GOOD MORNING
ANATOMICAL LANDMARKS OF MAXILLA AND MANDIBLE IN EDENTULOUS PATIENTS DELLA S INDRAN II YEAR MDS
CONTENTS • Introduction • Anatomical landmarks-definition • Osteology • Anatomy of maxilla and mandible • Histology of ora...
Introduction • M.M Devan Dictum “Aim of a prosthodontist is not only the meticulous replacement of what is missing, but al...
• This knowledge aids in determining – i. The selective placement of forces by the denture bases upon the supporting tissu...
Anatomical landmarks It is defined as a recognizable anatomic structure used as a point of reference GPT -9 It includes • ...
Osteology • The osseous structures not only support the dentures but have a direct bearing on the impression making proced...
Maxilla • There are two maxilla, each consisting of a central body & four processes • The four processes of maxilla are: o...
Maxilla
Alveolar & Palatine process of maxilla • Involved in providing support for maxillary denture.
Edentulous maxilla • When natural teeth are present, the occlusal forces are absorbed by the hydrodynamic effect of the PD...
Mucous membrane • Serves as a cushion between the denture base and the supporting bone. • Mucous membrane is composed of m...
Histology of oral mucous membrane Mucosa sub-mucosa Formed by stratified squamous epithelium and a subjacent narrow layer ...
Types of mucosa • Masticatory mucosa • Lining mucosa • Specialized mucosa
Masticatory mucosa • Free, attached gingiva, hard palate & crest of residual ridge. • Comes in primary contact with food d...
Lining mucosa • The mucous membrane that comes in contact with the denture borders is usually lining mucosa. • The lips, c...
Specialized mucosa • Seen on the dorsal surface (dorsum) of the tongue. • It is covered with cornified epithelial papillae.
Anatomical landmarks of maxilla Peripheral or limiting area • Labial frenum • Labial vestibule • Buccal frenum • Buccal ve...
Supporting structures • Hard palate • Residual alveolar ridge • Rugae • Maxillary tuberosity
Relief areas • Incisive papilla • Cuspid eminence • Mid palatine raphe • Fovea palatina
Limiting structures These are the structures which determine & confine the extent of the denture. GPT-9
Labial frenum • Single narrow band of fibrous connective tissue . • May Consist of two or more fibrous bands and can also ...
Classification According to Placek et al based on the extent of attachment of fibers • Mucosal • Gingival • Papillary • Pa...
Significance • On activation creates the labial notch in the denture base. • The activity of this area tends to be vertica...
Clinical implication • Recorded during border molding procedure which is achieved by moving the lip outward, downward and ...
Labial vestibule • Extends on both sides from the labial frenum to the buccal frenum or between the area of right & left f...
Significance • Fibers of orbicularis oris runs in horizontal direction so easy to overextend the impression ,therefore car...
Clinical implication • If the anterior alveolar ridge is fair to good, the labial border should be quite thin about 2mm or...
Buccal frenum • Composed of one or more bands of fibrous connective tissue Muscles associated • Buccinator: pulls frenum b...
• The buccal frenum along with its associated muscles of expression creates the buccal notch which is wider than the labia...
Modiolus • Most of the muscles of expression converge at the corner of the mouth to form a nodule called modiolus.
Significance • The oral activities in this area are horizontal as well as vertical. • Due to frequent activity of the bucc...
Clinical implication • If the ridge is flat or poor a wider border is necessary for better peripheral seal as well as lip ...
Buccal vestibule • Extends from buccal frenum to hamular notch • It is bound externally by cheek & internally by the resid...
Significance Size of buccal vestibule varies with o Contraction of buccinators muscle o Position of mandible o Amount of b...
Clinical implication • With increasing resorption of ridge, the zygomatic process becomes more noticeable & care must be t...
Coronomaxillary space:Literature review & anatomic description. (Arbree et al ,JPD 1987:57;186-190) • The coronomaxillary ...
• The coronomaxillary flange of the maxillary denture is that portion of the buccal flange that extends from the zygomatic...
• The coronoid process may be relatively straight or vertical in some individuals . For these patients opening of the mand...
• If the space narrows during opening, any horizontal overextension into the space would result in denture base contact an...
• If the coronomaxillary space broadens or remains the same size on opening , the functional filling of this space with th...
Hamular notch • Hamular notch or pterygomaxillary notch is a displaceable area about 2mm wide • Situated between tuberosit...
• Determines the distal end of denture. • The pterygomandibular raphe attaches to Hamulus. Significance
Clinical implication • Ending the impression on the tuberosity will result in a non retentive denture due to lack of perip...
• It is defined as the soft tissue area at or beyond the junction of the hard and soft palate on which pressure within the...
• Hardy and Kapur stated that retention and stability that is achieved from adhesion ,cohesion and interfacial surface ten...
• Components of posterior palatal seal: o Pterygomaxillary seal area: extends through pterygomaxillary notch continuing 3-...
• Boundaries : o Anteriorly – Anterior vibrating line o Posteriorly - Posterior vibrating line o Laterally – Pterygomaxill...
M.M.House classification Describes the amount of posterior tissue that will accept the posterior palatal seal • Class I – ...
Significance According to Ettinger and Scandrett : • Aids in retention by maintaining constant contact with soft palate. •...
• Provides embedded sunken distal border which is less conspicuous to tongue. • Supplies a thick border to counteract dent...
Methods to record posterior palatal seal • Conventional approach using’T’burnisher • Fluid wax technique • Arbitrary scrap...
Vibrating line • It is defined as an imaginary line across the posterior part of the palate marking the division between t...
Anterior vibrating line • An imaginary line located at the junction of the attached tissues overlying the hard palate and ...
Significance • Distal end of the denture should terminate 1 to 2 mm posterior to the vibrating line. Located by – • Valsal...
Posterior vibrating line • An imaginary line at the junction of the aponeurosis of the tensor veli palatini and the muscul...
Supporting structures • It is defined as the surfaces of oral structures that resists force, strains or pressures brought ...
According to 9th edition of Boucher & 12th edition of Zarb & Bolender • Primary sress bearing area Residual ridge • Second...
According to Boucher’s 13 edition • Primary stress bearing area Firm tuberosity & hard palate on either side of palatal ra...
Hard palate • The hard palate is made up of palatine processes of the maxillae and the horizontal plates of the palatine b...
o Trabecular pattern of bone is perpendicular to direction of force. o Lined by keratinized epithelium. o The hard palate ...
• The gingival & palatine raphae areas do not have a distinct submucosa. • Antereo-lateral area ,the submucosa consists of...
• Classification –according to Levin the shape of the hard palate is o Flat o Rounded o U – shaped o V – shaped
Flat palate • Resists vertical displacement but it is easily displaced by lateral or torquing forces. Rounded palate • Has...
U-shaped palate • Good resistance to vertical and lateral forces. V shaped palate • Has got the least prognosis since any ...
Crest of residual alveolar ridge • The residual ridge is the remnant of the alveolar process which originally contained so...
Significance • The submucosal layer is sufficiently thick to provide resiliency for support of complete denture • The bone...
Factors influencing architecture of residual alveolar ridge • Persons general health. • Forces developed by the surroundin...
Maxillary rugae • Raised areas of dense connective tissue radiating from the midline in the anterior one-third of the pala...
Palatal rugae pattern
Significance • Acts as secondary stress bearing area. • Said to be concerned with phonetics. • Increase the surface area o...
Maxillary tuberosity • Most distal portion of the alveolar ridge. • It is the posterior convexity of the maxillary body.
Significance • Important area of support as they are least likely to resorb. • Lateral reduction often required because th...
