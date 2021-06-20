Phalangeal fractures of hand

-
ANATOMY
Meatcarpophalangeal joint- Condyloid joints
ROM at MCPJ- flexion and extension of the digits, as well as a very small degree of abduction and adduction when the digits are extended.
• Phalanges - has a base, shaft, neck and head that is formed from two condyles.
• PIPJ, DIPJ - Hinge joints,
ROM at PIP and DIP joint : flexion and extension.
VERDAN’S ZONES OF HANDS
VOLAR PLATE
Vinculum breve and Vinculum longum
MECHANISMS OF INJURY
