Dandelions are a highly underrated herb. They have many health benefits that can help you achieve a more balanced life.

6 Health Benefits of Dandelions

  2. 2. Dandelion’s Healing Properties Dandelions are unfortunately often seen as a weed, but nothing could be further from the truth. Therefore, think twice before using the weedkiller on these beautiful yellow flowers in the wild. The dandelion is helpful in solving all kinds of health problems, but is also very nutritious. https://floridahealthnews.com
  3. 3. Salad or Smoothie? Whether you eat them in a salad, put the flowers in a smoothie, make tea of them or do something else special with them. The health benefits of Dandelion are greater than you might think. Dandelion also helps with liver and bladder problems, acne, diabetes and many other common ailments. https://floridahealthnews.com
  4. 4. Dandelions Are Not A Weed The only problem? People prefer to trample the flower, or use herbicide to remove them from their garden. We say: leave that yellow flower and give it a chance in the medicine cabinet (or on the table), the benefits are obvious!
  5. 5. Dandelions Are Nature’s First Aid Kit It's nature's first aid kit. The use of dandelions to heal and to feed the body from within, make it a plant that you should definitely leave this summer. There are even scientific studies suggesting that the flower may have a psychological advantage. And, of course, there's a good reason that the root of the dandelion is so incredibly precious.
  6. 6. Dandelion For Stronger Bones Dandelions are rich in calcium, which is the most important nutrient for the growth of strong and healthy bones. They also contain many antioxidants such as Lanolin and Vitamin C, which protect against loss of bone density and weakening of strength in the bones. It is cheap, natural and very healthy!
  7. 7. Healthy Liver One of the most important advantages of the Dandelion is how incredibly healthy it is for the recovery of the liver. Not only does the flower cleanse the liver, it can also help balance the liver system. A scientific study on mice indicated that this medicinal plant has the ability to slow down the process that causes liver damage or scarring.
  8. 8. Beneficial For Diabetics Dandelions help strengthen the production of the body's own insulin, which regulates blood sugar. It also stimulates urination, which removes waste products from the body faster. But what is the connection with diabetes? By removing sugars and salts from the body faster, it reduces the build-up of sugar in the body. This frees the kidneys from sugar build- up, which reduces the side effects of diabetes.
  9. 9. Kidney Detox As we mentioned above, dandelions are great at stimulating the kidneys. Any form of toxic build-up in the kidneys disappears like snow in the sun. The plant is also antibacterial, which reduces the risk of infections in the kidneys. Say goodbye to those nasty bladder infections.
  10. 10. Better Skin Dandelion detox not only detoxes kidneys, but does so throughout the body. The skin also benefits, reducing the risk of inflammation, acne and eczema. The dandelion cleans the blood, giving you a beautiful healthy glow on the skin.
  11. 11. A Healthy Metabolism The high dose of iron, B vitamins and protein in the dandelions give the flower a miracle status. It is the perfect addition to a salad, precisely because it is such a source of healthy nutrients. Consumption also helps reduce blood-related problems such as high blood pressure. In addition, it removes excess salt from the body. Finally, the flower lowers our cholesterol, which is of course a good thing. After all, many people have high cholesterol level.
  12. 12. Recipe:
  13. 13. Preparation of the Dandelion Root Ingredients ● Dandelion root Preparation In order to preserve the proper functioning of the dandelion for a longer period of time, the root must be converted into a tea base. Because the root of the dandelion can grow up to thirty centimetres, it is necessary to dig out the dandelion with a garden shovel. 1. The highest concentration of positive function of the dandelion root is in the large cross-section cut the root at an angle to get elongated slices as thin as possible. 2. Once sufficiently cut, let the root slices dry out for a long time in the hot sun 3. When the slices are sufficiently dry and slightly browned, the tea can be stored in a dry place for use.
  14. 14. Preparation To make the dandelion tea you use a kettle, just like with ordinary tea. Put a reasonable scoop of dried dandelion root in the soaking pot or teapot and put a half-pot of boiled water on top. Let this steep for five to ten minutes on a hot plate, so that the hot water absorbs the positive properties of the dandelion root thoroughly. Then pour out the tea by filtering it into cups. In this way you can enjoy a delicious cup of tea and work on your health.
  15. 15. By FloridaHealthNews Visit www.floridahealthnews.com for more interesting articles on natural health.

