Anestezjologia lek

Anestezjologia na LEKu Zagadnienia z anestezjologii obecne na LEKu: 1. Znieczulenie ogólne : definicje , leki używane w zn...
Znieczulenie ogólne Znieczulenie ogólne oznacza całkowitą i odwracalną utratę świadomości wywołaną wprowadzeniem anestetyk...
Leki używane w znieczuleniu ogólnym Hipnotyki ( lekki nasenne ) • Propofol • Etomidat • Ketamina • Tiopental • Midazolam O...
Najczęściej używane leki nasenne Lek Działanie na układ krążenia Właściwości Propofol ↓↓ Rozpuszczalny w mleku sojowym Naj...
Leki zwiotczające Leki zwiotczające Depolaryzujące Niedepolaryzujące Sukcynyloskolina (Skolina) Atrakurium Cisatrakurium M...
Znieczulenie regionalne Znieczulenie regionalne polega na przerwaniu przewodzenia pojedynczych nerwów (blokady obwodowe), ...
Znieczulenie regionalne Blokada centralna • Znieczulenie podpajęczynówkowe • Znieczulenie zewnątrzoponowe • CSE (kombinowa...
Porównanie blokad centralnych Znieczulenie podpajęczynówkowe • Łatwe w wykonaniu • Miejsce punkcji: przestrzeń podpajęczyn...
Blokady centralne Przeciwwskazania do wykonania: • Odmowa pacjenta • Zaburzenia krzepnięcia • Terapia lekami przeciwkrzepl...
Skale wykorzystywane w anestezjologii Skala ASA Skala ASA służy do przedoperacyjnej oceny ryzyka związanego ze znieczuleni...
Skale wykorzystywane w anestezjologii • Skala Golgmana : wskaźnik powikłań kardiologicznych, służy do oceny prawdopodobień...
Skala oceny trudności w intubacji Trudna intubacja w stopniu 3. W 4 stopniu konwencjonalna intubacja niemożliwa. https://w...
Premedykacja farmakologiczna Cele premedzkacji • Złagodzenie lęku • Sedacja • Amnezja • Analgezja • Zmniejszanie wydzielan...
Powikłania znieczulenia ogólnego • Nudności , wymioty • Ból gardła, chrypa • Uszkodzenie zębów • Neuropatia obwodowa • Zab...
Powikłania znieczuleń regionalnych • Reakcje toksyczne na lek • Krwiak w miejscu wkłucia • Ropień • Uszkodzenie nerwu • Sp...
Przygotowanie pacjenta do operacji. • Stabilizacja stanu chorego. Optymalne leczenie chorób współistniejących. • Odstawien...
Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Przy których chorobach trzeba specjalnego przygotowania do operacji? A) nadczynność tarczycy B)...
Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Zaznacz nieprawidłowe dotyczące znieczulenia podpajeczynówkowego A) Mogą występować popunkcyjne...
Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Bezwzględnym przeciwwskazaniem do nakłucia lędźwiowego jest: Wybierz odpowiedź: A) podejrzenie ...
Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Którego sposobu znieczulenia nie zalicza się do znieczulenia regionalnego: A) znieczulenia zewn...
Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Zalecany lek w sedacji w traumatologii to: A) midazolam, bo działa szybko i krótko. B) diazepam...
Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Co zwiększa ryzyko okołooperacyjne? 1. Otyłość 2. Wiek poniżej 30 lat 3. Choroba wieńcowa 4. Cu...
Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Jaka skala używana jest do oceny trudności uwidocznienia struktur krtani podczas laryngoskopii ...
