacjentka z ciężką manią, jedyna opiekunka swej matki z głębokim otępieniem i cukrzycą podaje przypadkowe dawki insuliny bo uważa, że ma zdolność intuicyjnego obliczania dawki Choroba psychiczna? – Jest Zagrożenie dla zdrowia (i życia) innej osoby? – Jest Związek między chorobą psychiczną a zagrożeniem? – jest TAK
  4. 4. Fobie specyficzne (swoiste) Nieadekwatny (nadmierny) lęk wobec stosunkowo zwykłych przedmiotów/sytuacji • Podręcznik "Psychiatria" odsyła nas do strony: http://www.phobialist.com/ Objawy mogą przypominać napad panicznego lęku i występować zarówno w kontakcie z danym przedmiotem/sytuacją jak i podczas wyobrażania sobie go Charakterystyczną cechą wszystkich fobii specyficznych jest lękowe unikanie Hemofobia - jedyna fobia w której zachodzi mobilizacja układu przywspółczulnego a nie współczulnego. Efektem może być omdlenie. Jest to prawdopodobnie fobia uwarunkowana ewolucyjnie służyć ochronie po zranieniu się. Leczenie: głównie psychoterapia (CBT, w tym terapia ekspozycyjna), można rozważyć SSRI/SNRI w wypadku fobii, których przedmioty są bardzo powszechne (np. nyktofobia - lęk przed ciemnością albo klaustrofobia - lęk przed zamkniętymi pomieszczeniami)
  5. 5. Zaburzenia rozwoju psychologicznego (F80-F89)
  6. 6. Zaburzenia rozwoju psychologicznego (F80-F89) Cechy ogólne: 1) Początek zawsze w okresie niemowlęctwa lub dzieciństwa - - - - - > Nie można rozpoznać ADHD lub autyzmu u osoby, u której objawy pojawiły się w adolescencji lub w życiu dorosłym (ale już tak gdy upewnimy się, że objawy są od dzieciństwa ale wizyta u lekarza się „opóźniła”) 2) Upośledzenie lub opóźnienie rozwoju funkcji związanych z dojrzewaniem OUN - - - - > najczęściej zaburzenia zdolności językowych, wzrokowo-przestrzennych, koordynacji ruchowej 3) Stały przebieg bez remisji i nawrotów - - - - -> podstawowe objawy nigdy nie znikają, ale mogą się okresowo zaostrzać (np. pogorszenia u osób z zaburzeniami ze spektrum autyzmu częściej pojawiają się przy zmianach szkoły)
  7. 7. Całościowe zaburzenia rozwojowe - autyzm 1) Objawy PRZED 3 rokiem życia 2) Zakłócenie ekspresji i rozumienia języka - - - > utrata kontaktów z otoczeniem 3) Wybiórcze przywiązanie społeczne 4) Brak zdolności do symbolicznej zabawy 5) Stopniowa izolacja od świata zewnętrznego 6) Utrata kontaktu niewerbalnego (kontakt wzrokowy, gesty, mimika) 7) Wykształcenie stereotypowych zachowań 8) Potrzeba zachowania identyczności otoczenia 9) Wybiórcze interesowanie się detalami przedmiotów 10) Częste współwystępowanie zachowań agresywnych i autoagresywnych, natręctw By łatwiej zapamiętać wyobraź sobie pacjenta. Np..: chłopiec 6-letni, używający kilku słów, które rozumie jedynie matka, bardzo do niej przywiązany, wpada w złość gdy matka znika, nie patrzy w oczy, nie jest zainteresowany badaniem lekarskim, obdarowany samochodzikiem nie jeździ nim jak po drodze tylko wącha i liże. Leczenie: nieznane leczenie przyczynowe. Leczy się objawowo (neuroleptyki 2. gen w agresji, SSRI w OCD) głównie oddziaływania psychologiczne i rehabilitacyjne
  8. 8. Całościowe zaburzenia rozwojowe - autyzm 1) Objawy zwykle widoczne PO 3 roku życia 2) Zaburzenie kontaktów społecznych 3) Zamknięcie we własnym świecie, 4) Brak zakłócenia rozwoju mowy (to różnicuje z autyzmem dziecięcym) 5) Trudności w kontaktach z rówieśnikami 6) Nieumiejętność wyrażania emocji, 7) Słaba koordynacja ruchowa 8) Przesadna intelektualizacja By łatwiej zapamiętać wyobraź sobie pacjenta. Np..: mężczyzna 22 letni, student medycyny, jeden przyjaciel z koła naukowego, na wigilii grupowej zapytany o smak barszczu ugotowanego przez koleżankę mówi, że gotowanie buraków niszczy zdrowotne antocyjany – koleżanka płacze a on pyta czy coś jej wpadło do oka. Przy wręczaniu prezentów zahacza nogą o choinkę, która upada.