Relief areas • These areas resorb under constant load or contain fragile structures. • Denture should be designed such tha...
Incisive papilla • A pad of fibrous connective tissue overlying the bony exit of the nasopalatine blood vessels and nerves.
Significance : • Stable landmark and gives its relation to incisive foramen through which the neurovascular bundle emerge ...
• Biometric guide which gives us information about location of maxillary canines (A perpendicular drawn posterior to the c...
Clinical Consideration : • During final impression procedure, care should be taken not to compress the papilla. Hence the ...
Mid-palatine suture • It is the area extending from the incisive papilla to the distal end of the hard palate.
Significance: • Area of sutural joint and covered with firmly adherent mucous membrane to the underlying bone with thin la...
Clinical implication • As the bone of alveolar ridge resorbs, the pressure of vertical forces is increased over the bone o...
Torus palatinus • Hard bony enlargement that occurs in the midline of the roof of the mouth. • It’s size and shape varies ...
Significance • It is covered by thin layer of mucous membrane therefore relief to be given to avoid trauma. • Relief shoul...
Clinical implication • If the size is small ,can be relieved with pressure indicating paste. • Large tori has to be remove...
Fovea palatinae • They are formed by coalesence of several mucous ducts. • Usually two in number on either side of the mid...
Significance • Acts as a landmark for determining the posterior border of denture. • Denture can extend 1-2mm beyond fovea...
Clinical implication • In patients with thick saliva, the fovea palatine should be left uncovered or else thick saliva flo...
Correlation of anatomical landmark of maxilla
Anatomical landmarks of mandible
Anatomy of mandible
Edentulous mandible • The basal seat of the mandible is different in size from basal seat of the maxilla. • The submucosa ...
• The total area of support from the mandible is significantly less than from maxilla. Maxilla-22.96cm2 Mandible-12.25cm2 ...
• Labial frenum • Labial vestibule • Buccal frenum • Buccal vestibule • Lingual frenum • Alveololingual sulcus • Retro mol...
Supporting areas • Buccal shelf • Slopes of residual alveolar ridge Relief areas • Crest of residual ridge • Mental forame...
Limiting structures of mandible
Labial frenum • Usually a single narrow band but may consist two or more bands. • Shorter and wider than maxillary labial ...
Significance • The activity of this area tends to be vertical , so the labial notch in the denture should be narrow • Beca...
Labial vestibule • Sulcus between the buccal frenum or between the first premolars if the frenums are absent or in unusual...
Significance • The fibers of orbicularis oris are horizontal, careful border molding done to avoid over extension of dentu...
Clinical implication • Border molding is done by lifting the lower lip outward, upward & inward. • For effective border co...
• Ridge is fair to good then labial border should be thin i.e; 1- 2mm • Ridge is flat- thicker border needed for lip & che...
Buccal frenum • Usually in the area of 1st premolar. It may be a single band but often two or more bands.
Significance • Oral activities in this area are horizontal as well as vertical(i.e. movements such as puckering, grinning ...
Clinical implication • Border molding is done by lifting the cheek outward, upward, inward, backward & forward to simulate...
Buccal vestibule • Extends posteriorly from buccal frenum to the outside back corner of the retromolar pad. • The impressi...
Extent • Influenced by buccinator muscle, which extends from the modiolus anteriorly to the pterygomandibular raphe poster...
Clinical implication • It is necessary to limit the lateral content of buccal flange in the region where the masseter musc...
MASSETRIC NOTCH ► Seen buccal to crest of mandibular ridge in distobuccal corner of the arch.
A) straight line- moderate activity B) concavity- active muscle C) convexity- inactive muscle • It is recorded by asking t...
Retromolar pad • Sicher has described retromolar pad as a soft elevation of mucosa that lies distal to third molar .
Contents: • Thin, non-keratinized epithelium • Loose alveolar tissue • Sub-mucosa: glandular tissue • Muscle fibers: o Lat...
Pear shaped pad • Term coined by Craddock & refers to the area formed by residual scar of the third molar & the retromolar...
Significance • The mandibular denture should terminate over distal edge of pear shaped pad. • Overextension at this border...
LEVIN: Considers the pear shaped pad as an area of support as it is an area that rarely resorbs. REASON: Large and active ...
• Important area of support because it is resistant to resorption – active temporalis muscle insertion on coronoid process...
Recording retromolar pad: ● Ask patient to open wide. ● If tray is too long: a notch is formed at the posteromedial border...
Pterygo-mandibular raphae • The pterygo-mandibular raphe or ligament originates from the pterygoid hamulus of medial ptery...
Clinical implication • It is quite prominent in some patients and may even require a notch like clearance in maxilla dentu...
Lingual frenum • Fibrous band of tissue that overlies the centre of genioglossus muscle. • It is usually a narrow single b...
• It originates at midline from ventral surface of tongue and often terminates at the sublingual (salivary) caruncles. • O...
• They may be attached on or near the crest of ridge. • The lingual frenum may be very short or tongue-tie, the patient ca...
Clinical implication • During impression procedure the patient is asked to touch tip of the tongue on incisive papilla reg...
Alveololingual sulcus • Space between the residual alveolar ridge and the tongue. • Extends from the lingual frenum to the...
Divided into 3 areas: 1. Anterior vestibule /sublingual crescent area/ anterior sublingual fold. 2. Middle vestibule /mylo...
Anterior lingual vestibule • Extends from lingual frenum to premylohyoid fossa. • Premylohyoid fossa is palpable– seen as ...
• Lingual border of the impression should contact the mucous membrane of the floor of the mouth when the tip of the tongue...
Mylohyoid area/middle vestibule • Extends from pre-myohyoid fossa to the distal end of the mylohyoid ridge • Mainly influe...
• Provides space for raising the floor of the mouth without displacing the denture & peripheral seal is maintained during ...
Retromylohyoid fossa • The flange passes into the retromylohyoid fossa. • Since it is not acted upon by the mylohyoid in t...
Boundaries • Anteriorly – mylohyoid muscle • Laterally – pear shaped pad • Posteriorly – retromylohyoid curtain • Medially...
Retromylohyoid curtain • It is a curtain formed by mucous membrane in the oral cavity. • Bounded by o Posteriolaterally- s...
NEIL’S LATERAL THROAT FORM Described that the lingual flange could have three possible lengths depending on the tonicity, ...
Class I • long and wide flange. • Thickness varies • The retromylohyoid curtain area (most distal border )should be thinne...
Class III • Minimum length and thickness. • Border 2-3 mm below mylohyoid ridge or sometimes at the ridge. • Thickness not...
Significance • It forms the distal end of alveolingual sulcus. • The denture border should extend posteriorly to contact t...
Supporting structures of mandible
Buccal shelf area • Primary area of support of mandibular denture. • It is between the mandibular buccal frenum & anterior...
Significance • The mucous membrane covering the buccal shelf area is loosely attached, less keratinized & contains thick s...
Clinical implication • When the ridge is flat, the buccinators is often attached almost the center of ridge. • The buccina...
Residual alveolar ridge • It is covered by fibrous connective tissue and underlying bone is cancellous. • The mucous membr...
• The mucous membrane of crest of ridge when securely attached to underlying bone provides good soft tissue support for de...
RELIEF AREAS OF MANDIBLE
Mylohyoid ridge • The mylohyoid ridge is a bony prominence along the lingual aspect of the mandible. • Soft tissue usually...
• Posteriorly, after resorption, it often flushes with the residual ridge. The position of the mylohyoid ridge as it varie...
Significance: • A prominent sharp ridge interfere with the development of correct lingual flange & cause pain especially d...