Anestezjologia lek

Fragment kursu do LEK Medfellows dotyczący anestezjologii

  1. 1. Anestezjologia na LEKu Zagadnienia z anestezjologii obecne na LEKu: 1. Znieczulenie ogólne : definicje , leki używane w znieczuleniu ogólnym, przygotowanie pacjenta, powikłania 2. Znieczulenie regionalne: podział, wskazania, przeciwwskazania, powikłania 3. Skale używane w anestezjologii 4. Zastosowanie premedykacji 5. Przygotowanie pacjenta do operacji
  2. 2. Znieczulenie ogólne Znieczulenie ogólne oznacza całkowitą i odwracalną utratę świadomości wywołaną wprowadzeniem anestetyków wziewnych lub dożylnych. Powodują one: amnezję (niepamięć), analgezję (zniesienie bólu), hipnozę(sen), zahamowanie odruchów rdzeniowych (zwiotczenie mięśni). Anestetyki: • Dożylne: Nasenne Opioidy Leki zwiotczające • Wziewne
  3. 3. Leki używane w znieczuleniu ogólnym Hipnotyki ( lekki nasenne ) • Propofol • Etomidat • Ketamina • Tiopental • Midazolam Opioidy • Fentanyl • Remifetanyl • Sulfentanyl • Alfentanyl • Morfina
  4. 4. Najczęściej używane leki nasenne Lek Działanie na układ krążenia Właściwości Propofol ↓↓ Rozpuszczalny w mleku sojowym Najczęściej stosowany lek Działa przeciwwymiotnie Dawkę leku należy obniżyć u ludzi starszych. Etomidat b/z Obniża syntezę kortyzolu Stosowany u chorych z podwyższonym ryzykiem Ketamina ↑ Działanie nasenne i przeciwbólowe. Nie powoduje depresji oddechowej- zastosowanie w medycynie ratunkowej Możliwość podania domięśniowo Powoduje rozszerzenie oskrzeli Powoduje powstanie halucynacji, nieprzyjemnych snów Tiopental ↓↓ Przeciwdrgawkowy Obniża ciśnienie wewnątrzczaszkowe Podanie pozanaczyniowe powoduje martwicę tkanek U dzieci możliwość podania doodbytniczo. Midazolam ↓ Działa przeciwlękowo – premedykacja Działanie uspokajające do nasennego Działa przeciwdrgawkowo
  5. 5. Leki zwiotczające Leki zwiotczające Depolaryzujące Niedepolaryzujące Sukcynyloskolina (Skolina) Atrakurium Cisatrakurium Miwakurium Rokuronium Wekuronium Pankuronium Odwracanie blokady nerwowo mięśniowej: Sugamadeks (Bridion): specyficznie odwraca działanie Rokuronium Neostygmina, Fizostygmina + Atropina
  6. 6. Znieczulenie regionalne Znieczulenie regionalne polega na przerwaniu przewodzenia pojedynczych nerwów (blokady obwodowe), lub wielu nerwów jednocześnie ( blokady centralne). W znieczuleniach regionalnych wykorzystywane są leki znieczulenia miejscowego tj. Lidokaina, Bupiwakaina , Ropiwakaina.
  7. 7. Znieczulenie regionalne Blokada centralna • Znieczulenie podpajęczynówkowe • Znieczulenie zewnątrzoponowe • CSE (kombinowane znieczulenie zewnątrzoponowe i podpajęczynówkowe) • Znieczulenie krzyżowe Blokada obwodowa • Blokada nerwów obwodowych • Odcinkowe znieczulenie żylne • Znieczulenie nasiękowe
  8. 8. Porównanie blokad centralnych Znieczulenie podpajęczynówkowe • Łatwe w wykonaniu • Miejsce punkcji: przestrzeń podpajęczynówkowa • Można wykonać je TYLKO w odcinku lędźwiowym • Szybki początek działania • Czas działania: krótki ~ 3-4 h • Blokada ruchowa: silna Znieczulenie zewnątrzoponowe • Trudniejsze w wykonaniu • Miejsce punkcji : przestrzeń zewnątrzoponowa • Można wykonać w każdym odcinku kręgosłupa • Wolniejszy początek działania • Czas działania : długotrwały • Blokada ruchowa: słaba
  9. 9. Blokady centralne Przeciwwskazania do wykonania: • Odmowa pacjenta • Zaburzenia krzepnięcia • Terapia lekami przeciwkrzepliwymi lub przeciwpłytkowymi • Wady zastawkowe – stenoza aortalna • Stan zapalny w miejscu wkłucia • Podwyższone ciśnienie wewnątrzczaszkowe • Niestabilny stan pacjenta • Hipowolemia, wstrząs • Sepsa • Konieczność bardzo szybkiego uzyskania znieczulenia np. pilne cięcie cesarskie
  10. 10. Skale wykorzystywane w anestezjologii Skala ASA Skala ASA służy do przedoperacyjnej oceny ryzyka związanego ze znieczuleniem i zabiegiem. ASA I : pacjent zdrowy. ASAII : pacjent z łagodnym dobrze kontrolowanym schorzeniem układowym , nie wpływającym na wydolność organizmu. Np. kontrolowane: NT, cukrzyca, astma oskrzelowa; palacze tytoniu ASA III : ciężkie lub źle kontrolowane schorzenie układowe, wpływające na wydolność organizmu. Np. niekontrolowane nt, cukrzyca, ChNS, stan po zawale/ udarze mózgu (>3 miesięcy) ASA IV : chory z ciężkim schorzeniem układowym, stale zagrażającym jego życiu. Np. niestabilna choroba wieńcowa ,stan po zawale/ udarze mózgu (<3 miesięcy). ASA V : pacjent umierający, który nie przeżyje doby bez wykonanej operacji. Np. Pacjent z urazem wielonarządowym; pęknięty tętniak aorty brzusznej ASA VI: Pacjent u którego stwierdzono śmierć mózgu. Zakwalifikowany do bycia dawcą narządów.