  9. 9. Zaburzenia zachowania i emocji rozpoczynające się zwykle w dzieciństwie i w wieku młodzieńczym (F90- F98)
  10. 10. Zaburzenia hiperkinetyczne (zespoły nadpobudliwości ruchowej) 1) Początek objawów NIE PÓŹNIEJ NIŻ w 7 roku życia 2) Objawy minimum 6 miesięcy 3) Brak uwagi prowadzący do nieprzystosowania (np. ”głupie” błędy na kartkówkach, rozprasza go mucha w klasie, pomija etapy w instrukcjach, gubi przedmioty itp..) 4) Nadmierna aktywność (np. wiercenie się na krześle, ruszanie nogami, na spotkaniu wstaje, chodzi, bawi się w hałaśliwy sposób, wspina się na meble, nie reaguje na reprymendę) 5) Impulsywność (np. w zabawie krzyczy, wybucha, uderza rówieśników) 6) Objawy nie tylko w jednej sytuacji (nie tylko w szkole albo nie tylko w domu) Leczenie: 1) Oddziaływania psychologiczne (terapia poznawczo-behawioralna) 2) Farmakoterapia (metylofenidat/atomoksetyna – opisane w części dotyczącej farmakoterapii)
  11. 11. Zatrucia w psychiatrii* Substanc ja Objawy zatrucia Dodatkowa diagnostyka Dekontaminacja Odtrutka Leczenie objawowe Benzodiazepi ny i leki „z” • Objawy zahamowania OUN: spowolnienie, senność, śpiączka • Wąskie źrenice • Niewyraźna mowa • Zaburzenia równowagi • Dyskinezy • Ataksja • BDZ w moczu • Badania toksykologiczne na inne substancje (często zatrucia są mieszane) • Płukanie żołądka do 1 godziny od połknięcia • Flumazenil • Kontrola parametrów życiowych Trójpierścieni owe leki przeciwdepre syjne (TLPD) • Zaburzenia OUN: senność, dezorientacja, zaburzenia świadomości, śpiączka • Zaburzenia krążenia: tachykardia, hipotensja, śmiertelne zaburzenia rytmu i przewodzenia • Objawy zespołu antycholinergicznego: omamy, splątanie, pobudzenie oraz rozszerzenie źrenic, częstoskurcz, rozszerzenie naczyń obwodowych, suchość skóry i śluzówek, hipertermia, zatrzymanie moczu i perystaltyki jelit • Charakterystyczne jest szybkie narastanie objawów w ciągu kilku godzin od przyjęcia TLPD • EKG! (QRS > 100 ms) • Poziom TLPD w moczy/surowicy • Płukanie żołądka do 1 godziny od połknięcia i podanie węgla aktywowanego • Wodorowęglan sodu przy QRS >100ms • Leczenie w OIOM Węglan litu • U osób leczonych przewlekle toksyczność i objawy są mniejsze • Ostre zatrucie: nudności, wymioty, biegunka, drgawki, zaburzenia elektrolitowe w EKG spłaszczenie lub odwrócenie T • Zatrucie przewlekłe: drżenie mięśniowe, zespół SILENT: nieustępujące objawy móżdżkowe, objawy pozapiramidowe, otępienie, ślepota, moczówka prosta nerkowa • Pomiar stężenia litu w surowicy (>2 mmol/l=poważne zagrożenie) • Płukanie żołądka do 1 godziny od połknięcia • Nie ma • Stosować hemodializę • Nawadnianie i kontrola gospodarki elektrolitowej *na podstawie: Szczeklik, Gajewski, Interna Szczeklika 2017 – podręcznik chorób wewnętrznych, Medycyna Praktyczna, Kraków 2017
  12. 12. Zespół serotoninowy (serotoninergiczny) Przyczyny •Przyjęcie kliku (więcej niż 2) leków serotoninowych (np. SSRI i MAOI) •Lek przeciwdepresyjny + tramadol •Stymulanty: amfetamina, dopalacze Objawy •Nadpobudliwość nerowow-mięśniowa: wzmożenie odruchów, objaw Babińskiego obustronny, mioklonie, drżenie, sztywność •Wzmożenie układu współczulnego: gorączka, tachykardia, pocenie •Zaburzenia świadomości Rozpoznanie i różnicowanie •(Istnieją kryteria wg Huntera) •Różnicować ze złośliwym zespołem neuroleptycznym w którym objawy narastają stosunkowo powoli (dni/tygodnie), w zesp. serot. gwałtownie Leczenie •Objawowe: monitorowanie w OIOM, sedacja benzodiazepinami, unikać unieruchomienia - izometryczne skurcze mięśni nasilają kwasicę i hipertermię, leki przeciwgorączkowe nieskuteczne, nie stosować neuroleptyków •Leczenie swoiste: cyproheptadyna – lek przeciwhistaminowy i przeciwserotoninowy Powikłania •Rabdomioliza •Ostra niewydolność wielonarządowa wielonarządowa •Zespół DIC
