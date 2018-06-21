Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
dataHacker.rs post #001 Pilot blog. Uvod.
Data Science... • Je proglašeno za perspektivno zanimanje budućnosti • Fakulteti su otvoreni u Srbiji • Sa razvojem softwa...
Data Science • Google, FaceBook, Instagram i Twitter procesiraju masivne količine podataka • Uz pomoć podataka kreira se i...
Data Science • Machine Learning-a • Verovatnoće • Programiranja: Python i R • Vizuelizacije podatka • Komunikacija • Bizni...
Machine Learning::ML
Primeri podataka su
ML algoritami su: • Klasifikacija: Da li je dobijeni email spam ili ne ? • Klasifikacija: automatsko prepoznavanje teksta ...
Data Science is FUN ! ☺
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Blog_001

21 views

Published on

Blog post #001 za brzo pregledanje.
Data Science u slikama !! :-)

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Blog_001

  1. 1. dataHacker.rs post #001 Pilot blog. Uvod.
  2. 2. Data Science... • Je proglašeno za perspektivno zanimanje budućnosti • Fakulteti su otvoreni u Srbiji • Sa razvojem software-skih alata, za Data Science profesiju nije “potreban” doktorat (PhD)
  3. 3. Data Science • Google, FaceBook, Instagram i Twitter procesiraju masivne količine podataka • Uz pomoć podataka kreira se inteligentan software • Podaci predstavljaju naftu 21. veka
  4. 4. Data Science • Machine Learning-a • Verovatnoće • Programiranja: Python i R • Vizuelizacije podatka • Komunikacija • Biznis i ekonomija se sastoji od oblasti:
  5. 5. Machine Learning::ML
  6. 6. Primeri podataka su
  7. 7. ML algoritami su: • Klasifikacija: Da li je dobijeni email spam ili ne ? • Klasifikacija: automatsko prepoznavanje teksta sa slika. Npr. očitavanje broja registarskih tablica na vozilima • Klasterovanje: Segmentacija korisnika internet portalа zarad personalizovanih reklama • Sistemi preporuke – Recommender System: Koji Youtube video preporučiti korisniku ?
  8. 8. Data Science is FUN ! ☺

×