Endothelium in health and diseases

ENDOTHELIUM IN HEALTH AND DISEASE CHAIR PERSON: DR. AMEET . K STUDENT : Dr. Vasanti .K
Simple Squamous epithelium (monolayer) Thinnest possible type of membrane
 Endothelium is thin layer of cells which lies theinterior surface of blood vesselsand lymphatic vessels.  Cellswhich fo...
HISTORY  Endothelium- 1st described by Virchow in capillaries asasimple membrane with flattened nuclei.  SwissAnatomist ...
THE VASCULAR WALL
Endothelial cells /Sinuso Liver
EMBRYOGENESIS
Centre of blood islands form Hematopoeitic stemcells ( Precursor of all bloodcells) Peripheral hemangioblasts form Mesoder...
 Angioblasts proliferate and eventually induce to form EC’s(by VEGF,secreted by surrounding mesodermcells)  Once process...
VEGF-A
VEGF  Signalling protein- Mediates both vasculogenesis& angiogenesis.  Stimulates– EC mitogenesis EC migration Enhancesm...
VEGFR-2/ Flk1/KDR Mediates lymphangiogenesis
Microvasculature (C EC’s • Cont • Multipotential capabilities- differentiate to adipocytes, osteoblasts,phagocytes, SMC’s ...
STRUCTURE ysSimple squamous epithelium flat and elongate, have central nucleus, aximum at the level of nucleus(2-3 µm), di...
 Cytoplasm is relatively simple with feworganelles; mostly concentrated in the perinuclearzone.  At ultra structural lev...
TRANSCYTOTICVESICLE: - in all ECsbut particularly present inexchangevessels - shuttle small amount of extracellular fluid ...
CAVEOLE: - Special type of transcytoticvesicle - Typical in vesselsof smooth musclecells - Vesicular invagination of cell...
WEIBEL-PALADEBODY: -also known asrod-shaped (micro) tubulated bodies -characterizes EC’s - elongated cytoplasmic vesicle(...
INTERCELLULAR JUNCTION BETWEENADJACENT EC’s Syndesmos
 Formedby Cadherin- trans membranegp  Cell to cell contact & with cytoskeleton  Cadherin 5/ VEcadherin/ Endothelial spe...
 In large arteries& brain vessels  Composedof- Occludin, Claudin 5, JAM’s(Junctional adhesion molecules  Present more a...
 c/o Connexons- mainly of 37, 40,43 (detected in EC’s)  Function-cell to cell junction allowing passageof small water so...
ENDOTHELIALHETEROGEINITY  EC’sexhibit different phenotype- both in structure & function  heterogeneity is linked to both...
Endocrine glands, Liver GI mucosa Spleen Glomerulus BM
BLOOD  It is high lipid inso  BBBis fo junction  Tightne astrocyte  Circumve BRAINBARRIER:BBB- ly selective permeabili...
BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER
LUNG:  Respiratory membrane  Have aselective phagocytic activity & are able toextract substances from blood KIDNEY:  Fi...
/PECAM-1 Receptor for TGF-b /CD105
7B4antigen ACE(angiotensin-converting enzyme)- endothelial enzyme BNH9/BNF13 CD31(PECAM-1) CD34(Gly CAM 1) CD54(ICAM-1) CD...
 Endosialin (tumor endothelial marker 1, TEM-1,FB5)  (VEGFR-1)  ICAM-2 (intercellular adhesion molecule2)  Thrombomodu...
CLINICALASSESSMENTOFENDOTHELIAL FUNCTION  by both invasively and non- invasively  involves evaluating measure of endothe...
INVASIVEPROCEDURE:  Agonist that stimulate release of endothelial NOis used e.g. acetyl choline & methacholine (shortlive...
NON-INVASIVEPROCEDURE:  Assessedin the forearmcirculation  Brachial artery blood flow is occluded with aBPcuff  Then cu...
RESULTS: Normally the change is approx. 10% Endothelial dysfunction( ED)is defined by- smaller change & in extreme cases,a...
PERMEABILITY BARRIER & TRANSPORT  Provide barrier between the blood and rest ofthe body tissues  Simple diffusion- O2, C...
