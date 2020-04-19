Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bachelor of Professional Studies (Business and Management)
Excelsior College in Albany, New York
Deepak (Danny) Singh

Excelsior College Transcript of Deepak (Danny) Singh

  1. 1. Student Name: DEEPAK SINGH Academic Policy Date: 7/22/2014 Student ID#: 31069186 Report Date: 4/24/2015 Excelsior College: My Academic Plan 1 of 9 BACHELOR PROFESSIONAL STUDIES - BUSINESS & MANAGEMENT My Academic Plan Congratulations! It appears you have satisfied your degree requirements. Your file has been forwarded to an Academic Evaluation Specialist for further processing. Please note that the School of Business and Technology offers the Master of Business Administration (MBA), the Master of Science in Cybersecurity and the Master of Science in Management degree program. We would be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about any of these programs. We look forward to discussing your re enrollment options with you.
  2. 2. Student Name: DEEPAK SINGH Academic Policy Date: 7/22/2014 Student ID#: 31069186 Report Date: 4/24/2015 Excelsior College: My Academic Plan 2 of 9 Credits Needed ARTS AND SCIENCES (30 SEMESTER HOURS) TO INCLUDE: Needed Written English 0.0 Humanities Requirement Needed Ethics 0.0 Humanities Electives 0.0 Social Sciences/History Requirement Needed Social Sciences/History 0.0 Natural Science/Math Requirement Needed College Algebra or Statistics 0.0 Math Elective 0.0 Science Elective 0.0 Total Arts and Sciences 0.0 Total Upper Level Arts and Science 0.0 PROFESSIONAL COMPONENT (45 CREDITS) TO INCLUDE: Needed Professional Core 0.0 General Management 0.0 Leadership 0.0 Accounting 0.0 Computer Applications 0.0 Project Management 0.0 Business and Management Core 0.0 Human Resource Management 0.0 Marketing 0.0 Finance 0.0 Organizational Behavior Met Global Business 0.0 BUS*490: Integrated Business and Management Assessment 0.0 Professional Component Electives 0.0 Total Professional Component 0.0 Total Upper Level Professional Component 0.0 ADDITIONAL CREDIT COMPONENT (45 CREDITS) TO INCLUDE: Needed Any Collegiate-level Study 0.0 Information Literacy 0.0 Total Additional Credit Component 0.0 Total Upper Level Additional Credit Component 0.0
  3. 3. Student Name: DEEPAK SINGH Academic Policy Date: 7/22/2014 Student ID#: 31069186 Report Date: 4/24/2015 Excelsior College: My Academic Plan 3 of 9 Comments
  4. 4. Student Name: DEEPAK SINGH Academic Policy Date: 7/22/2014 Student ID#: 31069186 Report Date: 4/24/2015 Excelsior College: My Academic Plan 4 of 9 Credits Applied Term Title Grade Credits Distribution Level SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2012/SP ENC*1102H HONORS ENGLISH II B 3.00 W L 2012/SP HUM*2410H HONORS ASIAN HUMANITIES A 3.00 H L 2012/SP OCE*1003 INTRODUCTION TO OCEANOGRAPHY C 3.00 N L 2012/SP GEB*2112 ENTREPRENEURSHIP A 3.00 BPC L 2012/SP MAR*2011 MARKETING B 3.00 BPC L 2012/SP SYG*1430 MARRIAGE AND THE FAMILY B 3.00 S L 2013/SP ETI*3440 PROJECT MNGMT NATIONAL STDS A 3.00 BPC U 2013/SP ETI*3630 PROJECT COMMUNICATION AND HR B 3.00 BPC U 2013/SP ETI*3442 PROJECT SCOOP, SCHEDULE BUDGET B 3.00 BPC U 2013/SP OST*2335C BUSINESS COMMUNICATION A 3.00 H L 2013/SP GEB*3213 WRITING FOR BUSINESS B 3.00 W L 2013/SP LDR*3332 MNGT LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT B 3.00 BPC U 2013/SP MAN*3025 MANAGEMENT OF ORGANIZATIONS A 3.00 BPC U 2013/SP CCJ*1020 INTRO CRIMINAL JUSTICE B 3.00 S L 2013/SP ISM*4420 KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT C 3.00 E U 2013/SP ISM*3011C ESSENTIALS OF MIS A 3.00 BPC U 2013/SP ISM*3013 USING & MANAGING BUSINESS INFO A 3.00 BPC U 2013/SP MAR*2141 INTERNATIONAL MARKETING A 3.00 BPC L PENN FOSTER COLLEGE 2012/FA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT P 3.00 BPC U 2013/SP BUSINESS LAW I BUSINESS LAW I P 3.00 BPC L 2013/SP COMPUTER APPLICATIONS COMPUTER INFORMATION SYSTEMS P 3.00 BPC L 2013/SP ECONOMICS II MICROECONOMICS P 3.00 S L 2013/SP FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES P 3.00 BPC L 2014/SP BUSINESS LAW II BUSINESS LAW II P 3.00 BPC L