Mental foramen • It is located on the lateral surface of body of mandible between the 1st & 2nd bicuspids about halfway be...
Significance • As resorption occurs mental foramen will come to lie closer to the crest of residual ridge. • Unless relief...
Genial tubercle • The genial tubercle are a pair of dense bony prominences at the inferior border of the mandible at the l...
Significance • Due to resorption they become increasingly prominent & hence relief is essential to avoid complications.
Torus mandibularis • It is a bony prominence usually found bilaterally and lingually near the first and second premolars m...
Significance • Small tori may only require relief in the denture. • Large tori needs to be removed surgically- difficult t...
The tongue • It is composed mainly of muscle fibers and its associated Muscles (genioglossus, hyoglossus, styloglossus). •...
• To evaluate the tongue position, instruct patients to open just wide enough for a small portion of food and observe the ...
Correlation of anatomical landmarks of mandible
Conclusion • The basic goal of a successful complete denture therapy is reaching the patients expectations in fulfillment ...
• The knowledge of oral anatomy, microscopic as well as macroscopic features, better equips a prosthodontists to - i. Deci...
RELATED ARTICLES
A variation in the anatomic position of the pterygomandibular raphe: report of case Journal of the American Dental Associa...
Treatment ► Under local infilteration, bilaterally tissues were removed from maxillary tuberosity region. ► The last dentu...
CONCLUSION ► It is important to check for the position of ptergomandibular raphe before fabrication of denture base.
Relationship of the maxillary central incisors and canines to the incisive papilla. Journal of oral rehabilitation. 1975 J...
METHOD OF STUDY ► Four hundred and thirty dentulous maxillary casts were selected for the study. ► Casts used were taken f...
The following measurements and observations were made; ► (a) the distance between the canine cusp tips. ► (b) the relation...
RESULT  Shape of Arch  277 of casts examined were of the oval type, 110 were square, 43 were tapering.  The average dis...
Three-dimensional analysis of the occlusal plane related to the hamular–incisive–papilla occlusal plane in young adults. J...
► Maxillary irreversible hydrocolloid impressions were made in subjects. Stone casts† were then poured in them immediately...
► Data were performed by the Statistic analysis software programme. ► The Student’s t-test and Pearson’s correlation test ...
Effect of Relining Method on Dimensional Accuracy of Posterior Palatal Seal. An In Vitro Study Journal of Prosthodontics. ...
MATERIALS AND METHODS ► Dentures were fabricated on 50 definitive casts made from the original metal cast. ► Five relining...
CONCLUSION ► The dimensional accuracy of relined dentures is influenced by relining materials and methods. ► Statistically...
Evaluation of the Reliability of Hamular Notch-Incisive Papilla Plane (HIP) in Establishing Occlusal Plane. Orthodontic Jo...
 Conclusion: HIP plane tends to be parallel to occlusal plane and can be used as a clinical guideline in the determinatio...
Quantifying the Selection of Maxillary Anterior Teeth Using Intraoral and Extraoral Anatomical Landmarks  The aim To dete...
► Each measurement was completed by two assessors to obtain mean values. ► Data were statistically analyzed using SPSS ver...
References: 1. Zarb,Bolender,Carlson – Boucher’s prosthodontic treatment for edentulous patients,12th edition 2. Sharry J....
6. Benard Lynn,Detriot,Mich – Significance of anatomic landmarks in complete denture service,JPD,1964,14:456-459 7. H.R.Ko...
THANK YOU
Anatomical landmarks
Anatomical landmarks

  1. 1. GOOD MORNING
  2. 2. ANATOMICAL LANDMARKS OF MAXILLA AND MANDIBLE IN EDENTULOUS PATIENTS DELLA S INDRAN II YEAR MDS
  3. 3. CONTENTS • Introduction • Anatomical landmarks-definition • Osteology • Anatomy of maxilla and mandible • Histology of oral mucous membrane • Anatomical landmarks of maxilla and mandible o Limiting structures o Supporting structures o Relief areas • Correlation of anatomical landmark of maxilla and mandible • Conclusion • References
  4. 4. Introduction • M.M Devan Dictum “Aim of a prosthodontist is not only the meticulous replacement of what is missing, but also perpetual preservation of what is present.” • A prosthesis must function in harmony with the tissues that support them and those that surround them. • Hence the dentist must understand the macroscopic as well as microscopic anatomy of the supporting and limiting structures of the denture.
  5. 5. • This knowledge aids in determining – i. The selective placement of forces by the denture bases upon the supporting tissues. ii. The form of the denture borders that will be harmonious with the normal function of the limiting structures that surround them.
  6. 6. Anatomical landmarks It is defined as a recognizable anatomic structure used as a point of reference GPT -9 It includes • Anatomical landmarks of maxilla • Anatomical landmarks of mandible
  7. 7. Osteology • The osseous structures not only support the dentures but have a direct bearing on the impression making procedures, the positioning of teeth & the contour of finished denture bases. • The maxillary denture is supported by 2 pairs of bones, the maxilla & the palatine bones. • The mandibular denture supported by one bone, the mandible.
  8. 8. Maxilla • There are two maxilla, each consisting of a central body & four processes • The four processes of maxilla are: o Frontal o Zygomatic o Alveolar o palatine
  9. 9. Maxilla
  10. 10. Alveolar & Palatine process of maxilla • Involved in providing support for maxillary denture.
  11. 11. Edentulous maxilla • When natural teeth are present, the occlusal forces are absorbed by the hydrodynamic effect of the PDL. • This complete mechanism is related to the maintenance of integrity of the alveolar process. • But the loss of teeth deprives these processes of the stimulus. • Under dentures all forces are transmitted to surface of the alveolar process as pressure. • The total surface area of support from the maxilla is 22.96cm2.
  12. 12. Mucous membrane • Serves as a cushion between the denture base and the supporting bone. • Mucous membrane is composed of mucosa and submucosa.
  13. 13. Histology of oral mucous membrane Mucosa sub-mucosa Formed by stratified squamous epithelium and a subjacent narrow layer of connective tissue is present called as lamina propria. Composed of connective tissue that varies from dense to loose areolar tissue. In edentulous people – mucosa covering hard palate + crest of residual ridge + residual attached gingiva = Masticatory Mucosa Thickness varies and may contain glandular, fat or muscle cells and transmits the blood and nerve supply to the mucosa Characterized by well defined keratinized layer on the outermost surface Attachment occurs between submucosa and periosteal covering of the bone and it makes the bulk of the mucous membrane
  14. 14. Types of mucosa • Masticatory mucosa • Lining mucosa • Specialized mucosa
  15. 15. Masticatory mucosa • Free, attached gingiva, hard palate & crest of residual ridge. • Comes in primary contact with food during mastication. • The epithelium is stratified squamous orthokeratinized or parakeratinized with a lamina propria that is thick & dense.
  16. 16. Lining mucosa • The mucous membrane that comes in contact with the denture borders is usually lining mucosa. • The lips, cheeks, vestibule, floor of the mouth, ventral surface of the tongue and soft palate. • Made up of stratified squamous non-keratinized epithelium supported by thick lamina propria. • The submucosal structure is either loosely or tightly attached to underlying structures.
  17. 17. Specialized mucosa • Seen on the dorsal surface (dorsum) of the tongue. • It is covered with cornified epithelial papillae.