SYNTHESIS OF- NO le in VASOMOTION- Vasodilator rostacyclin (PGI2) factors ndothelium derived hyperpolarizing factor( EDHF)...
 SecretesECMprotein- 1. Basallamina- collagen, laminin, elastin, fibronectin 2. Glycocalyx- Proteoglycans • Smoothness of...
PECAM1(CD31)-  found on the surface of endothelial cell intercellularjunctions, platelets, monocytes, neutrophils, macrop...
ICAM(CD54)-  is expressed by the vascular endothelium, macrophages, and lymphocytes.  is aligand for LFA-1(integrin) , a...
HEMOSTATICFUNCTIONS- Intact endothelium Homeostatic Phenotype Damagedendothelium Dysfunctional phenotype
 Anticoagulants- production of Thrombomodulin (CD141)- (co-factor for thrombin)  Anti thrombogenic agents- production of...
Roleof ECin normalhemostasis
INFLAMMATION  Leucocyte normally repelled by endothelium(for free flow of blood)  Inflammatory states - leucocytes are a...
ENDOTHELIUM AS ANORGAN  1-2 trillion EC’s, forming an almost 1.5 kgsorgan  Uniquely contains Weibel-palade bodies (store...
ROLE INDISEASE  Oxidative Stress leads to Endothelial dysfunction (ED)  ED- 1) decreased NO 2) increased Endothelin ( ET...
ENDOTHELIUM IN CVS DISEASE
 Angiotensin-converting-enzyme(ACE) is an endothelial enzyme  Converts angiotensinogen I to angiotensinogenII  ANGIOTEN...
ENDOTHELIAL DYSFUNCTION NADPH OXIDASE ROS NITRIC OXIDE PRODN OF ET 1PROSTANOIDS OXIDATIVE STRESS VASCULAR TONE HYPERTENSION
SMOKING  Nicotine- opens up intercellular junction & allow large molecules to passthrough the wall.  Such toxins canpote...
SMOKING Endothelial dysfunction TOXINS, FREE RADICALS ENDO APOPTOSIS .PLATELET AGGREGN .MONOCTYE ADHESION .COAGULABILI TY ...
ENDOTHELIUM & STROKE  Production of EDCF-counteracts the normal dilator effect of NO  Reducedactivity of NOsynthase  Pr...
DIABETES
L- ARGININE,Co F-NADPH,Ca, tBPH ALTERS PROSTAGLANDIN SYNTHESIS Oxidative stress & INCRENO DEGRADATION ENDOTHELIAL DYSFUNCTION VASCULAR TONE no DIABETES
 ENDOTHELIUM & CKD
ENDOTHELIUM &SEPSIS
vonWillebrand disease  VWFrequired for interaction & adhesion of platelets to ECM  Genetic absenceof this factor( AD,rar...
PHYSIOLOGICALANGIOGENESIS
TUMOR ANGIOGENESIS
 In disease, ECgrowth supports metabolic requirement of tumor beyond few mm : growth of primary & metastatic tumor  Seve...
ANTIANGIOGENICTHERAPY  Acquired drug résistance of tumor – due to highintrinsic mutation rate -- major causeof treatmentf...
TheWHOclassification of vasculartumors Benign- 1) Hemangiomas -sub cut/deep -capillary -cavernous -arteriovenous -Venous -...
B)Intermediate (locally aggressive) -Kaposiform hemangioendothelioma C)Intermediate (rarely metastasizing) -retiform heman...
 EC’splay avital role in health and integrity of every tissue of the bodybecauseapart from cartilage, every cell lies wit...
 Adjust their number & arrangement to accommodate local requirement  Thus,they are life-support tissue extending & remod...
 Pathological BasisOf Disease : Robbins & 9 Th Edition.  Harrison’s Principles Of Internal Medicine: 19th Edition  WHOc...
THANK YOU ALL.
  1. 1. ENDOTHELIUM IN HEALTH AND DISEASE CHAIR PERSON: DR. AMEET . K STUDENT : Dr. Vasanti .K
  2. 2. Simple Squamous epithelium (monolayer) Thinnest possible type of membrane
  3. 3.  Endothelium is thin layer of cells which lies theinterior surface of blood vesselsand lymphatic vessels.  Cellswhich form endothelium are called endothelialcells (EC’s)  Mesodermal in origin.  It forms an interface between circulating blood/lymphin the lumen and rest of thevesselwall.  Most quiescent & genetically stable cells ofthe body- turnover time usually 100days.
