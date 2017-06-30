Quick start - create courses

Courses - Instructor Guide
Courses can be used to teach or share knowledge with your team. Courses can contain any number of the following types of c...
Course Assessments Courses can include any of the following types of assessments. 1. Multiple Choice 2. Multiple Selection...
Create a Course 1. Click on the user avatar drop down. 2. Select “My Content”.
Create a Course 1. Select your content to include in your course. 2. Click on “Create Course”
Edit Course Input the course title and description
Edit Course Reorder content by clicking and dragging an item in the list.
Edit Course - Add Quiz Questions 1. Add any number of questions to a quiz. 2. Set a minimum passing score to require enrol...
Edit Course - Multiple Choice Question 1. Input question text for students to answer. 2. Add up to four options. 3. Select...
Edit Course - Multiple Selection Question 1. Input question text for students to answer. 2. Turn on “Allow Multiple Select...
1. Click “Add Resource” to upload files or input URLs to other website content. Edit Course - Additional Resources
1. Select “Choose File” to upload a file or specify a URL to include in the resource list. 2. Click “Add”. Edit Course - E...
1. Click “Add Category” to add new Categories into the list. Edit Course - Add Category
1. Input “Category Name”. 2. Input description (Optional) 3. Click Save. Edit Course - Add Category
1. Click on the “Category” drop down list and select a category. Edit Course - Select Category
1. Input a tag 2. Click “Add (Tag Name) 3. Input commas after each tag to include multiple tags. Edit Course - Add Tags
1. Once editing is complete, click “Create Course”. Create Course
1. Once Course is created, the instructor will be taken to the Overview page for mangement and review. Course Created
Please check out the Instructor Course Management Guide for advanced course editing and management. Course Management