  18. 18. Anatomical landmarks of maxilla Peripheral or limiting area • Labial frenum • Labial vestibule • Buccal frenum • Buccal vestibule • Hamular notch • Posterior palatal seal
  19. 19. Supporting structures • Hard palate • Residual alveolar ridge • Rugae • Maxillary tuberosity
  20. 20. Relief areas • Incisive papilla • Cuspid eminence • Mid palatine raphe • Fovea palatina
  21. 21. Limiting structures These are the structures which determine & confine the extent of the denture. GPT-9
  22. 22. Labial frenum • Single narrow band of fibrous connective tissue . • May Consist of two or more fibrous bands and can also be broad. • Appears as a fold of mucous membrane extending from the mucous lining of mucous membrane of the lips to or towards the crest of residual ridge on labial surface.
  23. 23. Classification According to Placek et al based on the extent of attachment of fibers • Mucosal • Gingival • Papillary • Papilla penetrating
  24. 24. Significance • On activation creates the labial notch in the denture base. • The activity of this area tends to be vertical, so labial notch in denture should be narrow i.e; just wide enough and just deep enough to allow the frenum to pass through it without manipulation of lip. • Since it contains no muscle fibers of significance, it can be surgically excised if it attaches too near crest of alveolar ridge.
  25. 25. Clinical implication • Recorded during border molding procedure which is achieved by moving the lip outward, downward and inward. • Overzealous lateral movements may create a labial notch that is too wide & loss of peripheral seal.
  26. 26. Labial vestibule • Extends on both sides from the labial frenum to the buccal frenum or between the area of right & left first premolars if the frenums are absent or in an unusual location. • The lining mucosa is devoid of keratinized layer & is freely movable with the tissues to which it is attached because of the elastic nature of lamina propria.
  27. 27. Significance • Fibers of orbicularis oris runs in horizontal direction so easy to overextend the impression ,therefore careful border molding necessary.
  28. 28. Clinical implication • If the anterior alveolar ridge is fair to good, the labial border should be quite thin about 2mm or less. • A thicker border would eliminate the philtrum & would create an undesirable “fat lip.” • When the ridge is prominent an open or short flange may be used. • If the ridge is poor or flat , thicker border needed for peripheral seal & as an aid for lip support. • Border molding is achieved by moving the lip outward, downward and inward.
  29. 29. Buccal frenum • Composed of one or more bands of fibrous connective tissue Muscles associated • Buccinator: pulls frenum backward. • Levator anguli oris: attaches beneath the frenum & affects the position of the frenum. • orbicularis oris: pulls frenum forward. (Boucher;12th edition)
  30. 30. • The buccal frenum along with its associated muscles of expression creates the buccal notch which is wider than the labial notch because more clearance is needed for the muscle activity in this area.
  31. 31. Modiolus • Most of the muscles of expression converge at the corner of the mouth to form a nodule called modiolus.
  32. 32. Significance • The oral activities in this area are horizontal as well as vertical. • Due to frequent activity of the buccal frenum and the modiolus the border thickness of the buccal notch should be fairly thin about 2mm.
  33. 33. Clinical implication • If the ridge is flat or poor a wider border is necessary for better peripheral seal as well as lip and cheek support to improve esthetics. • The movement of frenum is simulated by moving the cheek outward, downward, inward, and then backward and forward during border molding.
  34. 34. Buccal vestibule • Extends from buccal frenum to hamular notch • It is bound externally by cheek & internally by the residual alveolar ridge. • Structures influencing buccal vestibule o Buccinator o massetor o Coronoid process
  35. 35. Significance Size of buccal vestibule varies with o Contraction of buccinators muscle o Position of mandible o Amount of bone lost from maxilla
  36. 36. Clinical implication • With increasing resorption of ridge, the zygomatic process becomes more noticeable & care must be taken not to use it as a stress bearing area. • Buccal flange is border molded by extending the cheek outward, downward & inward. The patient is asked to open the mouth wide & move the mandible from side to side.
  37. 37. Coronomaxillary space:Literature review & anatomic description. (Arbree et al ,JPD 1987:57;186-190) • The coronomaxillary space is that anatomic region that lies medial to the coronoid process and lateral to the maxillary tuberosity. Boundaries: o anteriorly -by the base of the zygomatic process. o posteriorly-pterygomaxillary or hamular notch o inferioriorly - crest of the residual ridge.
  38. 38. • The coronomaxillary flange of the maxillary denture is that portion of the buccal flange that extends from the zygomatic eminence to the hamular notch.
  39. 39. • The coronoid process may be relatively straight or vertical in some individuals . For these patients opening of the mandible can result in narrowing of the space. • If the individual with a lateral flare of the coronoid process is observed during opening, the space often remains the same or becomes wider.
  40. 40. • If the space narrows during opening, any horizontal overextension into the space would result in denture base contact and loss of retention. • Border molding procedures in this region should include opening and closing, together with protrusion, and lateral movements of the jaw.
  41. 41. • If the coronomaxillary space broadens or remains the same size on opening , the functional filling of this space with the denture flange becomes important. • If the space is not completely filled or even slightly overfilled, maximum retention may be lost. • In this instance it is advisable not to have the patient open wide, protrude, or move laterally during border molding or impression procedures.
  42. 42. Hamular notch • Hamular notch or pterygomaxillary notch is a displaceable area about 2mm wide • Situated between tuberosity of maxilla and hamulus of the medial pterygoid plate Instrument used: • Identified by using mouth mirror so that edge drops in definite depression.
  43. 43. • Determines the distal end of denture. • The pterygomandibular raphe attaches to Hamulus. Significance
  44. 44. Clinical implication • Ending the impression on the tuberosity will result in a non retentive denture due to lack of peripheral seal. • Overextending the impression distal to notch will usually cause:  Extreme discomfort due to interference with ascending ramus of mandible.  Restricted pterygomandibular raphe movement.  When mouth is wide open the denture dislodges.
  45. 45. • It is defined as the soft tissue area at or beyond the junction of the hard and soft palate on which pressure within the physiological limit can be applied by a complete denture to aid in its retention. (GPT – 9) Posterior palatal seal
  46. 46. • Hardy and Kapur stated that retention and stability that is achieved from adhesion ,cohesion and interfacial surface tension are able to resist those dislodging forces that are perpendicular to the denture base. • Horizontal & lateral torquing of the maxillary denture can be resisted only by adequate border seal.
  47. 47. • Components of posterior palatal seal: o Pterygomaxillary seal area: extends through pterygomaxillary notch continuing 3-4mm anterolaterally approximating mucogingival junction. o Postpalatal seal area: between the anterior and posterior vibrating line found medially from one tuberosity to other.
  48. 48. • Boundaries : o Anteriorly – Anterior vibrating line o Posteriorly - Posterior vibrating line o Laterally – Pterygomaxillary notch
  49. 49. M.M.House classification Describes the amount of posterior tissue that will accept the posterior palatal seal • Class I – more than 5mm of movable tissue available for post-damming; retention is usually good. • Class II – 1-5mm of movable tissue available for post-damming good retention is usually possible. • Class III – less than 1mm movable tissue available for post-damming; retention is usually poor.
  50. 50. Significance According to Ettinger and Scandrett : • Aids in retention by maintaining constant contact with soft palate. • Prevents ingress of fluid, air, and food between denture and tissue. • Diminishes gagging reflux.
  51. 51. • Provides embedded sunken distal border which is less conspicuous to tongue. • Supplies a thick border to counteract denture warpage due to dimensional changes during polymerisation shrinkage of methy methacrylate resin.
  52. 52. Methods to record posterior palatal seal • Conventional approach using’T’burnisher • Fluid wax technique • Arbitrary scrapping of the master cast
  53. 53. Vibrating line • It is defined as an imaginary line across the posterior part of the palate marking the division between the movable and immovable tissues of the soft palate. This can be identified when the movable tissues are functioning – (GPT-9).