  4. 4. HISTORY  Endothelium- 1st described by Virchow in capillaries asasimple membrane with flattened nuclei.  SwissAnatomist Wilhelm His- introduced the term “ENDOTHELIUM”  Waldayer -suggested the term restricting to those cells that make up the innermost layer of blood vesselsand lymph vessels& posterior lining of cornea  1st pro-angiogenic factor (bFGF)-purified in 1984 from tumor cells by Sching& Klagsbrun.
  5. 5. THE VASCULAR WALL
  6. 6. Endothelial cells /Sinuso Liver
  7. 7. EMBRYOGENESIS
  8. 8. Centre of blood islands form Hematopoeitic stemcells ( Precursor of all bloodcells) Peripheral hemangioblasts form Mesodermal cells HEMANGIOBLAST ANGIOBLAST(Precursor of bloodvessels FGF-2 VEGF
  9. 9.  Angioblasts proliferate and eventually induce to form EC’s(by VEGF,secreted by surrounding mesodermcells)  Once process of vasculogenesis estalishes aprimary vascular bed, additional vasculature is added by angiogenesis, the sprouting of new vessels(byVEGF)  Maturation & modeling of thevasculature is regulated by other GF’s( PDGF, TGF-b)
  10. 10. VEGF-A
  11. 11. VEGF  Signalling protein- Mediates both vasculogenesis& angiogenesis.  Stimulates– EC mitogenesis EC migration Enhancesmicrovascular permeability/ Vascularpermeabilty factor VEGF VEGFR’s(tyrosine kinase receptors )- present on cellsurface
  12. 12. VEGFR-2/ Flk1/KDR Mediates lymphangiogenesis
  13. 13. Microvasculature (C EC’s • Cont • Multipotential capabilities- differentiate to adipocytes, osteoblasts,phagocytes, SMC’s • Pericytes & SMC’srecruit to form periendothelial layer- for vessel maturation & stabilisation apillaries & post capillary venules Pericytes / Mural /Rouget cells ractile function
  14. 14. STRUCTURE ysSimple squamous epithelium flat and elongate, have central nucleus, aximum at the level of nucleus(2-3 µm), diameter hinner and laminar; in capillaries asthin as the direction of theblood flow, especially  Epithelial lining of the vascularsystem  Almost alwa  EC’sare very thickness is m 10-20 µm in  Elsewhere-t 0.2 µm  Elongatedin in arteries
  15. 15.  Cytoplasm is relatively simple with feworganelles; mostly concentrated in the perinuclearzone.  At ultra structural level, they have few characteristic organelle e.g.1) transcytotic/ pinocytotic vesicle 2) caveole 3) Weibel-Palade body
  16. 16. TRANSCYTOTICVESICLE: - in all ECsbut particularly present inexchangevessels - shuttle small amount of extracellular fluid or blood plasma acrossthe endothelial cytoplasm -facilitates bulk exchange of dissolved gases,metabolites and nutrients -E.g.in the lung capillaries where there is veryefficient movement of gases(carbon dioxide, oxygen and anaesthetics etc) .
