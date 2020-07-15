Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEM By Dr. K. Ambareesha .,PhD Department of Physiology Gandhi Medical College& Hospital, TS
CONTENTS 1. ANS INTRODUCTION 2. ORIGINE OUT FLOW AND DISTRIBUTION OF SYMPATHETIC & PARASYMAPTHETIC NERVES 3. NEUROTRANS IN...
INTRODUCTION
SOMATIC Vs AUTONOMIC NS
NEUROTRANSMOTORS
Anatomical Differences in Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions
Anatomical Differences in Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions
MAJOR CONTROL 1. HIGHER CONTROL – Cerebral cortex, Limbic system, Hypothalamus, Reticular formation Pons & Medulla 2. LOWE...
ANS
SYMPATHETIC OUT FLOW
Sympathetic Trunk Ganglia
SYMPATHETIC OUT FLOW
Copyright © 2005 Pearson Education, Inc., publishing as Benjamin Cummings Sympathetic Pathways to Periphery Figure 15.9
Postganglionic neurons in the Sympathetic Division 14
Structure of the Parasympathetic Division 15
ANS-SUMMARY
Comparison of Somatic and Autonomic Nervous Systems
ANS SYMPATHETIC It acts like a single unit to meet the threats of an indiviual, through flight/ fight reactions, to combat...
• UNIVERSITY QUESTIONS: • Essay: • Describe the origin and out flow of the Sympathetic NS, Give examples of stress situati...
THANK YOU
AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEM (ANS)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEM (ANS)

34 views

Published on

The autonomic nervous system (ANS), formerly the vegetative nervous system, is a division of the peripheral nervous system that supplies smooth muscle and

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEM (ANS)

  1. 1. AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEM By Dr. K. Ambareesha .,PhD Department of Physiology Gandhi Medical College& Hospital, TS
  2. 2. CONTENTS 1. ANS INTRODUCTION 2. ORIGINE OUT FLOW AND DISTRIBUTION OF SYMPATHETIC & PARASYMAPTHETIC NERVES 3. NEUROTRANS IN ANS
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION
  4. 4. SOMATIC Vs AUTONOMIC NS
  5. 5. NEUROTRANSMOTORS
  6. 6. Anatomical Differences in Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions
  7. 7. Anatomical Differences in Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions
  8. 8. MAJOR CONTROL 1. HIGHER CONTROL – Cerebral cortex, Limbic system, Hypothalamus, Reticular formation Pons & Medulla 2. LOWER CONTROL a. Symapatho adrenal discharge system b. Parasympathetic discharge system
  9. 9. ANS
  10. 10. SYMPATHETIC OUT FLOW
  11. 11. Sympathetic Trunk Ganglia
  12. 12. SYMPATHETIC OUT FLOW
  13. 13. Copyright © 2005 Pearson Education, Inc., publishing as Benjamin Cummings Sympathetic Pathways to Periphery Figure 15.9
  14. 14. Postganglionic neurons in the Sympathetic Division 14
  15. 15. Structure of the Parasympathetic Division 15
  16. 16. ANS-SUMMARY
  17. 17. Comparison of Somatic and Autonomic Nervous Systems
  18. 18. ANS SYMPATHETIC It acts like a single unit to meet the threats of an indiviual, through flight/ fight reactions, to combate the stressful Condition by way of increase HR, CO,BP,Blood sugar, Dialataion of branchial and pupil PARASYMPATHETIC It required for conservation of energy, hence it has got anabolic function, such as decreased HR, BP, Increased metabolic activity,i.e storage of glycogen, contraction of pupil, reduced blood flow and increased GIT juice secreations
  19. 19. • UNIVERSITY QUESTIONS: • Essay: • Describe the origin and out flow of the Sympathetic NS, Give examples of stress situation in which sympathetic activity increases? (10) • Discuss origin, distribution and functions of sympathetic and parasympathetic nerves (2+3+2.5+2.5) • Short Answer (2) • Neurotransmitters in ANS
  20. 20. THANK YOU

×