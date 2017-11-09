Unit 1 LO1 PowerPoint

OCR – Level 3 Cambridge Introductory Diploma in Media Unit 01: Analysing Media Products and Audiences Evidence Name: Bradl...
Q is UK based magazine that primarily includes interviews with popular artists as well as featuring reviews of new release...
Bauer have further tried expanding the radio section of the company by trying to buy Guardian Music Group to additionally ...
http://www.bauer-media.com.au/discover/about-bauer/our-company/ Q Magazine using the slogan, “TheWorldsGreatest Music Maga...
Masthead/Strapline: Bold and big logo and slogan contrasting to the white ‘Q’ with the writing ‘The world’s greatest music...
Drop Capital: With the house style colours of Q magazine. But as well the Bold and Big red box contrasts to the rest of th...
I have contacted Bauer Media and I am waiting for a response about their production process. 25/09/2016 : I didn’t get a r...
Social Media: Q uses social media links throughout their website to further expand the reputation of the magazine. For exa...
Q is UK based magazine that primarily includes interviews with popular artists as well as featuring reviews of new release...
    1. 1. OCR – Level 3 Cambridge Introductory Diploma in Media Unit 01: Analysing Media Products and Audiences Evidence Name: Bradley McAuley-Kinchin Candidate Number: 3080 Center Name: St. Andrew’s Catholic School Center Number: 64135 Set Brief - Print Project/Brief – Music Magazine & Promotion Publisher Logo HERE
    2. 2. Q is UK based magazine that primarily includes interviews with popular artists as well as featuring reviews of new released music/films and television shows. Moreover, sharing the love and passion of music to the readers by including a variety of genres and preferences into one magazine across a variety of platforms.The purpose of the Q magazines, are to keep people of all ages up to date with music providing reviews and previews of upcoming and current music from popular and small artists. https://www.bauermedia.co.uk/about/our-company
    3. 3. http://www.bauermedia.co.uk/about/our-company
    4. 4. https://www.bauermedia.co.uk/about/our-company Bauer Media – ManagementTeam Q MagazineTeam
    5. 5. https://www.bauermedia.co.uk/brands-magazine
    6. 6. NME Kerran g http://www.pressgazette.co.uk/full-2015-mag-abcs-breakdown-cosmopolitan-bucks-trend-uk-magazines-decline-average-4-ce20nt/
    7. 7. http://www.mysupermarket.co.uk/asda-compare-prices/Newsagent/Kerrang_Magazine.html
    8. 8. Bauer have further tried expanding the radio section of the company by trying to buy Guardian Music Group to additionally grow the market share in what they own in the UK. However with the BBC owning 55% of the UK radio (Guardian), Bauer currently are being dominated by many other companies working amongst the UK. http://www.bertelsmann.com/company/company-profile/ Founded in 1994 and located in Connecticut (USA) are one of North Americas biggest media groups. XLL were taken over byTownsquare Media. Townsquare Media are the largest AM-FM radio operator in USA (Wikipedia).Townsquare Media decided to issue on a quarterly basis to give the brand a premium name and the best in its class.
    9. 9. http://www.bauer-media.com.au/discover/about-bauer/our-company/ Q Magazine using the slogan, “TheWorldsGreatest Music Magazine”, connotes Q being confident and whiling to be unique, featuring a variety of artists within the Magazine. Depicting, to the reader, as a Magazine brand that are pushing boundaries by the quality of paper and content than brands like Kerrang! who use cheap paper.The use of the verbal code “Worlds” implies to the reader how Q magazine are universally known by people and how they include a variety of artists in different genres to not specifically target ones personal interests but to a wide audience. The logo and name ‘Q’ chosen by the media group (Bauer), connotes the idea of simplicity and boldness.Within the magazine there are different sections for example,Q Review and Q Mail.This gives a good rapport to the audience of consistency/repetition to the brand. In addition, they do this because it means readers are able to read different issues of the magazine and know what each section is about, further to where it is. “We think popular” is the Bauer Media Groups slogan. Bauer chose this, as it represents the current position they are in as well globally with the assets they a hold.The slogan not only is for the organisation but for the inspiration of upcoming employees across the world. The verbal code “WETHINK POPULAR” connotes a motivational outlook for the employees in the business to pursue and be able to refer back to it when working, as a tool to succeed not only for them but for other employees in the company to have an efficient working environment. In addition, maintain their reputation for the quality of each of their media products that people know they are renowned for. “WE” being a pronoun, resembles Bauer media be collectively working among another to proceed to popularity within each Media audience, creatively and innovatively.
