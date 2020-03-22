Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KLINIČKE KARAKTERISTIKE BABINJA
Babinje Period koji počinje nakon rađanja posteljice Traje 6-8 nedjelja Karakterišu ga anatomske I fiziološke promjene na ...
Materica Snažne kontrakcije miometrijuma dovode do smanjenja dimenzija materice Prisutne su promjene na endometrijumu,nako...
Materica nakon porođaja
Grlić materice Nakon rađanja placente muskulatura grlića dobija tonus I svojim oblikom počinje da podsjeća na pregravidno ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kliničke karakteristike babinja

40 views

Published on

Kliničke karakteristike babinja

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kliničke karakteristike babinja

  1. 1. KLINIČKE KARAKTERISTIKE BABINJA
  2. 2. Babinje Period koji počinje nakon rađanja posteljice Traje 6-8 nedjelja Karakterišu ga anatomske I fiziološke promjene na genitalnim I ekstragenitalnim organima Desavaju se promjene na materici,grliću,vagini I stidnici
  3. 3. Materica Snažne kontrakcije miometrijuma dovode do smanjenja dimenzija materice Prisutne su promjene na endometrijumu,nakon odvajanja placente postoji samo bazalni sloj ali tokom 72h od porođaja prisutna su oba sloja Potpuna proliferacija endometrijuma se događa u prvih 16 dana puerperiuma Pojava lohija iz materične šupljine-krvavi sadržaj sa nekrotičnom deciduom,bakterijama Razlikujemo: krvave lohije(lochia cruenta) Mrko žute(lochia flava) Žućkastobijele(lochia alba)
  4. 4. Materica nakon porođaja
  5. 5. Grlić materice Nakon rađanja placente muskulatura grlića dobija tonus I svojim oblikom počinje da podsjeća na pregravidno stanje Tokom 2-3 dana potpuno je formiran ali još uvijek dilatiran 2-3 cm Vagina i stidnica Nakon porođaja nisu uočljivi vaginalni nabori I vagina je edematozna Povlačenje edema I pojavljivanje vaginalnih nabora dešava se tokom 3 nedjelje Vraćanje na pregravidno stanje je tokom 6 nedjelja Mogu zaostati određeni stepeni mišićne I fascijalne opuštenosti što može uzrokovati spad vaginalnih zidova Hirurški zbrinute povrede I rana od epiziotomije u 1 nedjelji zarastaju per primam

×