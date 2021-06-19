Secret Relactionship maintenance

Have you ever dreamed of having a magic to make your love last longer? If there is a magic, love will be all around, no more sorrow. Or maybe it’s just that some people learn secrets of success from their grandparents or other relatives or friends. And since the latter is probably more accurate, here are some tried and true tips from people who have enjoyed long, happy relationships.







Dates: Keep dating each other. Even if life seems too busy, meet at the end of the evening for something light and easy, like viewing your favorite sitcom (record it if necessary) together or playing a game of Euchre.