  5. 5. Student Name: DEEPAK SINGH Academic Policy Date: 7/22/2014 Student ID#: 31069186 Report Date: 4/24/2015 Excelsior College: My Academic Plan 5 of 9 Credits Applied (continued) Term Title Grade Credits Distribution Level PENN FOSTER COLLEGE 2014/SP BUSINESS RESEARCH METHODS BUSINESS RESEARCH METHODS P 3.00 BPC L 2014/SP CRIMINOLOGY CRIMINAL JUSTICE P 3.00 S U 2014/SP HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGEMENT MANAGEMENT/HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT P 3.00 BPC L 2014/SP INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS P 3.00 BPC L 2014/SP LEGAL ENVIRONMENT OF BUSINESS BUSINESS LAW P 3.00 BPC U STRAIGHTERLINE 2012/FA BUSINESS STATISTICS MATH P 3.00 N L 2012/FA COLLEGE ALGEBRA MATH P 3.00 N L 2012/FA MANAGERIAL ACCOUNTING ACCOUNTING P 3.00 BPC L 2013/SP ORGANIZATIONAL BEHAVIOR BUSINESS P 3.00 BPC L TRIDENT UNIVERSITY INTERNATIONAL 2013/FA MAT*202 ADVANCED MATHEMATICS (CALCULUS II) B 4.00 N L WESTERN INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY 2013/FA CUL*623 GLOBAL COMMUNICATION B 3.00 H U 2014/SP BUS*620 ETHICAL LEADERSHIP & CORP SOC A 3.00 H U AMERICAN PUBLIC UNIVERSITY 2014/SP ENTD*311 ANALYSIS AND DESIGN OF INFORMATION SYSTEMS A 3.00 BPC U CLOVIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE 2014/SU BIOL*113 BIOL GEN ED & LAB B 4.00 N L EXCELSIOR COLLEGE 2014/SU CCS*100 EC STUDENT EXPERIENCE P 0.00 L 2014/FA BUS*490 INTEGRATED BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT ASSESSMENT A 3.00 BPC U
  6. 6. Student Name: DEEPAK SINGH Academic Policy Date: 7/22/2014 Student ID#: 31069186 Report Date: 4/24/2015 Excelsior College: My Academic Plan 6 of 9 Credits Applied (continued) Term Title Grade Credits Distribution Level PENN FOSTER CAREER SCHOOL 2014/SU INFORMATION LITERACY RESEARCH OR INFORMATION LITERACY P 1.00 E L Total Credits Completed 120.00 Total Excelsior Credits Attempted 3.00 Total Excelsior Credits Completed 3.00 Overall Grade Point Average 3.36 Excelsior College Grade Point Average 4.00 Key to Distribution and Level Codes Distribution Codes BPC - BU Professional Component E - Applied Professional/Free Elective H - Humanities N - Natural Science/Math S - Social Science/History W - Written English Requirement Level Codes L - Lower Level U - Upper Level G - Graduate Level
  7. 7. Student Name: DEEPAK SINGH Academic Policy Date: 7/22/2014 Student ID#: 31069186 Report Date: 4/24/2015 Excelsior College: My Academic Plan 7 of 9 Credits NOT Applied Excelsior College does not award credit for high-school level GED examinations, continuing education units, Carnegie units or orientation courses. Transfer credits with a grade of D along with remedial and/or non-degree level courses are not transferable. Only up to 2 physical education activity credits may be accepted in transfer. Any courses falling into these categories will not be reflected on the My Academic Plan. Organization Title Reason CHARTER OAK STATE COLLEGE TT/01 SMALL BUSINESS OPERATIONS Excess credit FREDERICK COMMUNITY COLLEGE TT/01 PROTECT AGAINST INSIDE THREATS Excess credit FREDERICK COMMUNITY COLLEGE TT/01 NDRF OVERVIEW (IS-2900) Excess credit FREDERICK COMMUNITY COLLEGE TT/01 CRITCL INFRSTR SECURITY: THEFT Excess credit INTERNATIONAL BACCALAUREATE ORGANIZATION 2011/05 PSYCHOLOGY Excess credit INTERNATIONAL BACCALAUREATE ORGANIZATION 2011/05 ENGLISH A1 (6) Exceeds maximum allowed for English Composition SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2011/FA PRINCIPLES OF ECONOMICS (MACRO Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2011/FA HONORS ORATORY: SPEECH, ARGUMExcess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2011/FA EXPLORING YOUR GENOME Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2011/FA LIFE/CAREER PLANNING Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2012/SP ANCIENT/CLASSICAL HUMANITIES Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2012/SP CRIMINAL