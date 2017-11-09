https://sociologytwynham.com/2013/10/03/media-effects-on-audiences/
https://www.goodreads.com/author/quotes/29919.John_Berger https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/stereotype
When typing in ‘Q Magazine Front Cover’ into Google, the majority of the artists that are present on the front cover of th...
The copyright law 1988 has been set up to protect creators of any creative works. Material not protected by copyright is a...
http://www.nlamediaaccess.com/default.aspx?tabid=127
http://www.qthemusic.com/q-cover-archive/
https://www.greatmagazines.co.uk/faq http://www.bauerlegal.co.uk/website-terms.html
Accuracy Discrimination https://www.ipso.co.uk/editors-code-of-practice/ https://www.asa.org.uk/About-ASA.aspx
http://www.newyorker.com/science/maria-konnikova/headlines-change-way-think
Unit 1 LO4 PowerPoint
Unit 1 LO4 PowerPoint
Unit 1 LO4 PowerPoint
Unit 1 LO4 PowerPoint
Unit 1 LO4 PowerPoint
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unit 1 LO4 PowerPoint

19 views

Published on

Unit 1 LO4 PowerPoint

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
19
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Unit 1 LO4 PowerPoint

  1. 1. https://sociologytwynham.com/2013/10/03/media-effects-on-audiences/
  2. 2. https://www.goodreads.com/author/quotes/29919.John_Berger https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/stereotype
  3. 3. When typing in ‘Q Magazine Front Cover’ into Google, the majority of the artists that are present on the front cover of the magazine are white and only 2 black artists are displayed. This creates an issue of prejudice that Q magazine has towards black artists and how they are stereotypically indicating to audiences that they are targeting white people only. Moreover, connoting that Q are therefore narrowing their audience depending on which ethnicity is right for Q magazine. Linking to the IPSO Editors Code of Practice, a complaint based upon prejudice could result in Q being prosecuted under the laws that Q and Bauer Media adhere to. https://www.gov.uk/discrimination-your-rights/types-of-discrimination
  4. 4. The copyright law 1988 has been set up to protect creators of any creative works. Material not protected by copyright is available for use by anyone without the author's consent. A copyright holder can prevent others from copying, performing or otherwise using the work without his or her permissions and people eligible to comply for illegal prosecutions if caught. The 1998 Law have now meant now any original content that is created but the creator is deemed to be copyrighted if someone else was to use it without consent. This benefitting music artists and media companies as then other people are not able to plagiarize and claim righteous money from them. Q magazine have their own copyright laws under the Bauer Media distributer that own Q magazine. In addition, means that the content in the magazine is deemed original or have been complied by the copyright holder. For example, Q magazine including advertisements within the magazine have been granted permission by the producer of it. https://www.copyrightservice.co.uk/copyright/uk_law_summary
  5. 5. http://www.nlamediaaccess.com/default.aspx?tabid=127
  6. 6. http://www.qthemusic.com/q-cover-archive/
  7. 7. https://www.greatmagazines.co.uk/faq http://www.bauerlegal.co.uk/website-terms.html
  8. 8. Accuracy Discrimination https://www.ipso.co.uk/editors-code-of-practice/ https://www.asa.org.uk/About-ASA.aspx
  9. 9. http://www.newyorker.com/science/maria-konnikova/headlines-change-way-think

×