  13. 13. Złośliwy zespół neuroleptyczny (hipertermia) Przyczyny •Podaż neuroleptyków (w ciągu pierwszych 30 dni) •Dotyczy 1% pacjentów leczonych neuroleptykami (wg Gałeckiego/Szulc, wg Szczeklika 0,2%) •Wywołany blokadą dopaminową w prążkowiu Objawy •Podwyższenie temp. ciała (często > 41 st. C) •Głębokie zaburzenia świadomości •Tachykardia •Hiperwentylacja •Hipotensja •Sztywność mięśni •Objawy pozapiramidowe •Wzmożona potliwość, nietrzymanie moczu •W badaniach lab: wzrost CK (rabdomioliza), mioglobinuria Różnicowanie •Hipertermia złośliwa •Alkoholowy Zespół Abstynencyjny •Zespół serotoninowy •Udar cieplny •Nadczynność tarczycy •Guz chromochłonny •Katatonia Leczenie •Natychmiastowe odstawienie neuroleptyków •Jeśli hipertermia to ochładzanie •Dantrolen, bromokryptyna, amantadyna •Leki przeciwgorączkowe nieskuteczne Powikłania •Rabdomioliza •Zespół SIRS (systemowa reakcja zapalna) •Zespół DIC •śmierć
  14. 14. Budowa psychiki wg Freuda Id • Popędy • Impulsy Superego • Moralność • Zasady • Kultura EGO • Świadome • Scala i wyważa Id i Superego • Reguluje
  15. 15. Inne zespoły w psychiatrii c.d. Nazwa zespołu Definicja Uwagi Zespół Munchausena Pacjent udaje objawy wielokrotnie, bez jasnego powodu i może dokonać samouszkodzenia w celu wywołania objawów. Motywacja tego zachowania jest niejasna, ale działanie jest świadome. Celem udawania jest wejście w rolę chorego (w odróżnieniu od zwyklej symulacji gdzie motywacja jest inna, np. finansowa). 1) Rzadko spotykane w psychiatrii, często w SOR 2) Należy do zaburzeń pozorowanych, należących do zaburzeń osobowości i zachowania się 3) Najczęstszymi „objawami” są rozmaite bóle Przeniesiony zespół Munchausena (inaczej: zastępczy, udzielony, per procura, by proxy) Zaburzenie polegające na wywoływaniu u bliskiej, zależnej osoby objawów zaburzeń somatycznych, w celu umotywowania poddania tej osoby zabiegom diagnostycznym lub leczniczym. Działania te mogą być ryzykowne dla zdrowia lub życia ofiary. Celem działań nie jest korzyść materialna. Są podejmowane celowo, precyzyjnie zaplanowane i maskowane w celu utrudnienia wykrycia. 1) Jest rodzajem maltretowania 2) Może stanowić zagrożenie dla zdrowia i życia dziecka/osoby starszej/ofiary
  16. 16. Przydatne pojęcia Definicja Przykład Agrawacja Wyolbrzymianie objawów choroby (jakieś objawy istnieją). Celem jest osiągnięcie konkretnych (materialnych/formalnych) korzyści. Jest zupełnie albo częściowo NIEświadoma (w odróżnieniu od symulacji) Kobieta pobita, w szoku, doznała łagodnych obrażeń: „cała się trzęsę, czuję, że ręka boli mnie nie do wytrzymania, jest złamana, nie mogę nią ruszać” Symulacja Celowe i świadome fałszowanie, wyolbrzymianie lub wywoływanie objawów choroby. Celem jest korzyść zewnętrzna (materialna/prawna/inna), w przeciwieństwie do zaburzenia pozorowanego Pacjentka celowo utyka podczas chodzenia na badaniu komisji ZUS by otrzymać rentę. Dyssymulacja Celowe i świadome zaprzeczanie lub pomniejszanie objawów Np. chory z depresją zapytany o myśli samobójcze wielokrotnie zaprzecza by potem popełnić samobójstwo
  17. 17. Częstość występowania wybranych zaburzeń psychicznych 0.00% 10.00% 20.00% 30.00% 40.00% 50.00% 60.00% 70.00% Częstość występowania uśredniona