  54. 54. Anterior vibrating line • An imaginary line located at the junction of the attached tissues overlying the hard palate and the movable tissues of the immediately adjacent hard palate. • Extends from one hamular notch to other. • Passes 2mm in front of fovea palatine. • Shape – bow shaped anteriorly, sometimes referred to as “Cupid’s Bow.”
  55. 55. Significance • Distal end of the denture should terminate 1 to 2 mm posterior to the vibrating line. Located by – • Valsalva Maneuver -the nostrils are closed &patient is asked to exhale through the nose. The soft palate will flex at the junction . • The line is drawn across the palate when it marks the beginning of motion in the palate when an individual says “ah” in short vigorous bursts.
  56. 56. Posterior vibrating line • An imaginary line at the junction of the aponeurosis of the tensor veli palatini and the muscular portion of the soft palate. • Located by - it can be visualised when the patient says “ah” in a normal un exagg.erated fashion.
  57. 57. Supporting structures • It is defined as the surfaces of oral structures that resists force, strains or pressures brought on them during function (GPT-9). It can be: • Primary stress bearing area. • Secondary stress bearing area.
  58. 58. According to 9th edition of Boucher & 12th edition of Zarb & Bolender • Primary sress bearing area Residual ridge • Secondary stress bearing area Palatal rugae
  59. 59. According to Boucher’s 13 edition • Primary stress bearing area Firm tuberosity & hard palate on either side of palatal raphae • Secondary stress bearing area Rugae & residual ridge
  60. 60. Hard palate • The hard palate is made up of palatine processes of the maxillae and the horizontal plates of the palatine bones. • The palatine process are joined together at the medial suture.
  61. 61. o Trabecular pattern of bone is perpendicular to direction of force. o Lined by keratinized epithelium. o The hard palate can be divided into areas ✔ Gingival ✔ Raphae ✔ Antereo-lateral ✔ Posterio-lateral
  62. 62. • The gingival & palatine raphae areas do not have a distinct submucosa. • Antereo-lateral area ,the submucosa consists of adipose tissue & the postereo-lateral area consists of palatal salivary gland tissue. • Presence of fatty/ glandular tissue provides a more resilient tissue for the support of a denture.
  63. 63. • Classification –according to Levin the shape of the hard palate is o Flat o Rounded o U – shaped o V – shaped
  64. 64. Flat palate • Resists vertical displacement but it is easily displaced by lateral or torquing forces. Rounded palate • Has the best resistance to vertical and lateral forces.
  65. 65. U-shaped palate • Good resistance to vertical and lateral forces. V shaped palate • Has got the least prognosis since any vertical or torquing movements tends to break the seal easily.
  66. 66. Crest of residual alveolar ridge • The residual ridge is the remnant of the alveolar process which originally contained sockets for natural teeth.
  67. 67. Significance • The submucosal layer is sufficiently thick to provide resiliency for support of complete denture • The bone covering the crest of the upper ridge is often compact. • But the bone is subjected to resorption so it is considered as secondary stress bearing area.
  68. 68. Factors influencing architecture of residual alveolar ridge • Persons general health. • Forces developed by the surrounding musculature. • Severity of periodontal disease. • Forces acquiring from wearing of dental prosthesis. • Time length of edentulous span.
  69. 69. Maxillary rugae • Raised areas of dense connective tissue radiating from the midline in the anterior one-third of the palate.
  70. 70. Palatal rugae pattern
  71. 71. Significance • Acts as secondary stress bearing area. • Said to be concerned with phonetics. • Increase the surface area of the foundation and thus supplement the values of retention. • It is the denture stabilizing area in the maxillary foundation. • Often compressed or distorted from an ill fitting denture & should be allowed to return to their normal form prior to impression making.
  72. 72. Maxillary tuberosity • Most distal portion of the alveolar ridge. • It is the posterior convexity of the maxillary body.
  73. 73. Significance • Important area of support as they are least likely to resorb. • Lateral reduction often required because the coronoid process of the mandible is in close contact during opening and lateral jaw movements which may lead to an inadequate space for a correctly extended buccal flange. • Requires vertical reduction when it contacts the pear shaped pad.
  74. 74. Relief areas • These areas resorb under constant load or contain fragile structures. • Denture should be designed such that the masticatory load is not concentrated in these areas.
  75. 75. Incisive papilla • A pad of fibrous connective tissue overlying the bony exit of the nasopalatine blood vessels and nerves.
  76. 76. Significance : • Stable landmark and gives its relation to incisive foramen through which the neurovascular bundle emerge and lie on the surface of bone. • It is a biometric guide giving information on positional relation to central incisors which are about 8-10 mm anterior to incisive papilla.
  77. 77. • Biometric guide which gives us information about location of maxillary canines (A perpendicular drawn posterior to the centre of incisive papilla to sagittal plane passes through canines).
  78. 78. Clinical Consideration : • During final impression procedure, care should be taken not to compress the papilla. Hence the incisive papilla should be relieved with a spacer. Reason : a. Compression of blood vessels Obliteration of lumen deprive nutrition to tissues breakdown of tissues. b. Pressure on nerve causes paresthesia in the region of upper lip.
  79. 79. Mid-palatine suture • It is the area extending from the incisive papilla to the distal end of the hard palate.
  80. 80. Significance: • Area of sutural joint and covered with firmly adherent mucous membrane to the underlying bone with thin layer of submucosal tissue. • This sutural joint is formed by the median fusion of two maxillary processes and two horizontal plates of palatine bone.
  81. 81. Clinical implication • As the bone of alveolar ridge resorbs, the pressure of vertical forces is increased over the bone of palate. • When this bone become prominent in mid-palatal suture area, it becomes fulcrum point around which the maxillary denture will rotate. • This in turn results in discomfort to patient ,damage of soft tissues and mid-line denture fracture.
  82. 82. Torus palatinus • Hard bony enlargement that occurs in the midline of the roof of the mouth. • It’s size and shape varies greatly. • Found in 20% of the population (Zarb-Bolender,12th edition).
  83. 83. Significance • It is covered by thin layer of mucous membrane therefore relief to be given to avoid trauma. • Relief should conform accurately to the shape of the torus.
  84. 84. Clinical implication • If the size is small ,can be relieved with pressure indicating paste. • Large tori has to be removed surgically. • Sometimes the area of the torus can be cut out of the denture & the use of a 1.5mm wide & 1mm deep bead on the inside of the denture around torus may suffice for adequate retention.
  85. 85. Fovea palatinae • They are formed by coalesence of several mucous ducts. • Usually two in number on either side of the midline. • They indicate the vicinity of posterior palatine seal area.
  86. 86. Significance • Acts as a landmark for determining the posterior border of denture. • Denture can extend 1-2mm beyond fovea. • A study of 72 subjects by Chen reported that only 25% of the fovea were located on the vibrating line, none were anterior, & the rest were posterior.
  87. 87. Clinical implication • In patients with thick saliva, the fovea palatine should be left uncovered or else thick saliva flows between the tissue and increase the hydrostatic pressure and hence lead to denture displacement.
  88. 88. Correlation of anatomical landmark of maxilla
  89. 89. Anatomical landmarks of mandible
  90. 90. Anatomy of mandible
  91. 91. Edentulous mandible • The basal seat of the mandible is different in size from basal seat of the maxilla. • The submucosa in some parts of mandibular basal seat contains anatomic structures that are different from those found in the upper jaw. • In addition, the nature of the supporting bone on the crest of residual ridge usually differs between two jaws.
  92. 92. • The total area of support from the mandible is significantly less than from maxilla. Maxilla-22.96cm2 Mandible-12.25cm2 • This means that mandible is less capable of resisting occlusal forces than the maxilla and extra care must be taken if available support is to be used to advantage.
