PUERPERIUM
Puerperium

Puerperium

Puerperium

  1. 1. PUERPERIUM
  2. 2. Babinje Period koji počinje nakon rađanja posteljice Traje 6-8 nedjelja Karakterišu ga anatomske I fiziološke promjene na genitalnim I ekstragenitalnim organima Desavaju se promjene na materici,grliću,vagini I stidnici
  3. 3. Materica Snažne kontrakcije miometrijuma dovode do smanjenja dimenzija materice Prisutne su promjene na endometrijumu,nakon odvajanja placente postoji samo bazalni sloj ali tokom 72h od porođaja prisutna su oba sloja Potpuna proliferacija endometrijuma se događa u prvih 16 dana puerperiuma Pojava lohija iz materične šupljine-krvavi sadržaj sa nekrotičnom deciduom,bakterijama Razlikujemo: krvave lohije(lochia cruenta) Mrko žute(lochia flava) Žućkastobijele(lochia alba)
  4. 4. Grlić materice Nakon rađanja placente muskulatura grlića dobija tonus I svojim oblikom počinje da podsjeća na pregravidno stanje Tokom 2-3 dana potpuno je formiran ali još uvijek dilatiran 2-3 cm Vagina i stidnica Nakon porođaja nisu uočljivi vaginalni nabori I vagina je edematozna Povlačenje edema I pojavljivanje vaginalnih nabora dešava se tokom 3 nedjelje Vraćanje na pregravidno stanje je tokom 6 nedjelja Mogu zaostati određeni stepeni mišićne I fascijalne opuštenosti što može uzrokovati spad vaginalnih zidova Hirurški zbrinute povrede I rana od epiziotomije 1 nedjelji zarastaju per primam
  5. 5. Uspostavljanje menstrualnog ciklusa Kod žena koje ne doje ciklus se uspostavi tokom 8-10 nedjelja nakon porođaja U nekim slučajevima krvarenje može postojatii prije završenog puerperiuma te je potrebno isključiti postojanje patološkog procesa Kod većine žena menstrualni ciklus se uspostavlja između 17-18 nedjelje nakon porođaja Menstruacija koja se javi u prvih 6 nedjelja je anovulatorna Postporođajna amenoreja je uslovljena smanjenom sekrecijom gonadotropnih hormona,prolaznom hipofiznom neosjetljivošću na hormone hipotalamusa