  17. 17. CAVEOLE: - Special type of transcytoticvesicle - Typical in vesselsof smooth musclecells - Vesicular invagination of cellsurface - Associated with receptors, enzymesand ion channels
  18. 18. WEIBEL-PALADEBODY: -also known asrod-shaped (micro) tubulated bodies -characterizes EC’s - elongated cytoplasmic vesicle(3 x0.1) µm single membrane; dense interior, -stores adhesion molecule, P-selectin VonWillebrand factor( vWF )
  19. 19. INTERCELLULAR JUNCTION BETWEENADJACENT EC’s Syndesmos
  20. 20.  Formedby Cadherin- trans membranegp  Cell to cell contact & with cytoskeleton  Cadherin 5/ VEcadherin/ Endothelial specific cadherin
  21. 21.  In large arteries& brain vessels  Composedof- Occludin, Claudin 5, JAM’s(Junctional adhesion molecules  Present more at the apical region of thecell Function-Seals neighboring cells together to prevent leakage of molecules between them
  22. 22.  c/o Connexons- mainly of 37, 40,43 (detected in EC’s)  Function-cell to cell junction allowing passageof small water soluble ions& molecules
  23. 23. ENDOTHELIALHETEROGEINITY  EC’sexhibit different phenotype- both in structure & function  heterogeneity is linked to both intrinsic, i.e., genetic factor, and extrinsic factors  Structural heterogeneity- obtained following electron microscopy observations where differences in intercellular junctions led tothe classification of- # continuous endothelium # fenestrated endothelium # discontinuous endothelium
  24. 24. Endocrine glands, Liver GI mucosa Spleen Glomerulus BM
  25. 25. BLOOD  It is high lipid inso  BBBis fo junction  Tightne astrocyte  Circumve BRAINBARRIER:BBB- ly selective permeability barrier that prevent the entryof luble substances to enter brain, SC& peripheralnerve rmed by capillary EC’swhich are connected bytight s& relative lack of transcytoticvesicle ssof barrier depends upon the close appositionof s(astrocyte cell projections surround the EC’sof BBB) ntricular organs lackit.
  26. 26. BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER
  27. 27. LUNG:  Respiratory membrane  Have aselective phagocytic activity & are able toextract substances from blood KIDNEY:  Finely fenestr  Principle barr podocyte ba  And allows t larger & thos ated : functions asaselective filter ier(≈33µm)--is the BM, the fused endothelium& sal lamina he passageof water, small molecules &ions; but not e with -vecharge
  28. 28. /PECAM-1 Receptor for TGF-b /CD105
  29. 29. 7B4antigen ACE(angiotensin-converting enzyme)- endothelial enzyme BNH9/BNF13 CD31(PECAM-1) CD34(Gly CAM 1) CD54(ICAM-1) CD106(VCAM-1) CD62P(p-SelectinGMP140) CD105(Endoglin) CD146(P1H12) E-selectin Endothelial cell autoantibodies Endoglyx-1 FEW MARKERS
  30. 30.  Endosialin (tumor endothelial marker 1, TEM-1,FB5)  (VEGFR-1)  ICAM-2 (intercellular adhesion molecule2)  Thrombomodulin (TM,CD141)  VEGF(Vascular endothelial growthfactor)  vWF(von Willebrand factor)
  31. 31. CLINICALASSESSMENTOFENDOTHELIAL FUNCTION  by both invasively and non- invasively  involves evaluating measure of endothelial cellbehavior in vivo viz endothelium dependentvasodilatation  done using either pharmacological or mechanical agonist that stimulates endothelium to releaseeffector molecules that alter underlying SMcelltone.
  32. 32. INVASIVEPROCEDURE:  Agonist that stimulate release of endothelial NOis used e.g. acetyl choline & methacholine (shortlived rapidly acting )  Intracoronary infusion is given  Changein coronary diameter ismeasured
  33. 33. NON-INVASIVEPROCEDURE:  Assessedin the forearmcirculation  Brachial artery blood flow is occluded with aBPcuff  Then cuff isdeflated  change in blood flow and diameteris measured ultrasonographically  depends upon - -shear stress-dependent changes in endothelial release of NO following restoration of blood flow& -the effect oftransient adenosine released from ischemic tissue.
  34. 34. RESULTS: Normally the change is approx. 10% Endothelial dysfunction( ED)is defined by- smaller change & in extreme cases,a paradoxical vasoconstriction effect is alsoseen. Occursdue to direct effect of cholinergic agonist on vascular SMC EDseenin patients with atherosclerosis & risk factors(HTN,↑cholesterolemia, DM, smoking etc)
  35. 35. PERMEABILITY BARRIER & TRANSPORT  Provide barrier between the blood and rest ofthe body tissues  Simple diffusion- O2, CO2  Active transport- Glucose,AA’s,electrolytes  Pinocytosis- small molecules, soluble proteins  Receptor mediated endocytosis (clathrin dependent process)- GF’s,Antibodies, LDL,Transferrin, MHCcomplexes
  36. 36. SYNTHESIS OF- NO le in VASOMOTION- Vasodilator rostacyclin (PGI2) factors ndothelium derived hyperpolarizing factor( EDHF) itric oxide(NO)/ (EDRF) Endothelin-1 Vasoconstrictive Thromboxane (TXA2) factors Angiotensin II  Ro 1. P 2. E 3. N NOS3 subtype present inEC’s 1. 2. 3.