  93. 93. • Labial frenum • Labial vestibule • Buccal frenum • Buccal vestibule • Lingual frenum • Alveololingual sulcus • Retro molar pads • Pterygomandibular raphe Limiting structures Anatomical landmarks of mandible
  94. 94. Supporting areas • Buccal shelf • Slopes of residual alveolar ridge Relief areas • Crest of residual ridge • Mental foramen • Mylohyoid ridge • Genial tubercle • Torus mandibularis
  95. 95. Limiting structures of mandible
  96. 96. Labial frenum • Usually a single narrow band but may consist two or more bands. • Shorter and wider than maxillary labial frenum. • Contains a band of fibrous connective tissue that helps attach the orbicularis muscle.
  97. 97. Significance • The activity of this area tends to be vertical , so the labial notch in the denture should be narrow • Because of attachment of orbicularis muscle ,the frenum is sensitive and active & denture must be fitted carefully around it to maintain a seal without causing soreness.
  98. 98. Labial vestibule • Sulcus between the buccal frenum or between the first premolars if the frenums are absent or in unusual location. • The major muscle in this area: o Orbicularis oris o Mentalis
  99. 99. Significance • The fibers of orbicularis oris are horizontal, careful border molding done to avoid over extension of denture • Mentalis muscle originates from mental tubercles and inserts into lower lip. It is a vertical muscle & excessive activity in this area results in short flange.
  100. 100. Clinical implication • Border molding is done by lifting the lower lip outward, upward & inward. • For effective border contact between denture and tissue, vestibule should be completely filled with impression material during impression procedure. • The labial & buccal borders are not as critical for border seal because of drape of the lips and cheeks create a facial seal. e.g; denture with open or short flange-immediate dentures
  101. 101. • Ridge is fair to good then labial border should be thin i.e; 1- 2mm • Ridge is flat- thicker border needed for lip & cheek support & to provide better seal.
  102. 102. Buccal frenum • Usually in the area of 1st premolar. It may be a single band but often two or more bands.
  103. 103. Significance • Oral activities in this area are horizontal as well as vertical(i.e. movements such as puckering, grinning etc) so wider clearance is usually needed. • The contour of denture little narrower in this area due to the activity of depressor anguli oris muscle.
  104. 104. Clinical implication • Border molding is done by lifting the cheek outward, upward, inward, backward & forward to simulate the movement of frenum. • The denture should extend less in this region, and impression must be functionally trimmed to have the maximum seal and yet not displace the denture when lip is moved.
  105. 105. Buccal vestibule • Extends posteriorly from buccal frenum to the outside back corner of the retromolar pad. • The impression is always widest in this region since the buccal flange swings wide into the cheeks • The width & length mainly dependent on the buccal shelf & buccinators muscle.
  106. 106. Extent • Influenced by buccinator muscle, which extends from the modiolus anteriorly to the pterygomandibular raphe posteriorly. • Adequate support requires that the buccal flange extend to outer edge of the buccal shelf or external oblique line. • The length of buccal flange is not critical because the drape of the cheek provides a facial seal.
  107. 107. Clinical implication • It is necessary to limit the lateral content of buccal flange in the region where the masseter muscle is in function which may push against the distal part of buccinator muscle, failure of which may cause soreness of tissue when heavy pressure is applied.
  108. 108. MASSETRIC NOTCH ► Seen buccal to crest of mandibular ridge in distobuccal corner of the arch.
  109. 109. A) straight line- moderate activity B) concavity- active muscle C) convexity- inactive muscle • It is recorded by asking the patient to exert a closing force while dentist exerts a downward pressure on the tray.
  110. 110. Retromolar pad • Sicher has described retromolar pad as a soft elevation of mucosa that lies distal to third molar .
  111. 111. Contents: • Thin, non-keratinized epithelium • Loose alveolar tissue • Sub-mucosa: glandular tissue • Muscle fibers: o Laterally- buccinator o Medially-Superior constrictor & Pterygomandibular raphe o Distally-Terminal part of tendon of temporalis muscle
  112. 112. Pear shaped pad • Term coined by Craddock & refers to the area formed by residual scar of the third molar & the retromolar papilla. • The mucosa of pear shaped is usually attached gingiva. • The retromolar pad is posterior to pear shaped pad.
  113. 113. Significance • The mandibular denture should terminate over distal edge of pear shaped pad. • Overextension at this border causes soreness & also limits buccinator muscle.
  114. 114. LEVIN: Considers the pear shaped pad as an area of support as it is an area that rarely resorbs. REASON: Large and active temporalis muscle inserts on coronoid process and anterior border of ramus with tendons ending on bone distal to the pad. Bone responds to tensile stimulation by growth and apposition which causes areas of muscle attachments not to resorb Thus, the pad is on a relatively stable bone.
  115. 115. • Important area of support because it is resistant to resorption – active temporalis muscle insertion on coronoid process & anterior border of ramus with tendons ending on alveolar bone distal to pad. • Landmark for the placement of the occlusal plane. • Helps in arranging mandibular posterior teeth
  116. 116. Recording retromolar pad: ● Ask patient to open wide. ● If tray is too long: a notch is formed at the posteromedial border of the retromolar pad, indicating encroachment of the tray on the pterygomandibular raphe, thus tray must be adjusted accordingly.
  117. 117. Pterygo-mandibular raphae • The pterygo-mandibular raphe or ligament originates from the pterygoid hamulus of medial pterygoid plate and attaches to distal end of mylohyoid ridge. • Raphe is a tendinous insertion of two muscles. o The superior constrictor is inserted posteromedially. o Buccinator is inserted anterolaterally.
  118. 118. Clinical implication • It is quite prominent in some patients and may even require a notch like clearance in maxilla denture.
  119. 119. Lingual frenum • Fibrous band of tissue that overlies the centre of genioglossus muscle. • It is usually a narrow single band of tissue but may be broad and exist as two or more frenum.
  120. 120. • It originates at midline from ventral surface of tongue and often terminates at the sublingual (salivary) caruncles. • Often it fans out to find a broad insertion in alveolar mucosa.
  121. 121. • They may be attached on or near the crest of ridge. • The lingual frenum may be very short or tongue-tie, the patient can hardly protrude the tongue. • It is influenced by genioglossus muscle. • The action of these muscles may raise and protrude the tongue
  122. 122. Clinical implication • During impression procedure the patient is asked to touch tip of the tongue on incisive papilla region to record the frenum. • Careful clearance is needed in the denture because the lingual frenum is attached to tongue and inadequate clearance may result in pain or displacement of denture.
  123. 123. Alveololingual sulcus • Space between the residual alveolar ridge and the tongue. • Extends from the lingual frenum to the retromylohyoid curtain.
  124. 124. Divided into 3 areas: 1. Anterior vestibule /sublingual crescent area/ anterior sublingual fold. 2. Middle vestibule /mylohyoid area 3. Disto-lingual vestibule /lateral throat form/ retromylohyoid fossa.
  125. 125. Anterior lingual vestibule • Extends from lingual frenum to premylohyoid fossa. • Premylohyoid fossa is palpable– seen as premylohyoid eminence in impression. • Mainly influenced by genioglossus and lingual frenum.
  126. 126. • Lingual border of the impression should contact the mucous membrane of the floor of the mouth when the tip of the tongue touches the upper incissors. • Lingual flange should be shorter anteriorly than posteriorly.
