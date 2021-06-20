Phalangeal fractures of hand

ANATOMY

Meatcarpophalangeal joint- Condyloid joints

ROM at MCPJ- flexion and extension of the digits, as well as a very small degree of abduction and adduction when the digits are extended.

• Phalanges - has a base, shaft, neck and head that is formed from two condyles.



• PIPJ, DIPJ - Hinge joints,

ROM at PIP and DIP joint : flexion and extension.

VERDAN’S ZONES OF HANDS

VOLAR PLATE

Vinculum breve and Vinculum longum

MECHANISMS OF INJURY