EVIDENCE Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2012/SP INTRODUCTION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2012/SP DRUGS, ALCOHOL AND CRIME Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2012/SP INTRODUCTION TO CORRECTIONS Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2012/SP ETHICAL DILEMMAS AND DECISIONS Excess credit STRAIGHTERLINE 2012/FA HISTORY Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2012/FA COOP ED INTERN ACCOUNTING Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2012/FA COLLEGE SUCCESS Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2012/FA SMALL BUSINESS MANAGEMENT Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2012/FA INTRODUCTION TO BUSINESS Excess credit
  8. 8. Student Name: DEEPAK SINGH Academic Policy Date: 7/22/2014 Student ID#: 31069186 Report Date: 4/24/2015 Excelsior College: My Academic Plan 8 of 9 SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2012/FA INTRODUCTION TO MANAGEMENT Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2012/FA DIRECTED STUDIES IN HONORS Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2012/FA INTRO TO HONORS Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2012/FA CRIMINAL PROCEDURE Excess credit PENN FOSTER COLLEGE 2013/SP MARKETING Duplicate course SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2013/SP PROJECT QUALITY, RISK PROCURE Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2013/SP CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2013/SP BUSINESS MODELING SIMULATION Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2013/SP INTRO TO ENTERPRISE PROCESSING Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2013/SP JUVENILE DELINQUENCY Excess credit
  9. 9. Student Name: DEEPAK SINGH Academic Policy Date: 7/22/2014 Student ID#: 31069186 Report Date: 4/24/2015 Excelsior College: My Academic Plan 9 of 9 Credits NOT Applied (continued) Organization Title Reason SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2013/SP CRIMINAL LAW Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2013/SP BUSINESS PROCESS MANAGEMENT Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2013/SP CAPSTONE PROJECT Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2013/FA INTRODUCTION TO CRIMINOLOGY Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2013/FA PRINCIPLES OF SALESMANSHIP Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2013/FA INTERVENTION AND PROSECUTION Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2013/FA EVIL MINDS - VIOLENT PREDATORS Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2013/FA SELECTED STUDIES IN INTERDISCI Excess credit SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA 2013/FA INTRO TO GANGS CRIME Excess credit KAPLAN UNIVERSITY 2014/SP CAREER ASSESSMENT Excess credit ST PETERSBURG COLLEGE 2014/SP CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROTEC Excess credit ST PETERSBURG COLLEGE 2014/SP WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION Excess credit PENN FOSTER COLLEGE 2014/SP POLITICAL SCIENCE Excess credit TEXAS ENGINEERING EXTENSION SERVICE 2014/SU INTRODUCTION TO COMPUTER SECURITY Excess credit PENN FOSTER COLLEGE 2014/SU MANAGERIAL ACCOUNTING Duplicate course CHARTER OAK STATE COLLEGE 2014/SU CORNERSTONE SEMINAR Excess credit PATTEN UNIVERSITY 2014/SU READING COMPOSITION Duplicate course PATTEN UNIVERSITY 2014/SU MANAGERIAL ECONOMICS Excess credit TEXAS ENGINEERING EXTENSION SERVICE 2014/SU INTRODUCTION TO COMPUTER SECURITY Excess credit TEXAS ENGINEERING EXTENSION SERVICE 2014/SU INTRODUCTION TO COMPUTER SECURITY Excess credit PATTEN UNIVERSITY 2014/SU ACADEMIC STRATEGIES Excess credit CAPELLA UNIVERSITY 2014/SU PROFESSIONAL COMMUNICATION AND DEVELOPMENT Excess credit PATTEN UNIVERSITY 2014/SU COMPUTER LITERACY Excess credit EXCELSIOR COLLEGE 2014/FA BUSINESS STRATEGY Excess credit CHARTER OAK STATE COLLEGE 2015/SP STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT Duplicate course CAPELLA UNIVERSITY 2015/SP STRATEGIC OPERATIONS MGMT Excess credit CAPELLA UNIVERSITY 2015/SP FOUNDATIONAL SKILLS BUS LDRS Excess credit