  37. 37.  SecretesECMprotein- 1. Basallamina- collagen, laminin, elastin, fibronectin 2. Glycocalyx- Proteoglycans • Smoothness of endothelial surface- due to glycocalyx • Negative charge on EC’s– due to GAG’s(mainly heparan SO4) (EC’sbinds to ECMviaIntegrin)  Secretion of growth stimulating factors-PDGF,FGF,GM- CSF  Secretion of growth inhibiting factors- heparin, TGF-β  Secretion of IL-1, IL-6,IL-8
  38. 38. PECAM1(CD31)-  found on the surface of endothelial cell intercellularjunctions, platelets, monocytes, neutrophils, macrophages, lymphocytes, megakaryocytes  involved in leukocyte transmigration,angiogenesis & integrinactivation VCAM-1(CD106)-  expressed on both large and small blood vessels only after EC’ are stimulated bycytokines  mediates the adhesion of lymphocytes, monocytes,eosinophil, and basophils to vascularendothelium  Major BM addressin for hematopoeitic progenitorcells expressing VLA-4/ integrinα4β4
  39. 39. ICAM(CD54)-  is expressed by the vascular endothelium, macrophages, and lymphocytes.  is aligand for LFA-1(integrin) , areceptor found on leukocytes.  stabilizing cell-cell interactions and facilitating leukocyte endothelial transmigration
  40. 40. HEMOSTATICFUNCTIONS- Intact endothelium Homeostatic Phenotype Damagedendothelium Dysfunctional phenotype
  41. 41.  Anticoagulants- production of Thrombomodulin (CD141)- (co-factor for thrombin)  Anti thrombogenic agents- production of prostacyclin, heparin, T PA, anti thrombinIII  Pro thrombogenic agents( released after damage to cells)- Tissue thromboplastin, vWF, PAI ROLE IN CLOTTING
  42. 42. Roleof ECin normalhemostasis
  43. 43. INFLAMMATION  Leucocyte normally repelled by endothelium(for free flow of blood)  Inflammatory states - leucocytes are attracted to the endothelium by leucocyte adhesion molecules( expressed on EC’s)-leucocyte Margination  Theleucocyte passby diapedesis.  Hallmark of inflammation- Increased vascularpermeability →edema  Vascularleakage occurs due to contraction of EC(M.C.)
  44. 44. ENDOTHELIUM AS ANORGAN  1-2 trillion EC’s, forming an almost 1.5 kgsorgan  Uniquely contains Weibel-palade bodies (stores vWF)  Not only apermeability barrier, alsomultifunctional paracrine & endocrineorgan  Involved in- immune response, growth regulation, coagulation production of extracellular matrixcomponents modulator of blood flow &blood vesseltone
  45. 45. ROLE INDISEASE  Oxidative Stress leads to Endothelial dysfunction (ED)  ED- 1) decreased NO 2) increased Endothelin ( ET-1 binds to Endothelin A and B receptors in pulmonary vascular bed- potent vasoconstrictor)  It is also a physiological process  Takes place gradually by age and menopause.
  46. 46. ENDOTHELIUM IN CVS DISEASE
  47. 47.  Angiotensin-converting-enzyme(ACE) is an endothelial enzyme  Converts angiotensinogen I to angiotensinogenII  ANGIOTENSIN II is apotent vasoconstrictor important in pathogenesis of HYPERTENSION Hypertension
  48. 48. ENDOTHELIAL DYSFUNCTION NADPH OXIDASE ROS NITRIC OXIDE PRODN OF ET 1PROSTANOIDS OXIDATIVE STRESS VASCULAR TONE HYPERTENSION
  49. 49. SMOKING  Nicotine- opens up intercellular junction & allow large molecules to passthrough the wall.  Such toxins canpotentiate degenerative changes in the blood vessels& lead tovascular disease.  Prolonged( years ) smoking of one pack of cigarettes daily or more –daily, increase death rate from IHD by 200%  Smoking cessation decreasesthat risk substantially.