    10. 10. Masthead/Strapline: Bold and big logo and slogan contrasting to the white ‘Q’ with the writing ‘The world’s greatest music magazine’.The simplicity of the white Q, connotes Q Magazine, as quality knowable brand as the white on red stands out from the newsstands. The use of the verbal code “Worlds” implies to the reader how Q magazine are universally known by people and how they include a variety of artists in different genres to not specifically target ones personal interests but to a wide audience. The golden brown background connotes, possibly, how the artist on the front cover is a legend in the music industry and someone who is adhered to within it. As well as this, the Background contrast to the text on the cover stands out more from the (dressed in black) artist. Cover Lines: The verbal code ‘Grime’ is bigger than the rest of the text to depict what the reader wants to read in the magazine. In addition, it could also imply current trends to society within the UK. ‘star appeal’ (Richard Dyer) the inclusion of having trending artist on the front cover. Specifically ‘Kings of Leon’ and theWorld Exclusive Interview’, choosing to be in red to grab the eye of the reader to know that there is and interview, but as well, Preview to Kings of Leon’s latest release.The red bold text could also depict the idea of those two being a Q Magazine exclusive. Convergence, Barcode, Price, Month of Issue: The Barcode, is a very good area, for the reader to interact with the Magazine Brand. Every reader would have to buy the magazine but first look at the price, adding the website URL enhances to the promotion of the Brand.
    11. 11. Drop Capital: With the house style colours of Q magazine. But as well the Bold and Big red box contrasts to the rest of the article and how it is wrote in black. Coinciding with the with again house styles of the article.The capital ‘I’ grabs the readers attention but not only that shows where to begin reading.As well as this, by the magazine using text mainly on the the second part of the double page spread allows the reader to concentrate reading about the artist instead of looking at photos. One feature of the double page spread that stands out the most is the photo of Ed Sheeran. Using such an iconic location like Southbank andThe Houses of Parliament, connotes the idea of Ed being such an iconic and global artist. Moreover, people know where that location is, giving it the British element, so they are able to connect and want to read more about it (Katz – personal relationship). Overlaying the artist on the page, is the use of a Pull Quote.The magazine does this especially overlaying the artist to highlight a part from the article and as well so it is clearly seen by the reader and of it being related to Ed’s Interview. Furthermore, implementing bold text and using white and red text contrast to the photo so it is able to stand out more. Specifically, the use of red as highlighting how he is red below gives the reader to read further by what he means by Saying “I’m BringingGinger Back!”. The use of a Stand First to add to the PullQuote gives something extra for the reader to see what's featured in the article. As well as this, using highlighted text on Ed Sheerans name to connote the idea to the reader of a Q Magazine exclusive.
    12. 12. I have contacted Bauer Media and I am waiting for a response about their production process. 25/09/2016 : I didn’t get a response from Q Magazine however the next slide below is of what production process they go by.
    13. 13. http://hosbeg.com/the-magazine-production-process/
    14. 14. http://hosbeg.com/the-magazine-production-process/
    15. 15. Social Media: Q uses social media links throughout their website to further expand the reputation of the magazine. For example, on the article giving the reader the option to like the post or tweet the post for other people who are friends/ followers to the reader. Further, ‘word of mouth’ free advertising the Q Magazines brand. On the top of the webpage, Q have further links to the ones that a highlighted underneath the Logo to constantly notify the viewer of looking at either of the pages and not only the ones highlighted on the page. Q allows the reader to choose what page to visit by leaving the top pages as some form of secret. InAddition, gaining the readers attention of over things that can appeal to them. Compared to the physical Print, the house style of the webpage are alike. In the magazine the colours used are; Red, Black,White and Blue.These four colours are featured as well on the webpage. Depicting the idea of consistency throughout the brands platforms and social medias. Subscription offers: On the front page of the website highlights the latest magazine to be released by Q. Ultimately there to promote the magazine being the first thing they see and the size in which it is displayed being the main centre point to the website addresses to the reader to something they may look into and by using it as a article gives the reader a preview of the main topic within in it so that they are considering buying it. Moreover, the article on the latest issue advertises multiple brands and platforms that the reader is able to buy it on. In addition, coinciding with social medias to allow word of mouth to friends and family that will allow self advertising for Q magazines.
    16. 16. http://www.nrs.co.uk
    17. 17. https://twitter.com/qmagazine?lang=en-gb https://www.facebook.com/QMagazine/ https://www.youtube.com/user/Q4music
    18. 18. https://www.youtube.com/user/Q4music
    19. 19. Q is UK based magazine that primarily includes interviews with popular artists as well as featuring reviews of new released music/films and television shows.The Q magazine stands out within the newsstands with the Bold logo ‘Q’ and the contrast of the colour red from the rest of the Music Magazines. The Magazine front cover, displays mainly topic that are trending and most interesting to the reader. As well as this, giving a short preview including quotes and names of artists that are within the magazine. On the inside contents page Q uses eye catching pictures depending on how popular the artists or more of the fact that the article is interesting to their target audience.The connotations of using pictures specifically on the contents page allows readers that haven’t bought the magazine to see what possibly is interesting than other content on the front cover. Subline- Featured on the contents page are sub categories which are in the same position in each issue.The connotations to this, are they the regular readers are able to go to the contents page and know what page to look at in accordance to it highlighted on this page.This depictsQ, creating rapport with the reader to give them much information as possible to reduce time wasted scrolling through pages to find what they saw on the front cover that appeals to them. http://www.qthemusic.com/14908/q359-nirvana-and-grunge-special/