  127. 127. Mylohyoid area/middle vestibule • Extends from pre-myohyoid fossa to the distal end of the mylohyoid ridge • Mainly influenced by mylohyoid muscle • Lingual flange should slope toward tongue. • Aids in stabilizing the denture as the tongue rests over it
  128. 128. • Provides space for raising the floor of the mouth without displacing the denture & peripheral seal is maintained during function. • The length and width of mylohyoid flange is determined by membrane attachment of tongue to mylohyoid ridge and width of hyoglossus muscle and can only be determined by skillful border molding and impression.
  129. 129. Retromylohyoid fossa • The flange passes into the retromylohyoid fossa. • Since it is not acted upon by the mylohyoid in the retromylohyoid fossa it turns laterally toward the ramus to fill the fossa & complete the typical ‘S’ form of lingual flange.
  130. 130. Boundaries • Anteriorly – mylohyoid muscle • Laterally – pear shaped pad • Posteriorly – retromylohyoid curtain • Medially - tongue
  131. 131. Retromylohyoid curtain • It is a curtain formed by mucous membrane in the oral cavity. • Bounded by o Posteriolaterally- superior constrictor muscle o Posteriomedially- palatoglossus & lateral surface of tongue o Inferiorly- submandibular salivary gland & mylohyoid muscle
  132. 132. NEIL’S LATERAL THROAT FORM Described that the lingual flange could have three possible lengths depending on the tonicity, activity & anatomic attachments of the adjacent structures
  133. 133. Class I • long and wide flange. • Thickness varies • The retromylohyoid curtain area (most distal border )should be thinner. Class II • It is half as long and narrow as class I and twice as long as class III.
  134. 134. Class III • Minimum length and thickness. • Border 2-3 mm below mylohyoid ridge or sometimes at the ridge. • Thickness not more than 2mm • Knife-edge border if border terminates at mylohyoid ridge.
  135. 135. Significance • It forms the distal end of alveolingual sulcus. • The denture border should extend posteriorly to contact the retromylohyoid curtain when the tip of tongue is placed against the front part of upper residual ridge. • Protrusion of the tongue causes the retromylohyoid curtain to move forward.
  136. 136. Supporting structures of mandible
  137. 137. Buccal shelf area • Primary area of support of mandibular denture. • It is between the mandibular buccal frenum & anterior edge of masseter muscle. • Boundaries o Medially – crest of alveolar ridge o Laterally – external oblique ridge o posteriorly– retromolar pad o Anteriorly –buccal frenum
  138. 138. Significance • The mucous membrane covering the buccal shelf area is loosely attached, less keratinized & contains thick submucosal layer. • Bone of the buccal shelf is covered by a layer of cortical bone & also it lies at right angles to the vertical occlusal forces , makes it most suitable primary stress bearing area • The buccal shelf area tends not to resorb due to the stimulation of the attachment of buccinators.
  139. 139. Clinical implication • When the ridge is flat, the buccinators is often attached almost the center of ridge. • The buccinators can be covered in this area because it is relatively flaccid, inactive & fibers function in a horizontal direction.
  140. 140. Residual alveolar ridge • It is covered by fibrous connective tissue and underlying bone is cancellous. • The mucous membrane covering the crest of the residual ridge is covered by keratinized layer and is attached by its submucosa to the periosteum of the mandible.
  141. 141. • The mucous membrane of crest of ridge when securely attached to underlying bone provides good soft tissue support for denture. • Underlying bone is cancellous, the crest of the residual ridge may not be favorable as the primary stress- bearing area for a lower denture. • The slopes of residual ridge have thin plate of cortical bone & at an acute angle to occlusal forces- secondary stress bearing area.
  142. 142. RELIEF AREAS OF MANDIBLE
  143. 143. Mylohyoid ridge • The mylohyoid ridge is a bony prominence along the lingual aspect of the mandible. • Soft tissue usually hides the sharpness of mylohyoid ridge. • Anteriorly, mylohyoid ridge is close to inferior surface of mandible & posteriorly to crest of residual ridge.
  144. 144. • Posteriorly, after resorption, it often flushes with the residual ridge. The position of the mylohyoid ridge as it varies relative to the degree of alveolar ridge resorption
  145. 145. Significance: • A prominent sharp ridge interfere with the development of correct lingual flange & cause pain especially during mastication. • The mucous membrane overlying the sharp or irregular mylohyoid ridge needs to be relieved.
  146. 146. Mental foramen • It is located on the lateral surface of body of mandible between the 1st & 2nd bicuspids about halfway between the lower border of mandible & the alveolar crest.
  147. 147. Significance • As resorption occurs mental foramen will come to lie closer to the crest of residual ridge. • Unless relief is provided the nerves and blood vessels will get compressed by the denture. • Pressure on the mental nerve can cause numbness of lower lip.
  148. 148. Genial tubercle • The genial tubercle are a pair of dense bony prominences at the inferior border of the mandible at the lingual midline. • It lies away from the crest of the ridge. • They become relevant in the denture when there is excessive resorption of the residual ridge.
  149. 149. Significance • Due to resorption they become increasingly prominent & hence relief is essential to avoid complications.
  150. 150. Torus mandibularis • It is a bony prominence usually found bilaterally and lingually near the first and second premolars midway between the soft tissues of the floor of the mouth and crest of alveolar ridge. • In edentulous mouth, the superior border of torus may be flush with the crest of ridge. • It is covered by thin layer of mucous membrane.
  151. 151. Significance • Small tori may only require relief in the denture. • Large tori needs to be removed surgically- difficult to provide relief within the denture without breaking border seal.
  152. 152. The tongue • It is composed mainly of muscle fibers and its associated Muscles (genioglossus, hyoglossus, styloglossus). • The active tongue can easily displace even best fitting denture.
  153. 153. • To evaluate the tongue position, instruct patients to open just wide enough for a small portion of food and observe the different positions of tongue. • In normal position, the tongue appears relaxed and completely fills the lower arch with its apex lightly contacting the lingual of lower teeth. This position is important for lingual border seal.
  154. 154. Correlation of anatomical landmarks of mandible
  155. 155. Conclusion • The basic goal of a successful complete denture therapy is reaching the patients expectations in fulfillment of better masticatory ability, unaltered speech and a better esthetics. • The clinician should have the anatomical knowledge to fabricate prosthesis which inturn aids in proper maintenance of stomatognathic system.
  156. 156. • The knowledge of oral anatomy, microscopic as well as macroscopic features, better equips a prosthodontists to - i. Decide how to make the impression? ii. What material to use? iii. How to plan the treatment? • All this will result in a successful prosthetic treatment.
  157. 157. RELATED ARTICLES
  158. 158. A variation in the anatomic position of the pterygomandibular raphe: report of case Journal of the American Dental Association. 1987 May 1;114(5):631-2. ► REPORT OF CASE A 67 yr old male presented with lack of maxillary denture retention since 4 years.  ON EXAMINATION • The ptergomandibular raphe inserted bilaterally into the maxillary tuberosity than on the expected region of hamulus. • On left side it was more prominent as the raphe was attached on the crest of tuberosity. • The position prevented posterior extension of maxillary denture to the level of ptergomaxillary notch.
  159. 159. Treatment ► Under local infilteration, bilaterally tissues were removed from maxillary tuberosity region. ► The last denture used was relined with tissue conditioner and attached to maxilla with palatal screw which acted as a surgical stent. ► After healing, stent was relined with autopolymerised acrylic resin and used as transitional maxillary denture. ► Patient worn this appliance for 3 months and had good retention. ► Later definite prosthesis was made.
  160. 160. CONCLUSION ► It is important to check for the position of ptergomandibular raphe before fabrication of denture base.