  11. 11. Skale wykorzystywane w anestezjologii • Skala Golgmana : wskaźnik powikłań kardiologicznych, służy do oceny prawdopodobieństwa śmierci pacjenta z chorobami układu krążenia poddawanych operacją niekardiochirurgicznym. • Wskaźnik Lee – pozwala na oszacowanie ryzyka okołooperacyjnego zgonu , zawału serca, obrzęku płuc oraz całkowitego bloku serca. • Skala Apfel ocena ryzyka wymiotów pooperacyjnych • Skala Childa : ocena ciężkości zaburzeń funkcji wątroby • Skala Wilsona : skala oceniająca ryzyko trudnej intubacji. Ocenia: masę ciała, wielkość żuchwy, ruchomość głowy i szyi, ruchomość żuchwy • Sklala Malampatti – ocena ryzyka trudnej intubacji na podstawie widocznych struktur jamy ustnej • Skala Cormack-Lehane- ocena widoczności struktur anatomiznych przy laryngoskopii bezpośredniej
  12. 12. Skala oceny trudności w intubacji Trudna intubacja w stopniu 3. W 4 stopniu konwencjonalna intubacja niemożliwa. https://www.slideshare.net/marhaba200 0/trudna-intubacja Trudna intubacja możliwa w 3 i 4 stopniu.
  13. 13. Premedykacja farmakologiczna Cele premedzkacji • Złagodzenie lęku • Sedacja • Amnezja • Analgezja • Zmniejszanie wydzielania śliny • Działanie przeciwwymiotne • Zapobieganie odczynom uczuleniowym • Zmniejszanie objętości żołądka, wzrost ph treści żołądkowej Leki używane w premedykacji • Benzodiazepiny • Barbiturany • Opioidy • Metoklopramid • Środki zoobojętniające treść żołądkową • Antagoniści receptorów histaminowych + GKS
  14. 14. Powikłania znieczulenia ogólnego • Nudności , wymioty • Ból gardła, chrypa • Uszkodzenie zębów • Neuropatia obwodowa • Zaburzenia rytmu serca • Aspiracja treści żołądkowej do dróg oddechowych • Niedodma, zapalenie płuc • Odczyny uczuleniowe na leki • Hipertermia złośliwa • Odczyn na przetoczoną krew • Zgon pacjenta
  15. 15. Powikłania znieczuleń regionalnych • Reakcje toksyczne na lek • Krwiak w miejscu wkłucia • Ropień • Uszkodzenie nerwu • Spadek ciśnienia tętniczego • Popunkcyjne bóle głowy • Zaburzenia w oddawaniu moczu • Całkowite znieczulenie rdzeniowe Powikłania specyficzne dla blokad centralnych
  16. 16. Przygotowanie pacjenta do operacji. • Stabilizacja stanu chorego. Optymalne leczenie chorób współistniejących. • Odstawienie przewlekle stosowanych leków przeciwkrzepliwych. Zmiana na okres okołooperacyjny na heparyny drobnocząsteczkowe. • Kontynuacja przewlekle stosowanych leków ( istnieją wyjątki ) • Odstawienie doustnych leków przeciwcukrzyowych 48 h przed operacją. W okresie okołooperacyjnym – insulinoterapia. • Zlecenie badań dodatkowych tj badania krwi, EKG,RTG klp. i innych w zależności od stanu chorego • Karencja przyjmowania pokarmów i płynów: 6 h posiłki w tym mleko modyfikowane dla niemowląt; 4h mleko kobiece; 2 h klarowne płyny
  17. 17. Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Przy których chorobach trzeba specjalnego przygotowania do operacji? A) nadczynność tarczycy B) nadczynność kory nadnerczy C) Pheochromocytoma D) niewydolność wątroby E) wszystkie
  18. 18. Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Przy których chorobach trzeba specjalnego przygotowania do operacji? A) nadczynność tarczycy B) nadczynność kory nadnerczy C) Pheochromocytoma D) niewydolność wątroby E) wszystkie
  19. 19. Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Zaznacz nieprawidłowe dotyczące znieczulenia podpajeczynówkowego A) Mogą występować popunkcyjne bóle głowy B) Można podać środek znieczulający na każdej wysokości rdzenia kręgowego C) Nie wolno stosować u chorych z zaburzeniami krzepnięcia D) Wykonuje sie w odcinku lędźwiowym kręgosłupa E) Stosuje się w porodzie zabiegowym
