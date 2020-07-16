Klasna ocinka invest sn last 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. EdTech-проект для доставки контента и управления образовательной средой
  2. 2. 10+ ЛЕТ НА РЫНКЕ На платформе создано: −~9800 сайтов организаций и 1600+ сайтов учителей, −5 полноценных дистанционных школ в Украине. Проект зарабатывает на свое содержание ($30k /год). Есть опыт запуска локаций в других странах. 13 стран мира, в т.ч. : Украина – 30% рынка, 8 региональных порталов.
  3. 3. КОМАНДА Виталий Зайцев, CEO Опыт в образовании – 20+ лет. Ксения Красоха, СТО Опыт работы – 15 лет Дарья Семёнова, Project Manager Опыт работы – 10 лет Ростислав Сылкин, Programmer Опыт работы – 5 лет
  4. 4. РЫНОК Структура мирового рынка образования к 2025 г.: Среднегодовой темп роста – 7…10 % Источники: EdTechXGlobal, Global Market Insights, Education International $ 8 трлн $ 330 млрд $ 33 млрд Total EdTech Learning Environments
  5. 5. ПРОБЛЕМА Какие проблемы показал карантин: • использование от 3 до 5 «разношёрстных» сервисов, часто небезопасных; • сложная коммуникация (соцсети, E-mail, телефон…); • низкий уровень компьютерной грамотности части пользователей.
  6. 6. Недостатки большинства проектов: • шаблонные решения на электронных площадках; • сравнительно высокая стоимость; • платформы узко специализированы (Moodle, Zoom,…) КОНКУРЕНТЫ
  7. 7. −«всё-в-одном», −простое, −«облачное», −работа через собственный сайт образовательного проекта, −как дополнение к существующему сайту, −проект легко масштабируется. НАШЕ РЕШЕНИЕ
  8. 8. СРАВНЕНИЕ LMS
  9. 9. Цель – модели В2В, В2С (* - сейчас В2В): 1. Образовательные услуги (50%): −on-line образование пользователей, −развивающие игры. 2. Сервисы* (15%): −Premium-сервисы для учебных заведений, −SAAS-решение для on-line образования. 3. Дополнительные услуги (35%): −целевая реклама*, −мобильные приложения, −дополнительные услуги.
  10. 10. ИНВЕСТОРУ Ищем инвестора! Что хотим сделать: 1. Мобильные приложения. 2. Модернизация конструкторов и адаптивный дизайн сайтов. 3. Доработка системы пакетов услуг и биллинга. 4. Масштабирование на новые рынки. 5. Запуск онлайн-школы для реализации практики «Talent Development» (+ объем рынка в $ 33 млрд) Требуемый объем инвестиций: $ 50000 – 53000 Предложение инвестору – доля в проекте