  161. 161. Relationship of the maxillary central incisors and canines to the incisive papilla. Journal of oral rehabilitation. 1975 Jul 1;2(3):309-12. ► PURPOSE The purpose of this study was to ascertain; (a) whether there is a constant relationship between the central incisors, canines and the incisive papilla. (b) if this relationship varies for different arch shapes. (c) the reliability of these findings as aids in the design of full dentures.
  162. 162. METHOD OF STUDY ► Four hundred and thirty dentulous maxillary casts were selected for the study. ► Casts used were taken from an epidemioiogical survey. ► The participants represented both men and women with an age range of 17-35 years. ► Only casts in which no teeth were missing and the teeth were in normal alignment with Angle's Class I relationship were considered.
  163. 163. The following measurements and observations were made; ► (a) the distance between the canine cusp tips. ► (b) the relationship between the line joining the canine cusps and the papilla. ► (c) the distance from the posterior edge of the papilla to the labial edge of the maxillary right central Incisor. ► (d) arch shape.
  164. 164. RESULT  Shape of Arch  277 of casts examined were of the oval type, 110 were square, 43 were tapering.  The average distance between the canine cusp tips was 34-66 mm—with a range from 33. 04 to 35.67 mm.  The line joining the tips of the upper canines varied in relation to the incisive papilla.  In 248 casts the line crossed the center of the papilla.  In 72 casts it was anterior to the center of the papilla.  In 110 casts the line was posterior to the center of the papilla.
  165. 165. Three-dimensional analysis of the occlusal plane related to the hamular–incisive–papilla occlusal plane in young adults. Journal of oral rehabilitation. 2007 Feb;34(2):136-40. ► AIM The study was to estimate the relationship between the various occlusal planes and the HIP plane in Taiwanese young adults with approximately optimal occlusion. ► METHOD OF STUDY ► Taiwanese subjects (50 men and 50 women), with no history of orthodontic treatment selected. ► The ages of the subjects ranged from 19 to 28 years.
  166. 166. ► Maxillary irreversible hydrocolloid impressions were made in subjects. Stone casts† were then poured in them immediately. ► All marked points on the maxillary casts were measured by a three-dimensional precise measuring device. ► The angular relationship between the four various occlusal planes and the HIP plane were investigated. ► The vertical distances between the cusp tips and incisal edges of maxillary teeth to the HIP plane were measured.
  167. 167. ► Data were performed by the Statistic analysis software programme. ► The Student’s t-test and Pearson’s correlation test were used to test the statistical significance. RESULTS  The results showed that the occlusal plane defined as the incisal edge of maxillary central incisor to mesiobuccal cusp tips of maxillary second molars had the smallest included angle with the HIP plane.  The incisal edge of maxillary right central incisal to mesiopalatal cusp tips of maxillary first molars had the largest included angle with the HIP plane.  The curve drawn through the buccal cusp tips of maxillary teeth had better parallelism with the HIP plane.
  168. 168. Effect of Relining Method on Dimensional Accuracy of Posterior Palatal Seal. An In Vitro Study Journal of Prosthodontics. 2008 Apr;17(3):211-8. ► Purpose: The posterior palatal seal contributes to the retention of the complete denture. Distortion of this area can occur during reline procedures. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the dimensional accuracy of various denture relining methods and materials on the maxillary posterior palatal seal area.
  169. 169. MATERIALS AND METHODS ► Dentures were fabricated on 50 definitive casts made from the original metal cast. ► Five relining methods and materials were evaluated during this study, (I) laboratory conventional heat-polymerizing method (Lucitone), (II) laboratory heat/pressurepolymerizing method (SR-Ivocap), (III) laboratory autopolymerizing method (Perm), (IV) chairside autopolymerizing method (Tokuso Rebase), (V) chairside lightpolymerizing method (Astron). ► The dimensional changes of the posterior palatal seal areas were determined by placing a low-viscosity silicone impression material between the metal cast and the tissue surface of the relined dentures.
  170. 170. CONCLUSION ► The dimensional accuracy of relined dentures is influenced by relining materials and methods. ► Statistically significant differences (p < 0.0001) were revealed among the tested groups. ► According to this study, the autopolymerizing direct chairside relining method is significantly more likely to produce smaller gaps in the posterior palatal seal area than the rest of the examined methods.
  171. 171. Evaluation of the Reliability of Hamular Notch-Incisive Papilla Plane (HIP) in Establishing Occlusal Plane. Orthodontic Journal of Nepal. 2014 Oct 24;4(1):45-7. Objective: •To find the relationship between hamular notch-incisive papilla plane and occlusal plane in dentulous subjects. Materials & Method: •48 dentate subjects with normal Class I occlusion participated in the study. •Their maxillary impressions were made and casts were poured. •Each cast was then mounted in the surveyor and HIP plane made parallel to the floor by tripoding method. •With the cast in this relation, the vertical distance between HIP and various reference points of occlusal planes were measured using digital Vernier Caliper. •Wilcoxon test was used to find the statistical difference.
  172. 172.  Conclusion: HIP plane tends to be parallel to occlusal plane and can be used as a clinical guideline in the determination of inclination of the occlusal plane.
  173. 173. Quantifying the Selection of Maxillary Anterior Teeth Using Intraoral and Extraoral Anatomical Landmarks  The aim To determine if a relationship exists between intraoral and extraoral facial measurements that could assist dental practitioners in selecting esthetically appropriate maxillary anterior teeth in the absence of pre-extraction records.  Materials and methods: • A cross-sectional study design was used with a sample size of one hundred and twenty participants. • A questionnaire was used to identify the selection criteria and a photograph was taken for facial measurements using digitally calibrated software. • Ninety-eight participants met the selection criteria and were included in the study. Measurements of intraoral landmarks were taken from stone casts of maxillary impressions using calibrated digital calipers.
  174. 174. ► Each measurement was completed by two assessors to obtain mean values. ► Data were statistically analyzed using SPSS version 17 software. ► Data were assessed by one way analysis of variance (ANOVA) followed by post hoc (p < 0.05) to find any difference between tested groups. ► Pearson coefficients were used to determine whether correlation exists between measurements. Conclusion: The study showed that the average length and width of the maxillary arch and interalar width were the anatomical landmarks that provided the strongest predictive relationship with anterior maxillary teeth.
  175. 175. References: 1. Zarb,Bolender,Carlson – Boucher’s prosthodontic treatment for edentulous patients,12th edition 2. Sharry J.J. – Complete denture prosthodontics;ed.3.New York,1974 3. Heartwell Charles – syllabus for complete dentures Ed.4,Philadelphia 4. Sheldon Winkler – Essentials of complete denture Prosthodontics,ed.2 5. O Boucher – Swenson’s complete denture Prosthodontics,ed.6
  176. 176. 6. Benard Lynn,Detriot,Mich – Significance of anatomic landmarks in complete denture service,JPD,1964,14:456-459 7. H.R.Kolb-Variable denture limiting structures of the edentulous mouth,Part 1 ,maxillary border areas,JPD 1966,16:194-204 8. Colie H Millsap-The posterior palatal seal area for complete denture.DCNA,Nov.1964,663 9. Inderbir Singh-Textbook of human histology with colour atlas,ed.3 10. Orban-Oral histology & embryology,ed.10 11. Elinger-synopsis of complete denture prosthodontics,ed.1 12. N. S. Arbree, D.D.S.,* A. A. Yurkstas, D.M.D., M.S.,** and J. H. Kronman, D.D.S.,Ph.D.***Tufts University, School of Dental Medicine, Boston, Mass.
  177. 177. THANK YOU

    Be the first to comment

Anatomical landmarks of maxilla and mandible related to complete denture fabrications.