  20. 20. Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Zaznacz nieprawidłowe dotyczące znieczulenia podpajeczynówkowego A) Mogą występować popunkcyjne bóle głowy B) Można podać środek znieczulający na każdej wysokości rdzenia kręgowego C) Nie wolno stosować u chorych z zaburzeniami krzepnięcia D) Wykonuje sie w odcinku lędźwiowym kręgosłupa E) Stosuje się w porodzie zabiegowym
  21. 21. Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Bezwzględnym przeciwwskazaniem do nakłucia lędźwiowego jest: Wybierz odpowiedź: A) podejrzenie krwawienia podpajęczynówkowego B) obrzęk mózgu grożący wklinowaniem towarzyszący guzowi mózgu (szczególnie zlokalizowany w tylnym dole czaszki) C) PLT poniżej 100 000/mikrolitr D) brak obrzęku tarczy nerwu wzrokowego E) skrzywienie kręgosłupa lędźwiowego
  22. 22. Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Bezwzględnym przeciwwskazaniem do nakłucia lędźwiowego jest: Wybierz odpowiedź: A) podejrzenie krwawienia podpajęczynówkowego B) obrzęk mózgu grożący wklinowaniem towarzyszący guzowi mózgu (szczególnie zlokalizowany w tylnym dole czaszki) C) PLT poniżej 100 000/mikrolitr D) brak obrzęku tarczy nerwu wzrokowego E) skrzywienie kręgosłupa lędźwiowego
  23. 23. Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Którego sposobu znieczulenia nie zalicza się do znieczulenia regionalnego: A) znieczulenia zewnątrzoponowego B) znieczulenia podpajęczynówkowego C) znieczulenia splotów nerwowych D) analgosedacji E) znieczulenia nasiękowego
  24. 24. Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Którego sposobu znieczulenia nie zalicza się do znieczulenia regionalnego: A) znieczulenia zewnątrzoponowego B) znieczulenia podpajęczynówkowego C) znieczulenia splotów nerwowych D) analgosedacji E) znieczulenia nasiękowego
  25. 25. Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Zalecany lek w sedacji w traumatologii to: A) midazolam, bo działa szybko i krótko. B) diazepam, bo zabezpiecza przed drgawkami. C) propofol, bo działa przeciwwymiotnie. D) ketamina, bo nie wpływa depresyjnie na oddychanie. E) morfina, bo działa sedacyjnie i analgetycznie
  26. 26. Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Zalecany lek w sedacji w traumatologii to: A) midazolam, bo działa szybko i krótko. B) diazepam, bo zabezpiecza przed drgawkami. C) propofol, bo działa przeciwwymiotnie. D) ketamina, bo nie wpływa depresyjnie na oddychanie. E) morfina, bo działa sedacyjnie i analgetycznie
  27. 27. Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Co zwiększa ryzyko okołooperacyjne? 1. Otyłość 2. Wiek poniżej 30 lat 3. Choroba wieńcowa 4. Cukrzyca 5. Kategoria ASA I A) 1, 2, 3, 4 B) 1. 3. 5 C) 2, 5 D) 1. 3, 4 E) 4, 5
  28. 28. Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Co zwiększa ryzyko okołooperacyjne? 1. Otyłość 2. Wiek poniżej 30 lat 3. Choroba wieńcowa 4. Cukrzyca 5. Kategoria ASA I A) 1, 2, 3, 4 B) 1. 3. 5 C) 2, 5 D) 1. 3, 4 E) 4, 5
  29. 29. Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Jaka skala używana jest do oceny trudności uwidocznienia struktur krtani podczas laryngoskopii bezpośredniej? A) Younga B) Wilsona C) Cormack-Lehane D) Lemon E) Key'a
  30. 30. Przykładowe pytanie z LEKu Jaka skala używana jest do oceny trudności uwidocznienia struktur krtani podczas laryngoskopii bezpośredniej? A) Younga B) Wilsona C) Cormack-Lehane D) Lemon E) Key'a