  50. 50. SMOKING Endothelial dysfunction TOXINS, FREE RADICALS ENDO APOPTOSIS .PLATELET AGGREGN .MONOCTYE ADHESION .COAGULABILI TY OF BLOOD. ATHEROSCLEROSIS, CAD,PVD
  51. 51. ENDOTHELIUM & STROKE  Production of EDCF-counteracts the normal dilator effect of NO  Reducedactivity of NOsynthase  Presenceof Hemoglobin in SAH-  inhibition of NO- vasospasm
  52. 52. DIABETES
  53. 53. L- ARGININE,Co F-NADPH,Ca, tBPH ALTERS PROSTAGLANDIN SYNTHESIS Oxidative stress & INCRENO DEGRADATION ENDOTHELIAL DYSFUNCTION VASCULAR TONE no DIABETES
  54. 54.  ENDOTHELIUM & CKD
  55. 55. ENDOTHELIUM &SEPSIS
  56. 56. vonWillebrand disease  VWFrequired for interaction & adhesion of platelets to ECM  Genetic absenceof this factor( AD,rareAR)→von Willebrand disease
  57. 57. PHYSIOLOGICALANGIOGENESIS
  58. 58. TUMOR ANGIOGENESIS
  59. 59.  In disease, ECgrowth supports metabolic requirement of tumor beyond few mm : growth of primary & metastatic tumor  Several steps -stimulation of EC -degradation of ECM -proliferation of EC& migration in to tumor -Formation of new capillaries  Tumor vessels are -tortuous -dilated, uneven diameter -excessive branching &shunting -lack perivascular cells
  60. 60. ANTIANGIOGENICTHERAPY  Acquired drug résistance of tumor – due to highintrinsic mutation rate -- major causeof treatmentfailure  But ECs are genetically stable ; ECsapoptosispathway is intact  ECprovides nourishment to many tumor cells;tumor growth dependent on angiogenesis  blockade of asingle GF(e.g. VEGF)may inhibit tumor induced vascular growth
  61. 61. vonWillebrand disease  VWFrequired for interaction & adhesion of platelets to ECM  Genetic absenceof this factor( AD,rareAR)→von Willebrand disease
  62. 62. TheWHOclassification of vasculartumors Benign- 1) Hemangiomas -sub cut/deep -capillary -cavernous -arteriovenous -Venous -intramuscular -synovial 2) Epitheloid Hemangiomas 3) Angiomatosis 4) Lymphangioma TUMOROFENDOTHELIALCELLS
  63. 63. B)Intermediate (locally aggressive) -Kaposiform hemangioendothelioma C)Intermediate (rarely metastasizing) -retiform hemangioendothelioma -papillary intralymphatic angioendothelioma -composite hemangioendothelioma -kaposi sarcoma D)Malignant -Epitheloid hemangioendothelioma -Angiosarcoma of soft tissue
  64. 64.  EC’splay avital role in health and integrity of every tissue of the bodybecauseapart from cartilage, every cell lies within afewµm of acapillary.  Thediffusion limit of oxygen in tissue is only ≈ 100µm,and cannot crossblood vesselthicker than that  fine capillaries ( 10-15 µm ) & consist merely of endothelial cells and avery fine basal lamina, thus helps in providing oxygen, nutrients & metabolites. Summary
  65. 65.  Adjust their number & arrangement to accommodate local requirement  Thus,they are life-support tissue extending & remodeling the network of blood vesselsto enable tissue growth,  & repair.  Dysfunction of EC hasbeen implicated in virtually every type vascular disease(Atherosclerosis,HTN,DM etc.)  And hence integrity & proper function of ECellsis essential for proper organ function and goodhealth.
  66. 66.  Pathological BasisOf Disease : Robbins & 9 Th Edition.  Harrison’s Principles Of Internal Medicine: 19th Edition  WHOclassification: tumors of soft tissue andbone  Hematology : BasicPrinciples & Practise,5th e(Hoffman)  Hemostasis and Thrombosis –Basic Principles & Practice, 5th e( Colman , Goldhaber )  Internet sites References
  67. 67. THANK YOU ALL.

×